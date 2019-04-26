April 26th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #827

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
🇺🇸 — ❤️ — 31 more Days to Memorial Day — ❤️ — 🇺🇸
🦅 MAGA—KAGA
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 “Keep me as the apple of your eye;
hide me in the shadow of your wings from the wicked who are out to destroy me,
from my mortal enemies who surround me..” 🌟
— Psalm 17:7
Praise: —President Trump has been totally vindicated….No Obstruction—No Conspiracy—No Coordination—No Collusion —
———————-
🙏 Pray:
— for safe flight for President Trump and MAGA Team to Indiana on Friday (today)
— for protection of President Trump and other Patriots’ Twitter accounts
— for ongoing ‘Spygate’…for truth to come out….for oppostion to accept the real truth
— for our Fighting Patriots ….investigating and going after Opposition, esp in “Spygate”
— all illegal voting be investigated
— our American WALL being built
— for safety for our Military, Border Patrol, ICE, LEOs, Border Patrol Horses and border dogs
— for catching all invaders
— for the 5 year old Minn boy, Landen, quick healing (updates #6 and 7 below)
— for Sri Lanka bombing victims
— for protection for those in the path of severe weather in USA in the next few days
— for Sundance, AdRem, Menagerie and crew for the fantastic work they do here in the Treehouse
— Trump/MAGA Storm Coming
— Drain The Swamp
————————————————–
🦅 “Now, therefore, I, DONALD J. TRUMP, President of the United States of America, by virtue of the authority vested in me by the Constitution and the laws of the United States, do hereby proclaim April 26, 2019, as World Intellectual Property Day. ” (4-25-19)
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
Amen.
Hi Grandma 😀
To be included in a Grandma prayer is nothing short of awesome. I shall sleep like a newborn babe tonight! Loving prayers in return… ❤️
Deservedly so!
Yea and Amen and bless you again, Grandma!
Grandma:
• for President Trump to TARIFF CHINA today for failing to stop continued IP Theft
… commemorating “World Intellectual Property Day”
BKR – I loved this one too! I love the way our President thinks!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Grandma – I didn’t know about this being WIP Day. Thank you for that update. Such a great idea by our President.
Grandma has updated me on LOTS of things I see/learn nowhere else, making her prayers a PURRRFECT ‘match’, for CTH and Sundance.
Especially insight of this report. I you search the DOJ website over 7,260 indictments for China and China related crimes, mostly IP and eco intelligence theft.
If you read anything tonight read this speech outlining the DOJ report on the ‘China Initiative’ and economic spying by China. Over 90% of cases prosecuted since 2011 are connected to China, spurring former AG Sessions to create this task force.
Unmissable.
https://www.justice.gov/opa/speech/deputy-assistant-attorney-general-adam-s-hickey-national-security-division-delivers-0
Wow – thanks for the info!
Would like to add to the praise section, that the Big Ugly has started and is going to happen, that a corrupt judge was indicted, and a corrupt mayor raided.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Yep I noticed it too
Have you noticed so many arrests the last few days?
—The Baltimore mayor
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/04/huge-former-wife-of-vp-pence-chief-of-staff-joshua-pitcock-was-working-for-strzok-on-general-flynn-investigation/
________________________________
—the judge and court official who let a suspect escape ICE
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2019/04/25/feds-indict-sanctuary-city-judge-for-helping-illegal-alien-escape-arrest/
_____________
Border Businesses Owned by Palestinian Terrorist Raided in Texas
https://www.breitbart.com/border/2019/04/25/border-businesses-owned-by-palestinian-terrorist-raided-in-texas/
__________________________________
Texas Border City Mayor Arrested on Voter Fraud Charges
https://www.breitbart.com/border/2019/04/25/texas-border-city-mayor-arrested-on-voter-fraud-charges/
And this is probably the tip of the iceberg
Yes, treeclimber,
I was pretty sure, listening to PDJT’s consiglierrie, Rudy.
But when I heard PDJT tonite on Hannity, I overcame any remaining doubts; praise Jesus, the BIG UGLY is finally upon us!
There is no doubt in my mind, its going to go ALL the way. And its no coincidence that a corrupt pay for play politician, a sanctimonious sanctuary judge and a government employee spy for CHINA all got busted recently, 2 today. Sending a powerful message!
And, anyone else notice when they busted the mayor of baltimore; no totally uneccesary SWAT team, boats, tanks and whatever else the Mueller team used in their raids?
