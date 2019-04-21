Alan Dershowitz Discusses Media Bias and Mueller Report…

Posted on April 21, 2019 by

Alan Dershowitz appears on Fox News to discuss the Mueller report and how the media attempt to spin two years of false narrative building against the final product.

2 Responses to Alan Dershowitz Discusses Media Bias and Mueller Report…

  1. Trumpstumper says:
    April 21, 2019 at 8:10 pm

    We should stop calling them media, and just call them Deep State Propaganda Outlets.

