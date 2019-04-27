Massive Crowd for President Trump MAGA Rally, Green Bay, Wisconsin – 7:00pm CDT Livestream…

Posted on April 27, 2019 by

Tonight President Donald Trump is holding a massive ‘Make America Great Again’ rally in Green Bay, Wisconsin at the Resch Center. President Trump is expected to highlight the U.S. economic growth, jobs and continued success following a first quarter GDP result that exceeded all expectations.

The President will speak at approximately 7:00pm CDT / 8:00pm EDT with ongoing event festivities and speakers earlier.

RSBN Livestream LinkFox News Livestream LinkGST Livestream Link

.

125 Responses to Massive Crowd for President Trump MAGA Rally, Green Bay, Wisconsin – 7:00pm CDT Livestream…

    • Carrie2 says:
      April 27, 2019 at 6:51 pm

      SD, I think I remember that Wisconsin would not be a big crowd there. Well, if not, then how in the world do you see not only long line but see the arena stacked to the gills? Democrats should be worried as their candidates have nothing of value to offer, are not really capable of being a President as many are not even good congress members. Apparently Beto’s last presentation had so few that they were easily counted. The so-called candidates have no real qualities, including a lack of morals and/or crimes in their past and present. I pray ever day for our President and his family and all real good Americans to stand tall and be sure no one takes away our Republic of freedom and rights and that all traitors and seditionists must be removed from this planet. Thank you, Wisconsin for a great welcome of a real President of and for this country.

    • concerned3 says:
      April 27, 2019 at 7:11 pm

      SCOTTY GIVE ME WARP SEVEN!

  2. darnhardworker says:
    April 27, 2019 at 6:37 pm

    I bet he says that those conspired against him will be brought to justice.

  3. livefreeordieguy says:
    April 27, 2019 at 6:38 pm

    Gotta love Packer Nation showing ‘en masse’ up for PDJT… This, of course, is must-watch TV given the ‘coup’ narrative he has launched… So, sorry Boston Bruins… You’re on your own for the first period of the playoff game tonight.

  4. FL_GUY says:
    April 27, 2019 at 6:38 pm

    All you have to do is look at the attendance for a President Trump Rally to know without a doubt that the 2018 mid-term results were due to massive D-rat fraud.

    President Trump has said, and it is so true, there is NOTHING like a President Trump Rally. If you are fortunate enough to have one within driving distance, GO!!!!!

    • FrankieZee says:
      April 27, 2019 at 6:52 pm

      What I want to hear in the next few months is how Trump is going to reign in voter fraud. He really needs to get his hands wrapped around this or we are in big trouble. #! is voter harvesting.

      • Dutchman says:
        April 27, 2019 at 7:18 pm

        FrankieZ;
        Truly, if anyone is going to talk about “voter fraud”, it helps to get the terminology right, and have a thorough understanding of HOW elections are ‘gamed’.

        #1 is NOT voter harvesting. Firstly, there are OTHER forms of election fraud as big or bigger. Second, they did not “harvest voters”, they harvested BALLOTS, which is only one of a VARIETY of techniques which, collectively comprise BALLOT fraud.

        Dead, illegal, incompetent peoples votes, anything to commit fraud using BALLOTS, is BALLOT FRAUD.

        BUT, it is simply the shiny object, that distracts from the more fundamental fraud; if the only two candidates on the ballot are both ‘mine’, I really don’t care HOW you vote, I win!

        Gerrymandering districts, promoting “wedge” issues, “splitter” and other tactics to ‘game’ the primaries, all these used collectively, are more effective and insidious ways the Uniparty has, to game the system, than BALLOT fraud.

        And as long as we don’t understand HOW we are being defrauded, HOW can we possibly stop it?

        Your all focused on Pelosi, standing in front of you, waving her arms and making a fool of herself, and so you are oblivious to McConnell and Ryan, sneaking up behind, to stick a knife in your kidney.

        And “Trump” ( thats PRESIDENT Trump) can’t yet take on the Republicon leadership in Congress, yet.
        Even though every day, in every way, by his actions, and their LACK of actions, he is exposing them.

        WE have to wake up, and understand the most important part of any election cycle is the PRIMARY, when most people aren’t paying attention.

        THATS where the greatest fraud occurs.

