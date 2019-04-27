Massive Crowd for President Trump MAGA Rally, Green Bay, Wisconsin – 7:00pm CDT Livestream…

Tonight President Donald Trump is holding a massive ‘Make America Great Again’ rally in Green Bay, Wisconsin at the Resch Center. President Trump is expected to highlight the U.S. economic growth, jobs and continued success following a first quarter GDP result that exceeded all expectations.
The President will speak at approximately 7:00pm CDT / 8:00pm EDT with ongoing event festivities and speakers earlier.
RSBN Livestream Link – Fox News Livestream Link – GST Livestream Link
SD, I think I remember that Wisconsin would not be a big crowd there. Well, if not, then how in the world do you see not only long line but see the arena stacked to the gills? Democrats should be worried as their candidates have nothing of value to offer, are not really capable of being a President as many are not even good congress members. Apparently Beto’s last presentation had so few that they were easily counted. The so-called candidates have no real qualities, including a lack of morals and/or crimes in their past and present. I pray ever day for our President and his family and all real good Americans to stand tall and be sure no one takes away our Republic of freedom and rights and that all traitors and seditionists must be removed from this planet. Thank you, Wisconsin for a great welcome of a real President of and for this country.
At his media coverage with PM Abe, the president said that 69,000 applied for tickets!!! The hall holds just 10,000. And it is always this way, he said too. I know because I watch all this rallies. They are amazing.
There were people camping-out LAST night at the facility.
President Trump is asking us to donate so his campaign earns $1 million in the next 24 hours. Go to: http://www.donaldjtrump.com
Done ❤️🇺🇸❤️
SCOTTY GIVE ME WARP SEVEN!
I bet he says that those conspired against him will be brought to justice.
He hits back 10 times harder. This is gonna be good.
Been saying that since Mule Patty report. My guess is he names names. More than Cankles too.
Gotta love Packer Nation showing ‘en masse’ up for PDJT… This, of course, is must-watch TV given the ‘coup’ narrative he has launched… So, sorry Boston Bruins… You’re on your own for the first period of the playoff game tonight.
All you have to do is look at the attendance for a President Trump Rally to know without a doubt that the 2018 mid-term results were due to massive D-rat fraud.
President Trump has said, and it is so true, there is NOTHING like a President Trump Rally. If you are fortunate enough to have one within driving distance, GO!!!!!
What I want to hear in the next few months is how Trump is going to reign in voter fraud. He really needs to get his hands wrapped around this or we are in big trouble. #! is voter harvesting.
FrankieZ;
Truly, if anyone is going to talk about “voter fraud”, it helps to get the terminology right, and have a thorough understanding of HOW elections are ‘gamed’.
#1 is NOT voter harvesting. Firstly, there are OTHER forms of election fraud as big or bigger. Second, they did not “harvest voters”, they harvested BALLOTS, which is only one of a VARIETY of techniques which, collectively comprise BALLOT fraud.
Dead, illegal, incompetent peoples votes, anything to commit fraud using BALLOTS, is BALLOT FRAUD.
BUT, it is simply the shiny object, that distracts from the more fundamental fraud; if the only two candidates on the ballot are both ‘mine’, I really don’t care HOW you vote, I win!
Gerrymandering districts, promoting “wedge” issues, “splitter” and other tactics to ‘game’ the primaries, all these used collectively, are more effective and insidious ways the Uniparty has, to game the system, than BALLOT fraud.
And as long as we don’t understand HOW we are being defrauded, HOW can we possibly stop it?
Your all focused on Pelosi, standing in front of you, waving her arms and making a fool of herself, and so you are oblivious to McConnell and Ryan, sneaking up behind, to stick a knife in your kidney.
And “Trump” ( thats PRESIDENT Trump) can’t yet take on the Republicon leadership in Congress, yet.
Even though every day, in every way, by his actions, and their LACK of actions, he is exposing them.
WE have to wake up, and understand the most important part of any election cycle is the PRIMARY, when most people aren’t paying attention.
THATS where the greatest fraud occurs.
Stop ballot harvesting! It’s a Democrat scam and there’s no way to verify that the harvesters didn’t throw away Republican votes. If a person wants to vote they should show up at a polling place, show ID to prove they are the person registered to vote and be handed a ballot. Vote harvesting is a scam!
Every STATE is charge of the actual VOTING process for federal elections.
Yes, but, since some states are allowing non-citizens to vote in federal elections that affect all of us, isn’t there a federal standard, such as proof of citizenship, that can be applied to the states? Something’s got to change on that or the coastal states will ruin the rest of us. Not sure what the answer is.
LikeLike
Fl-guy
Massive Uniparty fraud.
Fixed it
IKR?!! I’ve been lucky enough to have been at 4 !!
LikeLike
By the time President Trump is done uncovering Obama Administration corruption, “not a whiff of scandal” Biden is going to be “Crooked Joe”.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sleepy to Creepy to Crooked.