Sending a clear message, the adults are back in charge, and Hillary, Obama we are,coming after you!
I do have some sympathy for those still afflicted with battered conservative syndrome, eyore itis, who keep insisting that “NOTHING is going to happen, NO ONE is going to go to jail,
the fix is in, Trump has made a deal, blah, blah, blah.
I pity you that you have become so discouraged, after benghazi, after lois lerner, after all we have seen that you have lost hope, in ever seeing Justice.
“There WAS a long standing rule, in FBI/DOJ, that you can not indict,..
A CLINTON. USED to be, but thats over.”
PDJT
Given his record of Promises Made, Promises Kept, Hillary should be getting her affairs in order.
I pray the eyores are able to rekindle hope in their hearts, so they will be able to enjoy the beautiful schedenfrude we are about to experience. Its gonna be WONDERFUL!
Praying !
Praise God for G’ma!
I have missed y’all while I’ve had such a press of other obligations. Thankfully I have a bit of a respite for a couple of days…so can visit here and catch up.
And TY for the great prayer and praise list today!
LikeLiked by 1 person
We talked about schedules a couple of weeks ago, you know, the 24/7 thing?
I’ve had a break here the last few days. Wish I could say I’ve had this time for better reasons, but some things went sideways, delayed the latest thrust, so I’ve been trying to cram as much time here as possible. But getting ready to take off again, prolly much longer this time….and I’ma gonna hate bein’ away. It’s like saying goodbye to very close family that you are going to be a long ways from and won’t see for awhile.
There’s always the other side of the bridge and the return trip back.
Shalom and bless you, wisdom
Genius at so many levels
… that will trigger so many outcomes! 😎
BKR – That’s “master troll” stuff right there!
Donald Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 8 people
SAM-TruthFreedomLiberty says: April 25, 2019 at 3:00 am
Everyone. They had unfettered access to databases and whenever someone was in their way they checked on them. Put name into the program and then get the info.
That easy.
A candy shop for swamp critters.
Candy Man (Obozo the Klown)
Hey Dimms, gather ‘round
My data base is the best around
Hey Dimms, I’m your candy man
If they support me then we’ll be cool
If they don’t, well, they’ll be fools
I’ll destroy ‘em all, I know I really can
Well, they can cross me if they dare
Then they’ll answer to me
I know everything
I’ll threaten their friends
And they’ll take a guilty plea
Come-a, come-a, come-a, come-a, come on, come on
Yeah, yeah, yeah
Come-a, come-a, come-a, come-a, come on
Oh yes, they’ll take a guilty plea
Here is the main thing I want to say
We’re spying 24 hours a day
I’ll fix ‘em good, baby
I’m your candy man
If they cross me, they’ll despair,
And all their family
They’ll fall for my sting
Spend their money to defend
And then take the guilty plea
Come-a, come-a, come-a, come-a, come on, come on
Yeah, yeah, yeah
Come-a, come-a, come-a, come-a, come on
Oh yes, they’ll take the guilty plea
Thanks, I always enjoy you clever takes on the issues of the day, bakocarl!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 5 people
POTUS TAKES CONTROL of CLEARANCES to CUT OUT DEEP-STATE EMBEDS/ACCESS
… PERFECTLY timed with the Hannity Interview.
[reposted from earlier thread]
EO Transferring Responsibility for Background Investigations to DoD
• OPM TRANSFERS Clearance Investigations & Control to DoD [adults take charge]
• Defense Security Service is RECHARTERED as “Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency” (DCSA) to take over [New Sheriff in town].
• TRANSITION DEADLINE is September 30, 2019 [Trump-Team Total Control].
• DCSA chartered to run National Industrial Security Program, expanded to CONTINUOUS VETTING [message to Chinese MOLES] and INSIDER THREAT PROGRAMS [rooting out TRAITORS].
• DCSA conducts secure Background Investigations for ENTIRE Federal Government to DECIDE on CONTINUED ACCESS to Classified Material [Coup Cabal to lose Clearances] and ELIGIBILITY for SENSITIVE POSITIONS [Obama Appointees to lose Jobs] … beginning June 24, 2019 [FAST Swamp Draining].
• Control EXPANDS to Security-Position SUITABILITY plus FITNESS for DoD Employees [military and civilian LEAKERS to go], Contractors [CIA-Foreign and FBI-Domestic SPIES to be snared] and Non-appropriated Fund Employees [Obama-Embedded MOLES and OBSTRUCTIONISTS to lose Jobs].