      • California Joe says:
        April 27, 2019 at 7:37 pm

        Stop ballot harvesting! It’s a Democrat scam and there’s no way to verify that the harvesters didn’t throw away Republican votes. If a person wants to vote they should show up at a polling place, show ID to prove they are the person registered to vote and be handed a ballot. Vote harvesting is a scam!

        • BigMamaTEA says:
          April 27, 2019 at 8:02 pm

          Every STATE is charge of the actual VOTING process for federal elections.

          • ParteaGirl says:
            April 27, 2019 at 8:15 pm

            Yes, but, since some states are allowing non-citizens to vote in federal elections that affect all of us, isn’t there a federal standard, such as proof of citizenship, that can be applied to the states? Something’s got to change on that or the coastal states will ruin the rest of us. Not sure what the answer is.

    • Dutchman says:
      April 27, 2019 at 7:00 pm

      Fl-guy
      Massive Uniparty fraud.
      Fixed it

    • BigMamaTEA says:
      April 27, 2019 at 8:09 pm

      IKR?!! I’ve been lucky enough to have been at 4 !!

  5. Sentient says:
    April 27, 2019 at 6:39 pm

    By the time President Trump is done uncovering Obama Administration corruption, “not a whiff of scandal” Biden is going to be “Crooked Joe”.

  6. Mark L. says:
    April 27, 2019 at 6:43 pm

    The massive crowds that wish to see and hear POTUS strikes fear in the uniparty globalists.
    They have no answer for it.
    The world is watching.

  7. JG3 says:
    April 27, 2019 at 6:49 pm

    Heavenly Father, Creator of all things. Praising You for Your faithfulness. Thanking You for Your mercy and grace. Thanking You for placing Your protective hands around PDJT, his family, staff, and everyone attending, tonight. Please bind all evil. Thank You for safe travels to and from the rally. May all be to Your glory. In Your Son’s precious name…Amen.

  8. Nicco says:
    April 27, 2019 at 6:54 pm

    Father ,protect Our President 24/7.fill him with your Holy Spirit.In Jesus precious name,Amen.

  9. sundance says:
    April 27, 2019 at 7:05 pm

  10. crossthread42 says:
    April 27, 2019 at 7:06 pm

    Donald Jr.. I’m having Belly Aches! Was He a stand-up Comic in a pervious life? 😉
    Donald Jr–> 2024..

    • Lack is not all says:
      April 27, 2019 at 7:40 pm

      Jr.2024, the best after the great Boss. By 2024 he will be the best himself. He said a lot of “we” , that means something , I am elated. .

  11. crossthread42 says:
    April 27, 2019 at 7:09 pm

    Where is this Rally? the Stadium is almost packed the Rafters..

  12. Marka3 (@SafeSpcIntruder) says:
    April 27, 2019 at 7:19 pm

    Think anyone is watching the White House Correspondent’s Dinner tonight?? Doubt it.

  13. crossthread42 says:
    April 27, 2019 at 7:19 pm

    I’m Honestly enjoying Donald Trump Jr Speaking..
    To much common Sense, with a sense of Humor

  14. Butch says:
    April 27, 2019 at 7:22 pm

    Glad to see him boycotting the pack of jackals in DC and going out to the real people again this year.

  15. Fools Gold says:
    April 27, 2019 at 7:22 pm

    Sperry just proved you right regarding alphabet plausible deniability Sundance. Sorry I can’t post his twitter thread on this phone…but somebody will.

  17. crossthread42 says:
    April 27, 2019 at 7:32 pm

    I’m Listening..
    Donald Trump Jr. 2024 Run for President
    Testing the waters &reaction..

    Thoughts Sundance?

  18. citizen817 says:
    April 27, 2019 at 7:33 pm

  19. covfefe999 says:
    April 27, 2019 at 7:35 pm

    Diamond and SIlk on the RSBN feed right now.

  20. JG3 says:
    April 27, 2019 at 7:36 pm

    What is the safest link to go to in order to donate the PDJT? Thanks

  21. Judith says:
    April 27, 2019 at 7:37 pm

    Somebody PLEASE ask Donald Trump & Donald Trump Jr to stop promoting the misnomer “illegal immigrants.” That is marxist crap that crept into the lexicon to give legitimacy to all these illegal, border jumping invaders.

    All “immigrants” are legal. Those people aren’t immigrating, as they are completely outside of the formal process of entry called immigration.

