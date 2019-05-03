Giddy Up – Devin Nunes Questions Political Alignment of Joseph Mifsud…

This is interesting…. because it strikes at the heart of the CIA/FBI construct around George Papadopoulos. The impetus for the early 2016 CIA/FBI investigation motive of George Papadopoulos surrounds Joseph Mifsud as a Russian asset; who supposedly told Papadopoulos that Russia had ‘dirt’ in Hillary Clinton.
Professor Mifsud being a Russian asset underpins all of their subsequent activity. If Mifsud is not a Russian intelligence asset, the FBI and CIA have a problem within their narrative. If Mifsud is a Western asset, well, that proves Papadopouls was being set up.
(Fox News) House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes is scrutinizing the findings in Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report about Joseph Mifsud — the mysterious professor from Malta who helped ignite the Russia probe in 2016 – and wants to know exactly who he was working for when he spoke with former Trump adviser George Papadopoulos.
It has long been suggested that Mifsud was connected to Russian intelligence. But Nunes, in a Friday letter obtained by Fox News, questions that assumption, saying Mueller’s report “omits any mention of a wide range of contacts Mifsud had with Western political institutions and individuals.”
Mifsud is a crucial figure in the report: Mueller’s report states that Mifsud was the one who told Papadopoulos in April 2016 that the Russians had “dirt” in the form of emails that could damage Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign.
As the story goes, Papadopoulos then told Australian diplomat Alexander Downer about his conversations with Mifsud. Downer then informed U.S. officials, leading the FBI to open its investigation into whether Trump associates were coordinating with Russia during the 2016 election.
Nunes also is seeking information about the FBI’s contacts with Mifsud – asking how the bureau knew to question Papadopoulos specifically about Clinton’s emails if it hadn’t already spoken to Mifsud. The congressman said, “it’s still a mystery how the FBI knew to ask Papadopoulos specifically about Hillary Clinton’s emails…”
Nunes’ letter is addressed to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Central Intelligence Agency Director Gina Haspel, National Security Agency Director Paul Nakasone and FBI Director Chris Wray. It asks them to hand over all information they have on Mifsud by May 10.
In his letter, Nunes presents photographic evidence of Mifsud in close proximity to influential Western political and government officials.
“If Mifsud has extensive, suspicious contacts among Russian officials as portrayed in the special counsel’s report, then an incredibly wide range of Western institutions and individuals may have been compromised by him, including our own State Department,” Nunes wrote. (read more)
All the little “Wait a minute, how could that be when they said this?” are starting to come out
Pick it apart, piece by piece
The little obscure things start adding up, and they start to tell a bigger story
The fun is just beginning. I want to see all these traitors hanged.
Washington had traitors shot on the spot.
I don’t think you can say that on Twitter, though.
Yes, not like you can actually state an historical fact.
Gas or injection, more humane.
Hung by the neck until the twitching stops…
NO WAY.
TRAITORS DO NOT
DESERVE HUMANE.
THEY ALL HANG.
Florida will gladly fire up Old Smokey for the cause. After all if it was good enough for the treasonous Rosenberg’s it should be good enough for this group.
Old Sparky
Gas is a horrible way to go. I’m in!
Me too.
The corrupt, criminal cabal ball of dirty string is starting to unravel.
It’s a relief to have what appears to be an honest man in charge of the DOJ. It’s been too many years in the dark.
Mr. AG, please “hang ’em high” so we can readily see indeed Lady Justice is now blindfolded again.
The Papadapoulos story told by Mueller in the report and in the indictment and plea deals is the weak link. If Misfud is not a Russian agent then the whole thing unwinds. It’s sorta weird that they boxed themselves into this and stuck their necks out so far based on it. Either they were tied to story early (since the Pap indictment came fairly early) or Misfud was being run by some sort of private intelligence service as many have suspected and they are off loading some of the blame from the FBI to others. It just seems strange to create so much exposure by describing what would essentially be entrapment in such great detail.
I’m guessing that the problem is . . . they already ran with the Mifsud = Russian asset scam over a year ago in the NYTs/WaPo as a way of explaining why the FBI and CIA were spying on the Trump campaign as early as spring of 2016. Without the Mifsud thing, they need another spring of 2016 cover story.
Could be.
They never thought it would get this far.
They never thought Trump would win.
Or that Mueller would fail in his cover up attempt.
