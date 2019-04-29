April 29th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #830

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
🇺🇸 — ❤️ — 28 more Days to Memorial Day — ❤️ — 🇺🇸
🦅 MAGA—KAGA
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 “I will call upon the Lord, who is worthy to be praised;
So shall I be saved from my enemies.” 🌟
— Psalm 18:3
Praise:
*** President Trump had another good day of R&R
*** The BIG UGLY has started !
*** some Opposition players’ crimes are being exposed to the public
———————-
🙏 Pray:
— for protection for President Trump and MAGA Team
— Opposition’s strategies collapse, esp these RINOs
— for ongoing digging for truth in ‘Spygate’
— for our Fighting Patriots including Sundance, Fitton,
— Opposition players’ arrests starts soon
— all types of illegal voting be investigated and corrected
— our American WALL being built
— for our Military, Border Patrol, ICE, LEOs, Border Patrol Horses and border dogs-safety for all
— for catching all invaders
— for the 5 year old Minn boy, Landen, quick healing
— for Jewish victims of Poway, CA shooting, the Seattle crane accident, etc
— for healing for all Treepers dealing with health challenges
— In God We Trust
————————————————–
🦅 “ While left-wing extremists want to erase America’s borders, we believe our immigration system must put the needs of American workers and families first. ” (4-27-19 at WI Rally)
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
————————————————————–
Today, President Donald J Trump will welcome the 2019 NCAA DI Women’s Basketball National Champion Baylor Lady Bears @BaylorWBB to the White House for a visit and to offer his congratulations.
Yea and Amen and bless you again, Grandma!
And Grandma, can I prevail on you to pray for me? Explanation will be in my response comment to Rynn69’s weekly Monday am post that I will be posting in a minute here.
Thanks!
It took me 3 times to get in tonight as WP kept me from posting, hence the double post when I finally got in. Ad rem re-posted in a comment to me the other day, Sundance’s response about why WP, problems and all, is better than Discus. It’s an open door for your stuff to get put out in the dark web. So with all the WP problems, our privacy is more secure and that was Sundance and the CTH’s first concern for us. Kudos to them!
Yea and Amen and bless you again, Grandma.
Grandma, can I ask you for one of your prayers for me? Explanation is in my weekly response post to Rynn69 that I will be posting here if WP will cooperate.
Thanks!
What?
I remember seeing that briefly a year or two ago. Then nothing.
Seth Rich. The whole answer to the Russia canard.
Leak = truth. Hack = lie.
DNC insider = truth. Russia = lie.
Foreign countries have always attempted in small ways to meddle. Suddenly, something that has occurred in many elections has been embellished to provide cover for some very, very bad people.
Our special Marine One…..
LikeLiked by 4 people
6. Licence plate fabricator.
I like how he says ‘interrupted’, as if he’s somehow going to resume. What a tosser.
Jase: I think Comey was channeling his inner femininity. Remember that film “Girl, Interrupted”? Just saying…
Grocery store clerk. Probably stretching the truth (being a LIAR and all). I could definitely see him bagging groceries, though. Summer job, bowtie. All gawky with pants cinched up so that they sit a full couple inches above his ultra white tennis sneakers.
“Lordy, Mrs. Miller, I broke your eggs.”
“It’s OK, Jimmy. It’s not like you perjured yourself in front of Congress!”
“Wait, what?”
LikeLiked by 7 people
And he advised firing the shotgun through your front door if you hear strange noises outside. Darn, there goes the paperboy.
President Barack Obama is not the first man accused of spying on his party’s political opponents in an election year.
Dr. Lee Edwards sat down with The Daily Caller to detail the months he and his colleagues on Sen. Barry Goldwater’s 1964 campaign for president spent under FBI and CIA surveillance ordered by President Lyndon B. Johnson. (4 min)
https://dailycaller.com/2019/04/27/president-fbi-cia-spied-republican-challenger-video/
Ahhh, video brought back memories,..
“EXTREAMISM, in the defence of Liberty, is NO VICE!”
This has been going on for at least my 60 years. Puts a spin on Watergate, and Nixon. After all, ARE,you paranoid, if people really ARE bugging you, and out to get you?
