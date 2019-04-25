April 25th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #826

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
32 more Days to Memorial Day
🦅 MAGA—KAGA
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 “Show me the wonders of your great love, you who save by your right hand
those who take refuge in you from their foes..” 🌟
— Psalm 17:7
Praise: —President Trump has been totally vindicated….No Obstruction—No Conspiracy—No Coordination—No Collusion —
———————-
Pray:
— for safe flight for President Trump and MAGA Team to Indiana
— for protection of President Trump and other Patriots' Twitter accounts so they can continue to give us real news–will Jack Dorsey listen to President Trump?
— for ongoing 'Spygate'–may it unravel the way it's supposed to go
— for our Fighting Patriots ….investigating and going after Opposition
— all illegal voting
— our American WALL
— for our Military, Border Patrol, ICE, LEOs, Border Patrol Horses and border dogs
— for catching all invaders
— for the 5 year old Minn boy, Landen, quick healing (updates #6 and 7 below)
— for Sri Lanka bombing victims
— for protection for those in the path of severe weather in USA in the next few days
— for Sundance, AdRem, Menagerie and crew for the fantastic work they do here in the Treehouse…Praise God for Sundance, our real source of news to keep us watchful and sharp of events unfolding before us
— Trump/MAGA Storm Coming
— Drain The Swamp
————————————————–
" We are fighting for the right of all citizens to enjoy safety and peace, and to work and live with the dignity that all children of God are entitled to know. " (Easter Message 2017)
Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America
Yea and Amen and bless you again. Praying!
Shalom
Praying !
…and about time, too.
Check out the “response” from our “friends”:
https://www.cnbc.com/2019/04/24/uk-spy-agency-says-claim-it-spied-on-trump-is-utterly-ridiculous.html
“When asked about the tweet, a GCHQ spokesman said: “The allegations that GCHQ was asked to conduct ‘wire tapping’ against the then President Elect are nonsense. They are utterly ridiculous and should be ignored.””
Notice Trump is referring, in general, to “spying”. And GCHQ refers to “wire tapping”.
Like… do they REALLY think we’re THAT stupid? At this point? With everything that’s out there now?
Not to mention the Cucumber Sandwich response. “They are utterly ridiculous and should be ignored.” Scathing rebuke!
I agree…
I saw that earlier and I laughed. Of course they would say that. It’s like they got caught with their pants down, and then just claiming they are just checking for bedbug bites, when they are really taking a public dump, like they do in Frisco.
Now, maybe we know how the surveillance was handled. It makes perfect sense. Foreigners in Trump Tower, and other places.
Always liked a good cucumber sandwich.
Maybe spread a little Tzatziki and a squirt of lemon …
Oh Geez…..they are so scary…….
Just a bunch of back door people……..haven’t got the intestinal fortitude to go face to face with you…..
And when confronted, give you that limp wristed response …..
Tired of em…..they got nothing we need……Let the Muzzies have their country……. They would then all be in one spot….easier to target…..
Oh yeah……the Queen can come and live here…..she”s good to go
GCHQ and MI6 tell the truth and are altruistic about IC matters about as much as our CIA.
MI5, the UK’s in country agency (like our FBI) has their dirt too. But who doesn’t.
I’m surprise as I don’t trust anything relating to UN…
——————————————————
Snippet:
“Kavanaugh says, “The United Nations recommends that countries ask a citizenship question on the census. And a number of other countries do it. Spain, Germany, Canada, Australia, Ireland, Mexico ask a citizenship question.” ”
——————————————————–
source:
https://www.scotusblog.com/2019/04/a-view-from-the-courtroom-counting-to-five/
Why is a supreme court justice siting foreign countries as justification for what we do. Are these people insane. USA USA USA only needs to consider the way USA does it.
The Constitution is the only valid framework for them to use.
Kavanaugh is establishing that the desire to know the citizenship status of the denizens of the United States is neither arbitrary nor capricious, but has sensible reasons behind it, as shown by other countries asking the same question. And there is a remote chance he could sway Breyer, since Breyer is a French-speaking Francophile who loves to cite foreign law.
He’s trying to persuade the liberals on the court.
Grandma, IIRC, I believe you had as one of your prayers, for that to get done.
The illegals will just lie about their citizen status.
Good. Then we deport them.
LikeLiked by 2 people
And drop in for a little visit to everyone who leaves the question blank.
This is exactly why e-verify and voter registration is so important.
