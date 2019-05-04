May 4th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #835

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
🇺🇸 — ❤️ — 23 more Days to Memorial Day — ❤️ — 🇺🇸
🦅 MAGA—KAGA
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 “ For You have armed me with strength for the battle;
You have subdued under me those who rose up against me.” 🌟
Psalm 18:39
—–——-
**Praise: Great economic reports: Unemployment at 49 yrs low at 3.6%
**Praise: Wages hits at $27.77 per hour
**Praise: Stock Market endless rally
**Praise: U.S.Steel $1 B investment on Mon Valley Works
**Praise: exposure of weaknesses of Dem Presidential Candidates
**Praise: President Trump approval rating is 51%
————
🙏 Pray:
— for protection for President Trump and MAGA Team
— extra layer of security for Trump family’s records/accts/taxes..to remain untouched
— for wisdom for President Trump and Team re: Venezuela…We Stand with Pres. Trump
— Opposition’s strategies all collapse and evaporate….poof…..
— for MAGA Conservative Thinkers who got banned from social media
— for our Fighting Patriots including Sundance, Fitton,
— for protection for AG Barr and his staff–
— all types of illegal voting be investigated and corrected
— our American WALL being built
— for our Military, Border Patrol, ICE, LEOs, Border Patrol Horses, border patrol dogs
— for catching all invaders and drugs
— for the 5 year old Minn boy, Landen, and others who have been hurt/killed, too
— for those in severe weather path again (Midwest USA)
— for protection for TCTH so we continue to get news from Sundance
— Investigate The Investigators
————————————————–
🦅 “On this day of prayer, we once again place our hopes in the hands of our Creator. We give thanks for this wondrous land of liberty, & we pray that THIS nation – OUR home – these United States – will forever be strengthened by the Goodness and the Grace & the eternal GLORY OF GOD!”
(5-2-19 National Day of Prayer Service)
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
———————————————————————————————————————–
America’s Lifeline Scripture:
🦅“But those who wait on the Lord
Shall renew their strength;
🦅They shall mount up with wings like eagles,
They shall run and not be weary,
🦅They shall walk and not faint.”
Is 40:31
Praying !
Praying for our Angelle too !
Crenshaw: Omar’s Venezuela remarks are not based on facts or reality
Fox News – May 3, 2019
John Kelly is now literally profiting off migrant child detention
Former White House Chief of Staff John Kelly can now count on a second line of income.
In addition to his attempt at scoring paid speaking gigs, Kelly has now joined the board of Caliburn International, the company has confirmed to CBS News. Caliburn is the parent company of Comprehensive Health Services, which operates four massive for-profit shelters that have government contracts to house unaccompanied migrant children.
Never liked or trusted Kelly. He got by because of his Marine Corp tough guy image and he brought some discipline to the White House considering who he replaced but like Mattis his heart wasn’t MAGA it was more MJKGA!
Not at all surprised to see this. Can not wait to see if he is implicated in White House spying during his tenure. That will not surprise me either.
Carson, wonder if his sidekick, the former DHS Sec. Nielsen will be joining him shortly.
Plane from Guantanamo Bay ends up in the water…
https://nypost.com/2019/05/03/passengers-safe-after-plane-skids-off-runway-into-river-in-jacksonville/
Uh, Oh, it’s a Boeing 737.
Another Great Day. Getting closer to the Big Hurt. We Americans are used to enemy propaganda, Nanny Pandy AKA Tokyo Rose. Allyson Camarotten is broken. Her boyfriend Bobby Mueller is too. 3.6 Unemployment, lowest Female Unemployment since Eisenhower’s first year in Office. I think that was the same year JFK married Jackie. Love me some 50’s Americana. Elvis is Alive baby!
Mike, I am so ready for a reprieve and an assault on the enemy.
Beta Beta
Nancy and Schmucky gawkin’, talkin’, sittin’ by the fire.
Nancy told Schmucky “You just watch, our candidates are on fire.”
Talk-in’ ’bout Biden! Biden! Beta, beta all day.
