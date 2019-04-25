Thursday April 25th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
“Help those who . . .”
“Jesus Finished Everything . . . “
He is literally the in-Pope. I am more and more alarmed. The Church has survived bad Popes before but….
Unbelievable…
Happy Cursday!
That’s amazing!! How could a dog get so big!? s/
At 2:17 he’s not actually leaning against the dog. Pretty funny though. I would want to saddle him to give rides. The kids would love it.
Uh huh, that was posted on April 1st. What does that tell us?
https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/450-pound-dog/
Rebellion Against Pauline Authority
One of the chief reasons why so many sincere religious people are left in doubt and uncertainty as to salvation is because the organized Church has rebelled against a distinct and important revelation from God to us who live in this present age. This revelation is found in the inspired words of Paul, in Rom. 11:13:
“For I speak to you Gentiles, inasmuch as I am the apostle of the Gentiles. I magnify mine office.”
Many minimize that which the Word of God magnifies here. They insist upon following Peter rather than Paul, failing to see that Peter’s authority concerned the now-rejected kingdom of Christ on earth over Israel and the nations. Our Lord had said to His twelve apostles:
“Verily I say unto you, that ye which have followed Me, in the regeneration, when the Son of man shall sit in the throne of His glory, YE ALSO SHALL SIT UPON TWELVE THRONES, JUDGING THE TWELVE TRIBES OF ISRAEL” (Matt. 19:28).
Surely there are no twelve tribes in the Church today, nor was any provision, specific or implied, made by our Lord for “apostolic succession.” This dogma is built upon the unscriptural assumption that the Church today is the kingdom which Christ established when on earth, and that our ministry today is but a perpetuation of that which the twelve began.
The fact is that the ministry of the twelve was halted by the rejection of the King and His kingdom and that the apostles themselves finally agreed to turn their proposed Gentile ministry over to Paul, that other apostle, to whom had been committed “the gospel of the grace of God” (Read carefully, Gal. 2:2-9 and Acts 20:24).
If only the confused religious masses could see that when Israel joined the Gentiles in rebellion against God, when the world’s sin had risen to its height and all was ready for judgment, God revealed “the exceeding riches of His grace” by saving Saul, the chief of sinners, and sending him forth as both the herald and the living example of His grace! Thus he writes:
“Moreover the law entered, that the offence might abound, BUT WHERE SIN ABOUNDED, GRACE DID MUCH MORE ABOUND: “THAT AS SIN HATH REIGNED UNTO DEATH, EVEN SO MIGHT GRACE REIGN, through righteousness, unto eternal life, by Jesus Christ our Lord” (Rom. 5:20,21).
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/rebellion-against-pauline-authority/
Romans 11:13 For I speak to you Gentiles, inasmuch as I am the apostle of the Gentiles, I magnify mine office:
Matthew 19:28 And Jesus said unto them, Verily I say unto you, That ye which have followed me, in the regeneration when the Son of man shall sit in the throne of his glory, ye also shall sit upon twelve thrones, judging the twelve tribes of Israel.
Galatians 2:2 And I went up by revelation, and communicated unto them that gospel which I preach among the Gentiles, but privately to them which were of reputation, lest by any means I should run, or had run, in vain.
3 But neither Titus, who was with me, being a Greek, was compelled to be circumcised:
4 And that because of false brethren unawares brought in, who came in privily to spy out our liberty which we have in Christ Jesus, that they might bring us into bondage:
5 To whom we gave place by subjection, no, not for an hour; that the truth of the gospel might continue with you.
6 But of these who seemed to be somewhat, (whatsoever they were, it maketh no matter to me: God accepteth no man’s person:) for they who seemed to be somewhat in conference added nothing to me:
7 But contrariwise, when they saw that the gospel of the uncircumcision was committed unto me, as the gospel of the circumcision was unto Peter;
8 (For he that wrought effectually in Peter to the apostleship of the circumcision, the same was mighty in me toward the Gentiles:)
9 And when James, Cephas, and John, who seemed to be pillars, perceived the grace that was given unto me, they gave to me and Barnabas the right hands of fellowship; that we should go unto the heathen, and they unto the circumcision.
