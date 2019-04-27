Massive Crowd for President Trump MAGA Rally, Green Bay, Wisconsin – 7:00pm CDT Livestream…

Tonight President Donald Trump is holding a massive ‘Make America Great Again’ rally in Green Bay, Wisconsin at the Resch Center. President Trump is expected to highlight the U.S. economic growth, jobs and continued success following a first quarter GDP result that exceeded all expectations.

The President will speak at approximately 7:00pm CDT / 8:00pm EDT with ongoing event festivities and speakers earlier.

RSBN Livestream Link – Fox News Livestream Link – GST Livestream Link

