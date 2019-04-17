Wednesday April 17th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Advertisements
LikeLike
Washed, Sanctified And Justified
“And such were some of you; but ye are washed, but ye are sanctified, but ye are justified, in the name of the Lord Jesus, and by the Spirit of our God” (I Cor. 6:11).
The preceding verses of I Cor. 6 contain a long list of vile sins and vices into which men have fallen, and the Apostle adds:
“And such were some of you.” God’s Church is not made up of “good people” who have never fallen into sin. It is rather made up of sinners, saved by grace, through the infinite payment made for sin by Christ on Calvary’s cross.
“And such were some of you.” Had the Apostle included the more “refined” sins, such as pride, self-righteousness, etc., he would have had to say: “And such were all of you.”
Note further, however, that the Apostle says: “And such were some of you.” Thank God, he goes on to say of those who had been thus stained with sin: “But ye are washed, but ye are sanctified, but ye are justified, in the name of the Lord Jesus, and by the Spirit of our God.”
How beautiful these three phrases: “But ye are washed, but ye are sanctified, but ye are justified”! The word “but” appearing before each phrase indicates that each should be considered separately. Such vile creatures were some of you, “but ye are washed,” cleansed from the sins that contaminated you. “But ye are sanctified.” Having been cleansed you are now set apart as sacred for His glory. “But ye are justified.” When God justifies us, who can condemn?
“Who shall lay anything to the charge of God’s elect? It is God that justifieth; who is he that condemneth?”
All this is done for the believing sinner, as our verse says, “in the name of the Lord Jesus, and by the Spirit of our God.”
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/washed-sanctified-and-justified/
1 Corinthians 6:11 And such were some of you: but ye are washed, but ye are sanctified, but ye are justified in the name of the Lord Jesus, and by the Spirit of our God.
Romans 8:33 Who shall lay any thing to the charge of God’s elect? It is God that justifieth.
34 Who is he that condemneth? It is Christ that died, yea rather, that is risen again, who is even at the right hand of God, who also maketh intercession for us.
LikeLiked by 2 people
For the Beauty of the Earth – John Rutter (lyrics) , performed by St. Phillip’s Boys’ Choir
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lucille , Such Beautiful Daffodils ! A Sure Sign of Spring !
They are blooming all around me now and I Love it !!!
LikeLike
Flowers are a blessing to us mortals. Enjoy your day, RyderLee.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 7 people
Citizen817 , I almost couldn’t watch that to the end but I’m Glad I Did !
Poor guy was totally outnumbered ! Wowser Ending 😊
LikeLiked by 1 person
Cit: I believe it was Bob ‘Ruarke that said ” …nothing in Africa dies of old age ..” . All of us – even the mightiest of us – must face that ultimate confrontation . I stongly suspect its how we deal with it gives us repose !
LikeLike
Simple life hacks:
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wherever there is a strong guitar culture you will also find some very interesting guitar shops. Barcelona is just such a place. With it’s deep cultural roots and sophisticated population, it’s not at all surprising that there is a vivid flamenco culture in Barcelona. Watching these videos from Solera Flamanca you have a feeling that the guys just drop in to play the week’s new guitars. While there is just a bit more staging than that, the truth isn’t at all that far off. If you go to a similar shop is L.A. or Buenos Aires, or Paris the local guys there all love to come play the guitars. And with a little luck they’ll be there when you visit . . .
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
oh, Garrison, thanks so much.
I love this music!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Touching.
LikeLike
Ever since I found the following quote on the Internet, I have loved the imagery…
“I saw the angel in the marble and carved until I set him free.” – Michelangelo Buonarroti
Alas, like so many things found on the world wide web, Michelangelo never said it. Some indicate it was dialogue from the Irving Stone novel “The Agony and the Ecstasy.” I’ve never read the book to verify that, though; but it sounds logical.
One of Michelangelo’s angels…
(Attribution required: Photo by James Steakley – Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=5442648)
Mouth of the Blessed Virgin…
The Pieta…
LikeLike
LikeLike