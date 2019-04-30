Tuesday April 30th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
I feel good! na-na-na!
The Value Of Bible Study
“From a child thou hast known the Holy Scriptures, which are able to make thee wise unto salvation, through faith which is in Christ Jesus” (II Tim. 3:15).
Timothy was a fortunate young man. His father was not a believer in Christ, but his godly mother made up for this lack as, day after day, from his earliest childhood, she taught him the Word of God. As a result he came to know Christ at an early age and later became St. Paul’s faithful co-worker and close associate in making known the wonderful “good news of the grace of God.”
In his very last letter the great Apostle Paul recalls Timothy’s “unfeigned faith… which dwelt first in thy grandmother Lois, and thy mother Eunice”(II Tim. 1:5).
If only we had more such mothers and grandmothers today, with husbands to help them! If only our American children were not set adrift on a restless sea of human speculation, but were taught the eternal truths of God’s Word, the Bible!
We all need to “know the Holy Scriptures,” not only because they teach reverence for God and build moral character, but most of all because they “are able to make [us] wise unto salvation through faith… in Christ Jesus.”
The theme of the Bible, the Old Testament as well as New, is the Lord Jesus Christ, the riches of whose saving grace are unfolded to us in the Epistles of Paul, the chief of sinners saved by grace. It was to Paul that God committed the preaching of the cross of Christ. He it is who tells us about the riches that flow from Calvary. He it is who tells us, by divine inspiration that:
“…WE HAVE REDEMPTION THROUGH [CHRIST’S] BLOOD, THE FORGIVENESS OF SINS ACCORDING TO THE RICHES OF HIS GRACE” (Eph. 1:7).
“THAT IN THE AGES TO COME HE MIGHT SHOW THE EXCEEDING RICHES OF HIS GRACE IN HIS KINDNESS TOWARD US THROUGH CHRIST JESUS” (Eph. 2:7).
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/the-value-of-bible-study/
2 Timothy 3:15 And that from a child thou hast known the holy scriptures, which are able to make thee wise unto salvation through faith which is in Christ Jesus.
2 Timothy 1:5 When I call to remembrance the unfeigned faith that is in thee, which dwelt first in thy grandmother Lois, and thy mother Eunice; and I am persuaded that in thee also.
Ephesians 1:7 In whom we have redemption through his blood, the forgiveness of sins, according to the riches of his grace;
Ephesians 2:7 That in the ages to come he might shew the exceeding riches of his grace in his kindness toward us through Christ Jesus.
Yea! That’s one more for the good guys.
I taught our cats to come when I whistle. If we haven’t seen them for a while or my wife wants them rounded up and inside for the night, I just head outside and dog whistle. Never fails!
Of course, the poor dog stands there with that look that says: “Yeah, I’m here already!”
Sweet ❤
Definitely not a snowflake bird.
😂😂🤣😂😂
Righto lets give ’em all voting rights.
After California Governor Newsom announced that his bleeding heart was too tender to ever execute a killer, no matter what he had done, by imposing a moratorium on the death penalty, the killers in his prisons don’t seem to have gotten the message.
Here’s the latest murder in a California prison.
One convicted killer has been accused of beheading another in what authorities call an exceptionally sadistic torture slaying at a California prison.
Corcoran State Prison inmate Jaime Osuna removed several body parts from his cellmate, Luis Romero, Assistant Kings County District Attorney Phil Esbenshade said Friday. Charges accuse Osuna, 31, of repeatedly cutting Romero last month using what the prosecutor called a sharp metal object wrapped in string and attached to a handle. […]
——————–
Horriffic things going on in the prisons—->
https://ktla.com/2019/04/26/inmate-accused-of-torturing-beheading-l-a-county-killer-at-corcoran-state-prison/
Priceless notes! Reagan sure knew how to deliver a punchline 🙂
sorry spellcheck changed my typing of your name “nwtex”
Today, our first Cornell Red-Tailed hatchling broke out of his/her egg and is named I1. Unlike the parents, the chicks are not given formal names, just the alphabetic designation (this year they are I’s) and their number designation indicates order of hatching. Last year, we had the H series of chicks.
cute – Joeys in their pouches for the night
Fellow and lady Treepers…
Please see my follow up and big THANK YOU! “card” to CTH over on the Presidential thread.
Shalom to all of you, always and forever.
Homeless, drug-addict, fecal-squatter situation is so out-of-hand that even bad-boy punk-rock icon Johnny Rotten can’t hang (poo and needles in the sand outside his Venice Beach home, jumping over his gate and pitching tents at his front door, etc). Notes that “they’re all young” (24 or so) and “aggressive.”
Punk Legend Johnny Rotten Sounds Alarm over L.A. Homeless Epidemic
https://www.breitbart.com/entertainment/2019/04/29/nolte-punk-legend-johnny-rotten-sounds-alarm-over-l-a-homeless-epidemic/
“My wife’s ill and she can’t cope with this. But at 2 a.m. last week, a brick whizzed through the top floor window, the bedroom. Sorry, Mr. Policeman. I need your help.”
“The vagrants moved in en masse . . . [in] tent cities. They’re all young; they’re all like 24,” he said, adding that, “They’re aggressive, and because there’s an awful lot of them together they’re gang-y.”
They have also spoiled beach life: “And the heroin spikes . . . You can’t take anyone to the beach because there’s jabs just waiting for young kids to put their feet in — and poo all over the sand.”
Yeah riiiight 😵 🤪
Sheep Smith maybe, but only because he’s just dying to know what mascara she uses; and no matter how many hours he spends in front of the mirror, he just can’t nail that oh so sassy sashay.
Sorry for the double post. Tech and me have a tenuous relationship.
On my cable-TV directory just now, of interest to the ladies, I’d venture:
Bird of Paradise (1951)
Polynesians must quiet a volcano after their princess (Debra Paget) marries a Frenchman (Louis Jordan) visiting her brother (Jeff Chandler, below)
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0043343/
Storyline
André Laurence accompanies his college roommate, Tenga, back to Tenga’s Polynesian island home. There, André assumes the native life and, after many trials with the native customs and their suspicions, marries his friend’s sister, Kalua. Their marriage is barren of children. A final blow to André comes with the eruption of a volcano, and the island’s holy man, the Kahuna, decides that the volcano can only be appeased with the sacrifice of Kalua.
take-home lesson:
Life’s tough when the volcano must be appeased
Tougher still when it’s you that’s the appease-e