LikeLike
Do him in Ukraine will….
LikeLike
The massive crowds that wish to see and hear POTUS strikes fear in the uniparty globalists.
They have no answer for it.
The world is watching.
They have Beta
LikeLiked by 3 people
Kind of like saying they have the bubonic plague. 😄
LikeLiked by 1 person
The table in a coffee shop would have been fitting.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Needs to change name to Beta.
LikeLike
..Kind of like the Enemedia conveniently ignoring the yellow vest protests in the EU, and the rampaging islamic terrorists stamping out Christianity.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Heavenly Father, Creator of all things. Praising You for Your faithfulness. Thanking You for Your mercy and grace. Thanking You for placing Your protective hands around PDJT, his family, staff, and everyone attending, tonight. Please bind all evil. Thank You for safe travels to and from the rally. May all be to Your glory. In Your Son’s precious name…Amen.
Amen!
Amen.
Amen!!!
Amen!
Evil men spy on the godly, waiting for an excuse to accuse them and then demanding their death. But the Lord will not let these evil men succeed, nor let the godly be condemned when they are brought before the judge.
Psalm 37:32,33
(Living Bible paraphrase)
Father ,protect Our President 24/7.fill him with your Holy Spirit.In Jesus precious name,Amen.
He was sent by GOD, he will always be protected.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Donald Jr.. I’m having Belly Aches! Was He a stand-up Comic in a pervious life? 😉
Donald Jr–> 2024..
Jr.2024, the best after the great Boss. By 2024 he will be the best himself. He said a lot of “we” , that means something , I am elated. .
LikeLike
Where is this Rally? the Stadium is almost packed the Rafters..
LikeLiked by 1 person
Think anyone is watching the White House Correspondent’s Dinner tonight?? Doubt it.
Nope…..
I’m Honestly enjoying Donald Trump Jr Speaking..
To much common Sense, with a sense of Humor
Agree with you Crossthread42…….
DJ is on fire!
Glad to see him boycotting the pack of jackals in DC and going out to the real people again this year.
I believe HE needs this also. He appears to get as much of a re-charge as we do!
LikeLike
Is anyone from the Trump Admin there?
LikeLike
Sperry just proved you right regarding alphabet plausible deniability Sundance. Sorry I can’t post his twitter thread on this phone…but somebody will.
Here ya go!
Thank you!
👍
This is even bigger stupid malarkey than the dog ate my homework.
That’s not going to explain the fabricated dossier and setting up Papadopoulos. So nice try traitors but it ain’t gonna work.
Or that Steele got some of the material for his dossier from the comment section of CNN’s website!
This is Exactly what is meant by the saying “patriotism is the last refuge of the scoundrel”. These people are criminals and they knew there was no collusion and they certainly weren’t acting in the interests of the USA. Next they will be saying that they had to destroy American democracy to save America’s democracy.
Lots of luck with that, guys – ain’t gonna hold water – you dirty cops are going down!
LikeLike
Patriotism
I’m Listening..
Donald Trump Jr. 2024 Run for President
Testing the waters &reaction..
Thoughts Sundance?
LikeLike
That would be super great b/c the dims would whine that he isn’t eligible b/c his mother was not a citizen when he was born. They then would have to admit that Soetoro was also not eligible. Don, Jr. is a heck of a lot more eligible than Soetoro ever was. If the dims want to ‘have that conversation’ (Kamala’s answer for every issue she is asked about) maybe we would finally get the citizenship eligibility question settled.
Hey, 1st goblyn…..I bet that happens after the 2020 election……
And….btw….Kamala….is not eligible either…….should she make it to the top….THAT will knock her out….shhhhhhh!
LikeLike
We would have to give up the Natural Born Citizen, we already did for Zero. John Jr was a citizen at birth through his Dad but his Mom only became a US citizen 10-11 years later.
Er Don Jr not John….
Nope….remember even DJT said, most of his kids we’re eligible. Mamas weren’t Citizens when they were born?
But that is the only elected office with those requirements.
Schmuckles is up in 2022…….And Gillibrand is up in 2024……….hmmmmm.
http://celebrityinsider.org/is-president-donald-trump-creating-a-political-dynasty-donald-trump-jr-not-ruling-out-presidential-run-262566/
LikeLike
Diamond and SIlk on the RSBN feed right now.
Dummycrats movie is out on DVD now! I’m going to buy a few copies.
LikeLike
https://www.dummycratsthemovie.com/product-page/dummycrats-dvd
LikeLike
What is the safest link to go to in order to donate the PDJT? Thanks
LikeLike
donate “to” PDJT…
LikeLike
That link that was posted above…….it is Donald J Trump.com…..(when you go either through that link, or type in DonaldJTrump.com, look where the url is to verify)
LikeLike
DonaldJ.Trump.com is the only place I know of that is 100% safe in that it’s his official Campaign web site. There’s a Contribute button on the main page.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Great question.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Here you go:
https://www.donaldjtrump.com/
LikeLiked by 4 people
Thanks Sandra-Va.