I was 21, a senior at college, walked neighborhoods for Barry, and voted for the first time that year. LBJ campaign claimed Goldwater was going to start a war — projection at it’s best!!!!!
WHAT?!
I’ll bet they wish they had our 2nd Amendment too.
Why Barr must confront the Deep StateWhy Barr must confront the Deep State
Excerpt:
Exposing their repulsive arrogance and sense of superiority, John Brennan, James Clapper, Adam Schiff, James Comey and Obama minions are moving full speed ahead with their treasonous quest to remove Trump from office. These evil people are using fake news media to sell their lie that Trump is guilty of obstruction for simply confronting their lie-filled attempts to over-through his presidency. They expected Trump to behave like a typical wimpy passive Republican and allow them to destroy him.
AJ William Barr must follow through with holding them accountable to save the rule of law in America. The only thing that is going to stop the deep state’s Terminator cyborg focus on removing Trump from the White House is a powerful political punch in the face by Barr.
http://www.renewamerica.com/columns/marcus/190423
It’s like a lynch mob wants to drag someone off to the lynching tree for murder and the person protests. The supposed murder victim even shows up alive and well before they hang him, but they want to hang the guy anyway as by proclaiming his innocence and calling them a lynch mob, he obstructed their “justice”.
It is utter madness. This has become a very sick country.
Week #11 since AG confirmation:
Mr. Attorney General Barr,
Americans know the refrain “truth, justice, and the American way.” Truth and justice are integral to the American way. We ask that you remember the Americans who are counting on you to restore truth and justice, both alive and those who have died to secure the American way:
America is crying out for justice.
Americans know the myriad illegal and unconstitutional actions the Deep State, Democrats (Obama Admin, Clinton-DNC), and some Republicans utilized to stop a Presidential candidate and a Presidency. Americans know Russia is a false flag. Americans know foreign agents, journalists, law firms, and opposition research outfits were engaged in this silent coup. Americans know the greatest disenfranchisement and election interference was not perpetrated by any foreign government, but by the actors of this coup.
The conspirators are but a small number in comparison to us, Mr. AG Barr. We are the Silent Majority. Millions and millions of Americans are praying for justice to save this Republic. Are you going to accede to the pressures of a few and destroy the greatest Nation on the face of the Earth? Will you restore justice in America? America is watching.
…one more time: https://youtu.be/pjEFT-TkUbc
*******SALUTE!
*******SEMPER FIDELIS!!
*******SHALOM!!!
Kind of loading up tonight, a bit emotional.
Going to be away from this great TreeHouse for awhile. Can’t explain. Duty calls to some intense pressing things. No way I can walk out of this. No way in Heaven, Hell or Earth I would ever even want to walk out of this. Long time preparation. Years. Time is short.
I am sitting here praying, telling the Lord I’m too old for this kind of thing. The Holy Spirit kinda thunders back like a Marine Senior Sergeant DI (you don’t ever get to say no!) and says, you’re never to old to answer the call and duty to and for justice, truth, liberty and most of all to God, God who helped your forefathers build a great nation, God Who inspired and strengthened men to sacrifice and die for their new-born country, for their Constitution. Whatever the cost. Do it. Don’t rationalize. Live or die, but never, ever compromise the conscience of duty! Anything less is shameful and cowardly. Invite the fire to the threshold of your door. Walk in. Fight. Trust God.
It’ll probably be a few months, maybe longer. I’ll miss the heck out of this place. You’re like beloved family to me. A comfort zone in a time of great troubles. Every one of you knows exactly what I mean.
I made a promise to Rynn69 that I would post my weekly response to their weekly Monday early am posting of the letter to AG Barr accompanied by that great military tribute video. I may not be able to post videos and something that I usually write, but I will get my simple SALUTE!-SEMPER FI!-SHALOM! response posted on Monday’s no matter what. It is, after all, the heart of my post.
I appreciate all of you so much. We all have our favorites here. Some of mine: Ad rem, Grandma, eagledriver50, Valerie Curren, Gunny66, BlackKnightRides, Rynn69, WSB, Joe Blow (specially over on the prayer request thread), patrickhenrycensored-praying for you patrick!, dallas dan, Dutchman, amwick, piper57, duchess, BetsyRossRocks BigMamaTea, olderandwiser21, Lucille, Citizen817…and it goes without saying, Sundance for all his faithful endeavors and hard, intense, grueling work! I know I’m leaving somebody out…I’ll think of a name right after I click….