He’s the best but old and gray, sleepin’ his life away.
What’s that thing in a dress all red? Beta, beta all day.
I bet-cha five dollars he’s off his meds, and they’ll take him away.
Talk-in’ ’bout Beetoe! Beetoe! Beta, beta all day.
He’s the best though he’s fey, and waves in crazy ways.
Nancy’s butt boy and Schmucky’s butt boy came up by the fire.
Her butt boy told his butt boy: “I’m ragin’ with desire.”
Talk-in’ ’bout Buttplug! Buttplug! Beta, beta, all day.
He’s the best because he’s gay, and acts quite risqué.
See that guy, golden hair agleam? He’s not beta, no way.
He’s not just a man, he’s an alpha machine, leadin’ every day.
Talk-in’ ’bout PTrump! PTrump! Alpha, alpha all day.
He’s the best in every way, and he’s gonna stay!
Quite an interesting theory here. Good luck with that one . https://www.realclearinvestigations.com/articles/2019/05/02/the_man_who_came_to_the_tarmac.html
More evidence that Comey is mental…
James Comey warns Russia will help get Trump re-elected in 2020
Fox News
Published on May 3, 2019
Comey is himself a promoter of Russian disinformation.
Comey should ask Putin if he can help him get his old job back. Put in a good word with POTUS next time they chat.
/:)
Sen Graham’s letter to Robert Mueller asking him if A/G Barr lied or not. (May 3rd, 2019)
“Of course, Attorney General Barr has since released your report to the public…”
Can Lindsey be more sarcastic?
Yes, yes he can.
“…you believed media coverage of your investigation was unfair…”
LMAO.
Barr made sure there was a transcript and the witnesses. I bet Graham has seen the transcript.
Don’t worry folks, we have a secret weapon to use against Joe Biden.
It’s………Joe Biden.
Can’t take anything for granted, but that guy is a piece of work. The Dem lineup looks like the Bad News Bears… but hopefully they do not live out the fairy tale that was that movie.
Bits and bobs from Asia
I posted yesterday the link to the DOD 2019 Report on Military and Security Report on China. If you haven’t had a chance to read it, perhaps read the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Indo Pacific Security, Shriver’s press briefing ( main report linked)
https://dod.defense.gov/News/Transcripts/Transcript-View/Article/1837011/assistant-secretary-of-defense-for-indo-pacific-security-affairs-schriver-press/source/GovDelivery/
Two things were of interest. Firstly, it estimated that China does not have the capability for landing an invasion force on Taiwan yet. Here is an article that explains more:
https://news.usni.org/2019/05/03/report-china-cant-execute-major-amphibious-operations-direct-assault-on-taiwan
Secondly, the Acting Secretary of Defense Shanahan will unveil the new Indo-Pacific strategy at the Shangri-la Security meeting upcoming in Kuala Lumpur. Describes in this article:
https://news.usni.org/2019/04/30/u-s-will-unveil-new-indo-pacific-strategy-next-month
Interestingly, Sri Lanka ‘s top intel officer under Gota, was caught as a Chinese mole it was recently revealed . The arsehat is now chief of security at the Shangri-La-la Hotel where the security meeting will take place.
https://www.colombotelegraph.com/index.php/exclusive-gotas-intelligence-czar-caught-red-handed-as-chinese-mole/
just a note to my previous post about the May, Williamson Huawei debacle. Evidently former chief of MI6, Hannigan, who immediately resigned when DJT was elected came out for Huawei also. Funny that the UK is willing to take that risk with their security when even Vietnam has banned Huawei from its 5G networks.£££££
Today is the 100th Anniversary of Wu si, 五四运动 the beginning of the May Fourth movement in China that inspired the student movement in Tiananmen in 1989. Censorship is tight and the famous photo of tank man banned by the Ministry of Truth.
