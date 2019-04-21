Sunday April 21st – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Advertisements
He Is Risen!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Yea and Amen forever and ever!
Shalom!
LikeLiked by 2 people
He is risen indeed!
LikeLike
He Is Risen!
LikeLiked by 4 people
repost..
He has Risen!
God Bless everyone today..
LikeLiked by 3 people
He Is Risen!
LikeLiked by 2 people
He Is Risen!
LikeLiked by 3 people
He Is Risen!
LikeLiked by 3 people
He is Risen … hallelujah ‼️ …. Praise God, Son and Holy Spirit …
LikeLike
The Christian Home
“As for me and my house, we will serve the Lord” (Josh. 24:15).
There is no place in all this world so wholesome and refreshing as a Christian home, a home where Christ is truly loved and honored.
This writer was brought up in such a home. There were ten of us: dad, mother and eight children. There was lots going on all the time, but a truly happy home it was, for dad and mother never let us get so busy with temporal things that we brushed eternal values aside.
On the basis that “man shall not live by bread alone, but by every word of God” (Luke 4:4), we read some small portion of the Bible before every meal, and had family devotions before retiring at night.
Result: all eight children have blessed the dear dad and mother who led them aright, morally and spiritually, and best of all, taught them the importance of trusting in the Savior who died for all our sins. More: five of the children and many of the grandchildren have given themselves for full time Christian service, and have become pastors, college deans, Christian writers and missionaries in various parts of the world.
This is not because we are one whit better than others, but because we have experienced the help and grace of God in our lives. And it all began as, one day, a young American, like Joshua of old, came to a decision and declared:
“As for me and my house, we will serve the Lord.”
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/the-christian-home/
LikeLiked by 3 people
The Physical Appearance Of Jesus
To Tiberius Caesar:
A young man appeared in Galilee preaching with humble unction, a new law in the Name of the God that had sent Him. At first I was apprehensive that His deisgn was to stir up the people against the Romans, but my fears were soon dispelled. Jesus of Nazareth spoke rather as a friend of the Romans than of the Jews. One day I observed in the midst of a group of people a young man who was leaning against a tree, calmly addressing the multitude. I was told it was Jesus. This I could easily have suspected so great was the difference between Him and those who were listening to Him. His golden colored hair and beard gave to His appearance a celestial aspect. He appeared to be about 30 years of age. Never have I seen a sweeter or more serene countenance. What a contrast between Him and His hearers with their black beards and tawny complexions! Unwilling to interrupt Him by my presence, I continued my walk but signified to my secretary to join the group and listen. Later, my secretary reported that never had he seen in the works of all the philosophers anything that compared to the teachings of Jesus. He told me that Jesus was neither seditious nor rebellious, so we extended to Him our protection. He was at liberty to act, to speak, to assemble and to address the people. This unlimited freedom provoked the Jews – not the poor but the rich and powerful.
Later, I wrote to Jesus requesting an interview with Him at the Praetorium. He came. When the Nazarene made His appearance I was having my morning walk and as I faced Him my feet seemed fastened with an iron hand to the marble pavement and I trembled in every limb as a guilty culprit, though He was calm. For some time I stood admiring this extraordinary man. There was nothing in Him that was repelling, nor in His character, yet I felt awed in His presence. I elevated Him far above the philosophers and teachers of His day. All in all, He made a deep impression upon me and everyone because of His kindness, simplicity, humility and love.
He could convert water into wine; He could change death into life, disease into health; He could calm the seas, still the storms, call up fish with a silver coin in it’s mouth. I say if He could do all these things, which He did and many more, as the Jews all testify, and it was doing these things that created this enmity against Him — He was not charged with criminal offenses, nor of wrongdoing any individual in person, and all these facts are known to thousands, as well by His foes as by His friends — I am almost ready to say, as did Manlius at the cross, “Truly this was the Son of God.”