They never thought he would win. And once he won, figured he would be out by Fall 2017. I guess all of his witch hunt tweets were just bait to draw them in.
That’s definitely the most straight forward explanation. The dossier was getting slammed so they needed something quickly. If Pap puts that 10k in his bag then he is still in jail right now and who knows if any of this gets exposed. It was still one heckuva risk on their part then. It would be kinda funny and fitting if they crafted the narrative that ends up blowing the whole thing open though. The lie to cover up the other lies that actually makes the entrapment case almost impossible to walk back. I guess the only reason I question it is that Mueller didn’t try to walk any of it back in his report or create some new narrative. He not only stuck with it he doubled down. Shem Horne on twitter sorta is my source on this as he pointed out that Mueller uses the name Misfud a lot in the report. The report is full of shady stuff and hides things they want to supress not Misfud.
Even the most experienced and supposedly savvy rats get sloppy when they panic and are scrambling… You are right, Hmmm… Mueller most certainly doubled down. Seems like the whole house wouldn’t fall from this card but, as you say, it is the most straightforward explanation right now. Occam’s razor… Watching Congressman Nunes tonight, it sure as hell seemed like he thinks he thinks he has struck gold.
Page and Strzok texts rent a hole in their tent. Those two put a lot of people in jeopardy.
Thank God for love!
They didn’t expect it to get this far.
The Nazis didn’t expect the Red’s and Americans to breach their borders.
We are at the document burning and suicide phase.
Or Arkancide
Yes, I was thinking that Devin and other light shedders better invest in bullet proof vests and food tasters. Good thing our Sundance is relatively obscure.
Misfud was a counterintelligence u.s. operative. How the hell did Mueller and his team of angry dems miss that and cast him in the report as a Russian spy.
Mueller dossier is an article from The Mueller Ministry of Misinformation
SD writes, “If Mifsud is not a Russian intelligence asset, the FBI and CIA have a problem within their narrative. If Mifsud is a Western asset, well, that proves Papadopouls was being set up.”
And if Mifsud were actually a Russian intelligence asset (I know, just play along . . .), then how do Western intelligence agencies explain all their guys constantly hanging around with Mifsud; Mifsud being paid by Western intel “universities” to teach classes and prep their operatives; etc.?
“[…] how do Western intelligence agencies explain all their guys constantly hanging around with Mifsud […]”
And THIS epitomizes the total lack of effective planning, and the amateurish execution. Like they didn’t think anybody would Google “Joseph Mifsud”?
They didn’t do it for the public. They did it for the internal reviews and the courts.
There was never a big worry that any of their games would be exposed.
That’s why they did it so sloppy.
It’s a cover story that wasn’t build to withstand any second look.
They never planned on getting caught and thought they would have the power to cover it up. The FBI and IC thing their untouchable- hence don’t worry about being sloppy.
Or also quite possibly, they really are that incompetent. Remember how many tips they received about the Parkland shooter without doing anything to follow up?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well, color me koo koo but I think they chose to not do anything. Because guns.
RIGHT CB/ RATLINES.
REALLY HOPE THE HRC
RATLINES ARE EXPOSED.
This cant be overstated. How incompetent were Strozck and Page literally texting each other details?
Plus there is a real sense of arrogance from guys like Brennan and Clapper. Makes you wonder how many times they have pulled shady crap like this.
Of course not silly the MSM is suppose to tell people what to think. /s
If the approval of the MOU between the FBI and CIA was done in 2012, then it was Muller that approved it. Muller as the head of the SC, becomes a very conflicted person, who’s subsequent opinions become severely suspect. We should expect that Muller’s report will support the narrative that Muller needs for his escape plan.
Agree.
There are several of the 19 Angry Democrats who would rather this whole thing just goes away, you can count on that.
Yes, Mueller wasn’t throwing a blanket over this hoax just to protect his fellow travelers… He was also protecting himself… That MOU is the smoking gun that implicates Mueller in this passion play… We knew he was a dirty cop from his escapades in Boston and in other cases, so we weren’t surprised to see that he was dirty here too, via the MOU.
The noose is tightening!
The walls are closing in. It’s the beginning of the end. Hmmmm we have heard the MSM say that over and over about Trump… and now, it seems to apply to them…and to the Corrupt Ones. Perhaps it even applies to Obama, Clinton, Rice, Brennan, Clapper, etc.