I have seen the video of the Mexican soldiers executing seven Mexican Federal officers at a landing strip near Veracruz Mexico in November of 1991. In the same incident , the Mexican army also tried to shoot down the Customs Awacs aircraft that was assisting theMexican Feds, and was in Mexican airspace with the permission of their government. A lot of the stuff the American people are now kearning about has been going on since the 1980s, and has been covered up or downplayed.
Ya know when in the Regular Military and someone pulls a weapon on you, that automatically gives you the right to use deadly force……
Hey…….they wanna play….let’s play…
Ah…….the National Guard……I could tell you stories….
Yeah……”Give me your weapon”……”OK”…….wimps…
Sic ’em Mr. President!
Border Patrol and to a lesser extent CBP are losing officers and not getting applicants. Yes, pay is part of it, and it looks like they will get a small boost. But the big problems are recorded every year in the Federal EmployeeViewpoint Survey. The identified problems never change, and they are never addressed in a substantive way. The Border Patrol/CBP jobs look simple, but it takes years of effort to gain the skills to be effective in a harsh, unforgiving environment.
Now…..understand……I support my President…..but that does not take away my right to question him….
The tweets he makes, as above are supposed to be reassuring, but the border situation is getting worse by the day….
Many agents are now complaining….all they do now is take care of the thousands of women and children. They cannot send them back
And they cannot patrol the areas they “are” crossing because all they are doing is humanitarian stuff.
And now….”armed” smugglers are crossing into America.
Personally, I am getting tired of this “Congress needs to Act” mantra
Congress will “Never” act on immigration….Never…..
The President needs to Act now before we do lose this country….
And you know how I really know it is getting bad?
I’m starting to understand where Ann Coulter is comin from….
He can stop it…..in one day he can stop it…..
Close the damn border and send in the military….now….or the country will be lost
Hat tip to thegrandprognosticator for pointing out this segment from the Laura Ingraham show that was aired a few hours ago (Wednesday night). Mike Huckabee filling in for Laura Ingraham.
Here is the video of most of the show. Solo Rudy interview starts about about 3:00 into the video. Have not watched it yet.
Panel with Rudy, Robert Ray, and DiGenova starts at about 10:30 or so. Joe has read the recent Sundance posts on the FISA situation (he said this on the Howie Carr show yesterday) and just nails it.
Most important thing DiGenova says — solo report on Comey coming out in about 2 weeks that DiGenova says will contain criminal referrals.
This might be the best, spot-on discussion of the coup and where things need to go from here. Centered on the FISA abuse. Must watch.
Finally, DiGenova remarks at the end of the segment about the ‘true hero’ that is Admiral Rogers.
Grateful to see the pieces starting to fall into place for the Big Ugly.
Gonna be the Big Fugly.
Here is the link to the Howie Carr show segment with DiGenova from yesterday. Carr and DiGenova talk about various FISA-related articles that are out, including the work of Sundance, at about 32:40 or so into the program.
https://howiecarrshow.com/2019/04/23/joe-digenova-talks-fbi-wray-and-more-4-23-19-hour-3/
Really? Sundance + JoeyD + Howie Carr = AWESOMENESS!
Must listen now… Thanks for the link and the cue…
I had thought that JoeyD’s summary w/ Huckabee totally summarized Sundance’s FISA posts, esp. the 4/23 post.
No doubt at all that Joe D is reading the Treehouse. And thank goodness for that. Crowdsourced counter coup is on the march.
As Sundance has said (I think), we have a short window to get all of this information lined up and in the hands of the people who can enact justice. Sundance is doing his part, as is DiGenova and everyone else who reads here and is passing along the information.
Feels so good to finally be on offense. And we’re just getting started.
Still much work to be done. All thanks to Sundance and people like DiGenova who are doing the research and carrying the message forward.
Yeah, Carr and DiGenova stuff was fun. Enjoy!
@26:38 … hammers the Rank ‘n Vile. Familiar refrain.
Bah!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ha….and all the lawyers had “Red” ties on…….
Can you feel it in the air tonite?…..This one’s for you Cankles…..the concert version…
Here’s a Rudy quote from earlier in the show:
Awesome! Thanks, Partea 🙂
Joe is always sharp, but he was reading from the same playbook for about 3-4 weeks … glad he had time in the mountains and then.maybd Palm Springs, but glad someone bird dogged him to the CTH. Lou Dobbs?
The potential schedule is shifting a little, but let me try to give an update.