• System UPGRADES from Legacy to State-of-the-Art SECURITY & INTEROPERABILITY [Hackers and Compromised Insiders BEWARE].
• SecDef CHARTERS Personnel Vetting Transformation Office to run the transition and take vetting to new levels [major OUTCOMES & ACCOUNTABILITY coming].
• Transition Gameplan to be LOCKED DOWN by June 24, 2019 [Kick Ass Time].
• OMB Director to MEDIATE DoD-OPM disagreements. [Mulvaney for SUCCESS].
https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/executive-order-transferring-responsibility-background-investigations-department-defense/
BKR – I knew nothing about this. Thank you so much for this news – absolutely stellar!
LikeLike
Donald Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 10 people
Donald Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 9 people
Donald Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 8 people
IMO, the Calculus is obvious: more Shiny Objects to shield the Obama Administration from devastating disclosures. It’s desperation time, but it’s not going to work. And also: they are indeed blinded by their TDS.
LikeLiked by 2 people
They are now realising they were wrong. What HE is going to be shown to have done is going to so aggregious, that his immunity is going to be annulled. No, being black, by itself, does NOT allow you to attempt a coup,…oh, and being a Clinton doesn’t, either.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I pray, AMEN
Donald Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 7 people
They planted fake stories in the media via compliant presstitutes, then used the fake news reports as evidence. Duh.
LikeLiked by 1 person
yup, their standard MO, just doing it again
Donald Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 6 people
Noticed in PDJT’s interview with Hannity, he gave a shout out to “Biggs”,
was GLAD to hear it. Said Nunes should get a medal, and I agree, then gave a shout out to meadows and jordan, and mentioned Biggs, which was gratifying,
because while he doesn’t get as much press as the others, has been a stalwart supporter of PDJT all along!
LikeLike
Donald Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 3 people
Excerpt:
“A recent study reported in the peer-reviewed Organization Studies found that just 36 percent of earth scientists and engineers believe that humans are creating a climate change crisis. A majority of the 1,077 respondents in the survey believe that nature is the primary cause of recent GWCC.”
LikeLiked by 6 people
Donald Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 6 people
Donald Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 5 people
“Biden & Obama had a net loss of 193,000 manufacturing jobs.”
Should have added: “[…], and told us ‘those jobs aren’t coming back’.”
Very important.
No-Go Joe.
Can we just start calling him “Backwards Biden” now? I think it’s a better fit than “sleepy Joe”. It would be a really hard nickname to live down – kinda like “crooked Hillary”.
LikeLike
It’s what AOC and the progs are saying, too.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Another leading from BEHIND candidate!
Better positioned to creep up, and sniff everyones hair! Not comfortable even going there, as to why Obama preferred the leading from behind position.
Donald Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 7 people
I have to admit, that’s when vigilante justice mom would appear…
LikeLiked by 4 people
There have been way too many of these incidents.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I’m surprised the U.S. Secret Service would allow both to be in the same event together.
Donald Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 5 people
Did Nobama ever put this much effort into fighting drug abuse? I think not…he was too busy partying with his hollyweird cronies. Pathetic excuse of a president.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Obama’s power base is Chicago.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Robert, I am sure you are correct. I just can’t get the images out of my head of all his parties at the White House with JayZ and gang. You’ll notice that our very busy, hard working President has had NONE of those types of events. Ozero was a useless traitor puppet.
LikeLike
Obozo was busy taking drugs himself!
Remember on Benghazi night he was “engaged in INAPT activites?
Dont tell me he stopped smoking dope while in the WH.
And maybe a little “blow” too
Heck Malia even smokes dope
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
just 50% ?
Before the election, I went on a camping/fishing expedition around deep blue New England – albeit mostly northern cuz that’s where the trout are – and I saw fields of Trump banners and not a single Hillary sign –
these folks have no idea how much PDTJ is supported by common sense Americans
. https://youtu.be/2xglDpABkCA
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 8 people
SPECULATION:
China must DEMONSTRATE ENFORCEMENT before a USA-China Trade Deal is made.
