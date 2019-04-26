April 26th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #827

  1. Grandma Covfefe says:
    April 26, 2019 at 12:21 am

    🇺🇸 — ❤️ — 31 more Days to Memorial Day — ❤️ — 🇺🇸

    🦅 MAGA—KAGA
    Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
    Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..

    🌟 “Keep me as the apple of your eye;
    hide me in the shadow of your wings from the wicked who are out to destroy me,
    from my mortal enemies who surround me..” 🌟
    — Psalm 17:7

    Praise: —President Trump has been totally vindicated….No Obstruction—No Conspiracy—No Coordination—No Collusion —
    ———————-
    🙏 Pray:
    — for safe flight for President Trump and MAGA Team to Indiana on Friday (today)
    — for protection of President Trump and other Patriots’ Twitter accounts
    — for ongoing ‘Spygate’…for truth to come out….for oppostion to accept the real truth
    — for our Fighting Patriots ….investigating and going after Opposition, esp in “Spygate”
    — all illegal voting be investigated
    — our American WALL being built
    — for safety for our Military, Border Patrol, ICE, LEOs, Border Patrol Horses and border dogs
    — for catching all invaders
    — for the 5 year old Minn boy, Landen, quick healing (updates #6 and 7 below)
    — for Sri Lanka bombing victims
    — for protection for those in the path of severe weather in USA in the next few days
    — for Sundance, AdRem, Menagerie and crew for the fantastic work they do here in the Treehouse
    — Trump/MAGA Storm Coming
    — Drain The Swamp
    ————————————————–
    🦅 “Now, therefore, I, DONALD J. TRUMP, President of the United States of America, by virtue of the authority vested in me by the Constitution and the laws of the United States, do hereby proclaim April 26, 2019, as World Intellectual Property Day. ” (4-25-19)
    🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸

  2. citizen817 says:
    April 26, 2019 at 12:22 am

  3. citizen817 says:
    April 26, 2019 at 12:22 am

  4. citizen817 says:
    April 26, 2019 at 12:23 am

    Donald Trump Retweet

  5. bakocarl says:
    April 26, 2019 at 12:23 am

    SAM-TruthFreedomLiberty says: April 25, 2019 at 3:00 am
    Everyone. They had unfettered access to databases and whenever someone was in their way they checked on them. Put name into the program and then get the info.
    That easy.

    A candy shop for swamp critters.

    Candy Man (Obozo the Klown)

    Hey Dimms, gather ‘round
    My data base is the best around
    Hey Dimms, I’m your candy man
    If they support me then we’ll be cool
    If they don’t, well, they’ll be fools
    I’ll destroy ‘em all, I know I really can

    Well, they can cross me if they dare
    Then they’ll answer to me
    I know everything
    I’ll threaten their friends
    And they’ll take a guilty plea

    Come-a, come-a, come-a, come-a, come on, come on
    Yeah, yeah, yeah
    Come-a, come-a, come-a, come-a, come on
    Oh yes, they’ll take a guilty plea

    Here is the main thing I want to say
    We’re spying 24 hours a day
    I’ll fix ‘em good, baby
    I’m your candy man

    If they cross me, they’ll despair,
    And all their family
    They’ll fall for my sting
    Spend their money to defend
    And then take the guilty plea

    Come-a, come-a, come-a, come-a, come on, come on
    Yeah, yeah, yeah
    Come-a, come-a, come-a, come-a, come on
    Oh yes, they’ll take the guilty plea

  6. citizen817 says:
    April 26, 2019 at 12:24 am

    Donald Trump Retweet

  7. BlackKnightRides says:
    April 26, 2019 at 12:24 am

    POTUS TAKES CONTROL of CLEARANCES to CUT OUT DEEP-STATE EMBEDS/ACCESS
    … PERFECTLY timed with the Hannity Interview.
    [reposted from earlier thread]

    EO Transferring Responsibility for Background Investigations to DoD

    • OPM TRANSFERS Clearance Investigations & Control to DoD [adults take charge]

    • Defense Security Service is RECHARTERED as “Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency” (DCSA) to take over [New Sheriff in town].