Anyway, will miss the camaraderie, great discussions, some fun in between. But as I said the other day, there is always the other end of the bridge for the return trip. I have cooperated with the will of God to be put in a place that perhaps, may make a difference in some of the affairs of our nation. It is my great hope. One is never too old for that. You don’t retire from that. Ever!
God bless all of you. Whatever circumstances I find myself in, I will carry all of you in my heart, pray for God’s blessings for you, including our sick Treepers over on the PR thread. That mission will not fail. Please pray for me. A lot’s at stake and there is only one guarantee of things going well….that being, the grace, help and power of Almighty God.
And a side note to you Ad rem, thanks for all your help. It will not be forgotten!
Shalom to all and best always and forever,
AS…Out
A.S.L.W;
Praying for you, gonna miss you and hope everything goes well and you come back to us, soon!
A ‘couple of months’from now, imagine where,we may be, with the BIG Ugly Exploding in their faces, and no where to run, nowhere to hide.
SHALOM
Dutchman:
You’re right, a couple of months. I’m thinking what could be in a couple of weeks? Only God knows. We’re definitely on a precipice! And some certain evil people/criminals/traitors/seditionists need to start getting pushed over it if you know what I mean.
Waiting for the Big Ugly for sure.
Thank you for your prayer. It means a lot.
So you know, this means we won’t be able to tag team for awhile. But remember what AS said in the Terminator….I’ll be baaaack!
Bless you, brother, health and all.
Angelle Staria: Semper Fi! Shalom! The Treepers will be here when you return, with you in spirit, and we will keep getting TRUTH out. Stay safe, Patriot and Godspeed, Friend!
Rynn69:
Thank you for that! Much appreciated!
No doubt I and others know that this site, TCTH, will tenaciously engage its mission without fail or rest. God bless Sundance and all of you.
Semper Fi
Shalom! Always!
Angelle, wherever you are, you will take us with you. Godspeed.
Hey W:
Yes, I will. In heart just like when a man goes off to war with a picture of his wife and family. Treepers have become a special part of my heart and daily thinking, kinda like a brain picture. Gonna be no separation in that realm.
Shalom and be blessed, friend!
And to you, Angelle.
Angelle, God Bless you. 🙏 praying for you.
Thank you so much! Counting on it. Seriously!
Shalom and be blessed…….
God’s speed. Our Lord will be with you. 🙂
Thank you, Garrison. And yes He will!
No matter our skill-sets, the greatest central key to all of our success is His blessing. We have to do our part, but He gives the increase, strength, great grace and wisdom to get things done far better than we could without Him. Me thinks some of our forefathers knew and recognized that in their time. When you read some of their words, it’s quite apparent.
Shalom and be blessed…….
ASLW – God bless and keep you safe, to return and rejoin us soon. I have enjoyed your insight and look forward to hearing from you again. You are in my prayers.
CO:
Thank you for that! He will!
I’m glad some words I’ve posted here at the CTH have blessed you. It is why I begin commenting here though have been reading much longer. Guess that makes me a former lurker, heh? LOL CTH is a great give and take place. You give and yet receive from others. Nobody has to carry the whole burden. It’s a family affair and a great one we have here.
I’m counting on the prayers, believe me!
Shalom and be blessed…..
My best wishes and prayers will accompany every step of your physical and spiritual journey. Be safe and let the Holy Spirit be your guide and your strength.
Thank you, dallas.
I have so enjoyed some of your comments that have brought the spiritual element into the discussion of physical things. About a month ago, you said something so profound in a comment that I called my sister and read your comment to her. That comment probably told me more about your thinking and belief system than anything else. It was very uplifting and directive.
The spiritual and the physical cannot be separated. One needs the other. Yes, we have very physical lives of flesh and blood and minds to live and function in, but that body and heart come with a spirit, and it is by and in that spirit we learn to connect with our God by and through His Holy Spirit. When all of that is synergistically working together in harmony and whole essence agreement, life is good, whether in hardships or ease, storm or peace. When it works, then that is where you begin to attain to the highest, most successful level of efficient prayer.