Acts 20:24 But none of these things move me, neither count I my life dear unto myself, so that I might finish my course with joy, and the ministry, which I have received of the Lord Jesus, to testify the gospel of the grace of God.
Romans 5:20 Moreover the law entered, that the offence might abound. But where sin abounded, grace did much more abound:
21 That as sin hath reigned unto death, even so might grace reign through righteousness unto eternal life by Jesus Christ our Lord.
“Read carefully, Gal. 2:2-9 and Acts 20:24”
About a month ago, the post here offered Stam’s perspective on those verses:
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/why-god-waits/
“To Paul particularly was committed “the gospel of the grace of God” which we proclaim today (Acts 20:24). Peter recognized this (Gal. 2:2,7,9)”
Acts 2 describing events at Pentecost and Acts 10 describing show that the Holy Spirit committing the gospel of the grace of God to Peter as well; even Galatians 2:7-9 appears more to bear out a division of mission fields than Peter waiting on Paul to have a clue about the dispensation of the grace of God (also cf. Acts 15, in which Peter as in Acts 10 describes the relation of receiving gospel, salvation “by the grace of our Lord Jesus Christ”, and the Holy Spirit for both Jew and Gentile).
Acts 10:44-47 “Of Peter still speaking these words, the Holy Spirit fell upon all those hearing the word. And the believers from the circumcision, as many as had come with Peter, were amazed that the gift of the Holy Spirit has been poured out even upon the Gentiles. For they were hearing them speaking in tongues and magnifying God. Then Peter answered, “Is anyone able to withhold the water to baptize these who have received the Holy Spirit, just as we also have?””
Acts 15:7-11 “And much discussion having taken place, Peter having risen up, said to them, “Men, brothers, you know that from the early days God chose among you for the Gentiles to hear by my mouth the word of the gospel, and to believe. And the heart-knowing God bore witness to them, having given them the Holy Spirit, as also to us. And He made no distinction between both us and them, having purified their hearts by the faith. Now therefore, why are you testing God, to put upon the neck of the disciples a yoke that neither our fathers nor we have been able to bear? But we believe ourselves to be saved by the grace of the Lord Jesus, in the same manner as they also are.””
Keeping all this in mind, reading about a supposed ‘Rebellion Against Pauline Authority’ by “the organized Church” that means that so many sincere religious people are left in doubt and uncertainty as to salvation” doesn’t seem to bear out.
Citing Romans 11:13, Stam contends that “the confused religious masses” as they’re called at one point “insist upon following Peter rather than Paul”.
Note that Stam leaves off the second half of the sentence of his thesis verse for “Pauline authority”. Let’s put it back and see it if makes a difference: Romans 11:13-14: “13Now I am speaking to you the Gentiles. Therefore indeed inasmuch as I am apostle of the Gentiles, I magnify my ministry, 14if at all I shall provoke to jealousy my own flesh, and shall save some of them.”
We already know about his being sent to preach the gospel of grace that God chose the Gentiles to hear the first from Peter and having made no distinction between them and the believing Jews (Acts 10:44-47, Acts 15:7-11). What we see here is an explanation from Paul to the Gentiles of why he would magnify or glorify his ministry (Gr. doxazō, to ascribe weight by recognizing real substance): to get Jews who were stumbling in their pursuit of righteousness (Romans 9:30-10:3) to sense the aroma of Christ (cf. 2 Cor. 2:15) and be led to Him and be saved.
Romans 9-12 and the whole chapter contain many verses about salvation of both the Jews and the Gentiles the same way (citing Abraham and Moses time and again): by grace through faith as a gift from God (cf. Eph. 2:8-10). The apparent insistence on special, exclusive authority related to the gospel of grace that isolates and elevates Paul over and over — along with what seem like strawman arguments that there’s some grand battle waging where Peter is being chosen over Paul on salvation matters — seems to me to point to any confusion coming primarily from Stam et al. rather than the organized church.