    • TRANSITION DEADLINE is September 30, 2019 [Trump-Team Total Control].

    • DCSA chartered to run National Industrial Security Program, expanded to CONTINUOUS VETTING [message to Chinese MOLES] and INSIDER THREAT PROGRAMS [rooting out TRAITORS].

    • DCSA conducts secure Background Investigations for ENTIRE Federal Government to DECIDE on CONTINUED ACCESS to Classified Material [Coup Cabal to lose Clearances] and ELIGIBILITY for SENSITIVE POSITIONS [Obama Appointees to lose Jobs] … beginning June 24, 2019 [FAST Swamp Draining].

    • Control EXPANDS to Security-Position SUITABILITY plus FITNESS for DoD Employees [military and civilian LEAKERS to go], Contractors [CIA-Foreign and FBI-Domestic SPIES to be snared] and Non-appropriated Fund Employees [Obama-Embedded MOLES and OBSTRUCTIONISTS to lose Jobs].

    • System UPGRADES from Legacy to State-of-the-Art SECURITY & INTEROPERABILITY [Hackers and Compromised Insiders BEWARE].

    • SecDef CHARTERS Personnel Vetting Transformation Office to run the transition and take vetting to new levels [major OUTCOMES & ACCOUNTABILITY coming].

    • Transition Gameplan to be LOCKED DOWN by June 24, 2019 [Kick Ass Time].

    • OMB Director to MEDIATE DoD-OPM disagreements. [Mulvaney for SUCCESS].

    https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/executive-order-transferring-responsibility-background-investigations-department-defense/

  8. citizen817 says:
    April 26, 2019 at 12:24 am

    Donald Trump Retweet

  9. citizen817 says:
    April 26, 2019 at 12:25 am

    Donald Trump Retweet

  10. citizen817 says:
    April 26, 2019 at 12:25 am

    Donald Trump Retweet

    • mr.piddles says:
      April 26, 2019 at 1:02 am

      IMO, the Calculus is obvious: more Shiny Objects to shield the Obama Administration from devastating disclosures. It’s desperation time, but it’s not going to work. And also: they are indeed blinded by their TDS.

      • Dutchman says:
        April 26, 2019 at 2:28 am

        They SOOO put Obama up on a pedestal, with leftist, and both they and he believed that because he was the “first black POTUS”, that that fact alone made him untouchable.
        They are now realising they were wrong. What HE is going to be shown to have done is going to so aggregious, that his immunity is going to be annulled. No, being black, by itself, does NOT allow you to attempt a coup,…oh, and being a Clinton doesn’t, either.

  11. citizen817 says:
    April 26, 2019 at 12:26 am

    Donald Trump Retweet

  12. citizen817 says:
    April 26, 2019 at 12:26 am

    Donald Trump Retweet

    • Dutchman says:
      April 26, 2019 at 2:34 am

      Noticed in PDJT’s interview with Hannity, he gave a shout out to “Biggs”,
      was GLAD to hear it. Said Nunes should get a medal, and I agree, then gave a shout out to meadows and jordan, and mentioned Biggs, which was gratifying,
      because while he doesn’t get as much press as the others, has been a stalwart supporter of PDJT all along!

  13. citizen817 says:
    April 26, 2019 at 12:27 am

    Donald Trump Retweet

  14. Troublemaker10 says:
    April 26, 2019 at 12:27 am

    Excerpt:

    “A recent study reported in the peer-reviewed Organization Studies found that just 36 percent of earth scientists and engineers believe that humans are creating a climate change crisis. A majority of the 1,077 respondents in the survey believe that nature is the primary cause of recent GWCC.”

