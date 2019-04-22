April 22nd – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #823

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
🌴 — Easter Holy Week Blessing to you All — 🌷
(Treeper Prayer Post for Sunday and Monday)
”He is not here; He has Risen! ”
“Remember how he told you, while he was still with you in Galilee: ‘The Son of Man must be delivered over to the hands of sinners, be crucified and on the third day be raised again.’ ” 🌴
—–Luke 24:6-7
———————————————————————————————————————-
🦅 MAGA—KAGA
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 “I keep my eyes always on the Lord.
With him at my right hand, I will not be shaken.” 🌟
— Psalm 16:8
———————-
***Praise:
……. Donald J. Trump is our President of the United States of America
……. President Trump is willing to take slings and arrows for us WeThePeople
……. President Trump has been totally vindicated re: Mueller report
……. No Collusion…No Obstruction—PTL! (Of course we all knew that, but now the public knows)
———————-
🙏 Pray:
— for Blessings for President Trump as he has his well-deserved R & R in Florida
— for extra protection for President Trump and MAGA Team
— for clueless ones to wake-up to truth regarding Mueller report
— for our Fighting Patriots ….standing their ground against Opposition
— all illegal voting
— our American WALL
— for our Military, Border Patrol, ICE, LEOs, Border Patrol Horses and border dogs
— for those in Tornado Alley and other severe weather situations
— for the 5 year old Minn boy, Landen, quick healing
— for persecuted Christians around the world
— for those who have lost their loved ones this year including Angel families
— Trump/MAGA Storm Coming
— Victory Over Evil
————————————————–
🦅 “On Easter Sunday, we proclaim with joy….”Christ Is Risen.” ” (2018 Easter message)
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
Yea and Amen! And bless you again!
Grandma, may I add to your prayer above
—for the families of those killed and injured in Sri Lanka today.
Oh Lord, shed your Risen Heart of Love, Mercy, Grace and Sonshine upon them all.
Amen!
Praying !
That’s going to blow up a lot of heads!
President Trump interview
with Eric Bolling
recorded 4/11 (12:45)
So true.
The dems are not the party of legislators.
They are the party of investigators.
Evil, lying, treacherous, seditious, treasonous ones at that!
But anyway, Shalom to all here and hope all of you had a great Resurrection Day in the Joy of Jesus.
Let us not forget the survivors of the Sri Lanka bombings. Their day didn’t go so well as ours. God bless them every one and have mercy on them.
WP did not place this comment where it was intended to be as a reply to:
Citizen817’s post up thread…
Despite No Collusion, No Obstruction, The Radical Left Democrats do not want to go on to Legislate for the good of the people, but only to Investigate and waste time. This is costing our Country greatly, and will cost the Dems big time in 2020!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2019
