In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for "Presidential Politics". Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

57 Responses to April 28th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #829

  1. citizen817 says:
    April 28, 2019 at 12:20 am

  2. citizen817 says:
    April 28, 2019 at 12:21 am

    Donald Trump Retweet

  3. Grandma Covfefe says:
    April 28, 2019 at 12:21 am

    🇺🇸 — ❤️ — 29 more Days to Memorial Day — ❤️ — 🇺🇸

    🦅 MAGA—KAGA
    Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
    Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..

    🌟 “I will love You, O Lord, my strength.
    The Lord is my rock and my fortress and my deliverer;
    My God, my strength, in whom I will trust;
    My shield and the horn of my salvation, my stronghold.” 🌟
    — Psalm 18:1-2

    Praise:
    *** Another Great Rally Night in WI
    *** The BIG UGLY has started !
    ———————-
    🙏 Pray:
    — for safe flight for President Trump and MAGA Team to Green Bay, WI Rally (departing DC at 5:20pm ET and be back in DC about 11:45pm ET
    — for Opposition new game: pedaling back and creating new paths of ongoing lies–May Opposition’s strategies collapse, esp these RINOs
    — for ongoing digging for truth in ‘Spygate’
    — for our Fighting Patriots including Sundance
    — all illegal voting be investigated and corrected
    — our American WALL being built
    — for our Military, Border Patrol, ICE, LEOs, Border Patrol Horses and border dogs-safety for all
    — for catching all invaders
    — for the 5 year old Minn boy, Landen, quick healing
    — for Jewish victims of Poway, CA shooting, the Seattle crane accident, etc
    — for all Treepers in the Treehouse–safety, health, healing and keeping up with life
    — In God We Trust
    ————————————————–
    🦅 “ The era of economic surrender is OVER! ” (4-27-19 at WI Rally)
    🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸

  4. citizen817 says:
    April 28, 2019 at 12:21 am

  5. citizen817 says:
    April 28, 2019 at 12:22 am

  6. citizen817 says:
    April 28, 2019 at 12:23 am

  7. Grandma Covfefe says:
    April 28, 2019 at 12:23 am

    President Trump boarding the plane from Rally in WI back to DC tonight
    Check out this shadow behind President Trump’s head. What do you see? Wow!

    “But those who wait on the Lord
    Shall renew their strength;
    They shall mount up with wings like eagles,
    They shall run and not be weary,
    They shall walk and not faint.” Is 40:31

  8. citizen817 says:
    April 28, 2019 at 12:24 am

  9. citizen817 says:
    April 28, 2019 at 12:24 am

  10. citizen817 says:
    April 28, 2019 at 12:25 am

    • YvonneMarie says:
      April 28, 2019 at 12:35 am

      And now we know the rest of the story !
      Wow.
      LOL !

    • andyocoregon says:
      April 28, 2019 at 1:19 am

      Ahhh Haaaa! Might have known it was something like that.

    • joeknuckles says:
      April 28, 2019 at 1:22 am

      He actually asked to be on the Supreme Court and asked for a pardon for a friend? Wow.

      And is he actually Sheeple’s personal a** licker? I would have never guessed that one.

      Now the whole country knows.

      Apparently, it’s not a good idea to make ridiculous requests of our POTUS. The list of formerly prominent people who he has broken after they made similar mistakes is growing longer by the day. He does not suffer fools gladly.

    • Robert Smith says:
      April 28, 2019 at 1:30 am

      Why would he think Trump would make that happen for him? That’s the crazy part.

      • 🍺Gunny66 says:
        April 28, 2019 at 1:46 am

        Wow…..just wow…..Target Hit….now I want to see Judge Nap on Varney….see if he responds…..or if they ever…..ever have him back on Varney again…..

        Did not know he was such a “suck up”……..Now that is a “knock out” punch…

        Nap should have kept his mouth shut…..Bwaaaaaah…….Hey Nap…

        Well…..Bye….

  11. citizen817 says:
    April 28, 2019 at 12:26 am

    • citizen817 says:
      April 28, 2019 at 12:27 am

      • andyocoregon says:
        April 28, 2019 at 1:21 am

        Well, Beto had 35 show up to his rally. 🙂

        • joeknuckles says:
          April 28, 2019 at 1:31 am

          It’s pretty obvious now that Beto’s supporters were fake (paid). It’s not likely that so many real supporters would all drop him at the same time. The money was cutoff, hence no more big crowds.

          Nothing is real where Democrats are involved. They are all fake everything, all the time.