  15. citizen817 says:
    April 26, 2019 at 12:27 am

    Donald Trump Retweet

  16. citizen817 says:
    April 26, 2019 at 12:28 am

    Donald Trump Retweet

  17. citizen817 says:
    April 26, 2019 at 12:29 am

    Donald Trump Retweet

  18. citizen817 says:
    April 26, 2019 at 12:29 am

  19. citizen817 says:
    April 26, 2019 at 12:30 am

    Donald Trump Retweet

    • olderwiser21 says:
      April 26, 2019 at 1:09 am

      Did Nobama ever put this much effort into fighting drug abuse? I think not…he was too busy partying with his hollyweird cronies. Pathetic excuse of a president.

      • Robert Smith says:
        April 26, 2019 at 1:25 am

        Obama’s power base is Chicago.

        • olderwiser21 says:
          April 26, 2019 at 2:16 am

          Robert, I am sure you are correct. I just can’t get the images out of my head of all his parties at the White House with JayZ and gang. You’ll notice that our very busy, hard working President has had NONE of those types of events. Ozero was a useless traitor puppet.

      • spoogels says:
        April 26, 2019 at 2:14 am

        Obozo was busy taking drugs himself!
        Remember on Benghazi night he was “engaged in INAPT activites?
        Dont tell me he stopped smoking dope while in the WH.
        And maybe a little “blow” too
        Heck Malia even smokes dope

  20. citizen817 says:
    April 26, 2019 at 12:30 am

  21. citizen817 says:
    April 26, 2019 at 12:31 am

    • Bubba Cow says:
      April 26, 2019 at 2:38 am

      just 50% ?

      Before the election, I went on a camping/fishing expedition around deep blue New England – albeit mostly northern cuz that’s where the trout are – and I saw fields of Trump banners and not a single Hillary sign –
      these folks have no idea how much PDTJ is supported by common sense Americans

  22. citizen817 says:
    April 26, 2019 at 12:31 am

    . https://youtu.be/2xglDpABkCA

  23. citizen817 says:
    April 26, 2019 at 12:32 am

  24. BlackKnightRides says:
    April 26, 2019 at 12:32 am

    SPECULATION:
    China must DEMONSTRATE ENFORCEMENT before a USA-China Trade Deal is made.
    [updated from earlier thread]

    • Against ALL Violation Types
    • Against ALL Violation Perps
    • Recovering FULL Victim Restitution
    • Paid from a Restitution FUND
    • Accumulated by RATCHETING TARIFFS
    • Adding SUFFICIENT Disincentive Penalties
    • To DRAMATICALLY reduce Violations
    • Over a SUSTAINABLE Period to TRUST ENFORCEMENT

    Some breadcrumbs that ILLUMINATE the PATH FORWARD:
    “US threatens China with tariffs for intellectual property violations”

    https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/policy/economy/us-threatens-china-with-tariffs-for-intellectual-property-violations

    “Trump Admin Identifies 36 Countries That Fail to Guard Intellectual Property, Emphasises [sic] China”

    https://www.theepochtimes.com/trump-admin-identifies-36-countries-that-fail-to-guard-intellectual-property-emphasises-china_2894521.html
    =====
    POTUS needs to buy time to Reindustrialize
    … and displace Imports from China.

    No need to “announce” any FORMAL Delays –
    Keep announcing we’ve discovered YET ANOTHER form of Cheating
    … and will develop YET ANOTHER Enforcement Mechanism.

    • BlackKnightRides says:
      April 26, 2019 at 12:41 am

      END GAME with CHINA: ZERO IMPORT DEPENDENCY.

      Countries that continue to expand Imports from China and subscribe to China’s Debt-Trap Deals for Infrastructure and 5g will learn COSTLY lessons as they discover

      • China OWNS their Communications & Energy & Logistics Networks,
      • China EXFILTRATES their Manufacturing,
      • China COLONIZES their Industries and
      • China CONSUMES their Natural Resources.

