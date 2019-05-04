Tucker Carlson Outlines Big Tech’s Moves To Control Political Speech…

This is a discussion point CTH has outlined for quite a while; the new aspect is the scale and scope of Big Tech’s latest effort to silence voices they define as against their interests.
President Trump has taken notice of the issue and over the past 48 hours he has been drawing additional attention to the problem. Things are going to get a lot worse, a lot worse, in the days and months ahead.
In the final analysis, the big picture is about authoritarian control. Currently the largest tech companies are leveraging their power and influence to remove dissenting voices from commonly used social media platforms. Back in 2015 there was a prescient discussion between Matt Drudge and Alex Jones where this exact scenario was outlined.
Unfortunately, federal political leadership is aligned with Big Tech’s goals and opinions. This is one of the issues where the UniParty becomes most visible. There is a history of similar common cause that might provide reference.
In 2010 when the Tea Party was targeted by President Obama’s Attorney General, Eric Holder, the DOJ and IRS worked together to create the target list of voices they deemed adverse to their political interests. Because the establishment republican party was also a target of the Tea Party, the GOP and DNC viewed the Tea Party political rebellion as a common enemy. In 2019 and 2020 the same dynamic exists.
Populists, ordinary freedom loving Americans, are considered an enemy of the statists; adverse to the interests of the institutionalists. As a result DC politicians have no motive to confront Big Tech and their goals to silence voices based on inherent political views.
Believe this is the Alex Jones – Matt Drudge conversation referred to above. I thought it was interesting, though I’ve never been a fan of Alex Jones. He really screwed up on the Sandy Hook theory. If not for that, I think he’d be alright today.
The answer to bad speech or wrong facts is more speech, not banning.
Be better to convince him he is wrong and then he will say it on his show.
Haven’t you ever screwed up or been wrong a few times?
What is that quote about:
Those who don’t make mistakes, don’t make anything
?
Conspiracy theories are usually created by an information vacuum.
The Sandy Hook mass murder was an investigation full of holes.
There is not one reason why Alex Jones get’s banned from questioning those irregular parts of any investigation.
Real crime has a huge market on Netflix and cable TV. They do the same thing as Alex.
He isn’t far right, he is an entertainer, no more.
He gets banned while major media are out telling flat out lies that are ruining people’s lives 95% of a 24 hour day.
Is there a reason why we believe anything the FBI reports?
They don’t deserve that credibility.
Exactly. Why can’t the govt weaponize 3 years of telling us trump is a Russian agent and ban them to the dustpans of history?
Star with those gags on ABC!! Be gone!!!!
This looks to be the correct vid. Matches my (locally) saved vid. Thank you.
Agree, Sandy Hook was the killer for AJ.
We have the NYT publishing explicit antisemitism and actual replica Nazi anti Jewish campaigns. Explicitly antisemite Congress people and Jones is a problem because he doesn’t believe in Sandy Hook?
I watched an extract from a commencement speech at that crazy college. They literally talked about cutting down the tall trees ie white people. The same words exactly as we’re used before the Rwandan genocide.
I was worried about camps. I know wonder if they’ll just try and skip the camps.
“What we’re watching here, in real time, is this country becoming un-free. The question is, who exactly is defending us in all this?”
At this point, nobody in a position to do anything.
This is not an issue that requires “monitoring” or hearings. It is an outrage out of the gate. It requires action.
Exactly. We have many laws protecting our rights and liberties. Why is no one enforcing them? Under our laws, we cannot be denied services, banned from entry, for political views, or political speech. Speech is not violence, and should never be shut down unless a person threatens acts of violence. Where is our government? They are charged with law enforcement!
There is no one left to stand because they have all been spied upon and secrets/family matters/corruption/health records threatened with exposure and used against them if they speak up. Rush has been sounding the alarm for years how the Clinton’s have tried to shut down conservative talk radio. My guess is the Silicon Valley men have been spied upon also and now tow the line. We are in this alone except for President Trump. At some point we will have to show force because I refuse to live in a communist country. Live free or die.
