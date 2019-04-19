April 19th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #820

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Advertisements
🌴 — Easter Holy Week Blessing to you All — 🌷
”When he had received the drink, Jesus said, “It is finished.” With that, he bowed his head and gave up his spirit. ” 🌴
John 19:30
———————————————————————————————————————-
🦅 MAGA—KAGA
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 “I say to the Lord, “You are my Lord; apart from you I have no good thing.” ” 🌟
— Psalm 16:2
———————-
***Praise:
……. Donald J. Trump is our President of the United States of America
……. President Trump is willing to take slings and arrows for us WeThePeople
……. No Collusion for President Trump
……. Unemployment rate lowest since 1969
……. Thursday, U.S. wins WTO ruling against China grain import quotas more winning)
———————-
🙏 Pray:
— for extra protection for President Trump and MAGA Team
— for clueless ones to wake-up to truth regarding Mueller report
— for our Fighting Patriots ….standing their ground against Opposition
— all illegal voting
— our American WALL
— for our Military, Border Patrol, ICE, LEOs, Border Patrol Horses and border dogs
— for those in Tornado Alley
— for the 5 year old Minn boy, Landen, quick healing
— Trump/MAGA Storm Coming
— Good vs Evil
—————————————————–
🦅 “For Christians, we remember the suffering and death of God’s only son and his glorious resurrection on the third day. ” (2017 Easter message)
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 13 people
Any updates on Landen’s recovery?
LikeLiked by 2 people
BKR….from is Go Fund Me page:
The power of prayer is simply amazing. We all have been extremely humbled by the outpouring of support and prayers from everyone one. Thank you for showing us there is so much good not only in our community but across the globe. Condition is again similar to previous days, another peaceful night of sleep – small steps towards the healing process. Each new day is a good day. Landen’s recovery is expected to be ongoing for a long time, while it’s hard to estimate costs, this will change everything for their family and require much of their time and focus. Many people continue to want to offer support and have asked me to raise the goal amount again, so I’ll continue doing so. We have set up a mailing address for those of you who are wishing to send cards and get well wishes to Landen and his family. Please send them to:
Prayers for Landen
PO Box 43516
Brooklyn Park, MN 55443-4200
LikeLiked by 4 people
BKR,
See below….at time stamped at 12:23am
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yea and Amen! Praying with ‘ya, Grandma.
Thank you so much for your prayers last night and today for Treepers in the path of storms. Right now, looks like we need to cover our Treepers in the SE area tonight.
Shalom and God bless ‘ya to no end!
LikeLiked by 1 person
What looked like media hysteria today was actually a coordinated operation by Media Matters to control the narrative surrounding the Mueller Dossier. Media Matters is controlled by the same people who control the Democrat Party, who are also the same people whose criminal acts were the origin of the witch hunt to begin with. They are desperate, so now they are throwing caution to the wind and are in full attack mode.
It makes perfect sense when you look at it that way.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Agreed. Perfect, simple sense.
Some of us have observed this pattern for decades. It’s nothing new under the sun. They are stuck in their organized, pre-planned mold and never really move outside of that spectrum. They are coordinated from A to Z. That’s why it’s so easy for conservatives to put together videos of all the similar talking points that come out at the same time….remember….bombshell, the walls are closing in, the beginning of the end, etc, etc, etc. There’s no way all these media people are going to come out at once and say the same thing.
I believe 98.38594% of media hysteria is very organized across the board and has been for years. Media Matters is one of the main players behind a lot of hysterical. I wonder how much GS has donated since that first $1M in 2010. Bet he and Brock are cozied up tight.
I don’t believe we’ve seen the worst of it yet. The rabid raccoon backed up in the corner is going to get vicious and ugly. It’s a raccoon that needs to be….well, you know….xxx on site.
LikeLike
What if POTUS was to tweet something like my statement above about MM?
LikeLiked by 1 person
He’d stoke a big fire and start a whole new Twitter war.
I’d say, bring it on and do it, Mr. President. Just. Do. It.
What a movie THAT would be fun watching!
