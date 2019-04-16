April 16th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #817

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
🌴 — Easter Holy Week Blessing to you All — 🌷
” For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.” 🌴
John 3:16
———————————————————————————————————————-
🦅 MAGA—KAGA
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray……..
———————————
For Opposition:
🌟 “ They devour my people as though eating bread; they never call on the Lord.
But there they are, overwhelmed with dread,
for God is present in the company of the righteous.” 🌟
— Psalm 14:4-5
———————-
***Praise:
……. Donald J. Trump is our President of the United States of America
……. President Trump is willing to take slings and arrows for us WeThePeople
……. President Trump is back safely in the White House
……. President Trump is a Promise-made, Promise-kept President
…….. More good economic news
———————-
🙏 Pray:
— for extra protection for President Trump and MAGA Team
— for our Fighting Patriots ….
— for AG Barr
— for Sec Pompeo
— for US/China trade deal
— all illegal voting
— our American WALL
— for our Military, Border Patrol, ICE, LEOs, Border Patrol Horses and border dogs
— for the 5 year old Minn boy, Landen, quick healing
— Notre-Dame fire-minimal damage
— Trump/MAGA Storm Coming
—————————————————–
🦅 “It is a sacred time that fills the spirit of our nation with the faith of our people.” (2017 Easter message)
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
Praying! 🙏🏻
Praying for the soul of France to overcome.
Yes – dear Lord, remember the prayers past of faithful generations and bless/protect and work a miracle in France. Holy Spirit break our hearts for Your good purpose.
cit817: I’m on board with the President’s concept . Juan Browne just released his latest analysis of what Boeing and the FAA are proposing as a “fix ” in this Blancolirio video : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zGM0V7zEKEQ&t=656s
Monday update on Landen:
” The family cannot express how grateful they are for all of the prayers, love and support that they are receiving. There truly aren’t enough words! During my most recent visit with Landen, holding his hand revealed a calm and warm aura in his room, one that likely is contributed from all of the immense outpouring of prayer and support from everyone across the globe. His condition has very little change at this point, but we are hoping to get some good news back from some upcoming tests in the next few days. The family is continuing to request privacy during this time. Please continue to keep Landen in your thoughts and prayers, together we can all come together to help heal Landen! Thank you and God bless.”
Source:
https://www.gofundme.com/Landonprayers
Unending prayers go out for that beautiful little boy.
Congress is not going to fix the laws, since the Dems. are in control. The Chief Executive needs to secure the border.
“It (a federal law) entrusts to the President the decisions whether and when to suspend entry (“[w]henever [he] finds that the entry” of aliens “would be detrimental” to the national interest);” trump vs. hawaii.
Yet criminals and disease keep crossing over the border. and the Pres. says congress needs to do something.
PDJT is trolling that they don’t want to secure the border.
How many times in the last week have they become the straight guy for him?
Awesome tweet.
Oh man, that tweet has really got to tweak Pelosi’s nose. 🙂
time to bus her a load of illegals – just for her vacation
I am of the opinion that this clear signalling shapes that conversation and affects the actions of everyone in and around the coup. They, both sides, might want to bury it but I don’t think it can be. Trump is making sure that it doesn’t fade into the background. Anytime he wants to he can bring the coup back to the headlines by saying something “outlandish”, which will then be proven true.
Troll Master General … here’s another:
Donald Trump: ‘I Agree with Cher’ on Illegals Coming to Los Angeles
https://www.breitbart.com/entertainment/2019/04/15/donald-trump-i-agree-with-cher-on-illegals-coming-to-los-angeles/
Citizen817
Oh wait! Tonight on the Fox Show “The Five”; Donna Brazile (who never tells an untruth) said “This is not going to happen..” plus a bunch of other words…
So, the POTUS is mistaken? According to “Honest Donna”?
Please don’t start on the east coast. Drop them all in Malibu canyon and at Nancy Pelosi’s house. We made good progress getting rid of those MS-13 gangs. I want our parks back! No more dumping grounds for headless bodies! No more opioid zombies roaming our streets!
I’m all for assigning responsibility, but who’s to say whether anybody actually voted for this demonic CONgress and their Sanctuary Cities?
I believe that too many so-called elected officials are installed against our will with a complicit Enemedia, and that there will be no more valid elections in the future.
Please help us to restore our Constitutional Republic President Trump!
WOW
THE VIGILANTE FROM SOUTH BEND
Liar, character assassin, bigot – Pete Buttigieg is a natural leader for the Democrats.
April 15, 2019 – David Horowitz
Pete Buttigieg is the latest star to emerge from Democrats’ 2020 pack, which is no surprise since he exhibits all the tropes we have come to associate with this party in the era of its Trump derangement. On the evidence just of his attacks on Vice President Mike Pence, Buttigieg is a shameless liar, a calculating character assassin and an anti-religious/anti-free speech bigot, motivated by a virulent hatred of his political opponents, especially those who have been good to him like Pence.
https://www.frontpagemag.com/fpm/273468/vigilante-south-bend-david-horowitz
You know I have been actively working in politics and community service for more than 30 years of my life and daily read political news, satire, fiction, non-fiction, spiritual and I must admit that until the last 5 months I have not E.V.E.R. seen or heard the word “tropes” on a daily basis! What is going on?
It’s worse than the colloquialism: “It is, what it is”…
Super Tanker!
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/747_Supertanker
Locally, Oregon Steel has been saturating the TV and Radio with Help Wanted advertising.
This is the first year I’ve ever heard it do that.
So “no hearings” I guess means that FISA judges simply looked at a bit of paperwork and signed off on the warrants, no?
“It is disturbing that the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance courts rubber-stamped the Carter Page spy warrants and held not one hearing on these extraordinary requests to spy on the Trump team,” said Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton.
Legal immigrant from Togo, Africa attacked by 2 local jerks for wearing a MAGA hat. The guy who was attacked has a great attitude, and hopefully the creeps who were #BrainwashedByDemMSM will get plenty of jail time to mull the mess they made of their lives over a hat:
The victim should never forgive before trial is over and sentence handed down.
That will be used by the defense for trial and sentencing. Just my opinion.
Judicial Watch Uncovers ‘Cover-Up’ Discussions in Clinton Email Documents
Starting @17 min mark,
talks about “cover-up notes”
The entire clip (48min) is
noteworthy.
Whoah….Bernie Sanders ejecting peaceful Conservatives from his events now.
If the bank hands President Trumps records over to the crooked dems that bank should lose all customers. This would be like Dr. Patient protections. Even dems should be furious about this fraud. Customers would all be at risk. Republicans if they had a spine would/should do the same to dems. I wan’t to see all records from dems. You set the bar now open up your bank records!
I don’t understand why there is no outrage about this from anyone.
That bank should say OK if we have to reveal President Trump’s records then we will turn lose of all dems records as well.
Hey citizen…this is not Facebook or twitter…like or no like your opine matters…
White Liberals harass black students who want to hear Candace Owens speak at U Penn:
So, ya suppose this is legit?
‘No French workers on site’?