As for Rocketman, well he told us a few weeks ago he would take corresponding measures if the ROK and US held drills. A Goldilocks manoeuvre
https://www.nknews.org/2019/05/north-korea-launches-short-range-missile-rok-joint-chiefs-of-staff-says/
For those that wish to take a deeper dive into the targeting and theft of US sensitive military technology by China (there are others), read this article. You may learn much as also highlighted in the DOD report.
https://www.mitpressjournals.org/doi/full/10.1162/isec_a_00337
Just filling in for Citizen with Trump tweet highlights for non Twitter people….
Re; the space news. Here is NASA’s 2024 plan for a moon landing. enjoy
https://spacenews.com/nasa-outlines-plan-for-2024-lunar-landing/
LikeLike
Fell asleep… first time in years.
Insomnia.
Donald Trump Retweet
Donald Trump Retweet
This is a good account of how Mueller got outsmarted by Trump’s team.
https://humanevents.com/2019/05/01/checkmate/
Donald Trump Retweet
Donald Trump Retweet
So what’s the over-under on Mueller testifying before Congress?
With all the bombshells of recent days, it appears to me that the walls are closing in on the Special Counsel.
I’m now betting Sideshow Bob never shows up for Nadler’s circus.
Here’s hoping Steve Cohen brings more chicken for everyone.
Everything is starting to take shape.
For the Dems, the only hope (as sad as it sounds) is Biden. And that’s because of his “Scranton Joe” working-class whites persona, as well as his connection to Obama. As Sundance has said, looking like a Biden/Abrams ticket. This will help turn out Barry’s flock, the addition of Abrams. Still, as SpyGate unfolds Biden’s image should suffer along with Barry’s. Prepare for massive amounts of race-baiting (Biden has already started this with the Charlottesville element) from here until the 2020 election. It’s their only real chance as they can’t run against POTUS’ record save for the McCain Thumbs Down betrayal.
There’s only one more chip to fall, in my opinion, before we can full turn our attention to SpyGate. And that’s Mueller’s testimony. I will not trust Mueller to do the right thing (tell the truth) until he actually does it when he speaks to Congress. I’m less concerned about POTUS here than Barr. Mueller could make things a lot harder for Barr if he wants to do so. Hopefully that won’t happen. If Mueller tells the truth, we are off to the races and Barry’s Team is going to be in enormous trouble quickly.
One thought that has occurred to me is the possibility that Mueller is being blackmailed. We recall the stories of Chief Justice Roberts supposedly being blackmailed on his BarryCare vote. Mueller would have any number of skeletons in the closet, from potential FISA abuse to whatever his own personal demons are.
Someone like McCabe could be dangling that threat over Mueller’s head. It seems extremely clear now that Mueller is simply a front man for the Weissman/McCabe/Brennan axis. Not that Mueller isn’t in on things himself, but he just seems to be rubber-stamping whatever Weissman wants to do. There is some reason for that, whatever it is.
The one good thing in our favor here is the friendship between Barr and Mueller. I think Barr helped bring Rosenstein (also threatened) back off the ledge. Hopefully he can do the same with Mueller, with the implicit understanding that if Mueller does what’s right in his testimony before Congress than buddy Barr can make sure Mueller is taken care of as the SpyGate/FISAgate investigations unfold.
Everything looks sunny and bright. But no joy for me until Mueller testifies and does the right thing. Then, it’s over.
The leftists have set the table for the Sunday shows. I expect Chrissy to be especially hysterical about Barr.
From Kimberly Strassel (wsj paywalled)
For Fear of William Barr
The attorney general gets attacked because his probe endangers many powerful people.
The only thing uglier than an angry Washington is a fearful Washington. And fear is what’s driving this week’s blitzkrieg of Attorney General William Barr.
Mr. Barr tolerantly sat through hours of Democratic insults at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing Wednesday. His reward for his patience was to be labeled, in the space of a news cycle, a lawbreaking, dishonest, obstructing hack. Speaker Nancy Pelosi publicly accused Mr. Barr of lying to Congress, which, she added, is “considered a crime.”
https://www.wsj.com/articles/for-fear-of-william-barr-11556837637