  25. citizen817 says:
    April 26, 2019 at 12:33 am

  26. Perot Conservative says:
    April 26, 2019 at 12:34 am

  27. Perot Conservative says:
    April 26, 2019 at 12:40 am

    Great news ahead of GDP report manana.

  28. citizen817 says:
    April 26, 2019 at 12:50 am

  29. Tiffthis says:
    April 26, 2019 at 12:51 am

    2 corrupted officials arrested/ indicted today 🙌🏼 a judge and a mayor. I’m hoping for a snowball effect. Tasty 😋

  30. AmericaFirst says:
    April 26, 2019 at 12:54 am

    May the Lord continue to Bless our dear FLOTUS Melania Trump today on her birthday and every day.

  31. citizen817 says:
    April 26, 2019 at 1:07 am

    She really is quite insane…
    Maybe early dementia.

    It seems Hillary Clinton still isn’t over her 2016 election defeat.

    Hillary Clinton warns Dems about impeachment push, says she was ‘target of a Russian plot’

    https://www.foxnews.com/politics/hillary-clinton-trump-russia-plot-impeachment

  32. Troublemaker10 says:
    April 26, 2019 at 1:08 am

    • Robert Smith says:
      April 26, 2019 at 1:20 am

      It may be he might have said to allies that he wont be the one to spill the beans. But the story will come out about our Five Eyes allies.

    • FP says:
      April 26, 2019 at 1:46 am

      I clicked on Shem Horne’s twitter and saw this hilarious thread among other interesting things. Apparently there are a lot of funny Biden memes out today. This thread had several, including the creepy kitty Biden.

    • FPCHmom says:
      April 26, 2019 at 1:49 am

      This might be a repost as I typed in my name wrong first time around –

      I clicked on Shem Horne’s twitter and saw this hilarious thread among other interesting things. Apparently there are a lot of funny Biden memes out today. This thread had several, including the creepy Biden kitty.

  33. Perot Conservative says:
    April 26, 2019 at 1:25 am

    Non standard discussion. I’d love to see Sundance & Team take up the topic sometime.

    Caught Trish Reagan on Fox Business with Gordon Chang talking about China. He wrote a book about The Coming Collapse of China.

    Snippets
    – China has midrange missiles we have problems with.
    – Two times recently officials talking openly about taking out 2 of our ships, potentially costing us 10,000 lives
    – Nixon saved Communist China in 1972
    – GWB saved them
    – Clinton saved them with the WTO entry
    – the money China has made off us in trade, they have put into their military
    – I believe he was suggesting we shouldn’t save them, again

    • Perot Conservative says:
      April 26, 2019 at 1:30 am

      Great question. Why sign the deal? Why build and fund a Superpower?

      Chang’s twitter feed also suggests China could fiscally implode. Lying about reserves, no USD, etc.

    • spoogels says:
      April 26, 2019 at 2:19 am

      Clinton also gave them “suitcase nuke technology and missile technology

  34. Derangement Syndrome says:
    April 26, 2019 at 1:26 am

    Pence is looking dirty with the new revelations about his COS Joshua Pitcock. I found another questionable Pence dirty connection.

    So I was looking into the differences between the Evil Mike Rogers who was kicked off the Trump campaign team, and the good Admiral Mike Rogers of the NSA.

    A few things stood out, a NPR article discussed how Admiral Mike Rogers never told Obama or the administration that he was going to see Trump at Trump Tower. I trust this leak, it seems like Rogers pissed a lot of people off.

    The evil Mike Roger’s though, is another story. He was rightly identified as a plant before the transition even happened, and kicked off the Trump team. An article written by David Ignatius (the CIA’s unofficial(official) scribe) lamented the loss of the Benghazi cover-upper Mike Rogers. Saying it was a disaster or something in the headline. Then, in a mlive article about the evil Mike Rogers, they wrote how he even though he was no longer on Team Trump…

    “Rogers was pleased to pass on all his work to Vice President Mike Pence”

    No joke.