Prelude
– John Solomon – article due on Jan 2016 core grp meeting in the White House! (Timeline)
– Paul Sperry article due, unhappy FBI agents
BIGLY:
May 1st – AG Bill Barr testifies
May 6th (week) – James Comey investigation
May – OIG Leak / Unmasking investigation
May / June – OIG FISA investigation
*popcorn*
*margaritas*
*wine of choice*
May /June – nut crackers unpacked
Thanks, Perot.
Not sure who got DiGenova focused again and onto the CTH material. Glad it was done. Could have been Dobbs, yeah.
I’m guessing Sydney got the focus.
She’s been here a bunch lately.
That could very well be, Bubba. She has certainly helped out tremendously.
My wife and I were talking this evening during the Laura Ingraham show and we both agreed we like Governor Huckabee much better than Laura. Nothing overly bad to say about Laura, other than her voice that tends to grate on my nerves after awhile.
Same conversation here! Snort!
I was thinking exactly the same thing, andy. If only Huckabee could replace Laura for good. He’s just a natural broadcaster, she is not.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
I was thinking that if Laura was moderating the panel, they wouldn’t have had the time to make their points because she would have jumped in and talked over them. Also because she wasn’t there, Huckabee didn’t have to waste 15 minutes of the show on Laura’s opinion piece. Huckabee should be on prime time during the week. Maybe get rid of Martha McCallum.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Agree whole heartedly! What a pleasure it was to watch. The guests got to complete a thought/statement and I could actually follow along! I guess some hosts want you to feel like you’re in their living room enjoying a conversation (which they are in charge of) but I want information! Especially from experienced, knowledgeable guests!
Zippo Lighter. Click, click, click, spark, flame.
We have ignition.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The dirty little secret is this: Had the Special Counsel investigated these same FBI abuses, he would have exposed the Steele dossier hoax at its core, and thus pulled the plug on the anti-Trump conspiracy operating inside the Washington Swamp.
This, however, is the last thing a Deep State denizen like Robert Mueller would ever do; indeed, it is more likely that he did all in his power to ensure that such an investigation never comes to fruition.
Of all people, surely Attorney General Barr understands this, even as he pretends the Mueller investigation proceeded legitimately. Note, too, that Barr especially congratulated Mueller for “his work exposing the nature of Russia’s attempts to interfere in our electoral process.”
This is troubling. Not for the first time, Barr has aligned himself with Mueller to perpetuate the unproven allegation that “the Russians” “hacked” the DNC server and conveyed emails revealing that the DNC “colluded” with Hillary Clinton against Bernie Sanders to Wikileaks—a foundational myth of the “Trump Russia” disinformation campaign. (For all of his vaunted “thoroughness,” Mueller did not even interview Wikileaks publisher Julian Assange, although that didn’t stop Mueller from making grievous accusations against Assange.)
The basic fact to hold onto is that this unproven allegation of “Russian hacking” depends on the say-so of a partisan actor—a DNC contractor named Crowdstrike (co-founded by Shawn Henry, a protégé of Robert Mueller). Incredible but true: The DNC claimed that its server was cyber-attacked by a hostile foreign power, but the FBI never confirmed it.
Crowdstrike’s analysis, meanwhile, has been called into serious question by research conducted by VIPS, a group of retired intelligence professionals led by two former technical directors of the NSA. VIPS’ analysis points to a “leak” of the emails from within the DNC organization, not an external “hack” from a foreign intelligence service.
It would seem, then, that a stream of disinformation continues to course through the Democratic Party into our government, polluting our nation’s life and times with the Steele dossier, the Crowdstrike analysis, and, now, the Mueller report.
Does our government ever become clean again? Not until we recognize how dirty it has become. “
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1121093670843768832
LikeLiked by 4 people
Better duck, AOC. Boomerang headed your way. Oops! Just whizzed by…
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m very happy with the level of free health care I get from the V.A.
I’ve used the Veteran’s Choice program twice so far and both times it saved me a lot of driving time and money.
And my primary V.A. doctor in the local V.A. Clinic is great.
It’s funny because I’ve only been using the V.A. for a little over two years, about the time President Trump has been in office.
And he’s their Governor? LOL! People who voted for him must be feeling very remorseful and foolish about now.
nah, they got their own movie star so that’s worth all their virtue signaling 😉
“I paid over $4/ gal today, honey. But I feel so good that we’re saving the planet”.