Paybacks are hell….
Now it is OUR turn to say “the walls are closing in” and very soon, we will be able to say they are “obstructing an investigation”. Except this time there is a clear multitude of high crimes.
At what point can our president, congress, or even We the (armed) People say, “we are under attack from within” even if it has been an evolving attack ever since the russian communist infiltration of the 1920’s.?
During the Revolutionary War, We the People, pledged our lives, our fortunes, and our sacred honor for the cause of this country — even sacrificed our families in many ways. Washington shot traitors on the spot. We have more evidence of this kind of attack occurring now. Our citizens have been hypnotized and are nowhere close to that kind of loyalty now, but we need to recapture that.
When can we start locking people up and keeping them from colluding while they are under investigation, like our great Navy SEAL is currently imprisoned in the brig?
Let me add a few names: Colbert, Kimmel, Behar, Maher, Lemmon, Tapper, Cooper, Cuomo, Scarborough, Mika, Griffin, Handler, Reiner, DiNiro, Todd, Matthews, Hayes, Maddow, Rosie & Lawrence, Nichole & Chris, and we can go even lower Kristol, Goldberg, French, Will, Boot, Charen, Rubin, McCain, Romney, Corker and Flake.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 10 people
I appreciate hannity.
But their is definitely a difference in demeanor.
“Am I over the target?”
“ha.” Then Nunes gets serious as a heart attack.
LikeLiked by 2 people
talk about leaving out UN-exculpatory material.
Yeah, Sofa… Hannity can be hard to take and is getting more full of himself as this plays out… He is full of “humble-brag” these days… But he has performed a very valuable service for a very long time and has been dogged in his coverage. He’s kept Carter and Solomon and others on the air hammering away at this hoax…. Gotta give him that. I appreciate him too.
LikeLiked by 4 people
If it weren’t for Treepers posting Hannity vids, I’d never see them. I do appreciate Hannity, usually. But, I quit seeking him out long ago. 😉
He keeps low information voters with lack of substantive curiosity apprised of the ‘take home messages’ in easily digestible and memorable sound bites. Don’t underestimate his effectiveness and importance to PDJT’s re election.
Newt was one, of many I’m sure, to tell Hannity he needed to back off and that if he kept pushing this he would lose his show. Hannity didn’t stop and if not for him, CTH, and a very few others, the scope and detail of what went on would have never seen the light of day.
Rep. Nunes is impressively, doggedly, absolutely tenacious in his pursuit of the truth in this labyrinthian scandal.
‘Am I over the target here?’
Judge Nap once thought so.
Nap’a a knob.
*Nap’s
Remember when President Trump had the photo op after the dinner with all the military men and their wives? Remember when President Trump said ” See this, this is the calm before the storm” and a reporter responded with ” what do you mean by storm Mr. President?” “What is the storm?” and President Trumps response was “you’ll see” . I really am beginning to see where President Trump was going with that comment, Its starting to get real.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Some moments really stand out. That event was Oct 2017. Still amazing how much PDJT withstood. (and of course us too. Just not on the same level burner)
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am a big fan of “The Storm” versus “The Big Ugly”. Many more analogies and play on words with “The Storm”, and by the time this is all over, we are going to need as many words as possible to describe what happened.
The other really stupid thing this week was the NYT referring to Halper’s Honey Trap “Azra Turk” as an “investigator.” What a joke, but no one is fooled you dirt bags. Of course, the FBI always hires hot young female “investigators” who can barely speak any English to flirt and with “suspects,” wave their a–es, and offer to put out on the first “date.”
Maybe the FBI can show us where this interesting “Investigator” job classification is officially designated and posted in their career manual or whatever. I knew a few young ladies back in the day who would have been amazing “investigators” and they actually spoke English at a 10th or 11th grade level.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, but when you’re hanging out with an FBI “investigator,” you have to be really careful not to get too drunk and let her frame you. So it’s probably not worth it.
What Papadopolous should have done . . . imply to the “investigator” Azra Turk that he really wanted to open up to her, but – due to some some childhood abuse he experienced – he is only able to talk openly about sensitive matters with women he is intimate with. “Sorry, my shrink is helping me though this problem, but until then . . . I simply cannot trust, and share with, a woman until she first fully shares herself with me.”