  35. citizen817 says:
    April 26, 2019 at 1:35 am

    Really Rod?

    Excerpt:
    There is not Republican justice and Democrat justice. There is only justice and injustice.

    Another excerpt:
    As acting Attorney General, it was my responsibility to make sure that the Department of Justice would do what the American people pay us to do: conduct an independent investigation; complete it expeditiously; hold perpetrators accountable if warranted; and work with partner agencies to counter foreign agents and deter crimes.

    Today, our nation is safer, elections are more secure, and citizens are better informed about covert foreign influence schemes.

  36. Existential Kitty (@TomCatComics) says:
    April 26, 2019 at 1:36 am

    Quick thought: Why did Mueller finish up his report now? Some observers thought it could go on for years – why end it before Trump’s term ends? Why end it at all?

    Could it me that Mueller wanted to get it out before the Horowitz report hits? Because that report would destroy Mueller’s credibility? So this might be Mueller’s last chance to be taken seriously.

  37. citizen817 says:
    April 26, 2019 at 1:50 am

    Good interview 👍

    • spoogels says:
      April 26, 2019 at 1:59 am

      BREAKING: Fmr Pence Chief of Staff Joshua Pitcock Accused of Spying on Trump for FBI

      • spoogels says:
        April 26, 2019 at 2:34 am

        Joshua Pitcock’s wifes name is Katherine A. Seaman (m. 2007)

        Josh Pitcock is an American political operative who served as chief of staff to Mike Pence, the Vice President of the United States, from January 2017 to July 2017. Pitcock has also been Assistant to the President. He was a member of Donald Trump’s presidential transition team.[1]

        https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Josh_Pitcock

    • olderwiser21 says:
      April 26, 2019 at 2:02 am

      Gosh, spoogels! Is there anyone back in the swamp that isn’t connected somehow? They are like a bunch of inbreds.

      • spoogels says:
        April 26, 2019 at 2:17 am

        This was in 2017 Apparently shorty after the WH aides were turning the place upside down for hidden bugs all over the place. And then Trump renovated the WH
        After he found “gold”

        Q: Did Pence know that Pitcock’s wife was working for the FBI?

  39. Perot Conservative says:
    April 26, 2019 at 1:58 am

    GDP Number out tomorrow.

    2016 Q1 – 1.5% GDP
    2017 Q1 – 1.8% GDP
    2018 Q1 – 2.2% GDP
    2019 Q1 – _______

  40. citizen817 says:
    April 26, 2019 at 1:58 am

  41. citizen817 says:
    April 26, 2019 at 2:00 am

  42. FPCHmom says:
    April 26, 2019 at 2:02 am

    Here’s another good Biden meme –

  43. Greg says:
    April 26, 2019 at 2:13 am

    Regarding SD’s warning about falling for the justification trap, I remember it seemed odd and concerning that Srozck before Congress in July 2018 seemed very confident that he had done nothing wrong. I suppose they were all ‘just following orders’.

  44. spoogels says:
    April 26, 2019 at 2:15 am

  45. ROBBY ISAAC says:
    April 26, 2019 at 2:36 am

    In fact, I love trump and his administration. They are doing so great!.

  46. Troublemaker10 says:
    April 26, 2019 at 2:40 am

    Poll: Only 21% of Americans Say Federal Government Provides Better Health Care When Compared to Private Insurance
    https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2019/04/25/poll-only-21-of-americans-say-federal-government-provides-better-health-care-when-compared-to-private-insurance/

  47. winky says:
    April 26, 2019 at 2:54 am

    Watch a shocked Tucker Carlson interview a Los Angeles business owner showing what LA has become and how lawmakers have ignored this health crises. Talk about arrests…..these lawmakers should be arrested for putting peoples lives at risk. This is really gross and pathetic. Taxpayers are being ignored while all this scum is allowed to run California to the ground.

    https://www.newswars.com/los-angeles-business-owner-raw-sewage-in-streets-creating-health-crisis/