Absolutely!
Read this book to discover how totally evil the Uni-Party and their tools (FBI and CIA) have been for decades and decades now.
Confessions of a DC Madam
The Politics of Sex, Lies, and Blackmail
By Henry Vinson, with Nick Bryant
An insider’s look into a nefarious governmental smear and cover-up campaign
A firsthand account of how public officials and other well-connected individuals have been compromised or blackmailed by their sexual improprieties, Confessions of a DC Madam relates the author’s time running the largest gay escort service in Washington, DC, and his interactions with VIPs from government, business, and the media who solicited the escorts he employed. The book details the federal government’s pernicious campaign waged against the author to ensure his silence and how he withstood relentless, fabricated attacks by the government, which included incarceration rooted in trumped–up charges and outright lies. This fascinating and shocking facet of government malfeasance reveals the integral role blackmail plays in American politics and the unbelievable lengths the government perpetrates to silence those in the know.
http://blog.confessionsofadcmadam.com/
“Un-free just like Europe.
“Hearings,” forget about it. There is no point in hearings when the congressional/senate panel members receive campaign contributions from the tech companies they’re supposed to be looking into.
The entire system is corrupted and is not in our service.
Well worth the watch. Professor Niall Ferguson (in March 2018) prophetically discussing the power of social media platforms in deciding elections and how they will likely use this power to avoid a repetition of the 2016 election.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Excellent contribution roccoboy1.
If any issue has the potential to sneak up and steal Trump’s re-election away it is this one. He better wake up and fast.
No scheisse. I believe that is why this is happening. The DS (definitely includes Silicon Valley) is pulling all the stops to stop PT and are not trying to hide it.
This is in your face. I sense obama’s fingerprints on this.
This clearly and obviously is targeted at the right, and the Trump/anti-corruption/America First movement in particular. However, there are dissidents on the left also facing the same thing. This contingent doesn’t identify as America First — but they are very much anti-corruption and are against the Uniparty on trade and foreign policy.
I bring this up, because as I see it, the aggressive moves on censorship are a Police State tactic of existential importance; we simply have to fight, and it’s all hands on deck. As a matter of strategy, principal, and fact, I suggest it would be helpful to forge common cause, wherever possible, with targets of any political stripe, and to be mindful that if this becomes construed only in terms of “left” vs “right” it can become self-handicapping. To be specific, I’m talking about left-oriented voices like Jimmy Dore, Glenn Greenwald, Consortium New, Naked Capitalism, Aaron Mate, Chris Hedges, and some others. This group, by the way, has been just as critical of Russiagate hysteria, and as a consequence has been boxed out of mainstream media (though I don’t know that any has been banned from social media — yet). They absolutely see the game here though, just as they’ve seen through Russiagate. Folks here at CTH surely wouldn’t agree with them on many things; but when it comes to free speech, standing up for those you *don’t* agree with can be extremely powerful. FWIW.
I should add that Sundance’s framing in this post is spot on; it’s the Uniparty/establishment of both stripes, who’ve merged interests with Big Tech, against dissenting voices. The Tea Party and Trumpism are clearly the biggest threat and the biggest target, at least for now. There is still a free speech/freedom of the press contingent on the left, and it’s worth looking for it and helping out where possible. Fomenting left/right antagonism, especially on issues where the Uniparty is uniquely vulnerable to public sentiment — like free speech, trade and wars — is one of its biggest weapons and means of consolidating control.
One possibly unexpected ally in this fight may be the self-styled radical feminists, who are against transgenderism.
New – I agree wholeheartedly with your sentiments. I was particularly impressed with Tucker Carlson’s interview with Glenn Greenwald, either on Wednesday or Thursday evening. Glenn is respected and reaches (I suspect) a very different audience than CTH readers or Fox evening talk shows. Glenn was on fire in that segment. I see this as a helpful element of the turning of the worm.