Thinking outside the box: maybe California is secretly rigging gas prices to generate more sales tax revenue. That’s what I’d do… if I really needed the money.
https://reason.com/2019/04/24/california-politicians-hiked-gas-tax-now-demand-investigation-into-states-4-per-gallon-gas-prices/
AFAIK The tax is a per gallon tax and independent of the dollar per gallon pump price.
FBI Admits Obama White House Was HIDING Hillary’s Emails
Hillary Clinton paid for a fake dossier.
The Mueller Investigation was Hillary’s ‘insurance.’ It was designed to punish, marginalize, insult President Trump, and render his presidency ineffective. It amounted to sedition.
The next investigation should be aimed at Hillary, Obama, Mueller, Comey, McCabe, Brennan, Clapper, and Lynch among many others.
If Hillary is not held liable for her crimes, then we know the Deep State remains firmly in charge and running the show. Hillary seems to enjoy flaunting her ‘above the law’ status. She’s committed crimes for years and always gets away with them. She must not be allowed to escape justice again.
LOCK HER UP! LOCK THEM ALL UP!
—Ben Garrison
Hillary is still missing her shoe…..dummy Hillary
New rules, Hillary…We Win…You Lose…Get over it and go directly to JAIL.
Look in the tree… : ) Ben is so good at this. His work is like the I SPY books. Such fun finding all the little details he includes.
You can still vote in Chicago after you’re murdered.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Parscale was referring to this….
That didn’t work. You’d have to click on tweet. He’s referring to the article alleging that Trump campaign punished Don McGhan’s law firm.
These scum have no shame.
Mueller Report Reveals Trump’s Fixation on Using Law Enforcement to Target a Rival
They are preparing their new narrative.
Abuse Of Power is the new Obstruction is the new Collusion.
“Using Law Enforcement to Target a Rival”
Let me just drop this right here: WTF?
Oh… that’s right… FNYT has a lot to bury and an equal amount to obfuscate.
Heads up! Joe DiGenova dropped major info during interview on Fox tonight.
First drop at @11:10. But keep listening through the entire panel segment.
Yes, see above. Joe D tipped off to the CTHouse!
It also seems this new information stirred the passions of Joe, he probably made some phone calls, and he added some meat to the bones!
Sean Hannity show – Boomerang!
Pg 109 – redacted – reports Russia has some hacked PHONE SEX CALLS between Monica Lewinsky and Bill Clinton
LikeLiked by 3 people
(Mueller Report)
Yeah, the Washinton Examiner broke the story yesterday. 🙂
We want the same level of details as the garbage about President Trump!
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/white-house/mueller-report-contains-claim-russia-taped-bill-clinton-having-phone-sex-with-monica-lewinsky
“You know what was fake news? Most of the Russiagate story. There was no Trump-Russia conspiracy, that thing we just spent three years chasing. The Mueller Report is crystal clear on this.”
“News audiences were betrayed, and sooner or later, even the most virulently Trump-despising demographics will realize it and tune us out. The only way to reverse the damage is to own how big of a screw-up this was, but after the last three years, who would hold their breath waiting for that?”
~Matt Taibbi – Rolling Stone (Taibbi is no fan of PDJT)
https://www.rollingstone.com/politics/politics-features/russiagate-fiasco-taibbi-news-media-826246/
Yay!
https://www.donaldjtrump.com/rallies/
gotta love Brad Parscale … this is his element
Please help me understand, when the 11 to 40 million Illegal immigrants enter the United States are they required to give a DNA sample. The people who are caught crossing our border illegally, when they are processed is a DNA sample taken? It would be nice to be able match them to criminal activity in this country. Are they finger printed at least, or do we just take their made up name and let them enter America.
I believe “processing” is like a booking; photographed (mug shot) fingerprinted, tattoos noted, and thought I heard DNA was done, at least on family units, to insure adults are kids parents.
Solomon tonight – Hannity program
John Solomon now hinting tomorrow he’ll cover Ukraine … last week he said it was a White House meeting in Jan 2016 with the core group. Maybe both topics?
The potential schedule is shifting – Version 2.
Prelude
– J. Solomon – article due on Jan 2016 core grp meeting in the WH and/or Ukraine.
– Paul Sperry article due, unhappy FBI agents
BIGLY:
May 1st – AG Bill Barr testifies
May 6th (week) – James Comey investigation
May – OIG Leak / Unmasking investigation
May / June – AG Barr investigation / predicate.
May / June – OIG FISA investigation
*popcorn*
*margaritas*
*wine of choice*
May /June – documents un-redacted
May / June-documents unredacted, 1 document or set every week and a half or so, drip, drip, drip.
