Thursday April 18th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Advertisements
Thursday . . .
previous
“Our Redemption . . .”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Amen !
LikeLike
The God of All Comfort
(An excerpt from Revelation Volume 3 by Paul M. Sadler)
“Blessed be God, even the Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Father of mercies, and the God of all comfort; Who comforteth us in all our tribulation, that we may be able to comfort them which are in any trouble, by the comfort wherewith we ourselves are comforted of God” (2 Cor. 1:3,4).
Whatever trials and sorrows you may encounter in life, God wants you to know that He is the Father of mercies and the God of all comfort. But exactly how does the Lord comfort us in our time of need? He does so in unique ways in this administration of Grace.
It is comforting to know that, because we have a personal relationship with Christ, we can speak with our heavenly Father about all the things that are on our hearts. Prayer is communication with God. It’s the channel through which the finite has access to the infinite. Having been accepted in God’s beloved Son, we have access to talk with God at any time. Moreover, when we meditate on the Scriptures, God often comforts us through His written Word.
Oftentimes, the Lord consoles us by bringing someone into our lives to encourage us. Many times it is a believer who has experienced the same adversity that we are facing. The world can be unmerciful in its attacks when we faithfully stand for the truth. This accounts for some of the sufferings we endure for the cause of Christ.
Then there are those occasions when we are comforted by the arrival of good news. Perhaps it takes the form of diagnostic tests that come back negative, or an answer to prayer.
It is also comforting to know that the Lord’s people are keeping us before the throne of Grace in our hour of need. It’s reassuring to realize that we do not need to bear our burdens alone.
When finally we are delivered from our affliction, whatever form it may take, we are given a very special ministry by God. We are now in the position to comfort those who are hurting. The Lord doesn’t comfort us merely to be comfortable, but that we might also comfort others. Having passed through affliction ourselves, we are able to relate better to what someone else is facing.
I remember making a hospital visit when one of the brethren from our local assembly stopped by. During the course of the conversation, he shared how, years earlier, he had had the same surgery that the one we were visiting was going to have. Almost immediately he had the patient’s undivided attention. Nothing I would’ve said could have ministered more effectively than the testimony of that dear brother in Christ.
Consider for a moment the greatness of God. He is the Creator and Sustainer of all things in heaven and earth. When we peer into the night sky, we see His handiwork; the heavens are immense and reflect His glory (Psa. 19:1). The galaxies of stars that dot the heavens, He created and gave each of them a name. Such power and knowledge, as David said, is beyond our comprehension (Psa. 139:1-6; 147:5). But this same God, who is above all, has taken a personal interest in you and me (Psa. 8:4). That’s grace!
Like the weaver who weaves a beautiful tapestry, God is methodically creating for the Church today an image of His divine purpose. Because we are currently on the wrong side of eternity, things can be difficult to understand. But soon all things will be made clear when we are caught up into the glory of His presence and see the finished tapestry of His grace
By Pastor Paul M. Sadler
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/the-god-of-all-comfort/
2 Corinthians 1:3 Blessed be God, even the Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Father of mercies, and the God of all comfort;
4 Who comforteth us in all our tribulation, that we may be able to comfort them which are in any trouble, by the comfort wherewith we ourselves are comforted of God.
Psalm 19:1 <> The heavens declare the glory of God; and the firmament sheweth his handywork.
Psalm 139:1 <> O LORD, thou hast searched me, and known me.
2 Thou knowest my downsitting and mine uprising, thou understandest my thought afar off.
3 Thou compassest my path and my lying down, and art acquainted with all my ways.
4 For there is not a word in my tongue, but, lo, O LORD, thou knowest it altogether.
5 Thou hast beset me behind and before, and laid thine hand upon me.
6 Such knowledge is too wonderful for me; it is high, I cannot attain unto it.
Psalm 147:5 Great is our Lord, and of great power: his understanding is infinite.
Psalm 8:4 What is man, that thou art mindful of him? and the son of man, that thou visitest him?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Happy Cursday!
LikeLike
Another Cursday…
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLike
LikeLike
Here’s another take on the Notre Dame fire: https://freedomoutpost.com/notre-dame-fire-heres-what-we-know-about-what-started-it/
Let’s see how the French spin the fire in light of the experience of the restorers, the controls in place and the ‘2 starting points’ concept.
Meanwhile: https://abcnews.go.com/US/man-arrested-approaching-historic-st-patricks-cathedral-gas/story?id=62472809
LikeLiked by 2 people
czar: I’m wondering how they’re going to preserve/protect the flying buttresses now that much of their load has been removed . Doubtless tis will also pose problems in the rebuilding phase . I don’t believe for a NYM ( new york minute ) the five-year time frame. I suspect it’ll take several years to do the engineering . The reconstruction will take at least as long and the stonework even longer .
LikeLike
They’re looking into the construction lifts having possibly short circuited.
https://nypost.com/2019/04/16/authorities-probing-if-notre-dame-fire-was-sparked-by-short-circuit/
LikeLike
That was the one that I thought they’d try next….
LikeLike
Preparing myself for #TheBigUgly, T-0 days.
