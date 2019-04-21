April 21st – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #822

88 Responses to April 21st – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #822

  citizen817 says:
    April 21, 2019 at 1:47 am

    For two years the Democrats have been on a fishing expedition to bring down a lawfully elected president. They got skunked and reeled in no evidence to support their accusation that Trump colluded with Russia to defeat Hillary.

    Their boat enjoyed a high tide of hope and momentum for two years, but after the Mueller Report was released, that tide went out. All the way out. Now they’re stuck in the mud and they all look ridiculous. Do they abandon their boat and trudge back to the shore of apology? No. Most of them are tripling down on their lunacy. They’re now threatening impeachment based on ‘obstruction,’ even though there’s no proof of that, either. Maybe Trump gritting his teeth at their witch-hunt qualifies as obstruction.

    The tide is rushing back in, but this time it’s a tidal wave in Trump’s favor. What the Deep State operatives did to him is nothing short of treason and they must be held accountable. LOCK THEM UP!

    —Ben Garrison

  citizen817 says:
    April 21, 2019 at 1:49 am

  mazziflol says:
    April 21, 2019 at 1:49 am

    I thought mexico was ‘doing a good job’…

  citizen817 says:
    April 21, 2019 at 1:50 am

  citizen817 says:
    April 21, 2019 at 1:51 am

