May 3rd – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #834

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Donald Trump Retweet
The Dems are having panic attacks and are being ruled by fear
https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/kimberly-strassel-ag-barr-gets-attacked-because-his-probe-endangers-powerful-people
🇺🇸 — ❤️ — 24 more Days to Memorial Day — ❤️ — 🇺🇸
🦅 MAGA—KAGA
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟“But those who wait on the Lord
Shall renew their strength;
They shall mount up with wings like eagles,
They shall run and not be weary,
They shall walk and not faint.” 🌟
Isaiah 40:31
—–
((Note from me: Isaiah 40:31 is what President Trump quoted at National Day of Prayer Service on Thursday(yesterday).
Interestingly, it’s the very same scripture (different version) I posted on April 28 (3 days ago-posted “April 28, 2019 at 12:23 am” on “Pres Thread”) with a photo of Pres. Trump, having left WI rally, standing at the top of the steps and against the AF1 door with the shadow behind his head showing an outline of an eagle. Check out my April 28th post. The photo is now gone, but click on the black square and it will take you to the close-up view of the original photo.))
———————-
🙏 Pray:
— for protection for President Trump and MAGA Team
— extra layer of protection for Trump family from hostile, combative Dem Congress seeking personal records/accts —pray Trump family’s records remain untouched
— for wisdom for President Trump and Team re: Venezuela…We Stand with Pres. Trump
— for protection for a Free Venezuela and the Guaido supporters
— for Sec. Mnuchin and USTR Lighthizer and staff in Trade Talk in China
— Opposition’s strategies all collapse and evaporate….poof…..
— for our Fighting Patriots including Sundance, Fitton,
— for protection for AG Barr and his staff–
— all types of illegal voting be investigated and corrected
— our American WALL being built
— for our Military, Border Patrol, ICE, LEOs, Border Patrol Horses, border patrol dogs
— for catching all invaders and drugs
— for the 5 year old Minn boy, Landen, and others who have been hurt/killed, too
— for those in severe weather path again (Midwest USA)
— Investigate The Investigators
————————————————–
🦅 “Today we give thanks for this magnificent country,
and we proudly come together as one Nation under God.”
(5-2-19 National Day of Prayer Service)
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
Here’s that picture of Trump with the eagle shadow, Grandma, to go with Isaiah 40:31.
It was a beautiful National Day of Prayer. Keep praying, Treepers! Many of our prayers are being answered!
Oh, Thank You, Party Girl!!!
I’m really pretty inept in computer graphic copying…or whatever they call it! lol
————————-
“But those who wait on the Lord
Shall renew their strength;
They shall mount up with wings like eagles,
They shall run and not be weary,
They shall walk and not faint.”
—————————
So Perfect!
Praise God for President Trump!
Gives a whole new meaning to “the eagle has landed”. Boy, has he! The unholy cabal does not yet appear to comprehend the nature of the Power Who has chosen this man to clean up the mess. Praise God from Whom all blessings flow.
Thank you, Grandma for this beautiful, and dare I say it, prophetic photo. Let us all keep in mind the tireless labor of all those who are pressing forward, assembling the puzzle pieces, and in so doing, helping our President Trump to put our government back on the right and noble course.
Thank you, SD — You are the champion of the champions. I’m certain that you are specifically named in the White House Prayer Circles.
Some things are too coincidental to be a coincidence. The eagle shadow is a message, I believe.
O.M.G
THAT is AMAZING!!!!
Thank you
Also this….so cool!
————————
“Seriously. Everyone could notice the difference. I caught part of the event on Fox News and heard Trump quoting scripture.
“People say, ‘How do you get through that whole stuff? How do you go through those witch hunts and everything else?’” Trump said.
“We just do it, right? And we think about God. That’s true,” he said after quoting Isaiah 40:31.
“Those that hope in the Lord will renew their strength,” Trump said. “They will soar on the wings like eagles. They will run and not grow weary. And they will walk and not feel faint.”