Happy Cursday!
Animal photographer Alex Cearns based in Perth, Australia, loves to photograph dogs. They’re her favorite animals and it’s safe to say she’s a crazy dog lady https://www.houndstoothstudio.com.au/
Nothing makes Alex smile more than spending time with dogs and laughing at their zany, adorable antics, and they are the inspiration behind her latest photography series, ‘Happy Pooch Face’…
Aww, that just breaks my heart. 🙂
Sucks to be FaceBroke
Cursday…
Wednesday at the “She the People” presidential forum in Houston, Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) defended Rep. Ilhan Omar’s (D-MN) anti-Semitic comments about AIPAC.
Cory Booker Defends Rep. Omar’s Anti-Semitic Comments: Criticism Of Her Is “Reprehensible”
Booker Defends Omar: Criticism of Her Is ‘Reprehensible,’ ‘Trafficking in Islamophobia’
Apr 2019731
https://www.breitbart.com/clips/2019/04/24/booker-defends-omar-criticism-of-her-is-reprehensibletrafficking-in-islamophobia/
tex, hope someone “gets that on tape”.
what a dumba$$.
good campaign material.
Pianist Shai Maestro & Saxophonist Chris Potter – “All The Things You Are” by Jerome Kern
Live at Festival Au Gres du Jazz – La Petite Pierre, France.
🙂
My father’s bird dog was named Prince. He’d raised him from a puppy and Prince loved bird hunting every bit as much as my Dad did. He’d been in my life as long as I could remember which, at age 4 or 5 wasn’t that long . . . Still, he was a constant, a backyard playmate who I knew loved me. Prince even let me eat from his good dish on occasion and once, when it was chilly, he let me climb into his doghouse where he kept me warm and I went to sleep. I woke up only after hearing my Mom frantically calling my name. She thought I was surely lost when I was just nappin’ with my buddy Prince. One day Prince went away. I didn’t quite understand why, although I heard my Dad say Prince had been killing a neighbor’s chickens. That, of course, broke country folks rules so my Dad was expected to either kill Prince or find him another home. He did the latter and so suddenly my playmate and doghouse companion wasn’t with us any longer. One day my Dad took me for a ride into the country. We drove for what seemed like a long time until we came to a farm. There in a pen was Prince, as excited as ever to see us. I thought he’d come back home with us but we just petted Prince for awhile and then we left. Driving back home, my Dad suddenly pulled off the road. He reached over and hugged me real tight. I was too young to full understand, but I knew something was wrong with my Dad. It was the first time I ever saw my father cry.
Snuggles = love ❤
Some more sweetness on that twitter. ❤
‘Just keep working at it’: 90-year-old pedals to national cyber cycling championship
https://www.koco.com/article/just-keep-working-at-it-90-year-old-pedals-to-national-cyber-cycling-championship/27244680
For the first time in my life I voted for the Washington Capitals to win a playoff series (I dislike the Carolina Hurricanes owner), and what do the Capitals do? They freaking lose in game 7 in double OT!!!!!! $#@%!!!!!
Figures that the Caps goalie, the guy who didn’t go with the rest of the team to the White House a few months ago to be honored by PDJT for winning the Cup last season (he’s a SJW wingnut), sucked tonight. PDJT could’ve stopped two of those goals.
That’s a whole lotta loot.
Huh?
Just a wee bit too much house for my taste.
Oregon judge to block new Trump abortion policy which would see doctors at family planning clinics barred from referring patients to abortion providers
24 April 2019
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-6953167/US-judge-Oregon-blocks-new-Trump-abortion-policy.html
St. Michael’s prayer adapted for LEO’s:
https://fatherjerabek.com/2019/04/24/pray-for-leos/
Last night I made a mistake. In response to Smiley’s post about Ron DeSantis, I had confused DeSantis with Rick Scott.