  12. citizen817 says:
    April 28, 2019 at 12:27 am

  13. citizen817 says:
    April 28, 2019 at 12:28 am

    • joeknuckles says:
      April 28, 2019 at 1:38 am

      They will also be more upset that the killer hated Trump and that the body count was so low. They can take solace in the fact that 4 people were shot, which means they get to tally up another mass shooting.

    • emet says:
      April 28, 2019 at 1:51 am

      Sf chronicle (Gate)calling him a guard, and deleting all posts pointing out the shooter was a Trump hater

  14. citizen817 says:
    April 28, 2019 at 12:29 am

  15. Chip Doctor says:
    April 28, 2019 at 12:29 am

    I found it curious that POTUS did not go off on the coup perpetrators in his rally tonight, only briefly mentioning them. If I were one of them, this would make me very very nervous. The hammer is going to drop soon.

    As I mentioned on a previous thread, POTUS looks better than I have ever seen him before. He looks rested and relaxed. At one point the bags under his eyes were really bad, but he looked real good tonight. He has been unshackled and he is getting to govern like nobody’s business. I can’t wait to see what he can accomplish now that he does not have the hoax hanging over him.

    I so admire this man. What he has overcome and continues to overcome everyday is nothing short of amazing.

  16. citizen817 says:
    April 28, 2019 at 12:29 am

  17. citizen817 says:
    April 28, 2019 at 12:30 am

    Liked by 1 person

    • joeknuckles says:
      April 28, 2019 at 1:47 am

      CP is no longer seeming like such a pacifist about being caught up in the witch hunt. He escalated very quickly. I’d say he’s taking the gloves off, but I don’t think he ever even put them on. He went straight from being totally at peace with it to going bare knuckle.

  18. citizen817 says:
    April 28, 2019 at 12:31 am

  19. citizen817 says:
    April 28, 2019 at 12:31 am

  20. citizen817 says:
    April 28, 2019 at 12:32 am

    • Dutchman says:
      April 28, 2019 at 1:21 am

      Ah Ha!
      THATS why they used FORIEGN operatives, to introduce the info to Carter Page and Papa d!
      So they can refuse due to not “compromising sources and methods”
      Which, like “ongoing investigations”, is a B.S. excuse, NOT a reason.

      They have already compromised their sources and methods; these people are all ‘outed’ as CIA. Misfud, and others.

      Anyway, thats why they used foreigners, so they could use this excuse.

  21. citizen817 says:
    April 28, 2019 at 12:33 am

  22. citizen817 says:
    April 28, 2019 at 12:40 am

    Brennan is nervous because his fingerprints are all over Spygate and we now have a real Attorney General who believes spying did occur during the 2016 election.

    Brennan perjured himself in a May 2017 testimony when he said that he did not include Hillary’s phony dossier in the IC report.

    • Carson Napier says:
      April 28, 2019 at 12:58 am

      If your choice is to sin against God or against the bureaucracy, then choose to sin against God. He will forgive, the bureaucracy will not.
      –Kalashnikat

  23. Carson Napier says:
    April 28, 2019 at 12:47 am

    Mr. Sardonicus (1961) is a horror film produced and directed by William Castle. It tells the story of Sardonicus, a man whose face becomes frozen in a horrifying grin.

    Biden will star in the remake, which will be called, “Mr. Bidonicus”.

  24. hard masada says:
    April 28, 2019 at 12:56 am


    I do NOT THINK so!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

  25. Carson Napier says:
    April 28, 2019 at 1:10 am

    In ancient Rome spectators could decide the fate of gladiators.
    In Revolutionary France, the mob could shout, “To the guillotine!” and it would be done.
    In the Old West vigilantes could lynch a man.
    I’m not sure exactly which of these the FBI and allies came to most resemble, but that’s probably as it is in large part all of them.

  26. trishinsouthernillinois says:
    April 28, 2019 at 1:35 am

    I really enjoyed seeing this twit get reamed!

  27. nwtex says:
    April 28, 2019 at 1:39 am

    -snipped-
    Joseph ordered the courtroom recording device to be turned off for 52 seconds while she and Medina-Perez’s lawyer had a conversation about getting him out of the courthouse instead of handing him over to an ICE officer, according to the indictment.

    MacGregor allegedly used his access badge to release Medina-Perez through a rear door.

  28. nwtex says:
    April 28, 2019 at 1:53 am

    Wonder what the Founding Fathers would think of individuals such as this and, in general, where America is today.

    From the DMail piece —–>
    …she was videoed calling Donald Trump a motherf****r who she wanted to see impeached