Then, after Azra Turk had fully shared herself with Papadopolous, he says, “Oh, about your question . . . there is no connection whatsoever between Trump and Russia, but where you really want to look is the connections between Hillary and Obama and Russia. Glad I could help! And thanks for helping me to open myself up for this sharing opportunity.”
WHO IS THIS MYSTERIOUS AZRA TURK? I CANT FIND ANY PHOTOS ON THE NET OF WHO I THINK THIS COULD BE?
MAYBE PAPADOP SHOULD SIT DOWN WITH A SKETCH ARTISTS AND LET HIM DRAW A PIC OF HER.
THEN POST IT EVERYWHERE AND OUT HER.
Papa D blew a golden opportunity. He should have taken a selfie with her and put it out on Instagram or FB or Snapchat the way the young people do.
IMHO we are seeing a blurring of involvement by CIA assets and the FBI. Everyone keeps labeling the overseas contacts and agents as FBI-associated but FBI doesn’t get involved in too much OCONUS operations.
The FBI’s charter as I always understood it is on American soil – both criminal and counterintelligence activity. IMO these overseas shadowy people are courtesy of the CIA, not the FBI. Remember Brennan is in this up to his neck.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
What about the timing of the massacre in Vegas? I’m trying to remember what was going on at the time.
Yea rumor around the campfire…. us the vegas massacre was meant for a couple of different leaders… MBS and 41020.
It’s NK playing the leverage game while China wrestles for a deal. Very obvious.
My guess is the Trump admin will put not much attention to it. It’s like the kids crying for the sweets at the checkout.
Let’s not wet your pants over this.
The whole spygate case isn’t silenced by 1-2 events. This will go on for months..
Over their dead bodies.I really don’t think China was getting a trade deal anyway. I don’t think they have any intention of playing straight. And Xi would like to blame Trump for cratering China’s economy to his citizens.
Maybe it was not a ballistic missile….probably a Silkworm type of cruise missile.
Pre-negotiating tactic?
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
Drip
Drip
Drip
Drip
WINNING!
I feel like a little something pops next week and it not just the popcorn.
FBI Official’s Testimony Raises New Questions about Surveillance of Trump Campaign
Deputy assistant director Jonathan Moffa’s testimony, which has been obtained exclusively by National Review, suggests there was more going on than has yet been admitted.
https://www.nationalreview.com/2019/05/fbi-official-testimony-surveillance-trump-campaign/
So the question is, which of the FBI and CIA is Public Enemy #1 and which is Public Enemy # 2. We already know the Russians are the designated scapegoat for both the FBI and CIA as the Jews were for Hitler. Both the FBI and CIA , the enemy withing the gate, must be utterly destroyed. To any longer have any respect for either is to worship rags.
don t matter they are both dirty, time to take them down and start anew. they re time has come and gone.
Mifsud goes back to 1980 with CIA – supposedly spied on Jimmy Carter!
Clearly not a Russian asset!
Clearly 100% US CIA asset!
Hopefully someone is going to be in a world of hurt!
Didn’t Halper do the Carter thing?
Der: Yes you might be correct! But Mifsud goes well back too!
According to Svetlana Lokhova, yes. She cited the last paragraph in this Jonathan Turley piece about Stephan Halper from nearly a year ago.
https://thehill.com/opinion/judiciary/388785-FBI-source-in-Russia-probe-raises-alarms-over-political-surveillance
“While the media has tended to downplay these allegations, they are manifestly serious. The use of a paid FBI asset to target a national campaign in this way would be unprecedented. The closest we have come historically was the allegation in 1980 that aides to Ronald Reagan spied on Jimmy Carter’s campaign and obtained confidential documents Carter used to prepare for a debate. While he has denied the allegations, one of those aides identified was Halper.”
Yes. Exactly. Papadopoulos stated today on Bongino’s show that Papadpop’s wife, being Italian, had much knowledge of Mifsud via the newspapers “over there”, that Mifsud was very well know around that part of Europe and was know as a western-associated person, NOT a Russian asset.
Also Mifsud’s lawyer was quoted in the newspaper that Mifsud was being forced to introduce PapaD to “fake Russians” as some part of some setup…. You need to listen to the interview – there is a lot of new damning information that Papadop revealed.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Mifsud introduced Papadopoulos to his future wife.
Is that really true, paul? First I’ve heard that… If true, Papa-D owes Misfud… Big time.
LikeLike
George messaged her on her Linkedin page & they started messaging each other.
