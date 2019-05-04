A Different Take on AG Bill Barr’s Press Announcement…

This is funny…
haa ha ha haaaa!
You took the words right outta my mouth!
L❤️VE IT!
Let’s get this to go viral!
That is hilarious!
Love ❤️ it!!
That was a cute as Hell. Loved it !!! I am still rolling in laughter,
CNN BREAKING NEWS: Christine Blasey Ford finally acknowledges that she made a mistake. She now remembers clearly, that it was not Justice Kavanagh. It was William Barr!
— MARK SIMONE (@MarkSimoneNY) May 4, 2019
Treehouse Poet Laureate