LikeLike
The FED is ABSOLUTELY CLUELESS on MAGAnomics GDP:
[reposted from earlier thread]
1st Quarter GDP GROWTH estimates from the Atlanta Fed:
• 0.3% March 1st (65% of Q1 already complete)
• 0.2% March 12th (78% of Q1 complete)
• 1.3% March 26th (94% of Q1 complete)
[SIX TIMES higher than 2 weeks prior]
• 2.1% April 1st (Q1 COMPLETE)
• 2.3% April 16th
• 2.8% April 18th (2 days later)
[14 TIMES higher than March 12th]
These BOZOS are supposed to be the BEST???
And IDIOT-STICKS like ROMNEY trot around alleging
… Former K.C. Fed Chairman Herman Cain isn’t QUALIFIED?
https://www.frbatlanta.org/cqer/research/gdpnow.aspx?panel=4
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
At least since the Dreyfus Affair.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I meant to post this in last post….
——————————-
Wedsnesday update on Landen:
The power of prayer is simply amazing. We all have been extremely humbled by the outpouring of support and prayers from everyone one. Thank you for showing us there is so much good not only in our community but across the globe. Condition is again similar to previous days, another peaceful night of sleep – small steps towards the healing process. Each new day is a good day. Landen’s recovery is expected to be ongoing for a long time, while it’s hard to estimate costs, this will change everything for their family and require much of their time and focus. Many people continue to want to offer support and have asked me to raise the goal amount again, so I’ll continue doing so. We have set up a mailing address for those of you who are wishing to send cards and get well wishes to Landen and his family. Please send them to:
Prayers for Landen
PO Box 43516
Brooklyn Park, MN 55443-4200
There is also a photo circulating around of a mother in a surgical mask next to a boy in a hospital bed. This is not a picture of Landen or his mother. We will not be releasing any photos during the recovery process. The family is still seeking as much privacy as possible – please be respectful of their wishes as they travel a road none of us would ever want to have to walk. Please continue to pray for Landen and God bless.
Help spread the word!
Source:
https://www.gofundme.com/Landonprayers
LikeLiked by 8 people
Thanks, Grandma.
I should have scrolled down to see your reply before pasting part of that as a reply to BKR. That’s okay because your reply is more complete than mine.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Great minds…..
😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
👍👍👍
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Grandma!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Said a lot of prayers tonight in church…this little one, the President and his family, Treepers, patrickhenrycensored, and the world’s people who are interested in saving her.
God bless everyone.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I miss Patrick over here as much, but try to stay a little in touch with him over on the prayer request thread.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 6 people
Donald Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 7 people
Speak up, people! 1AM here in Buenos Aires, time for bed soon…
LikeLiked by 3 people
Are you traveling there? It would be just about time for dancing after dinner! 😁💃
BA evenings….my FAVORITE place and time in the world!
LikeLike
Donald Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 4 people
We love our wonderful Fighting Patriot…Tom Fitton.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Does anyone else think that it looked like Rosie was soiling his pants during the AG Barr presser? I couldn’t take my eyes off him. He knows this won’t end well for him.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Depends…….
😉
LikeLiked by 4 people
Hahaha I see what you did there!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Grandma, I know who you are and saw what you did there. 🤣🤣🤣👏👏👏
LikeLike
I commented earlier and said that I wondered if he had to change his pants.
MaineCoon replied…”more likely vomited.”
Maybe both.
LikeLike
Donald Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 3 people
As they say, history may seldom repeat, but it often rhymes. Donald Trump is in the place of Alfred Dreyfus and Robert Mueller in the place of Edouard Drumont.
The Dreyfus Affair (French: l’affaire Dreyfus) was a political scandal that divided the Third French Republic from 1894 until its resolution in 1906. The affair is often seen as a modern and universal symbol of injustice, and it remains one of the most notable examples of a complex miscarriage of justice
LikeLike
Nasty Nancy and the Dems are still behaving as sore losers…Blah blah blah…
Dear Nasty Nancy:
Pay attention….New Rules…We Win…You Lose….Get over it.
From the Trump Supporters.
LikeLiked by 2 people
heard she’s travelling in Europe (Northern Ireland) on our dollars rather than addressing illegal immigration at the southern border (some on northern too)
LikeLike
…and talking like she’s the POTUS. That little twerp.