Lurking Lawyer here. This is a fairly new and very complex issue. An old legal aphorism: there is no precedent for the unprecedented. But the law is continuously adapted to new circumstances anyway, reasoning by extension and analogy, often without a new act of congress.
A few initial impressions after a couple hours quick skimming, for Treeper consideration.
1. The constitution arguably does give Congress power to legislate on this subject, no different than anti discrimination laws in the era of desegregation. The mechanism is via the second clause of A1§8.18, flowing in this case from §8.3 interstate commerce clause, with political speech a form of ‘commerce’ by simply extending the central finding of Citizen United v FEC to actual private citizens like James Woods.
2. The platform versus publisher remedy is tortuous because has to be addressed by individuals, rather than as a ‘blanket’ solution. But it could, along with public outrage and a few expensive litigation losses, cause the situation to self correct. Doubtful given Silicon Valley leftist bias root causes as revealed by Project Veritas.
3. There may already be existing laws and regulations that can be applied. One possibility is the following. When the FCC overturned Obama’s 2015 ‘net neutrality’ rules under Trump via Ajit Pai in 2019, FCC established a tripartite general internet regulatory framework. Part one was consumer protection, expressly returned by FCC to the FTC.
Federal Trade Commission was established in 1914 for two purposes:
a. To prevent unfair methods of competition
b. To prevent unfair acts or practices that affect commerce. Now cycle back to ‘political commerce’ under Citizen United and there may be a pre existing regulatory route within the FTC.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Reading this it strikes me the issue isn’t as much having the “right laws” to address new technology (let’s call that necessary but not sufficient) — the crux of it though is a fundamental disconnect between the governors and the governed. The interests of the citizenry and the ruling class simply aren’t aligned, and that breakdown isn’t fixed by any law or set of laws.
We didn’t get here overnight or by accident. It has been a gradual consolidation of economic and political power, which seeks absolute control, and technology seems to make that all too tempting and possible. Laws to address technology can’t help us until the relationship between the rulers and the ruled is repaired; and in some ways, it’s a race against the totalization of control that technology offers. We’re living at a critical time.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“…a gradual consolidation of economic and political power, which seeks absolute control…” The globalism end state.
Start breaking up these huge corporations. Stimulate competition and innovation. I don’t give a rat’s rear if the CEO only makes $10M instead of $100M from now on. So sorry, I really like capitalism but what we have now is not capitalism.
Yet equal air time for political candidates lost as did the liquor Co.s (not beer) win the right to advertise on t.v again.
Seems like we need some of the great defenders of reason from the 1970s at the FTC to return. Remember when it was law that they couldn’t peddle liquor (aka the hard stuff) on television?
Or is that what Twitter is trying to do? And do we just use that to stop twitter censorship?
Ristvan,
Jones has hired the same lawyer that is working for the Kids that were slandered by the media recently. Representing the High School kid(s) with the native American and filed a huge lawsuit against CNN and the others.
Your list is pretty close to his.
https://www.infowars.com/watch/?video=5cccf7ff72fb5500174cab05
Hopefully relief from this censorship can be obtained under existing law because I can’t see Congress passing new laws to ensure free speech. Most Republicans are way too chickenshit to withstand headlines like “ Republicans Vote to Protect NAZI’s and Klansmen”. Because that’s what the headline would be.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The attempted coup against Trump has effectively failed and now the Deep State is very fearful that Barr may actually investigate the prior criminality of the Obama Administration and various holdover Executive Branch officials that have been working feverishly to maintain a coverup. The stakes in this conflict could not be higher. Many important people (including politicians) are now at serious risk of indictment, prosecution, conviction, and possible imprisonment. Like cornered rats, they will pull out all the stops and use every tool of their power to prevent this outcome. A war is waging behind the scenes, and it may break out into the open very soon. If so, censorship may become the least of our worries if things get tangibly hot.