August/Sept- Indictments, quick flip plea bargains for lower fruit, and the guilty pleas start to pile up.
And WHEN do the msm do a mea culpa, admit they were wrong on everything?
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Republicans had the chance, when they had both houses, and a President eager to do something, and Lindsey was running back and forth, talking trade major amnesty for minor enforcement concessions.
Its not, or not JUST the Dems who don’t want to give PDJT a ‘win’on Immigration.
Its the Republicans who don’t want to give him a win, every bit as much or more than the Dems.
And its NOT just about the $ from the kocks and CoCs.
If he wins on Immigration, it is the death nell for the Decepticons, the Republicon leadership that have been soliciting our $, our votes, our volonteer efforts, all on promises of an agenda that was anathema to them.
Secure the border, before ANY talk of amnesty.
Pull our troops out of endless wars, where they are forced to fight with o e hand tied, and put troops on the border.
Abolish Obamacare
Abolish Nafta
No apology foriegn policy, make America respected again
No Gov’t financing planned parenthood
They all campaign on these issues, do NOTHING to enact them, and block PDJT at every turn. Focus your cold anger there! We EXPECT the looney Democrats to block and resist these policies, their DEMOCRATS.
But the,Republicans are SUPPOSED to be FOR these things, not in stealth mode enabling the Dems to destroy America!
Speaking of Biden assaults, what about his long term assault on our paychecks?
Out of the night
When the full moon is bright
Comes the swordsman known as Trumpo
This bold renegade
Carves a “T” with his blade
A “T” that stands for Trumpo
Trumpo, the fox so cunning and free
Trumpo, who makes the sign of the T
He is not all that polite
And the Royalist Establishment’s wits take flight
When they catch the sight of Trumpo
He’s the friend of those longing to be free
And those who want to be all they can be
This very unique swordsman Trumpo
Trumpo, the fox so cunning and free
Trumpo, who makes the sign of the T
I really wish Fox had given Huckabee a primetime show. He filled in for Ingraham tonight. He asks the right questions and actually lets the guests answer the questions without interupting them! Now there’s a concept!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, Govenor Huckabee was seamless as a fill in. I too wish Fox would give him air time.
Truly wisely written:
The Burning Of Notre Dame And The Destruction Of Christian Europe
Authored by Guy Milliere via The Gatestone Institute,
“Barely an hour after the flames began to rise above Notre Dame — at a time when no explanation could be provided by anyone — the French authorities rushed to say that the fire was an “accident” and that “arson has been ruled out.” The remarks sounded like all the official statements made by the French government after attacks in France during the last decade.
The Notre Dame fire also occurred at a time when attacks against churches in France and Europe have been multiplying. More than 800 churches were attacked in France during the year 2018 alone.
Churches in France are empty. The number of priests is decreasing and the priests that are active in France are either very old or come from Africa or Latin America. The dominant religion in France is now Islam. Every year, churches are demolished to make way for parking lots or shopping centers. Mosques are being built all over, and they are full….
…Others, not as optimistic, see in the ashes of the cathedral a symbol of the destruction of Christianity in France. The art historian Jean Clair said that he sees in the destruction of Notre Dame an additional sign of an “irreversible decadence” of France, and of the final collapse of the Judeo-Christian roots of Europe.”
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-04-24/burning-notre-dame-and-destruction-christian-europe
Evening Treepers!
There is gonna be SOooo much
Cummupence being dished out
And had, that we’re gonna say
Please, Mr. PRESIDENT!
MAKE IT STOP! We just can stand
all the Cummupence.
You’ve opened such a big can of
Whoopass, on all your opponents
Its embarrassing!
Its like a football game,4th quarter
Score 172 to 0.
Just can’t stand all the commupence, sir.
We are tired of commupence!
NOT!
By Executive order, all background checks responsibility transferred to the Department of Defense.
https://publicpool.kinja.com/subject-executive-order-on-transferring-responsibility-1834284942
Official statement, Department of State on Putin offering passports to Ukrainians He has done this before in Georgia, Ossetia, Crimea, Donbas and so on. a prelude for invasion. He has to invade to support ‘Russians’. Ukraine’s new President has protested to the U.N. it is in clear violation of Ukrainian sovereignty.
https://www.rferl.org/a/putin-signs-decree-simplifying-russian-citizenship-for-ukraine-separatists-luhansk-donetsk/29901043.html