This was the strange twist in the story for me.
According to George’s testimony to Congress, Simona is the niece to Gianni Pittella who is Mifsud’s good friend.
Simona’s knowledge of Mifsud was more than just newspapers.
Just posted below but Simona was related to Mifsud’s good friend Gianni Pittella. Pitella is a big wig in that part of the world so Simona knew some things from close ties to the group. She knew enough to let George know that it didn’t sound right.
Mulehead the smokescreen has blown away. The air has cleared, and now the full truth comes out.
Nunes a House Chairman?
LikeLike
LikeLike
Nunes has been and will continue to be invaluable and key to the exposition of SpyGate, and deserves our unending thanks. No one else was in position to do what he has. He is truly a man of convictions and great courage (along with PDJT), which is exactly what is needed in this circumstance. May God bless him for his righteous work. As for Mifsud, I am expecting that any day now the NYT will be coming out with a full investigative report of his true role – right, WSB? 🙂
LikeLiked by 4 people
I watched the segment on Hannity and, let me tell you, Nunes WAS giddy! Seemed like there’s been a huge weight lifted off his chest now that he can speak more freely and sees progress. I harken back to when he walked to the microphones after seeing all the unread ted documents for the first time in the White House scif. He looked like he’d seen a ghost.
Nunes is a big hero in all this.
LikeLiked by 11 people
“Nunes is a big hero in all this.”
No doubt. He’s been relentless.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Nunes and Mike Rogers… The big heroes in this, BestBets… And AG Barr is entering the hero race now…
LikeLiked by 1 person
One way at this might be from another angle. The Tories got hammered during the elections today and May is in a bind. When President Trump goes there, he can pressure her to have the GCHQ try to right some wrongs by giving an objective description of Mifsud and to publicly state which agencies he normally works for.
In light of the extensive British role in Spygate, President Trump should insist on immediate extradition of Assange so he van testify as to the actual source of the DNC’s emails.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Trump should make a public statement while he’s there saying if Britain doesn’t go through with brexit they go to the back of the queue.
Just wondering…why wasn’t the broader DoJ requested to delver records on Misfud? I think I know why. 🙂
Boss: Maybe I am jumping to conclusions but wouldn’t proving Mifsud is a US asset flip or undo the so called process of converting “unofficial” intelligence info to “official” status?
If the intelligence info reverts back to being “unofficial” then the whole spying setup becomes clearly illegal!
Checkmate!
Their move, hand us the King.
Some of my more “Liberal” friends are just now paying a tiny bit of attention to all this “breaking” news. Even though it’s actually all old news to a lot of us. There is so much to try and explain. Who has put together the best “Spygate for Dummies” piece. One that is short, to the point and easy to follow…
for “dummies”?
LikeLiked by 2 people
There is a need for a book/volume like that!!!
Perhaps someone has written such a thing, but I’m thinking it would be like “Brain Surgery for Dummies”. You know, slice scalp, drill skull, probe for tumor, remove tumor, sew up scalp. The basics are there, but it’s the actual details that matter.
For Spygate, being able to follow the details is what makes it believable. If one DOESN’T follow the details, then articles like the dis-info NY Slimes article are believable. People who don’t know the details don’t know how to unravel the spin.
This is especially true here because there is much more to “Spygate” than just spying on the Trump campaign. The abuse of the IC organizations goes back years before PDJT started his campaign.
Nunes needs a promotion.
We need him in California.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 4 people
WSB, call it taxes, we need Nunes with more power than Shiff will grant him.
Alright.
God is definitely doing some rather astonishing work here.
Keep praying!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Does anyone else here feel sick that:
1) our federal intelligence and law enforcement arms are “knee deep” in this coup; and,
2) same is grossly incompetent at there jobs?
LikeLiked by 1 person
It is very sobering on both counts, Some Old Guy… These are our ‘best and brightest’… Good Lord.
So Papadopoulus’ second FBI interview was after Mueller’s team talked to Mifsud in February 2017. One of the escalating factors in Papadopoulus’ second interview was his lack of candor about Mifsud in his first interview. FBI told Papadopoulus that they would have detained Mifsud if George had been more forthcoming in the first interrogation
Where are the 302s on these meetings?
