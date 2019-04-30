April 30th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #831

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

145 Responses to April 30th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #831

  1. spoogels says:
    April 30, 2019 at 2:21 am

  2. citizen817 says:
    April 30, 2019 at 2:24 am

    Will Trump expose the UN fraud on former Palestine boundaries?

    Excerpt:
    “Thus, what purports to be a scholarly study, supported by what appears to be a scientific apparatus, is no more than a crude piece of propaganda.”

    Two  States exist in former Palestine today: Arab Jordan – created in 1946 in about 78% of former Palestine –  and Jewish Israel – created in 1948 in about 17% of that territory. These two states remain pivotal to ending the 100 years old Jewish-Arab conflict.

    Trump may be ready to set the UN fabricated record straight when his peace plan is released.

    http://www.israelnationalnews.com/Articles/Article.aspx/23792

  3. citizen817 says:
    April 30, 2019 at 2:25 am

    Bernie Sanders, the socialist Senator from Vermont, thinks prisoners in America should be allowed to vote—regardless of their crimes.

    It’s just another one of Crazy Bernie’s crackpot ideas.

    —Ben Garrison

  4. Perot Conservative says:
    April 30, 2019 at 2:40 am

    Maybe we need a CTH virtual private network for the FISA grand release.

    A few folks hoisting a cold beer, others with wine or a margarita, some with popcorn and Diet Coke, and Sundance with … a cigar?

  5. citizen817 says:
    April 30, 2019 at 3:04 am

  6. citizen817 says:
    April 30, 2019 at 3:09 am

  7. spoogels says:
    April 30, 2019 at 3:26 am

    A new study finds that drinking tap water in California over the course of a lifetime could increase the of cancer

    https://edition.cnn.com/2019/04/30/health/water-quality-cancer-risk-california-study/index.html

    • John Titor says:
      April 30, 2019 at 3:36 am

      I am shocked ! The socialist utopia has problems? Who in their right mind would live in the People’s Republic of California anyway? Seriously look where your bottled waters is from as well? Much of it is just filtered tap water. May meet minimal standards but those are low standards. Live in the country and have a well.

    • WSB says:
      April 30, 2019 at 3:48 am

      We just learned tonight that men’s sperm samples are 50% lower from a generation ago.

      Something is happening in soil or water or something else.

      This is pretty frightening. Why do so many young men act effeminate these days?

    • Dutchman says:
      April 30, 2019 at 4:31 am

      Ah, don’t sweat it. We see spray cans all the time saying “This product is known to cause Cancer, in the State of California”
      But, hey, we’re in Az. so we’re SAFE, right?

  8. nimrodman says:
    April 30, 2019 at 3:52 am

    Invite the Third World, become the Third World

    Man, I can’t tell you how tired I am of our uncontrolled immigration policies

    Now we have 24-year-old child-abducting heroin addicts from India?
    From India? Like we don’t have enough heroin addicts of our own?

    Man, I’m glad my time is not long, seeing what’s become of our country

    8-Year-Old ‘Hero’ Pulls Sister from Moving Car to Avert Kidnapping
    https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2019/04/29/eight-year-old-hero-pulls-sister-from-moving-car-to-avert-kidnapping/

    • nimrodman says:
      April 30, 2019 at 4:26 am

      Maybe we’re now issuing H1-B visas for heroin addicts because Big Business needs heroin addicts who’ll not work and be strung out for less pay than American heroin addicts

      … and I just haven’t heard about it yet

      … or something

  9. hard masada says:
    April 30, 2019 at 4:29 am


    David “The Menzoid” hits another nail on the head.

