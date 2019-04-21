April 21st – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #822

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
For two years the Democrats have been on a fishing expedition to bring down a lawfully elected president. They got skunked and reeled in no evidence to support their accusation that Trump colluded with Russia to defeat Hillary.
Their boat enjoyed a high tide of hope and momentum for two years, but after the Mueller Report was released, that tide went out. All the way out. Now they’re stuck in the mud and they all look ridiculous. Do they abandon their boat and trudge back to the shore of apology? No. Most of them are tripling down on their lunacy. They’re now threatening impeachment based on ‘obstruction,’ even though there’s no proof of that, either. Maybe Trump gritting his teeth at their witch-hunt qualifies as obstruction.
The tide is rushing back in, but this time it’s a tidal wave in Trump’s favor. What the Deep State operatives did to him is nothing short of treason and they must be held accountable. LOCK THEM UP!
—Ben Garrison
https://twitter.com/marklutchman/status/1119610260489211904?s=03
I thought mexico was ‘doing a good job’…