[updated from earlier thread]
• Against ALL Violation Types
• Against ALL Violation Perps
• Recovering FULL Victim Restitution
• Paid from a Restitution FUND
• Accumulated by RATCHETING TARIFFS
• Adding SUFFICIENT Disincentive Penalties
• To DRAMATICALLY reduce Violations
• Over a SUSTAINABLE Period to TRUST ENFORCEMENT
Some breadcrumbs that ILLUMINATE the PATH FORWARD:
“US threatens China with tariffs for intellectual property violations”
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/policy/economy/us-threatens-china-with-tariffs-for-intellectual-property-violations
“Trump Admin Identifies 36 Countries That Fail to Guard Intellectual Property, Emphasises [sic] China”
https://www.theepochtimes.com/trump-admin-identifies-36-countries-that-fail-to-guard-intellectual-property-emphasises-china_2894521.html
=====
POTUS needs to buy time to Reindustrialize
… and displace Imports from China.
No need to “announce” any FORMAL Delays –
Keep announcing we’ve discovered YET ANOTHER form of Cheating
… and will develop YET ANOTHER Enforcement Mechanism.
END GAME with CHINA: ZERO IMPORT DEPENDENCY.
Countries that continue to expand Imports from China and subscribe to China’s Debt-Trap Deals for Infrastructure and 5g will learn COSTLY lessons as they discover
• China OWNS their Communications & Energy & Logistics Networks,
• China EXFILTRATES their Manufacturing,
• China COLONIZES their Industries and
• China CONSUMES their Natural Resources.
P.S. For all those Socialists and China Advocates that say they’ll “run out of workers” …
• China ENSLAVES their People.
Sundance sees the Swamp winning again?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Apparently.
Sorry, just feeling discouraged. I don’t know if there will ever be another opportunity in my lifetime to save the country from these people.
LikeLike
Great news ahead of GDP report manana.
LikeLiked by 3 people
2 corrupted officials arrested/ indicted today 🙌🏼 a judge and a mayor. I’m hoping for a snowball effect. Tasty 😋
Judge supposedly lost her composure leaving the courthouse. TDS has lots of symptoms and pathological effects… and losing one’s composure is certainly a baseline indicator of an emergent diagnosis. Terrible affliction. Just terrible.
Lost it how?
It was reported that she broke down crying… I’ll look for a description…
I saw the picture it looks like exactly that.
Throw her in with some of these fine people that she loves so much. I think they would like her.
LikeLiked by 3 people
be a very simple and clear showing that there is a difference between what is right and what is politically correct
May the Lord continue to Bless our dear FLOTUS Melania Trump today on her birthday and every day.
She really is quite insane…
Maybe early dementia.
It seems Hillary Clinton still isn’t over her 2016 election defeat.
Hillary Clinton warns Dems about impeachment push, says she was ‘target of a Russian plot’
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/hillary-clinton-trump-russia-plot-impeachment
LikeLiked by 1 person
It may be he might have said to allies that he wont be the one to spill the beans. But the story will come out about our Five Eyes allies.
I clicked on Shem Horne’s twitter and saw this hilarious thread among other interesting things. Apparently there are a lot of funny Biden memes out today. This thread had several, including the creepy kitty Biden.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This might be a repost as I typed in my name wrong first time around –
I clicked on Shem Horne’s twitter and saw this hilarious thread among other interesting things. Apparently there are a lot of funny Biden memes out today. This thread had several, including the creepy Biden kitty.
Non standard discussion. I’d love to see Sundance & Team take up the topic sometime.
Caught Trish Reagan on Fox Business with Gordon Chang talking about China. He wrote a book about The Coming Collapse of China.
Snippets
– China has midrange missiles we have problems with.
– Two times recently officials talking openly about taking out 2 of our ships, potentially costing us 10,000 lives
– Nixon saved Communist China in 1972
– GWB saved them
– Clinton saved them with the WTO entry
– the money China has made off us in trade, they have put into their military
– I believe he was suggesting we shouldn’t save them, again
Great question. Why sign the deal? Why build and fund a Superpower?
Chang’s twitter feed also suggests China could fiscally implode. Lying about reserves, no USD, etc.
Inside the shady private equity firm run by Kerry and Biden’s kids
UKRAINE
and
CHINA
https://nypost.com/2018/03/15/inside-the-shady-private-equity-firm-run-by-kerry-and-bidens-kids/
HAVE ‘we’ signed the deal, with China?
NO.
Recognising that China isn’t going to honor any commitment they make, and PDJT isn’t going to sign any deal with China, without IRON CLAD and significant enforcement mechanisms,
WHAT is the most likely outcome?
Continued sanctions, with Billions coming into our treasury, while the U.S. industrial base is built up, while “negotiations continue, and I remain hopeful”
I repeat; HAS PDJT signed an agreement with China?
LikeLike
Clinton also gave them “suitcase nuke technology and missile technology
Pence is looking dirty with the new revelations about his COS Joshua Pitcock. I found another questionable Pence dirty connection.
