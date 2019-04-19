Friday April 19th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
If Paul Wrote a Letter to Your Church
“Paul, and Silvanus, and Timotheus, unto the church of the Thessalonians in God our Father and the Lord Jesus Christ” (2 Thes. 1:1).
In 2 Thessalonians 1:1, it’s interesting to note that unlike other letters of Paul, he adds nothing to his name. He doesn’t say, “Paul, called to be an apostle”; “Paul, an apostle…by the will of God”; “Paul, a servant of Jesus Christ.” Those familiar things by which he designates himself are omitted here.
By this he’s showing that his apostleship, his call, role, title, leadership and office were not in question among the Thessalonian church, so he didn’t need to make any reference to it. But Paul’s apostleship is constantly in question today, despite his words in Romans 11:13:
“For I speak to you Gentiles, inasmuch as I am the apostle of the Gentiles, I magnify mine office.”
Paul is the apostle of the nations, the Gentiles. Paul, by the inspiration of the Holy Spirit, magnifies his office. We are to do the same. Paul was called by the will of God for this dispensation of grace. He was called to be an apostle for Christ to reveal to him the revelation of the mystery, the body of truth for this age, and for God to reveal His Son in him according to Christ’s heavenly ministry today.
Paul is the one apostle of this dispensation. He is our apostle. Christ has revealed His will through Paul’s thirteen letters for us to know what is Christ’s mind, will, and heart for His Church, the Body of Christ, under grace. Is there confusion about Paul’s role in your church? Perhaps your church knows Paul is our apostle, but makes no mention of it? If Paul wrote a letter to your church, how would he address it?
By Pastor Kevin Sadler
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/if-paul-wrote-a-letter-to-your-church/
2 Thessalonians 1:1 Paul, and Silvanus, and Timotheus, unto the church of the Thessalonians in God our Father and the Lord Jesus Christ:
Romans 11:13 For I speak to you Gentiles, inasmuch as I am the apostle of the Gentiles, I magnify mine office:
Romans 16:25 Now to him that is of power to stablish you according to my gospel, and the preaching of Jesus Christ, according to the revelation of the mystery, which was kept secret since the world began,
26 But now is made manifest, and by the scriptures of the prophets, according to the commandment of the everlasting God, made known to all nations for the obedience of faith:
Ephesians 3:2 If ye have heard of the dispensation of the grace of God which is given me to you-ward:
3 How that by revelation he made known unto me the mystery; (as I wrote afore in few words,
4 Whereby, when ye read, ye may understand my knowledge in the mystery of Christ)
5 Which in other ages was not made known unto the sons of men, as it is now revealed unto his holy apostles and prophets by the Spirit;
6 That the Gentiles should be fellowheirs, and of the same body, and partakers of his promise in Christ by the gospel:
Dan: Good information on Paul – enlightening today. TY.
