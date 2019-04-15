Monday April 15th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
DAILY DEVOTIONAL, April 15, 2019
“Complete Fellowship”
Anybody see this? Africans flown in to Mexico to cross the border by drug cartels.
Happy Bench Monday…
Pull up a bench and sit awhile….
The Battery Bench Row
Pine Mountain State Resort Park, KY
Missouri Botanical Garden in St. Louis
Virginia City, NV – Virginia & Truckee Railroad Depot
Hey Lucille, and happy Bench Monday to you too.
Savannah, Georgia, one of my favorite of favorite US cities has wonderful park benches. There is part of the downtown area that has several block parks. So that means benches under those majestic live oak trees. So nice. Not to mention the benches along the River Walk where there are many great, little shops and eateries. My memories there are very fond and pleasant to think of. Would love to go back in the past in a time-portal and revisit. I’ll talk to the ‘Stargate’ people to see what can be done about that. LOL
Shalom
Thank you, Lucille! You have a Blessed week as well.
Thank you, Southern Heart!
Good Monday morning Treepers:
Another work week, though mine pretty much goes 24/7. So for all you that will be headed out to work later this morning, may God, peace and good health go with you and bless you in your place of employment.
I would have to opine that employee/employer quality of Treepers is pretty high on average.
It has been a privilege to come here and engage you as this great family of the Conservative Tree House aka The Last Refuge.
Shalom to all and let us keep a constant prayer going in our hearts for our President and nation. Both could use a little extra help from above.
Powerful.
Now at $533,398 of $500,000 goal
Raised by 15,562 people in 1 day
Father, we pray for Landen in every aspect of his life–physical, mental, spiritual. May You bring him to all wellness and healing. Thank You, Lord! In the Holy Name of Jesus, Amen!
Citizen – Thank you for this. I just donated. I hope this monster who hurt this innocent little guy is put away for life and somehow mysteriously dies in prison. Sorry – not sorry.
If you are ever driving down I-10 and if you have a little time to spare by all means pull off somewhere in South Louisiana’s Cajun country and sample the music. To do it the right way is a total experience of music, food, and fun. Just about any small town will have it’s local bar where you can hear great home-grown Cajun and Zydeco music. The interesting thing about Cajun bars is that they are usually family affairs. On dance night whole families, with multiple generations show up to dance the two-step. So, it’s not uncommon to see old folks, little kids, teenagers, their parents, and younger adults all having a great time. If you’ve never seen this sort of thing before, you’re in for a real treat. Bon Ton Roulet!
Mais oui ! (Louisiana ex-pat here)
Gumbo, Crawfish Etouffee, and Sausage Jambalaya! Yum! There’s this little place in Big Mamou . . . 🙂
The MAMOU two step …
“At Fred’s Lounge in Mamou, Louisiana, the good times roll pretty early.
Fred’s Lounge in Mamou is more than the Cajun Music Capital of the World. The village on the Louisiana prairie is the spiritual center of the universe for anyone who loves the foot-tapping tunes played by bands built around an accordion and fiddle player and Fred’s is the epicenter.”
more at link:
https://www.austinchronicle.com/columns/2001-12-28/84146/
This is the performer I’d like to see if I ever make it down there. I first saw Doug Kershaw in the 1971 movie with a very young Don Johnson starring called “Zackariah”.
Doug Kershaw is 83 now, but still performing in smaller venues. Here he is in the movie Zachariah singing the title song.
So glad he didn’t smash his head on the rocks.
Yeah, but he got eaten by a big shark! How about that?
The Eyes Of The Lord
“The eyes of the Lord run to and fro throughout the whole earth, to show Himself strong in the behalf of them whose heart is perfect toward Him” (II Chron. 16:9).
The meaning of this famous passage of Scripture is clear, and its truth has been demonstrated a thousand times over. God is constantly searching, as it were, for men whom He can bless and use in the fulfilling of His purposes, but for whom, and through whom, does He accomplish His ends?
He does not need the world’s influential giants, for He says in Zech. 4:6: “Not by might, nor by power, but by My Spirit, saith the Lord of hosts.” He does not need the world’s great thinkers, for our Lord, while on earth, prayed: “Thou hast hid these things from the wise and prudent, and hast revealed them unto babes. Even so, Father, for so it seemed good in Thy sight” (Matt. 11:25,26). Indeed, St. Paul declares, in I Cor. 3:19: “The wisdom of this world is foolishness with God.”
No, it is not upon the world’s great ones that God bestows His blessing and power; it is rather upon the humblest believer whose heart is right with Him. Thus it is that by divine inspiration St. Paul wrote to those in ancient Corinth who had trusted Christ as their Savior:
“Ye see your calling, brethren, how that not many wise men after the flesh, not many mighty, not many noble, are called: but God hath chosen the foolish things of the world to confound the wise; and God hath chosen the weak things of the world to confound the things which are mighty; and base things of the world, and things which are despised, hath God chosen, yea, and things which are not, to bring to nought things that are: that no flesh should glory [boast] in His presence” (I Cor. 1:26-29).
To those of us who believe that God created the Universe from naught all this is perfectly consistent and it gives us confidence that He can bless and use even us.
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/the-eyes-of-the-lord/
2 Chronicles 16:9 For the eyes of the LORD run to and fro throughout the whole earth, to shew himself strong in the behalf of them whose heart is perfect toward him. Herein thou hast done foolishly: therefore from henceforth thou shalt have wars.
Zechariah 4:6 Then he answered and spake unto me, saying, This is the word of the LORD unto Zerubbabel, saying, Not by might, nor by power, but by my spirit, saith the LORD of hosts.
Matthew 11:25 At that time Jesus answered and said, I thank thee, O Father, Lord of heaven and earth, because thou hast hid these things from the wise and prudent, and hast revealed them unto babes.
26 Even so, Father: for so it seemed good in thy sight.
1 Corinthians 3:19 For the wisdom of this world is foolishness with God. For it is written, He taketh the wise in their own craftiness.
1 Corinthians 1:26 For ye see your calling, brethren, how that not many wise men after the flesh, not many mighty, not many noble, are called:
27 But God hath chosen the foolish things of the world to confound the wise; and God hath chosen the weak things of the world to confound the things which are mighty;
28 And base things of the world, and things which are despised, hath God chosen, yea, and things which are not, to bring to nought things that are:
29 That no flesh should glory in his presence.
Some people would complain even if they were hung with a brand new rope.
Ah, yes – Laguna Beach – home of “The Hills” idiots and the super rich SJW of Orange County. Pathetic.
It once was a Republican town as was most all of Orange County, as you may know.
May I ask what “The Hills” is?
Vintage photo of a beautiful ship in Lyttelton Harbour, Christchurch, NZ – 1921
c. Christchurch City Libraries, File Reference CCL-KPCD12-IMG0024
Oh, so that’s what the marketing brochures say, huh? I’d sure hate to test that concept.
Old warbird museum and salvage yard in California.
Fun video. I grew up in San Bernardino County and knew Chino well. It was just a small country town then, but aviation has a long history there.
Something a little different about this headline…
“U.S. to Use All Economic, Political Tools to Hold Maduro Accountable: Pompeo”
more at link:
https://www.usnews.com/news/world/articles/2019-04-14/us-to-use-all-economic-political-tools-to-hold-maduro-accountable-pompeo
This young Minnesota woman has her head screwed on straight.
https://alphanewsmn.com/thoughts-from-a-hipster-coffee-shop/
