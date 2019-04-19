Good Friday Reproaches

Last night after the Mass of the Lord’s supper, upon leaving church the moon was full and bright.
Thank you, Menagarie!
Once again, you have forced this good ol’ Baptist boy to research a bit of Catholic history.
How solemnly beautiful this rendition was of The Reproaches! I found a reference to the Trisagion, and it seems fitting to reflect on the meaning of both entreaties on this day of mourning for salvation’s history.
Holy is God!
Holy and strong!
Holy immortal One, have mercy on us!
Thank you, Menagarie, for all of you add to this site.
You keep me grounded.
Treehouse Poet Laureate