————————–
Source: https://www.chicksonright.com/blog/2019/05/02/trump-quotes-powerful-scripture-at-the-national-day-of-prayer-service/
Donald Trump Retweet
NYTimes decapitating Biden. He didn’t have Obama’s OK and went ahead anyway. Or maybe Biden’s just not left enough and brown enough for the NYTimes. Michelle entering to clean things up? Michelle would provide Obama cover for the coup because then he’ll claim it’s political retribution during an election.
People like Sara Jeong’s are the future of the NYTimes.
I think there is a battle being played out behind the scenes between the “Old Guard” Democrats and the new hard left Socialists…Biden represents the old fashioned grifter who goes along and gets along while AOC and the rest of the “angry” women represent the new “intersectional” face of the future. Between this article, the “spy” story (which was probably dropped to get ahead of the IG report and somehow make Hillary the villain and Obama the hero) and the anti-Semitic cartoon they just published, the NYT is very clearly choosing to align themselves with the hard left.
Sounds as if Obama feels the revelations that will come out will not affect his popularity.
We’ll see.
BREAKING: Ukrainian Embassy Confirms DNC Contractor Solicited Dirt on Trump Campaign Chairman Paul Manafort in 2016
https://thehill.com/opinion/white-house/441892-ukrainian-embassy-confirms-dnc-contractor-solicited-trump-dirt-in-2016#.XMt5WoF7CVY.twitter
Donald Trump Retweet
From the WSJ:
“President Trump said a second of his picks for a Federal Reserve position was out of consideration following resistance from Republican senators, a further setback to his efforts to place political allies at the central bank.”
To the surprise of no one anywhere. The uniparty RINO cabal was not going to give the President’s interest rate ideology the opportunity to influence the Fed as strongly as Moore would have.
https://www.wsj.com/articles/stephen-moore-says-not-withdrawing-for-fed-job-consideration-11556811059
No need to heed the paywall. The introductory quote above is the story.
Donald Trump and Mike Pence: ‘We Think About God’ to ‘Get Through’ Witch Hunts
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2019/05/02/donald-trump-mike-pence-we-think-god-get-through-witch-hunts/
Great job President Trump!!! We love ya!!!!
Powerful!
Hmm
Hunter Biden’s ex-wife is leaning on close friend Michelle Obama
https://pagesix.com/2019/05/02/hunter-bidens-ex-wife-is-leaning-on-close-friend-michelle-obama/
I read on a gossip website that although Hunter Biden and his late brother’s wife have publicly announced that they are no longer a couple, but they just did that because their relationship would be deemed unseemly by normal people (my words, not theirs), too much like trailer trash, I guess. They are still seeing each other on the DL.
Oh yes
‘Cos Gropey Dopey is running for POTUS
Article says their daughters are close- wonder if they just attend the same school.
ICYMI,
President Trump interview with Catherine Herridge
Trump Administration Guarantees Conscience Protections for Doctors Who Won’t Perform Abortions
Obama punished them–doctors and institutions
https://www.nationalreview.com/news/trump-administration-guarantees-conscience-protections-for-doctors-who-wont-perform-abortions/
Am I worrying for nothing about PT’s trip to England? For some reason I do not trust that country to treat our president with the respect he deserves. I really fear for his life when he is over there. JMO
Fear not! The Queen loves Donald and Melania both, and I believe the hand of God protects all three of them.
Blue, I believe with all of my heart that the Almighty God has his hand of protection on President Trump, I do not fear for him when he travels…he is assaulted 24/7 right here at home. There are people all over the world that are praying for our President. Rest – have a peaceful heart, this is not in our control, it is ALL in Gods hands. We want what God wants even though we do not always understand it.
Oh man!!! There is sooo much happening. Information overload.
I’m alrready beginning to feel the exciting energy.
The crazy energy, we all here, were a part of leading up to the 2016 election!!
My birthday that year fell on election day!!! Best Birthday Ever!!!