LikeLiked by 3 people
302s. 302s!!!!!! Screw 302s, they are a license to lie. I want recordings. NOW
My best analogy: 1974 Rumble in the Jungle, 15 round heavyweight fight for the championship of the world. POTUS as Ali is a heavy underdog to a undefeated champion deep state uniparty as George Foreman. POTUS executes a master strategy of rope a dope for 7 rounds. An exhausted deep state uniparty is knocked out in the eight round by a devastating blow. Marking an end to one of the greatest and most watched sporting events in history. Watch some highlights of this brawl, amazing! Sometimes sports imitates life or vise versa
LikeLiked by 1 person
MOAB…
From SD’s link, Nunes’ quoate:
“He added: “In fact, this could entail a major scandal for U.S. and allied governments.”
Alternatively, Nunes wrote that if Mifsud isn’t a counterintelligence threat, as implied in the Mueller report, he could have done extensive damage to Western national security. The California Republican wrote that if that’s the case, it “would cast doubt on the Special Counsel’s fundamental depiction of him and his activities, and raise questions about the veracity of the Special Counsel’s statements and affirmations.”
The State Department and the FBI declined to comment. Fox News has also requested comment from the CIA and the National Security Agency.
Mifsud has vanished from public eye after his name began surfacing in news stories.”
Whoa.
That will smoke out the truth. Lying that Mifsud is a Russian agent as Mueller report implies is worse than the truth- he’s a western agent.
This entire week has been like hitting the reality jackpot…
And I’m nearly all in on optimism. Not all in, but I 100% have pure, unadulterated respect for President Donald Trump. It does appear entirely and irrefutably true that he has been the victim (truly though it has been us..60+ million American citizens) of the most deeply disturbing political scandal in American history..
By far!
We all know this. Any well informed, sane, rational, healthy, reasonable and decent person understands that we are in fact at war.
And by the Grace of God, it does appear that we might finally be winning.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You can’t spell Triumph without Trump!!
I can’t remember who originally posted this (thank you!) but I really like it:
MAGA
Man Asked God Answered
I truly believe He answered our prayers with PDJT and I hope He will continue to do so through all of this and I pray the TRUTH will come out and the guilty will be held accountable.
We need to keep praying!
May God bless America, PDJT, his family, Administration, TCTH and everyone here!!
MAGA!
TRUMP 2020
LikeLiked by 1 person
The special counsel wrote into the PapaD charging document something to the effect of (this is from memory) that PapaD lying (or not being forthcoming) to the SC originally caused them to not be able to interview Misfud.
If they knew Misfud was an FBI asset or operative and wrote that into the charging document, then wow, just wow-the SC committed a felony!
Clever Nunes
😆
I see a lot of discussion about the fbi spying… Do not forget that Brennan started the whole thing and created what is known as a “fusion center” which brings together multiple ic agencies.. Inclding fbi.
Brennan is the source of it all. Along wth the GCHQ guy, Harrigan.
The lengths they went to is unreal! But they were also sloppy.
Nunes deserves the Medal of Freedom, tbqh. If it had not been for him, we might not be where we are now and maybe this coup would have succeeded.
LikeLiked by 2 people
From Wikipedia: “research through Maltese, Arabic, Hebrew, and Aramaic dictionaries, the surname Mifsud is from the Arabic meaning “spoiled”, from the Hebrew meaning “lost”, from the Aramaic root fasad, meaning “damaged”.Many other Maltese names appear to be Hebrew in origin and may be an indication of Jewish lineage dating”
So where’s the Russian part ..? Wonder how many aliases he has.
An Opened Letter To: The Honorable Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America
Dear Mr. President,
17 Intelligence Agencies all agree–wiretapping your political opponents is the very essence of good government and the mark of normal democratic processes.
It was at this point in the last presidential cycle that spies were inserted into your campaign by the CIA, your campaign was wiretapped by the FBI, the NSA data-bases were exploited by opposition researchers and leaks of fictional smears were planted in the press and given to FISA judges.
And Official Washington was just fine with it. So it must the right thing to do. It must be a wonderful celebration of our democracy, so it is your right–no, your DUTY–to share this beautiful American tradition with your Democrat opponents.
Remember; whatever they may say, deep down they approve of this partisan spying. That’s why they have been so silent when it was done to you.
You owe it to future generations to continue this vibrant American Police State tradition that was handed down to you, Mr. President.
Happy Spying, sir!
