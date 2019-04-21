Alan Dershowitz Discusses Media Bias and Mueller Report…

Alan Dershowitz appears on Fox News to discuss the Mueller report and how the media attempt to spin two years of false narrative building against the final product.
We should stop calling them media, and just call them Deep State Propaganda Outlets.
Or, as Glenn Reynolds (Instapundit) so succinctly and accurately states: “Just think of them as Democratic operatives with bylines.”