LikeLike
….and this…..Nasty Nancy is really shameful
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
Fire for Effect.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“When the hurly burly’s done, when the battle is lost and won.”
Ole Nancy and the Democrats are not finished, but they lack the foresight to realize they have lost the battle. Now they are imploding. Keep pushing it Democrats, America will not reward this psychotic vengeance, waste of taxpayer dollars, and the ineffective leadership agenda in the House. Democrats are FUBAR.
LikeLike
Donald Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 2 people
But….still not in jail. Honestly, I kinda feel like I’m over it anymore. I don’t need any more evidence. I believe shes extremely guilty. But the sun still rises for her as she enjoys her lavish lifestyle and probably always will. Dont get me wrong…I’d love to see the day…I just dont expect to.
LikeLike
Mazziflol: A dedication to Hillary.
LikeLike
I don’t think she “enjoys” anything.
LikeLike
Same here, Mazz.
LikeLike
Donald Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 1 person
Donald Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nutty vs Nutty
LikeLike
now, where have I heard that word “salacious” before?
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
In our world, our Sundance is the Pulitzer Prize winner.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Grandma: Yes, SD.
On cable news – Catherine Herridge, John Solomon, Sara Carter.
LikeLike
the Left has turned reality upside down which is one of their goals – what is real and right is what they say it is
There has been some very good investigative reporting during this phase of Spygate. Consider the works of John Solomon, Sara Carter, Mollie Hemingway, Kimberley Strassel who have to be following Sundance and their interpretations proved correct. But, NYT and WaPo got the Pulitzer and they got it all wrong. Of course, NYT and WaPo weren’t even trying to perform investigative reporting or to get it right.
LikeLike
The Mueller report completion will also signify the beginning of the end of the media/DOJ alliance and that is a very significant thing going forward. We saw this process play out with the State department, CIA, and National Security Council where it took time for the leakers to be replaced and during that time the damage was considerable. The difference in the amount of negative stories now and then coming from those agencies is massive.
An under appreciated aspect of the Mueller investigation is that it allowed the continuation of this media alliance to continue far beyond what it would otherwise would have been able to do had a competent AG been installed right away. The Mueller report reads like a copy and paste job of stories in the media from the last 2 years which shows how much leaking was occurring and how greatly the media relied on the relationships. It’s over now. It will take 6 months or so before their info becomes completely irrelevant but at least the process begins. At some point the information from former DOJ officials becomes merely punditry and not news. Comey and McCabe reached that point eventually. Now Mueller and Weissman and Rosenstein start that process.
The Barr press conference highlighted the fact that Barr is not going to be a partner with the media. It will take time for that to filter down but the age of media and DOJ narratives mysteriously matching perfectly is over and the age of DOJ actions being taken to pursue a media narrative is on its way out too. Those are big steps forward. At some point the media has to consider that developing new relationships (instead of regurgitating the narratives of has beens) will be the only way they can obtain relevant new information (aka news) and their coverage will have to adjust accordingly as it has with the other agencies. The media has proven to be nothing but stenographers for high level sources and they won’t get scoops unless their product is likely to convey the story the source wishes to tell.
LikeLike
This was probably one of the quietest maneuvers on earth.
I caught this last night on. A Fox Show? Supposedly, Hope has been at Fox since last November.
And then I again heard another comment this morning.
Not sure if this was a good move for Hope. I hope she is not compromised by this.
“Chief communications officer at FOX
The U.K. Daily Mail reported that Hicks was scheduled to begin her new job at FOX in Los Angeles on Monday, a position for which she will reportedly be paid about $1 million — a big step up from her White House salary.”
https://www.patriotnewsalerts.com/hope-hicks-job-fox/
.
LikeLike
She was not the brightest bulb. Hope “little white lies” Hicks. But hey…her nail polish coordinated. Lol.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hicks helped get PDJT elected, she’s a smart woman who didn’t like the cesspool of DC politics. She deserves much success.
Conservative women are often smart and beautiful, something liberal women hate them for.
LikeLike
She was pretty loyal to PT for quite a few years. I just hope Fox is not hiring her for nefarious reasons. Like keeping your enemies close.
LikeLike
LikeLike
I’m still waiting for the surprise ending, which is when the Democrats find out that they have been dead the whole time.
LikeLike