Personally, I have always been a proponent of self censorship. Overstep the mark, and there will be either a legal, or physical remedy.
Censorship with an agenda is already fully effective within the education system. Get em while they’re young because no youngster wants to be without friends, or in reality, denied group-think!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I will grant that youngsters don’t want to be without friends and a “group,” but having grown up without said friends/group, I maintain that it’s actually what develops critical thinking.
And remember, the guberment has a data base that when used can make just about anyone say uncle unless their willing to die. Don’t think for a second the uniparty want use it again if it’s not halted now! Primaries matter, it’s your country and lives at stake.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is a good thread about Section 230
Sorry my last attempt but without Twitter..
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1124501504369549318.html
Went to look for more about Section 230. This link is from “Electronic Frontier Foundation”
https://www.eff.org/issues/cda230
I’m wondering if there were a class action of conservatives using the Section 230 as a protection for their opinions, how that would end up. It protects the Facebook and Twitter types from lawsuits about unsuitable speech, but maybe that immunity should be struck down if they don’t protect the free speech rights of those posting. I’m not sure it cuts both ways. Either you protect free speech and are thereby immune from liability or you limit free speech then maybe that protection is dropped.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I posted this link on the open thread, but it seems appropriate here too. Consumers are the ones that need to act and soon. http://norcalag.blogspot.com/2019/05/censorship-is-their-business-plan-heres.html
The Graphic Sundance posted in the article had a quote by Pericles, “Just because you do not take an interest in politics doesn’t mean politics won’t take an interest in you.”
Here’s another quote by Pericles:
“FREEDOM IS THE SURE POSSESSION OF THOSE ALONE WHO HAVE THE COURAGE TO DEFEND IT.” (deserving of a shout out, don’t you think?)
LikeLiked by 1 person
I believe a CA resident should sue them because California’s constitution contains an affirmative right of free speech.
The CA Supreme Court ruled in 2012:
“Pruneyard applies only to “common areas” of shopping centers that are designed and furnished to encourage shoppers to linger, congregate, relax, or converse at leisure…”
Compare that to the FB mission:
“Facebook’s mission is to give people the power to build community and bring the world closer together.”
See Pruneyard Shopping Center v. Robins
LikeLiked by 2 people
According to the wiki page about that case at least 31 other states have the same type of law. If so, this is just another in a very long list of why social media is way out of bounds.
Meaning they would have to deny service to users in all those states.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wasn’t that supposed to safeguard Brendan Eich from being fired by Mozilla for donating to the CA Prop 8 (anti gay marriage) cause? As I recall, he was still forced out. Freedom of conscience didn’t count for squat in that case.
From the Holocaust Museum:
First they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out—because I was not a socialist.
Then they came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak out— because I was not a trade unionist.
Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out—because I was not a Jew.
Then they came for me—and there was no one left to speak for me.
This is the equivalent of a modern book burning. Now you know why they want to eliminate the history of this nation and it founders. They hide behind the vail that the founders were “racist”, they want hidden the truth they spoke. History is written by the victors, we must be victorious in this struggle.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Why are companies like Facebook and Twitter allowed to tell us what is acceptable Speech? They are nothing more than a Public Service. Why are these companies not being prosecuted for violating our 1st. Amendment?
A Public Service on Behalf of the First Amendment
November 20, 2017
The First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution guarantees that all citizens have the right to freedom of speech. It is a concept that means different things to different people, but one NSC student has created a public service announcement to remind everyone of what could happen without that freedom. Ali Akbari, a radio-television major at NSC, used a class project from his audio production class as a submission for the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Educational Foundation’s Freedom of Speech PSA contest. His submission earned first place and a $2,500 scholarship.
The Freedom of Speech PSA is a challenging assignment that requires students to think about the meaning of the First Amendment. William Kinnally, Ph.D., has incorporated the contest into his audio production courses every semester; he created an assignment that requires students to use skills such as writing for an audience, recording, producing and synthesizing the concepts studied in class into a brief, public message. Akbari was excited to submit his work for the contest.