So I was looking into the differences between the Evil Mike Rogers who was kicked off the Trump campaign team, and the good Admiral Mike Rogers of the NSA.
A few things stood out, a NPR article discussed how Admiral Mike Rogers never told Obama or the administration that he was going to see Trump at Trump Tower. I trust this leak, it seems like Rogers pissed a lot of people off.
The evil Mike Roger’s though, is another story. He was rightly identified as a plant before the transition even happened, and kicked off the Trump team. An article written by David Ignatius (the CIA’s unofficial(official) scribe) lamented the loss of the Benghazi cover-upper Mike Rogers. Saying it was a disaster or something in the headline. Then, in a mlive article about the evil Mike Rogers, they wrote how he even though he was no longer on Team Trump…
“Rogers was pleased to pass on all his work to Vice President Mike Pence”
No joke.
Really Rod?
Excerpt:
There is not Republican justice and Democrat justice. There is only justice and injustice.
Another excerpt:
As acting Attorney General, it was my responsibility to make sure that the Department of Justice would do what the American people pay us to do: conduct an independent investigation; complete it expeditiously; hold perpetrators accountable if warranted; and work with partner agencies to counter foreign agents and deter crimes.
Today, our nation is safer, elections are more secure, and citizens are better informed about covert foreign influence schemes.
Oh, Rod – you are such a kidder…..
Quick thought: Why did Mueller finish up his report now? Some observers thought it could go on for years – why end it before Trump’s term ends? Why end it at all?
Could it me that Mueller wanted to get it out before the Horowitz report hits? Because that report would destroy Mueller’s credibility? So this might be Mueller’s last chance to be taken seriously.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ve wondered about that, too… I expected Mueller to drag out his “investigation” until close to the 2020 election. Maybe when Barr became AG, he told Mueller to finish up and get the report out pronto ?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think Barr told him to bring charges or pack up shop.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Very interesting idea ….
Good interview 👍
HUGE! Wife of VP Pence Former Chief of Staff Joshua Pitcock Was Working for Peter Strzok in FBI
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/04/huge-former-wife-of-vp-pence-chief-of-staff-joshua-pitcock-was-working-for-strzok-on-general-flynn-investigation/
BREAKING: Fmr Pence Chief of Staff Joshua Pitcock Accused of Spying on Trump for FBI
Joshua Pitcock’s wifes name is Katherine A. Seaman (m. 2007)
Josh Pitcock is an American political operative who served as chief of staff to Mike Pence, the Vice President of the United States, from January 2017 to July 2017. Pitcock has also been Assistant to the President. He was a member of Donald Trump’s presidential transition team.[1]
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Josh_Pitcock
Gosh, spoogels! Is there anyone back in the swamp that isn’t connected somehow? They are like a bunch of inbreds.
This was in 2017 Apparently shorty after the WH aides were turning the place upside down for hidden bugs all over the place. And then Trump renovated the WH
After he found “gold”
Q: Did Pence know that Pitcock’s wife was working for the FBI?
GDP Number out tomorrow.
2016 Q1 – 1.5% GDP
2017 Q1 – 1.8% GDP
2018 Q1 – 2.2% GDP
2019 Q1 – _______
LikeLike
Consensus was 2.3%, Atlanta says 2.7. FAR better than what was anticipated as recently as mid-Feb.
1Q Corporate earnings have been higher than expected. That plus higher business investment likely driving the recent good stock market.
Winning!
That’s really good! 😀
Here’s another good Biden meme –
Regarding SD’s warning about falling for the justification trap, I remember it seemed odd and concerning that Srozck before Congress in July 2018 seemed very confident that he had done nothing wrong. I suppose they were all ‘just following orders’.
In fact, I love trump and his administration. They are doing so great!.
Poll: Only 21% of Americans Say Federal Government Provides Better Health Care When Compared to Private Insurance
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2019/04/25/poll-only-21-of-americans-say-federal-government-provides-better-health-care-when-compared-to-private-insurance/
Watch a shocked Tucker Carlson interview a Los Angeles business owner showing what LA has become and how lawmakers have ignored this health crises. Talk about arrests…..these lawmakers should be arrested for putting peoples lives at risk. This is really gross and pathetic. Taxpayers are being ignored while all this scum is allowed to run California to the ground.
https://www.newswars.com/los-angeles-business-owner-raw-sewage-in-streets-creating-health-crisis/