LikeLike
Somebody PLEASE ask Donald Trump & Donald Trump Jr to stop promoting the misnomer “illegal immigrants.” That is marxist crap that crept into the lexicon to give legitimacy to all these illegal, border jumping invaders.
All “immigrants” are legal. Those people aren’t immigrating, as they are completely outside of the formal process of entry called immigration.
LikeLiked by 2 people
True! The correct term is illegal aliens!
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Invaders.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
cspan on live; must be feeling the competition or lots of viewers.. Music they are hearing at rally.
https://www.c-span.org/video/?459875-1/president-trump-holds-rally-green-bay-wisconsin
Don Jr still shaking hands and talking to people.
President Trump arrived. He shaking hands with patriots at the airport.
LikeLiked by 2 people
RSBN reporting the PLACE IS PACKED…
HIGH ENERGY!
Trump Theme Song!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Just confirmed local press: President Donald Trump will be holding a rally at Aaron Bessant Park (Pier Park) Panama City Beach, FL. This will be the second rally for the President at this location, marking the only time he has gone to the same place twice for a rally.
My son already has his MAGA hat and trump 2020 flag ready to go! CAT 5 direct hit and still no federal funding – this will be a rally against congress I can guarantee!
Might have to plan a beach getaway around then. Gotta date?
LikeLike
The crowd is doing The Wave!!!!
LikeLiked by 6 people
So sad that there was a synagogue shooting today. Same thing happened when I attended the Murphysboro, IL rally. I’m glad he doesn’t cancel or postpone his rallies when these tragedies occur.
I suppose it’s like this on every feed, I like on the RSBN feed that I can back up and watch earlier stuff because I arrived after Don Jr was done so missed a lot of good stuff! Watching now.
C-span is airing a Podesta interview – yuk.
Ready for a Trump MAGA rally! Whoo hoo 🇺🇸🇺🇸👍👍
LikeLiked by 1 person
Online they have been live streaming for awhile:
https://www.c-span.org/video/?459875-1/president-trump-holds-rally-green-bay-wisconsin
LikeLike
PRAY ‘Watch the crowd”..
No throwing “cell phones”
tusk you- WTF happened to the person who threw the cell phone?? Hopefully they’re in jail someplace. That could have been a weapon- I don’t trust our President’s security team who allowed that to happen.
LikeLike
He was arrested. I read somewhere he was drunk. Very disappointed in my fellow NRA members who didn’t tackle him. They should have kicked his ass!
LikeLike
Aw shucks! I was wanting to see PDJT at the White House Correspondents Dinner. Sadness.
LOL
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
Watching and listening now on RSBN. So fantastic to hear the Trump Theme Song they played at every rally during the campaign!!
Just turned it on nice crowd!
I always get chills when I hear “American Dreamer!”
Takes me back to the 2016 campaign.
That’s the theme song of my political life!
Definitely a positive, upbeat, motivating song…. just like PDJT.
So nice to hear the guitar solo, again on RSBN – just like old times – RALLY TIME!!!
Let’s go!
WooHoo, lizzie!
LikeLike
So ready! Dinner and 1-1/2 margarita. Just got home.
* Smile * Gotta plan for these rallies – don’t want to miss any of the excitement!
LikeLike
Absolutely! When we were talking about going out, told DH got to go now or not at all because we have a Trump rally tonight 😄
Absotutalutely, lizzie – the dishes can wait!
LikeLike
Any Democrat is unable to attract legitimate crowds, even a fraction of the size, wherever they congregate and peddle their tired deceptive talking points. Fake Political Representatives and Fake Supporters….Fake – all of it
I still have a hard time accepting that most-any Democrat who actually “won” their race in 2018, legitimately “won” said race. Democrats are great a ONE thing – Fraud and dishonest behavior. I include the 40+ House “Republican” Representative who “retired” in 2018…Republicans In Name Only (RINO’s).
The good news for us logical US Citizens whom still live in reality is such –
FACTUALLY – President Trump attracts Real Citizenry – all over the Nation. He Builds It – They (We), come…
That fact-of-the-matter is rather nice!
Remember when people say these Trump rally crowds are paid to be there?
LikeLike
By a show of hands, how many of you believe the huge numbers the Dem 2020 candidates are supposedly raising when they announce? Yeah, me neither.
IKR? Really? How many common Americans really care what gender you are allowed on your drivers license vs. what $$ is in their wallet?
But let’s have a “conversation” from 😂😂
LikeLike
About it (not from)
LikeLike
Listening to Don Jr right now, and now I understand why some of you were raving about him. 🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
Any minute now. President Trump. Can’t wait!!!
LikeLike
POTUS!!!
LikeLike
Here’s Daddy!
LikeLike
Wow! This crowd is off the chain!
LikeLike