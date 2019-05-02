Thursday May 2nd – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
"God became man . . ."
"Help those who . . ."
National Day of Prayer – 2 May 2019
Thy Will Be Done
The winds shriek and howl and the waters churn,
But we don’t listen. Will we ever learn?
This wicked world seeks wealth, fame and power,
But God owns this day, and this is His hour.
Our Father in Heaven, we turn to You,
For only You know just what to do.
You are our Father who always cares,
And we come to You humbly, with our prayers.
We pray for the safety of those in harm’s way,
Hold them in Your hands all through these days.
We pray for the peace of those who now fear,
Hold them in Your arms. Let them know You’re near.
We pray for Your blessings on those who give aid,
Hold them on Your paths, never to stray.
We pray for Your guidance to those who lead,
Hold them to Your will and care for their needs.
We pray for ourselves, to find when we seek,
That our walk with You be humble and meek.
We pray for our country, that all turn to You
For guidance and blessings in all that we do.
Although we pray for our safety today,
We know that Your will is the only Way.
We know that our sin hinders Your peace,
But when Your Truth triumphs, then sin will cease.
And though we are destined for war and strife,
We look to our future, for You are our Life.
Safety and peace: it’s for those we plead,
But when all’s said and done, it’s revival we need.
May we turn to You for our joy and peace,
For in our blessed future, they will never cease.
We’re not of this world, and so we pray
For Your coming quickly. May this be the day.
Until that day when You come in the clouds,
May we turn to You in throngs and crowds;
But no matter what happens, the things to come,
We pray above all that Thy will be done.
It Didn’t Add Up!
In Daniel 9:25, the prophet Daniel was told that from the going forth of the commandment to restore Jerusalem “unto the Messiah” would be 69 weeks of years (cf. Gen. 29:27; Lev. 25:8). Frankly, this very specific prophecy baffled Bible students for many years, for the predicted time of 483 years (69×7) “unto the Messiah” did not match up with the time of the Lord Jesus Christ.
Then, in his book The Coming Prince, a Bible teacher named Sir Robert Anderson realized the problem lay in the different ways Jews and Gentiles mark time. We number our years using a solar calendar wherein each year has 365¼ days, but the Jews used a 360-day lunar calendar, with each year consisting of 12 months of 30 days each.
Evidence of this is found in Genesis 7:11, where we read that the deluge began “in the second month, the seventeenth day of the month,” yet exactly “an hundred and fifty days” later (v. 24), “the ark rested in the seventh month, on the seventeenth day of the month” (8:3,4). The only way an exact period of five equal months can end 150 days later on the same day of the month is if each of those months has 30 days. Further evidence of this is seen when we remember that the last half of Daniel’s seventieth week is sometimes said to last “forty and two months” (Rev. 11:2), and sometimes it is said to last “a thousand two hundred and threescore days” (v. 3). The only way 42 equal months can work out to 1260 days is if each of those months has 30 days.
Once Sir Robert recalculated the prophecy using lunar years, he found that the 69 weeks “unto the Messiah” worked out to the very day the Lord Jesus rode the colt into Jerusalem and made an official presentation of Himself to Israel. No wonder the Lord lamented later that day, “If thou hadst known, even thou, at least in this thy day, the things which belong unto thy peace!” (Luke 19:42).
The point? When you are asked why men should trust the God of the Bible, why not give the reason God Himself gives—fulfilled prophecy! (Isa. 42:8,9; 44:7,8 cf. John 13:19). To those who would tout the gods of the world’s other religions, God says, “Produce your cause…bring forth your strong reasons…let them bring them forth, and shew us what shall happen…shew the things that are to come hereafter, that we may know that ye are gods” (Isa. 41:21-24).
The God of the Bible alone is God!
By Pastor Ricky Kurth
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/it-didnt-add-up/
Archangel Fernandez was one of Spain’s most legendary guitar makers. Since Spain is where the modern classical and flamenco guitar originated, there are many very accomplished guitar makers, so many in fact that being so highly regarded as Archangel Fernandez was for so many years, is quite a feat. Listening to Irina perform this piece by Torroba on a fine Archangel Fernandez guitar can go a long ways to helping us understand why he is so highly regarded.