  22. littleflower481 says:
    April 27, 2019 at 7:40 pm

    cspan on live; must be feeling the competition or lots of viewers.. Music they are hearing at rally.
    https://www.c-span.org/video/?459875-1/president-trump-holds-rally-green-bay-wisconsin

  23. sunnyflower5 says:
    April 27, 2019 at 7:43 pm

    President Trump arrived. He shaking hands with patriots at the airport.

  24. crossthread42 says:
    April 27, 2019 at 7:44 pm

    RSBN reporting the PLACE IS PACKED…
    HIGH ENERGY!

  25. Auburn LT Col says:
    April 27, 2019 at 7:44 pm

    Just confirmed local press: President Donald Trump will be holding a rally at Aaron Bessant Park (Pier Park) Panama City Beach, FL. This will be the second rally for the President at this location, marking the only time he has gone to the same place twice for a rally.
    My son already has his MAGA hat and trump 2020 flag ready to go! CAT 5 direct hit and still no federal funding – this will be a rally against congress I can guarantee!

  26. JIM COMEY IS A WEASEL_DOUG says:
    April 27, 2019 at 7:51 pm

    The crowd is doing The Wave!!!!

  27. tuskyou says:
    April 27, 2019 at 7:54 pm

    So sad that there was a synagogue shooting today. Same thing happened when I attended the Murphysboro, IL rally. I’m glad he doesn’t cancel or postpone his rallies when these tragedies occur.

  28. covfefe999 says:
    April 27, 2019 at 7:58 pm

    I suppose it’s like this on every feed, I like on the RSBN feed that I can back up and watch earlier stuff because I arrived after Don Jr was done so missed a lot of good stuff! Watching now.

  29. lizzieintexas says:
    April 27, 2019 at 8:01 pm

    C-span is airing a Podesta interview – yuk.
    Ready for a Trump MAGA rally! Whoo hoo 🇺🇸🇺🇸👍👍

  30. crossthread42 says:
    April 27, 2019 at 8:04 pm

    PRAY ‘Watch the crowd”..

  31. woodstuff says:
    April 27, 2019 at 8:05 pm

    Aw shucks! I was wanting to see PDJT at the White House Correspondents Dinner. Sadness.

  32. crossthread42 says:
    April 27, 2019 at 8:05 pm

    Standing room ONLY

  33. Seneca the Elder says:
    April 27, 2019 at 8:06 pm

    Watching and listening now on RSBN. So fantastic to hear the Trump Theme Song they played at every rally during the campaign!!

  34. NJF says:
    April 27, 2019 at 8:06 pm

    Just turned it on nice crowd!

  35. Ken Maritch says:
    April 27, 2019 at 8:07 pm

    I always get chills when I hear “American Dreamer!”

    Takes me back to the 2016 campaign.

  36. duchess01 says:
    April 27, 2019 at 8:08 pm

    So nice to hear the guitar solo, again on RSBN – just like old times – RALLY TIME!!!

  37. simicharmed says:
    April 27, 2019 at 8:10 pm

    Any Democrat is unable to attract legitimate crowds, even a fraction of the size, wherever they congregate and peddle their tired deceptive talking points. Fake Political Representatives and Fake Supporters….Fake – all of it

    I still have a hard time accepting that most-any Democrat who actually “won” their race in 2018, legitimately “won” said race. Democrats are great a ONE thing – Fraud and dishonest behavior. I include the 40+ House “Republican” Representative who “retired” in 2018…Republicans In Name Only (RINO’s).

    The good news for us logical US Citizens whom still live in reality is such –

    FACTUALLY – President Trump attracts Real Citizenry – all over the Nation. He Builds It – They (We), come…

    That fact-of-the-matter is rather nice!

  38. jahealy says:
    April 27, 2019 at 8:14 pm

    By a show of hands, how many of you believe the huge numbers the Dem 2020 candidates are supposedly raising when they announce? Yeah, me neither.

  39. covfefe999 says:
    April 27, 2019 at 8:16 pm

    Listening to Don Jr right now, and now I understand why some of you were raving about him. 🙂

  40. jmgreenwell says:
    April 27, 2019 at 8:18 pm

    Any minute now. President Trump. Can’t wait!!!

  41. tuskyou says:
    April 27, 2019 at 8:21 pm

    POTUS!!!

  42. 1stgoblyn says:
    April 27, 2019 at 8:22 pm

    Here’s Daddy!