Barr and his top aides have to know everything about the start of the Russian collusion hoax. All he has to do is ask FBI Director Wray, CIA Director Gina Hassel and Mike Pompeo. If they lie or try to bullshit him then President Trump fires them on the spot! The three of them have to know every detail by now. Why are we playing this guessing game with Nunes?
Gina Hassel was working as London Chief of Station in 2016?
Haspel
Barr and his top aides have to know everything about the start of the Russian collusion hoax. All he has to do is ask FBI Director Wray, CIA Director Gina Hassel and Mike Pompeo. If they lie or try to bullsh*t him then President Trump fires them on the spot! The three of them have to know every detail by now. Why are we playing this guessing game with Nunes? These people are the CEO of their agencies.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Timing. Details. Ironing everything out.
Conventional wisdom is also that the Comey investigation, FBI Leaks / Bribes, and OIG FISA Frauds (4 applications) come first.
Theoretically, you have…
Investigations.
Grand juries.
Indictments.
Their lies are catching up with them.
Nunes also had some pointed questions on timing issues on the Hannity TV program.
Something about if they claim to only know about Mifsud in Jan of 2017, why were they asking questions about him months earlier? This is a very rough recall, its a little complicated, tape probably on youtube, FoxNews, and late night replay.
The stories are conflicting.
Misfud claimed he was a member of the Clinton Foundation but all the Daily Caller could find was his name listed as donating to the Clinton Foundation.
On today’s Dan Bongino show George Papadopoulos broke significant news that is being reported in Italy but not elsewhere. Here is the article he referenced that you can have translated by your browser:
https://www.ilfoglio.it/esteri/2019/03/14/video/luniversita-piu-amata-dai-grillini-ha-un-grosso-guaio-con-il-prof-del-russiagate-243012/
Here is another article:
https://www.ilfoglio.it/cronache/2019/04/18/news/lintrovabile-mifsud-nascosto-a-roma-250313/
For the present, hints and “coded messages” are what the good congressman has to resort to when he KNOWS the answers and information can’t yet be placed into the public record—but the clock is running faster and faster….
What the nytimes and some other trash heep legacy “news media” dumpsites are now forced to acknowledge is the involvement of friendly western intell&security agencies in this near catastrophe… but they no longer control the narrative… AND this is one of the biggest of the BIG STORIES just now starting to put its odious scent into the mix…. each day peels back one more layer of the cover story these dunderheads put together disclosing how deep this assault on our liberties was and.how serious the threat to our Republic it continues to present.
This is what a small “controlled” underbrush burn off looks like as it quickly jumps fire breaks and ends up burning most of the forest to the ground. … fire is very cleansing–good for clearing out the rot….. TRUTH WILL ALWAYS TERRIFY THE TIMID MAN
Stefan Halper makes unsolicited contact with Papadopolous and lures him overseas to avoid U.S. legal prohibitions and probe Russia connections. Halper later introduces Papadopolous to Josef Mifsud. Mifsud plants the seeds by pushing ideas for Russian collaboration. Alexander Downer and his team pulled Mifsud’s info out of Papadopolous and provided the FBI the justification they can use to start a formal investigation of the Trump campaign. It’s a circle jerk of intelligence gathering. This all makes sense to me, but I can’t help but feel there is something wrong after watching Papadopolous’ wife on Hannity tonight. I don’t know what it is, but my gut says it isn’t good.
Everything, and I mean everything about the Mifsud story stinks to high heaven. The biggest tell to me was the FBI just letting Mifsud go in February 2017, months after Papadopoulos is supposed to have been the cause of Crossfire Hurricane. Even going so far as to blame Papadopoulos for the FBI letting him go because GP supposedly lied about when Mifsud told him this story about e-mails. I mean, that part of the story literally makes no sense- the only thing that makes sense is that they let Mifsud go because Mifsud works for the US or UK government.
See the following detailed article about Misfud. Very informative.
https://www.realclearinvestigations.com/articles/2018/05/26/the_maltese_phantom_of_russiagate_.html
Mifsud used a student & friend to pose as Putin’s niece. She was a nice looking woman also.
**You need to read this whole thread & see pics.
If mifsud is proven to be a western asset, its game over, and a constitutional crisis will be tame compared to what will happen next. Trump was smart to leave GTMO open for the new detainees.
What will the loyal dem constituency do when they see those who they have lionized for so long being marched off to prison? It will be ugly. VERY ugly.
