April 28th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #829

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Advertisements
LikeLiked by 2 people
Donald Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 1 person
I wonder what the cops do with them?
I hope they don’t re sell or plant them on people.
That would be terrible.
I just destroy them.
LikeLike
🇺🇸 — ❤️ — 29 more Days to Memorial Day — ❤️ — 🇺🇸
🦅 MAGA—KAGA
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 “I will love You, O Lord, my strength.
The Lord is my rock and my fortress and my deliverer;
My God, my strength, in whom I will trust;
My shield and the horn of my salvation, my stronghold.” 🌟
— Psalm 18:1-2
Praise:
*** Another Great Rally Night in WI
*** The BIG UGLY has started !
———————-
🙏 Pray:
— for safe flight for President Trump and MAGA Team to Green Bay, WI Rally (departing DC at 5:20pm ET and be back in DC about 11:45pm ET
— for Opposition new game: pedaling back and creating new paths of ongoing lies–May Opposition’s strategies collapse, esp these RINOs
— for ongoing digging for truth in ‘Spygate’
— for our Fighting Patriots including Sundance
— all illegal voting be investigated and corrected
— our American WALL being built
— for our Military, Border Patrol, ICE, LEOs, Border Patrol Horses and border dogs-safety for all
— for catching all invaders
— for the 5 year old Minn boy, Landen, quick healing
— for Jewish victims of Poway, CA shooting, the Seattle crane accident, etc
— for all Treepers in the Treehouse–safety, health, healing and keeping up with life
— In God We Trust
————————————————–
🦅 “ The era of economic surrender is OVER! ” (4-27-19 at WI Rally)
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 10 people
Praying! 🙏🏻
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Operational strategies collapse,
especially these RINOS!”
AN especial THANK YOU for that,
Grandms! May they expose themselves
For all to see, and thereby lose their power!
Amen
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
President Trump boarding the plane from Rally in WI back to DC tonight
Check out this shadow behind President Trump’s head. What do you see? Wow!
“But those who wait on the Lord
Shall renew their strength;
They shall mount up with wings like eagles,
They shall run and not be weary,
They shall walk and not faint.” Is 40:31
LikeLiked by 3 people
Trump’s shadow above the presidential seal on the airplane door looks like a bald eagle.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Amazing eagle!
LikeLike
I posted a closeup view but it didn’t show up here.
If you click on the black square, it will take you to the twitter, then scroll down a tad and you will be able to see the closer view of the shadow…yes the outline of an eagle…amazing.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
And now we know the rest of the story !
Wow.
LOL !
LikeLiked by 5 people
Ahhh Haaaa! Might have known it was something like that.
LikeLike
He actually asked to be on the Supreme Court and asked for a pardon for a friend? Wow.
And is he actually Sheeple’s personal a** licker? I would have never guessed that one.
Now the whole country knows.
Apparently, it’s not a good idea to make ridiculous requests of our POTUS. The list of formerly prominent people who he has broken after they made similar mistakes is growing longer by the day. He does not suffer fools gladly.
LikeLike
Why would he think Trump would make that happen for him? That’s the crazy part.
LikeLike
Wow…..just wow…..Target Hit….now I want to see Judge Nap on Varney….see if he responds…..or if they ever…..ever have him back on Varney again…..
Did not know he was such a “suck up”……..Now that is a “knock out” punch…
Nap should have kept his mouth shut…..Bwaaaaaah…….Hey Nap…
Well…..Bye….
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 8 people
Well, Beto had 35 show up to his rally. 🙂
LikeLike
It’s pretty obvious now that Beto’s supporters were fake (paid). It’s not likely that so many real supporters would all drop him at the same time. The money was cutoff, hence no more big crowds.
Nothing is real where Democrats are involved. They are all fake everything, all the time.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 7 people
They will also be more upset that the killer hated Trump and that the body count was so low. They can take solace in the fact that 4 people were shot, which means they get to tally up another mass shooting.
LikeLike
Sf chronicle (Gate)calling him a guard, and deleting all posts pointing out the shooter was a Trump hater
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
I found it curious that POTUS did not go off on the coup perpetrators in his rally tonight, only briefly mentioning them. If I were one of them, this would make me very very nervous. The hammer is going to drop soon.
As I mentioned on a previous thread, POTUS looks better than I have ever seen him before. He looks rested and relaxed. At one point the bags under his eyes were really bad, but he looked real good tonight. He has been unshackled and he is getting to govern like nobody’s business. I can’t wait to see what he can accomplish now that he does not have the hoax hanging over him.
I so admire this man. What he has overcome and continues to overcome everyday is nothing short of amazing.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I wonder if the thud of the Mueller report was heard in China, and they are capitulating, and agreeing to face the music, now that their hope of coup working is dashed?
LikeLike
Avoiding legal issues when the hammer drops.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
CP is no longer seeming like such a pacifist about being caught up in the witch hunt. He escalated very quickly. I’d say he’s taking the gloves off, but I don’t think he ever even put them on. He went straight from being totally at peace with it to going bare knuckle.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLike
Ah Ha!
THATS why they used FORIEGN operatives, to introduce the info to Carter Page and Papa d!
So they can refuse due to not “compromising sources and methods”
Which, like “ongoing investigations”, is a B.S. excuse, NOT a reason.
They have already compromised their sources and methods; these people are all ‘outed’ as CIA. Misfud, and others.
Anyway, thats why they used foreigners, so they could use this excuse.
LikeLike
and President Trump has already tweeted that he knows all this …
LikeLike
LikeLike
Brennan is nervous because his fingerprints are all over Spygate and we now have a real Attorney General who believes spying did occur during the 2016 election.
Brennan perjured himself in a May 2017 testimony when he said that he did not include Hillary’s phony dossier in the IC report.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If your choice is to sin against God or against the bureaucracy, then choose to sin against God. He will forgive, the bureaucracy will not.
–Kalashnikat
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mr. Sardonicus (1961) is a horror film produced and directed by William Castle. It tells the story of Sardonicus, a man whose face becomes frozen in a horrifying grin.
Biden will star in the remake, which will be called, “Mr. Bidonicus”.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Or it could be called Mr. Handsonhericus.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Is is me…or does Biden’s face now look like the Ken doll?
Asking for a friend
LikeLike
Biden is more like The Fool on the Hill
The man with the foolish grin is sitting perfectly still
Nobody wants to know him
They can see that he’s just a fool
But he never gives an answer…….
LikeLike
I do NOT THINK so!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I wonder if Harris’ campaign manager will be referred to as a Kamala Jockey?
LikeLike
In ancient Rome spectators could decide the fate of gladiators.
In Revolutionary France, the mob could shout, “To the guillotine!” and it would be done.
In the Old West vigilantes could lynch a man.
I’m not sure exactly which of these the FBI and allies came to most resemble, but that’s probably as it is in large part all of them.
LikeLike
I really enjoyed seeing this twit get reamed!
LikeLike
-snipped-
Joseph ordered the courtroom recording device to be turned off for 52 seconds while she and Medina-Perez’s lawyer had a conversation about getting him out of the courthouse instead of handing him over to an ICE officer, according to the indictment.
MacGregor allegedly used his access badge to release Medina-Perez through a rear door.
LikeLike
Wonder what the Founding Fathers would think of individuals such as this and, in general, where America is today.
From the DMail piece —–>
…she was videoed calling Donald Trump a motherf****r who she wanted to see impeached
LikeLike