And I have had some great ones. My first vote, upon turning 18, was
Ronald Reagan.
God did not bring us this far to turn his back on us now.
This election is going to be great!!
Put your sunglasses on because our future is BRIGHT!!!
“Democrat’s 2020 Vision”
None So Blind As Those Who Will Not See
The Democrats refuse to see reality. They’re clinging to the Russia collusion lie and now they’re attacking Attorney General Barr for telling us what is obvious: There was no collusion or obstruction.
In the Democrat Socialists’ upside down world, the ‘truth’ is what they want it to be. They hate Trump and will see any lie as truth in order to impeach him. At this point it amounts to sedition. They are doing their best to keep a lawfully elected president from doing his job.
—Ben Garrison
Still not tired of winning!
When members of Congress are calling the Attorney General “chicken” on the House floor, and the Speaker is calling him a liar on National TV, how is THAT not Witness Intimidation, or Witness Tampering, or OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE???
Not a single person has even mentioned this and it just blows my mind.
I was thinking this too! Outrageous 😡
“No more costly & time consuming investigations. Lets do Immigration (Border), Infrastructure, much lower drug prices & much more – and do it now!”
It seems Trump is offering a truce to the swamp. Personally, I think it is more important to drain the swap than any other action he can take. With a corrupt government, no legislation can benefit the nation.
Is it true that there will be 33 senate seats n all 435 house seats up for re-election?
I believe it’s always about a third of the senate and all of the house.
A good read…
Checkmate.
How President Trump’s legal team outfoxed Mueller
https://humanevents.com/2019/05/01/checkmate/
And if that story is credible, very interesting reading, they also note that Huber’s name has started to be mentioned in the past couple of weeks.
Some thoughts on the Dem candidates for 2020.
https://thepointman.wordpress.com/2019/05/03/the-early-dem-candidates-for-2020-part-2-the-turnips-in-tutus/
Pointman
Bits and big bobs about China:
On the US China trade deal. Not to much to report after a quick meeting but Liu He is bringing a huge delegation to Washington to continue the work. The sticking points remain the same as far as I can see.
https://www.wsj.com/articles/u-s-china-conclude-productive-trade-talks-but-sticking-points-remain-11556718515?shareToken=st0f9821b315aa415f90cd6ff8de02238f
Sec of State Pompeo’s remarks at the BENS (Business Executives for National Security) gala and awards dinner. He focuses on China.
https://www.state.gov/secretary/remarks/2019/04/291422.htm
Speaking of Chinese influence and united front activities, three more universities have closed Confucius institutes bring the total up to at least 15.
Now get Harvard to stop taking Huawei money.
https://www.insidehighered.com/quicktakes/2019/05/01/3-more-universities-close-confucius-institutes#.XMtAUhIg7J9.twitter
And most importantly:
Just released🔥🔥🔥
The DOD report on China Military Power 2019. Covers united front and influence operations also.
https://media.defense.gov/2019/May/02/2002127082/-1/-1/1/2019%20CHINA%20MILITARY%20POWER%20REPORT%20(1).PDF
“BAN ME MUTHAF*CKAS” -Snoop Dogg Slams Facebook Censors After Louis Farrakhan Is Banned
Snoop Dogg is an antisemite too
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/05/ban-me-muthafckas-snoop-dogg-slams-facebook-censors-after-louis-farrakhan-is-banned/
lolol. Wonder if Ferret Con will get his fb page back. Due to his skin color and all.
Chelsea Clinton makes MILLIONS just sitting on her A$$
Boycott Expedia and IAC
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/05/chelsea-clinton-making-millions-by-hardly-working-new-report-says/
Banned for violating site rules regarding hate speech.
Ok.
Why don’t they file a class action discrimination lawsuit based on the fact that thousands of others say worse but aren’t banned? It either forces FB to “live by their own rules” and ban thousands of liberal sites (they won’t be able to stand up to the attacks by the left on that one)….or allow for conservative sites to be reinstated.
