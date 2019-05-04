Saturday May 4th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Two-Faced Christians
Our month January is named after Janus, the mythical Roman god of gates and doorways. Janus had two faces which looked in opposite directions, just as January looks back on the old year and forward to the new. Hypocritical people are often called “Janus-faced” or two-faced. Abraham Lincoln, not known for his good looks, was once called Janus-faced. He responded, “If I had two faces, do you think I’d wear this one?”
We can avoid being Janus-faced spiritually by putting off the old man and putting on the new man (Eph. 4:22-24). But many Christians find this difficult. Some feel they could more easily muster up the spiritual fortitude to live a consistent Christian life if they could just speak to the Lord “face to face” on a daily basis, as did Moses (Ex. 33:11). This blessing is of course not available to us during this dispensation—or is it?
When Paul told the Corinthians that one day they too would see the Lord “face to face” (I Cor. 13:12), he spoke not of the day when they would see His face in heaven, but of a face-to-face relationship with the Lord that they actually lived to see and enjoy. You see, as Paul wrote these words the Bible was not yet complete. Consequently, men were able to see God only as “through a glass, darkly.” The crude glass of ancient days gave men an unclear view of what was on the other side.
It reminds me of how before the launch of satellite telescopes, Earth-based telescopes labored under the limitation of having to peer at the stars through the earth’s atmosphere, which distorted man’s view of the heavens. One scientist likened it to bird-watching from the bottom of a lake! But the launch and perfecting of the Hubble telescope gave science a crystal clear image of Creation.
In much the same way, the addition of Paul’s last epistles completed the Word of God (Col. 1:25), and launched our understanding into the heavens (Eph. 1:3). Now as we look into the pages of God’s completed revelation, we are able to see God Himself “face to face.”
Paul used yet another metaphor to drive this point home. Looking into the unfinished Word of God was also like looking into the crude mirrors of those days. Mirrors in Paul’s day gave imperfect reflections, and so while everyone else knew exactly what Paul looked like, Paul himself knew what he looked like only “in part” (I Cor. 13:12). Similarly, with the Bible incomplete, men had an unclear view of the image of God. But once the Word of God was complete, Paul predicted: “then shall I know even as also I am known,” i.e., then he would know God as clearly as men knew him.
Thus there is no excuse for us to be two-faced Christians. As we peer daily into the pages of the written Word of God, we can see God “face to face,” and can sculpt our lives into His image:
“But we all, with open face beholding as in a glass the glory of the Lord, are changed into the same image from glory to glory, even as by the Spirit of the Lord” (II Cor. 3:18).
By Pastor Ricky Kurth
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/two-faced-christians/
Ephesians 4:22 That ye put off concerning the former conversation the old man, which is corrupt according to the deceitful lusts;
23 And be renewed in the spirit of your mind;
24 And that ye put on the new man, which after God is created in righteousness and true holiness.
Exodus 33:11 And the LORD spake unto Moses face to face, as a man speaketh unto his friend. And he turned again into the camp: but his servant Joshua, the son of Nun, a young man, departed not out of the tabernacle.
1 Corinthians 13:12 For now we see through a glass, darkly; but then face to face: now I know in part; but then shall I know even as also I am known.
Colossians 1:25 Whereof I am made a minister, according to the dispensation of God which is given to me for you, to fulfil the word of God;
Ephesians 1:3 Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, who hath blessed us with all spiritual blessings in heavenly places in Christ:
2 Corinthians 3:18 But we all, with open face beholding as in a glass the glory of the Lord, are changed into the same image from glory to glory, even as by the Spirit of the Lord.
“When Paul told the Corinthians that one day they too would see the Lord “face to face” (I Cor. 13:12), he spoke not of the day when they would see His face in heaven, but of a face-to-face relationship with the Lord that they actually lived to see and enjoy.”
Let’s look at the full verse to see if this guy’s contention is born out as clearly as it is made:
1 Cor. 13:12 “For presently we see through a glass in obscurity; but then, face to face. Presently, I know in part; but then I will know fully, even as I have been fully known.”
As far as an intimate relationship with God in the New Testament-era forward, Paul speaks clearly elsewhere of believers who have been sealed by the Holy Spirit (Eph. 1:13-14, 4:30, 2 Cor. 1:21-22) being indwelled and guided by the Holy Spirit in how to walk and how to pray (Romans 8). This corresponds with what Jesus shared about the role of the Holy Spirit’s guidance in the lives of the disciples after Christ ascended into Heaven (John 14-16).