Jesus said that the Holy Spirit would guide us into all truth and show us things to come. I, a lot of you here and countless people down through the ages have certainly found that to be true. The closer to Him we draw, the more He will prepare us for whatever is ahead of us, whether it be in our present national affairs and/or our individual lives.
Shalom and be blessed, brother……
Angelle, you’re in our prayers.
Will miss your thoughtful patriotic inspiration.
You’re the BEST. Stay strong!
BKR….thank you so much, so, so much.
Indeed, I will miss the conversation.
Sometimes when we are commenting back and forth here, I feel like I’m in the same room with all of you and we’re having a round-table discussion on the highest level. Love it. Will miss it. But look forward to returning to it.
And yes, I will, by God’s grace, stay strong. No way I could ever have gotten to this point where I am today without some massive help from God and the Kingdom of Heaven….and a heckava lot of faithful prayers.
Shalom always, Compatriot!
Angelle,
We have been praying for you, too…..
Know that our hearts and prayers follow you and be with you on your upcoming mission….always. May your mission be successful, too.
1) Whoever dwells in the shelter of the Most High
will rest in the shadow of the Almighty.
2) I will say of the Lord, “He is my refuge and my fortress,
my God, in whom I trust.”
11) For he will command his angels concerning you
to guard you in all your ways;
12) they will lift you up in their hands,
so that you will not strike your foot against a stone.
14) “Because he loves me,” says the Lord, “I will rescue him;
I will protect him, for he acknowledges my name.
Praise be to the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ!
Godspeed, Dear Treeper Angelle, and come back safely soon.
Praying…..
Grandma:
No wonder, as I was writing this out earlier this evening before posting, I had this sense of prayers already being offered. And here you go and say just that. “…We have been praying for you, too….”
Thank you so much for quoting out of Psalm 91. Just the other day, eagledriver50, in an awesome response comment to me, quoted out of that very same Psalm. He referred to it as the “Soldier’s Psalm.” So with that and your reference today, yeah, I kinda gotta be hearing the Lord say…It’s going to be all right, regardless of the outcome.
All of you here tonight are just melting my heart and making my eyes dusty. Who said that online love, care and prayer between people can’t be as strong as in real time life. Well, Treehouse family proves that wrong every day of the year.
Thank you, Grandma…and yes, Praise be to the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ…and may our lives be instruments of His Glory and Great Witness & Testimony. And I have to include Sundance in and on that one with all of you.
Shalom always and forever
Angelle,
It has been such shear joy in communicating with you on this site. I wish you all the best.
I have found in my life, some of the most spiritual, intelligent, well rounded people are poets, authors, and artists. They express in words and art what we average people cannot.
So just for you….on your journey….I have placed two of my favorite passages just for you.
I hope they help you in any difficult times you may face.
“The most wonderful of all things in life is the discovery of another human being with whom one’s relationship has a growing depth, beauty and joy as the years increase. This inner progressiveness of love between two human beings is a most marvelous thing; it cannot be found by looking for it or by passionately wishing for it. It is a sort of divine accident, and the most wonderful of all things in life.”
~ by Sir Hugh Walpole ~”
Our deepest fear is not that we are inadequate.
Our deepest fear is that we are powerful beyond measure.
It is our light, not our darkness, that most frightens us.
We ask ourselves, Who am I to be brilliant,
gorgeous, handsome, talented and fabulous?
Actually, who are you not to be?
You are a child of God.
Your playing small does not serve the world.
There is nothing enlightened about shrinking
so that other people won’t feel insecure around you.
We are all meant to shine, as children do.
We were born to make manifest the glory of God within us.
It is not just in some; it is in everyone.
And, as we let our own light shine, we consciously give
other people permission to do the same.
As we are liberated from our fear,
our presence automatically liberates others.
“Marianne Williamson”
Semper Fi
Good interview 👍
Citizen: It was a good interview. All Treehouse regulars and guests should watch it. Richard Dreyfuss made the best point in diverting from what divides us to what unites us.