What strength, fortitude and sheer persistence have brought us to is the doorway to all things RIGHT. We’ve seen the prophetic daily play by play of SD….the trolls…..the “go deep” links that amplify our cold anger. It has been a real sh!tshow and I thank God for finding this Palace of Truth that we call “The Last Refuge”.
Have a moment with yourself…allow the emotions to surface…soak it in…. this is our reality. We know the wrongs inside and out…
To quote an Arby’s commercial, “ WE HAVE THE MEAT 🥩 “
Prayers to ALL WARRIORS. This too shall pass..
#WOLVERINES
#WOOT
LikeLiked by 1 person
Talking to my sister today about TCTH, I said, you know, CTH is a comfort station.
When you think about it, it really is. It’s not a “safe space.” Conservatives don’t need safe places like precious snowflakes and warped progs. But we do need comfort sometimes and we get that here engaging each other, engaging SD’s phenomenal postings, heck, there’s even a prayer request thread here for Treepers in need. You talk about a comfort station.
I just love this place and its people dwelling in their branches of various interests.
Shalom everybody!
PS: Some of us Treepers in any number of states could use a little prayer tonight, tomorrow and the next day to keep us safe from the nasty, vicious incoming a la Ma Nature. In OK, we’re pretty used to it being in tornado ally, but still, all it takes is one bad boy twister….
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Happy Cursday, Treepers! Sometimes it’s a good thing when seemingly big things turn into small things.
LikeLike
In honor of the president who will OWN the ‘splody heads tomorrow…
Be sure not to miss the drum solo…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Remember the picture of Obama’s staff outside in the Rose Garden the day after Election 2016? They all looked so scared. Now we know why!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Add in contemptuous, disbelieving, arrogant, and chock full of hate.
LikeLike
“Chock full of hate.” That sums it up perfectly. That photo really shows the darkness in their hearts.
LikeLike
From what has been said about Obama’s White House, it was a play house where people did nothing. Their faces show fear of having to finally get a real job because the fun is over.
LikeLike
Wonder what will come out about Joe Biden if and when he declares?
Here’s a small sample. Money and influence can buy your way out of almost any crime it seems.
This is two years old, but noteworthy now.
https://nypost.com/2017/06/09/joe-bidens-niece-dodges-jail-after-100k-credit-card-scam/?fbclid=IwAR3lK3WFAkEWzK-HHRUTM1bNEaFRkpkU7GHW5DIwrgbfpmFHp1Ty9BLhNEE
LikeLike
Sorry I meant to post the previous comment someplace else.
LikeLike
I’m glad you did post it here. I may not have seen it otherwise.
LikeLike
No worries, George, after all, this is the open thread.
LikeLike
Cursdays of the Past…
Proud little girl and her Staffordshire Terrier
Pit bulls…
Large Jack Russell Terrier…
At the beach…
Bath time…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Cool old pics.
LikeLike
Yuma is under attack by Foreign Invaders and has declared an Emergency.
LikeLike
BREAKING: New Jersey Man Arrested Trying to Enter St. Patrick’s Cathedral with 2 Gasoline Cans — HE LIED TO POLICE
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/04/breaking-nyc-police-arrest-new-jersey-man-trying-to-enter-st-patricks-cathedral-with-2-gasoline-cans/
LikeLiked by 1 person
They’d better provide some good security at all Catholic churches and cathedrals especially during this Holy Week. Lots of nutjobs out there.
LikeLike
I suppose the lighters were to warm his engine up. /s
https://www.nbcnewyork.com/news/local/Man-in-Custody-After-Bringing-Gas-Cans-Into-St-Patricks-Cathedral-Sources-508730871.html
LikeLike
Thank you Menagerie on your beautiful post on Holy Thursday. Wishing all treepers a blessed Triduum.
LikeLike
Sundance:THANK YOU for showing that BEAUTIFUL video and the attendant post. In these corrupt and sadly evil times, we all can believe that God WILL win this battle, as HE is the TRUTH, THE WAY and the Light. A Blessed and Happy Easter to all.
LikeLike
Question: “What was the significance of Jesus washing the feet of the disciples?”
Answer: Jesus washing the feet of the disciples (John 13:1–17) occurred in the upper room, during the Last Supper and has significance in three ways. For Jesus, it was the display of His humility and His servanthood. For the disciples, the washing of their feet was in direct contrast to their heart attitudes at that time. For us, washing feet is symbolic of our role in the body of Christ.
…when Jesus washed the disciples’ feet, He told them (and us), “I have given you an example, that you should do as I have done to you” (John 13:15). As His followers, we are to emulate Him, serving one another in lowliness of heart and mind, seeking to build one another up in humility and love. When we seek the preeminence, we displease the Lord who promised that true greatness in His kingdom is attained by those with a servant’s heart (Mark 9:35; 10:44). When we have that servant’s heart, the Lord promised, we will be greatly blessed (John 13:17). (https://www.gotquestions.org/Jesus-washing-feet.html)
LikeLike
LikeLike
The perfect prayer. Those who promote prayer can be trusted. While I pray all day,often your website and prayer is my first.
LikeLiked by 1 person