Now, noble Sovereign, this is as near the facts in the case as I can arrive.
I am your most obediant servant,
PONTIUS PILATE
LikeLiked by 3 people
He Is Risen Indeed!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Good and joyous Passover/Resurrection Sunday to all Treepers:
May you be found in the Lord’s favor this day as we celebrate the Resurrection and Eternal Absolute-Sovereign Throne of our Lord and Messiah, Jesus Christ.
I am posting this on the Open, Presidential and Prayer request threads.
There is a little something of differing tastes of music here for you to listen to while reading. Many of you will like all these music videos.
I will be listening to the KYRIE of Beethoven’s magnificent MISSA SOLEMNIS as I write some words I’d like to share with you. It is my gift and love of God in my heart for all of you: SD, Ad Rem, Menagerie and every branch and limb of this wonderful Conservative Tree House.
You can listen to that or any one the other selections, or all of them while reading my words below. I hope my words bless, strengthen and encourage every one of you who reads this post. Beethoven’s KYRIE is powerful and inspiring!
Shalom and best to and for all of you and yours this Day!
__________________________________________
RISE AGAIN – Dallas Holm
2nd Chapter of Acts
GRACE TO GRACE – Hillsong
It was just another day under the Sun/SON.
Planet Earth was spinning day by day, night by night
Round about and round again in darkness, sin, violence and death
The people of God were bound by the Law
A schoolmaster that most could not live up to as Paul wrote
Earth, so wounded and torn asunder
By a fallen Cherub and his rebelling angels who would plunder
Her great treasury of Beauty and Children
Judged by an incomprehensible Flood,
Millennia of rivers of flowing blood,
Darkness overwhelming her
Because of a rebellious Saboteur
Cast out of Heaven with a third of Heaven’s Stars
Earth stirred and wept in her pain,
The whole Creation groaned in agony
Crying out to her Creator…….
“O God, Creator, see!
I am spinning in my destitution and pain
So deeply injured by that first great betrayal and stain
Of sin, loss of innocence in my beautiful Garden
Is there for me, no pardon?
You see that my heart is no longer covered by that glorious
Once perfect Cherub You appointed for me.
He has left me bereft of Your heavenly blessing of Beauty.
Is there not in Heaven for me,
One last, refreshing, invigorating Breath?”
God in Heaven heard.
His heart was stirred!
In deep compassion, Love and Mercy answered.
His Eye scanned His forlorn Creation, broken by sin
Wherein a New Testimony and glorious Salvation
The Perfect Sacrifice laid on the Father’s Altar,
Would be offered once and for all!
It took a long time.
But great mysteries of Redemption were written ahead.
The pages were already established about
The Son of God Who bled
Was Crucified,
And Died…….
It was already prophesied in Isaiah 53 and Psalm 22
David knew…Isaiah too!
The coming Savior and Messiah
Who would atone for the sins of the whole world
So that whosever would believe in Him would not perish,
But have everlasting life.
But O! the Pain, the Agony, the wrenching of the heart of God!
Incomprehensible to the mortals He would offer Himself for.
The bulls of Bashan encircled Him, {Psalm 22}
Gaped at Him like a raging and roaring lion…….
He said, IT IS FINISHED!
He passed…
And went down into the devil’s den and Hell
Preached to the fallen angels
And took the keys of Death and Hell
To forever declare and tell
The mission was accomplished.
Satan would be defeated and judged forever!
Oh the fear, dread and terror that shook
The Fortress of the Gates of Hell that glorious Morn’
Like a Jerusalem Thorn,
Piercing the heart of Satan
Causing greatest consternation
That Bright and Shining hour of the Resurrection
The Glory of the Lord,
The Glory of God
Our Father in Heaven Who sent His deepest Heart,
The Son of God…
Now and for Everlasting Ages of Ages
The Morning Star
Who forever and ever without end or ceasing
Will rule and reign over His whole Creation.