Rynn:
He actually said some very profound things. Thanks for posting this this morning!
Shalom
It looks like ET absconded with our Richard Dreyfuss. I don’t know who that person was talking with Tucker but he sounded like a Patriot! What a gentleman!
great stuff !!
there are brain cells in the entertainment industry
and a patriot – should have emphasized that
Coincidental Yates and Rhodes surface?
A few weeks and the Comey investigation should conclude. This should tell us a ton! Criminal referral, indictments, or Swamp?
They are trying to set a up a “political prosecution” defense.
LikeLiked by 1 person
From the article:
“…But Booker — who has received death threats from at least two South Florida men over the last six months — remained calm. He stuck around to take pictures and talk with a group of about 30 who came to see the U.S. Senator from New Jersey speak. Most the crowd returned and spent the next hour or so asking him questions…”
http://archive.is/7O7cx#selection-3373.0-3385.241
How do they know the two men are from South Florida?
They could very well be from Chicago….like Jussie Smollett’s two buddies.
Huh. Well, too bad ………………… Oh never mind. 🙂
Judicial Watch has filed another lawsuit against the DOJ. The DOJ has stonewalled again. This time the request was for:
” All records of communication between FBI official Peter Strzok and, Bruce Ohr, in either his role as Associate Deputy Attorney General or Director of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force, including but not limited to emails (whether on .gov or non-.gov email accounts, and whether using their real names or aliases), text messages, encrypted app messages and/or instant chats. The time frame for the requested records is January 2016 to the present.”
Seeing the request is a reminder that Bruce Ohr was Director of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force.
Has the flow of drugs coming into or being distributed within our country diminished or grown while Mr. Ohr has been busy conspiring against Donald Trump?
Mr. Ohr, could you please do your job?
The flow of drugs has obviously INCREASED. Clear evidence that he WAS, in fact doing his job. I believe its called,…”Protection”, but then you knew that.
After Reagan left office, nobody in positions of Federal power gave a flying f about drugs coming into our country. Gosh , even the CIA admitted they were bringing them in too.
Good Read…
Snippet:
“The Democrats are in the dismantling of America for the long haul. It is a national tragedy and it must be stopped.”
“Keep your eye on the main game, not the tactic of attacking Trump. Trump will only be here to defend us for six more years at the most.”
——————————
Source: https://amgreatness.com/2019/04/27/its-not-trump-derangement-syndrome/
“President Trump will only be here for 6 more years, at most.”
This is why the structure tactics and strategies of the Uniparty must be exposed and destroyed.
Because then the Uniparty won’t EXIST in 6 years.
Problem solved
I 100% agree, Dutchman.
Excellent article, Grandma.
Having read Karin’s pieces over on American Thinker for several years, I knew this would be a good one.
Karin says some very painful things here that tend to discipline or try to correct the temptation to oversimplify what is happening without recognizing what is cause and what is effect. Big difference.
She is right to opine, that to the dems, it’s more America bad than Orange man bad. Orange man came on the scene unexpectedly and disrupted things and set a whole heckuva a lot of their plans behind schedule. But the dems have been working incessantly to destroy the main pillar foundations of America and morality for a long time, long before Donald Trump was a thought in the present day political scheme of things.
Thanks so much for posting this!
Shalom
See the FBI’s star fall from the sky
Every dream about it was a lie
Here’s the one bitter lesson of the FBI’s history
It’s soul should no longer remain a mystery
So many stories to rearrange
What reality is reveling becomes ever more strange
And it has so many false faces
Any truth left in it erases
With the avalanche of all those lies
Dancing in its snake like eyes!
Guantanamo Bay Admiral Fired Due to Loss of Confidence
https://www.military.com/daily-news/2019/04/28/guantanamo-bay-admiral-fired-due-loss-confidence.html/amp?__twitter_impression=true
Biden heading to Pennsylvania, apparently unaware that Amish women cover their hair with a prayer kapp.
Sniff-proof cap. Smart Amish Ladies.
Unmissable
Read this thread by @dawsonsfield on ‘bugs’ in the WH.you will not be disappointed.
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1033084596756393991.html
Reminded me of what was reported that the new CIA director Haspel sent POTUS some fly paper when he complained about ‘bugs’. The two must have had a laugh over that.