Additionally, what is shared through Paul and the writer of Hebrews about the new covenant (2 Cor. 3, Hebrews 8-10) show the presence and work of the Holy Spirit as far as knowing God and being taught by Him under the new covenant. Paul points out in Romans 4 and Galatians 3-4 the place of grace and faith in the covenant to Abraham and his seed (Christ, per Galatians 3:16) that preceded that of the Mosaic law.
As 1 Cor. 13 references now/later situations, I would point to 1 John 3:2 for what appears to be a similar reference to seeing the Lord face to face in the future:
“Beloved, now we are children of God, and what we will be has not yet been revealed. We know that when He appears, we will be like Him, for we will see Him as He is.”
“In much the same way, the addition of Paul’s last epistles completed the Word of God (Col. 1:25), and launched our understanding into the heavens (Eph. 1:3).”
That the book of Revelation came last in the Biblical canon is hardly a matter of great dispute in modern Christian doctrine. (See Paul’s letters to Timothy as well as the warning in Rev. 2 to the church at Ephesus for more.) Also, the word “complete” (Gr. plērōsai) in Col. 1:25 is often translated as “fulfill”. Paul appears to be telling the “saints in Colossae and brothers in Christ” about the ministry he had to preach what God wanted to make known amongst all the nations, joining with other ministers of the Gospel in fulfilling that purpose. Evidence that Paul was claiming in verse 25 or in the surrounding context that he was closing the Biblical canon with his letters is significantly elusive.
Huge Eboal outbreak in Africa, specifically in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
Refugees from Congo have been identified in latest South American Caravan.
https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2019/05/hold-ebola-drc-190503133152074.html
Ebola
PC priorities kill, especially when politicized
That is scary! Maybe that will wake up the congress!
They know! It is part of the plan, just like bringing Ebola infected patients into the USA to be treated and dumping the human fluids into the sewer system after minimal treatment.
Time was, as immigrants came into the country, if they had a cough, open sores, rash, fleas or lice, they were quarantined immediately. If they did not improve, they were sent home. Such common sense is thoroughly lacking in our government today.
Happy Caturday!!
IT’S CATURDAY…HAVE A HAPPY DAY!
Time for some catty art…
“Right Hand Apple Cat” by Ditz
“Cat Eyes” by Michael Creese
“Mesmerizing Eyes – Tabby Cat” by Dora Hathazi Mendes
If reports of the threats inherent in the ” refugees” headed our way are true then the ” invasion” poses at least as great a threat as an army. Perhaps a greater one as their “weapons” are far more insideous because they’re concealed. Makes me wish I could get smallpox and several other vaccines for the kids and grandkids ! I still have my jaundice yellow ” shot card” in an old passport . If we had to have this sort of immunization to go to thse pest holes why aren’t we keeping them out, or isolated now that they’re here ? “Pratique” was an old and practical solution to dealing with communicable disease.
I read this today and it really made me wonder. It is my view that Biden (without super massive voter fraud) doesn’t have a cats chance in Hell of ever winning the presidential election in 2020. That said, what if he ran with Hillary Clinton as his VP ??? He with some massive voter fraud could actually be elected. A month or two after he took office, he could claim that he was ill and turn the presidency over to Hillary. Talk about nightmares Aghhhhh !!!
Read this:
https://freedomoutpost.com/hillary-clinton-is-running-for-president-again-and-nobody-knows-it/
Anyone who is tired of political posts is definitely on the wrong website.
Happy Caterday!
Happy Caturday!
Laura Loomer invades Facebook. She’s so fantastic!
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/05/trump-fires-off-tweetstorm-on-social-media-censorship-of-conservatives-names-james-woods-and-paul-joseph-watson-monitoring-closely/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/05/actual-aoc-quote-like-honestly-gardening-food-that-comes-out-of-dirt-like-its-magic/
In a recent video posted on social media, the Democratic socialist from New York is seen looking at her small plot in a community garden in Washington, D.C. And we swear that we’ve transcribed her comments faithfully.
“I just checked on my community garden slot and I was so nervous because I was in New York for two weeks in recess. Look!” she says as the camera pans to leafy plants. “Oh. My. God! Look at this!” she gasps.
“It’s like — look at the collard greens! Look at the dahlias! Oh my God! I have to trim all of these back for smoothies.
“I. Am. Shook! Look, like, honestly, gardening — food, that comes out of dirt. Like, it’s magic.”
