April 30th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #831

Will Trump expose the UN fraud on former Palestine boundaries?
Excerpt:
“Thus, what purports to be a scholarly study, supported by what appears to be a scientific apparatus, is no more than a crude piece of propaganda.”
Two States exist in former Palestine today: Arab Jordan – created in 1946 in about 78% of former Palestine – and Jewish Israel – created in 1948 in about 17% of that territory. These two states remain pivotal to ending the 100 years old Jewish-Arab conflict.
Trump may be ready to set the UN fabricated record straight when his peace plan is released.
http://www.israelnationalnews.com/Articles/Article.aspx/23792
Bernie Sanders, the socialist Senator from Vermont, thinks prisoners in America should be allowed to vote—regardless of their crimes.
It’s just another one of Crazy Bernie’s crackpot ideas.
—Ben Garrison
Maybe we need a CTH virtual private network for the FISA grand release.
A few folks hoisting a cold beer, others with wine or a margarita, some with popcorn and Diet Coke, and Sundance with … a cigar?
Definitely count me in for popcorn, or cheese and pecans and proseco. Or scotch and soda or anything else.
All the above.
Hey, hey, hey! Easy, buddy!
A new study finds that drinking tap water in California over the course of a lifetime could increase the of cancer
https://edition.cnn.com/2019/04/30/health/water-quality-cancer-risk-california-study/index.html
I am shocked ! The socialist utopia has problems? Who in their right mind would live in the People’s Republic of California anyway? Seriously look where your bottled waters is from as well? Much of it is just filtered tap water. May meet minimal standards but those are low standards. Live in the country and have a well.
We just learned tonight that men’s sperm samples are 50% lower from a generation ago.
Something is happening in soil or water or something else.
This is pretty frightening. Why do so many young men act effeminate these days?
Their underdaks (under pants) are too tight and constrictive. Ever see a potent Brahman bull wearing underdaks?
Daks? Must be an Aussie in the house.
Ah, don’t sweat it. We see spray cans all the time saying “This product is known to cause Cancer, in the State of California”
But, hey, we’re in Az. so we’re SAFE, right?
Invite the Third World, become the Third World
Man, I can’t tell you how tired I am of our uncontrolled immigration policies
Now we have 24-year-old child-abducting heroin addicts from India?
From India? Like we don’t have enough heroin addicts of our own?
Man, I’m glad my time is not long, seeing what’s become of our country
8-Year-Old ‘Hero’ Pulls Sister from Moving Car to Avert Kidnapping
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2019/04/29/eight-year-old-hero-pulls-sister-from-moving-car-to-avert-kidnapping/
Maybe we’re now issuing H1-B visas for heroin addicts because Big Business needs heroin addicts who’ll not work and be strung out for less pay than American heroin addicts
… and I just haven’t heard about it yet
… or something
David “The Menzoid” hits another nail on the head.