Clever buggers.
In case you are hesitant, Sundance takes a bow.
Very nice thread.
Tonight I spent sometime tonight trying to look up how the US/Mexican border wall is progressing.
What I found was very discouraging.
Up until Feb/19 no new wall has been built! Only new wall replacing existing walls has been allowed.
Basically the Uniparty has successfully prevented any new wall contraction during President Trump’s first two years plus in office.
However sometime in 2019 new walls will begin. But even here the President is being stymied every step of the way! Beyond frustrating!
I wrote more details of what I found at the end of April 28th Open Thread. Would copy but can’t seem to copy.
Yeah, I guess it would have been better to build new wall in less trafficked areas and leave the old, ineffective “wall” in the high traffic area. Yeah, sure. /s
POTUS needs to appoint Miller to head DHS. He is what is known as “enforcement minded”. This would make more difference than wall construction (although the wall is important).
I imagine most of the pre-DJT “existing wall”, which was replaced, was wall, or even fence, in name only. So therefor most “replacement wall” s/b considered new wall.
imagine it was there for good reason
You may have read that a French warship sailed through the Taiwan Straits a few days ago and that angered the Chinese and they disinvited the French from participating in their 70 year celebration of the CCP navy regatta planned. The protest from the Chinese FM called it provocative in sailing through ‘Chinese waters’. That faux pas was quietly corrected, as the straits are not internationally recognised as Chinese.
Then the US on Sunday and Monday (you are a day behind) sent two guided missile destroyers through the straits.
China will be livid, but i’m having a laugh.
Where is that Mickey with the one-fingered salute?
https://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2019/04/29/asia-pacific/u-s-sends-two-warships-taiwan-strait-just-days-china-marks-70th-anniversary-navy/#.XMaFYYoRWhA
Did France surrender to China when I wasn’t looking?
LikeLiked by 1 person
China and Taiwan are actually much closer than appearances. China would not be a world power without the investment and technology from Taiwan. All the bellicose language is just for the gwai lo’s.
Ok la,
@emet. What is your point?
I don’t want to read into it, so explain it.
LikeLike
If you have been following the Chinese navy, their coastguard and fishing fleets around the disputed islands you will understand it is all of one cloth.
https://www.ft.com/content/ab4b1602-696a-11e9-80c7-60ee53e6681d
Texas Democrat Mayor and His Wife Arrested for MASSIVE Voter Fraud
https://gellerreport.com/2019/04/texas-democrat-mayor-indicted-voterfraud.html/
Attacked Rabbi: President Trump ‘Exceedingly Kind, Spoke to Me Like Buddy’
Sunday, April 28, 2019
By: Solange Reyner
The rabbi injured in the synagogue shooting near San Diego on Sunday raved about Donald Trump’s kind words following a telephone conversation the pair had and said the president assured him that tackling anti-Semitism was a priority of his.
Trump was “exceedingly comforting to me, my community,” Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein told reporters outside the Chabad of Poway synagogue a day after he was shot in both of his index fingers.
In a separate interview with MSNBC Goldstein said Trump “spoke to me like a friend, like a buddy.”
Trump, said Goldstein, told him he loves Israel.
“He said, listen, I have a son-in-law who’s Jewish, a daughter that’s Jewish, I have grandchildren that are Jewish. I love Israel, we’re going to do whatever we can to protect the Jewish people of United States of America and abroad.”
“It was the highlight of the day after everything I’ve been through to hear from the president himself to be so comforting and consoling. It meant a lot to our community, meant a lot to me,” he added.
“He was exceedingly kind and sensitive. We spoke for close to 15 minutes. I thought to myself, for the President of the United States of America to take time out of his day to talk to me about the issues at hand was just absolutely incredible and admirable.”
Goldstein founded the Chabad of Poway synagogue in Poway, Calif., which was targeted by a 19-year-old gunman armed with an assault-style weapon who wrote a manifesto of hate against Jewish people.
Lori Gilbert Kaye, 60, died after shielding Goldstein from the bullets. Three others were injured in the shooting, which happened on the final day of Passover. A suspect was taken into custody.