READ ON
http://sciences.ucf.edu/communication/nsc-student-gives-lesson-first-amendment/
WATCH AND LISTEN
http://www.nabef.org/freedomofspeechpsa/gallery.asp
LikeLiked by 2 people
Here Robert Barnes is comparing the small town baker who refused to bake a cake for a gay couple and the Internet companies (Facebook, Twitter, etc)
LikeLiked by 2 people
Could this case have an impact on this issue?
US Supreme Court 1946: Marsh v. Alabama, 326 U.S. 501 (1946), was a case decided by the United States Supreme Court, in which it ruled that a state trespassing statute could not be used to prevent the distribution of religious materials on a town’s sidewalk, even though the sidewalk was part of a privately owned company town. The Court based its ruling on the provisions of the 1st Amendment and 14th Amendment. The court pointed out that the more an owner opens his property up to the public in general, the more his rights are circumscribed by the statutory and constitutional rights of those who are invited in. In its conclusion, the Court stated that it was essentially weighing the rights of property owners against the rights of citizens to enjoy freedom of press and religion. The Court noted that the rights of citizens under the Bill of Rights occupy a preferred position. Accordingly, the Court held that the property rights of a private entity are not sufficient to justify the restriction of a community of citizens’ fundamental rights and liberties. NOTING THAT OWNERSHIP “DOES NOT ALWAYS MEAN ABSOLUTE DOMINION.” THE COURT POINTED OUT THAT THE MORE AN OWNER OPENS HIS PROPERTY UP TO THE PUBLIC IN GENERAL, THE MORE HIS RIGHTS ARE CIRCUMSCRIBED BY THE STATUTORY AND CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHTS OF THOSE WHO ARE INVITED IN.
LikeLiked by 1 person
As stated….a very serious threat to our Nation today As is the EU Pres saying that “no Nationalist” will be allowed to be “elected” this fall by the EU Commission….. ie: the VOTE won’t matter, unless we approve of the winner… Stay FROSTY my friends…our day approaches rapidly.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wonder what set off the globalist totalitarian hacks. Obama spoke of this capability not long ago. Soon, one may be able to create videos of anyone saying anything and make it appear credible.
Results? A fake leader announcing a war?
Maybe these platforms have outlived their usefulness. Too bad Barry turned us into a service economy.
Been reading where companies are reporting that they can’t find workers … and why Trump may be bringing in foreigners. I say b.s. I checked out one of them – an agricultural based business in West Texas where any job would be a plum on the ground. No way that they cannot find American citizens to drive those air conditioned tractors. No way.
Would they lie? Do bears ___ in the woods? It’s all about the money and our country will be trashed for the interests of the elite.
We’ve become too informed. We can learn about a false flag before they spin their narratives. And they cannot have that.
Sorry. Wrong link.
Here it is:
Fun times.
Folks need to recognize as the EU did, there are a few facets to this problem. There are sanctioning all three for monopolistic behavior.
There are the platforms; Google, Facebook, Twitter, etc.
There are the actual carriers, who control the frequencies, wires, channels, etc. that carry the signals (data).
There are the Operating Systems upon which the platforms function.
Control and actions of the last two facets are the most dangerous as those facets actually control which platforms, sites, blogs, etc. etc. are actually allowed to transmit and receive anything. Regulating the platforms will be next to impossible but the government does need to get a handle on control of the carriers and OS to ensure any form of access to all.
So what is the different between companies like Twitter and Facebook and the Clinton Charitable Foundation?
In one case, we have Hillary Clinton pretending to be a Clinton Charitable Foundation. In another, we have Twitter and Facebook pretending to be a Public Service.
In one case, we have the so called Clinton Charitable Foundation selling products like Access to Government Power, it does not own. In the other case, we have so called public services like Twitter and Facebook selling your personal information, it does own.
Typo “it does own” change to “it does not own”.