Selah and Amen.
Angelle Staria – 4.20.2019/11:58pm-CST/DST
______________________________________________
An excerpt from John Milton’s poem: ON TIME:
…Then long Eternity shall greet our bliss
With an individual kiss;
And Joy shall overtake us as a flood,
When every thing that is sincerely good
And perfectly divine,
With Truth, and Peace, and Love shall ever shine
About the supreme Throne
Of him, t’whose happy-making sight alone,
When once our heav’nly-gilded soul shall clime,
Then all this Earthy grossness quit,
Attir’d with Stars, we shall for ever sit,
Triumphing over Death, and Chance, and thee O Time.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Beautiful music 🎶 thank you Angelle Staria
LikeLiked by 1 person
You are very welcome, Nikki!
Shalom and God bless you today and forever!
LikeLiked by 1 person
And God bless you also … today and forever …. He does and I’m very thankful .. 😉👍‼️❤️‼️
LikeLiked by 1 person
The other day, I was reading some comments by an author of dog books who was deriding the idea of beloved pets passing over a “Rainbow Bridge”. There was no Rainbow Bridge he said. As I read his dismissive words, I couldn’t help wondering how he could know this with such certainty? Then I thought—Might there be a Rainbow Bridge? And then I thought—Why not? Here is what I think.
If you have taken our Lord into your heart, if you have felt the profound experience of His direct love, then you can know things that can reach far beyond written words and the opinions of others. I know our Lord loves us and wants us to be happy. It’s really as simple as that. So I think little Susie, old Buster, Tigger and Bitty Cat, Tuffy, Sweetie, and all the rest of our loyal and loving companions are in Heaven. They’re waiting for me. Our beloved pets will be there, playing with each other as always and happy as ever to see us when it’s our time. This will happen because I believe the Lord wants it to happen and, really, I don’t much care what other people have to say about it. I just know. We’ll be along directly.
Have a wonderful Easter Sunday, Treepers. 🙂
LikeLiked by 3 people
The BBC is reporting explosions at two churches and a hotel in Sri Lanka. Blasts shook the ground as Christians celebrated Easter in the tiny island nation south of India formerly known as Ceylon. Breaking news, no further details available. Prayers for those affected.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sang this in church tonight.
A powerful blessing.
Happy Easter, everyone!
LikeLiked by 2 people
When God said that Sarah should bare a son, and be the mother of nations, Abraham fell on his face and laughed. (Gen. 17:16, 17) When Sarah, who was in the tent behind him, had heard this, she laughed, and she denied it to the LORD. (Gen. 18:12, 15)
They both laughed and why not? Both were old and stricken in years; waxed old, said Sarah. So why was only Sarah chastised for laughing and by none other than the LORD?
Because Abraham laughed in joy, Sarah afraid and not trusting. What was the cause of the joy in Abraham? Was it that God had said? Does not God speak to you and you, and all His children? And when He speaks, what is your response? While it is true that when God speaks to us that we listen. But are we always trusting of Him when He says what we think the impossible? Surely then, there must be more for why Abraham laughed in joy.
Abraham saw. Jesus spoke: ‘Your father Abraham rejoiced to see my day: and he saw it, and was glad.” (John 8:56) Christ Jesus knew that Abraham saw; he saw in the offering of Isaac a sacrifice of the Son, he saw the day of Christ, he saw the promise of that day, and he was filled with joy for he believed.
And now, we have seen. By His own works and His Word, His disciples, His apostles, and His works which all are recorded in the histories of Jew and Gentile, we have seen that great atonement which the Son has made unto the reconciliation of us with God. But our faith is not grounded in mortal disclosures, those histories are only further proof of what God hath said; “For unto us a child is born, unto us a son is given…and his name shall be called Wonderful, Counselor, The Mighty God, The everlasting Father, the Prince of Peace.” (Isa. 9:6)
Be glad for He is Risen!
LikeLike