Banned for violating site rules regarding hate speech.
Ok.
Why don’t they file a class action discrimination lawsuit based on the fact that thousands of others say worse but aren’t banned? It either forces FB to “live by their own rules” and ban thousands of liberal sites (they won’t be able to stand up to the attacks by the left on that one)….or allow for conservative sites to be reinstated.
The whole House is up for re-election every two years: hence, each Rep’s 2 year term. The Senate rotates approximately 1/3 each election — each Senator stands for election once every six years. The only thing they do constantly, and in unison, is beg us for contributions. That particular function knows no term limits.
When Loretta Met Bill on the Tarmac
“We have a new window on what may have gone on inside Lynch’s FBI jet after it landed — the story as told by the former attorney general to lawmakers and staff of the House Judiciary Committee and the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform. Her account could easily be seen as self-serving, but it was given under penalty of perjury.
Lynch was questioned behind closed doors on Dec. 19, 2018 in the Rayburn House Office Building, Room 2131. The interview has remained private; no transcript of it has been released. But RealClearInvestigations has obtained a copy.”
https://www.realclearinvestigations.com/articles/2019/05/02/the_man_who_came_to_the_tarmac.html
Worth reading
Rabbi Shmuley Boteach: ‘Breitbart Has Been a Stalwart Friend of the Jewish People Since Its Inception’
And the Evangelical Christians
” Boteach added, “I’m not going to fault the churches and the synagogues [for antisemitism]; precisely the opposite. The one stalwart friend that the world’s Jewish community, and the state of Israel in particular, has today is actually the people that go to the churches. The Evangelical Christians in the United States are Israel’s ferocious allies and friends, and their pastors preach a message of protection of Israel [and] support of the Jewish people.”
“President Trump is the most pro-Israel president in American history,” assessed Boteach. “His base is not the Jewish community. Probably only 25 percent of the Jewish community voted for him. His base is primarily Evangelical churches. I’m not going to fault the churches.”
Unlike his predecessors, President Donald Trump visited the Western Wall in Jerusalem, Israel, as president. “To the president’s great credit, he was the first American president to ever visit the Kotel,” noted Boteach. “Can you imagine that previous president stayed away from the holiest Jewish sit on Earth so as not to antagonize Muslim viewers who would say that he’s recognizing Israeli sovereignty over the Kotel, as if Israel’s ever going to relinquish its holiest site?”
Boteach rejected informal neo-Marxist moral hierarchies of race, ethnicity, and faith in reflecting on left-wing and partisan Democrat defenses of antisemitic commentary from Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and Rashia Tlaib (D-MI).
“Ilhan Omar is an out and out Jew-hater, period” said Boteach. “Rashida Tlaib, the antisemitic tropes that she transmits as a congresswoman are shocking.”
“If someone’s a hater — whether they’re Jewish and they’re a hater, Muslim and a hater, atheist and a hater, agnostic and a hater — they need to be condemned,” declared Boteach, “So if you ask me where we went wrong, we went wrong in our failure and our refusal to hate evil. Antisemitism is evil. Racism is evil, and we excuse evil.”
Universal standards of conduct must apply to all persons, added Boteach, regardless of “creed,” “ethnicity,” and “faith.”
“Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar are allowed to attack the Jews any way they want, and the moment we Jews defend ourselves, the response is, ‘You’re attacking women of color,’ observed Boteach. “Women of color? It’s the Jewish bible that says that every human being is created in the image of God; black, white, and every shade in between. … We have forgotten how to fight and oppose evil. Evil can be white. Evil can be black. Evil can be Jewish. Evil can be Muslim. Evil can be Christian. Evil can be agnostic. It’s not defined by a creed. It’s not defined by an ethnicity. It’s not defined by a faith. It’s defined by action.”
https://www.breitbart.com/radio/2019/05/02/rabbi-shmuley-boteach-breitbart-has-been-a-stalwart-friend-of-the-jewish-people-since-its-inception/
