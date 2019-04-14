Sunday April 14th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Have a blessed Sunday, everyone . . .
Have a blessed day…
The God Who Sings
“Sing, O daughter of Zion; shout, O Israel; be glad and rejoice with all the heart…the king of Israel, even the LORD, is in the midst of thee…The LORD thy God in the midst of thee is mighty; He will save, He will rejoice over thee with joy; He will rest in His love, He will joy over thee with singing” (Zeph. 3:14-17).
The majority of the book of Zephaniah rumbles with judgment and doom, but it culminates with joy and deliverance. The prophecy builds to a crescendo at the end, as within the kingdom of heaven on the earth there will be cause for great joy. The reason for their joy is that “the King of Israel, even the Lord” is in Israel’s midst. Christ’s personal presence among Israel in the kingdom on earth, reigning over them as her King, will be the cause for their greatest joy. Because of this, Israel is told to sing, shout, be glad and rejoice with all her heart.
Paul tells the Church, the Body of Christ to “Rejoice in the Lord alway: and again I say, Rejoice” (Phil. 4:4). The Lord is the reason for our joy and gladness. We too sing because of the Lord. Colossians 3:16 tells us to be “singing with grace in your hearts to the Lord.” We sing to the Lord out of our joy because of Him and all He has done for us.
Within the kingdom on earth, Israel is told also that the Lord will rejoice over them. “He will rest in His love,” speaks of a still, silent joy by the Lord for Israel, but then He will break the silence with singing in His joy over His people!
The Lord loves us, the Body of Christ, just as much as He loves Israel. Out of His infinite love for you and me, He rejoices over us also with a joy so strong that it would cause Him to sing over us. It reminds us how the love of Christ “passeth knowledge” (Eph. 3:19). The Lord loves us so deeply that He willingly gave His life on the Cross for our sins. When we place our faith in Christ and that He died for us and rose again, we are saved, and we rejoice in the Lord always who fully purchased our salvation. But our Savior also rejoices over us that we belong to Him eternally. The voice of God that created all things, stilled the storm, and will raise the dead at the Rapture; that voice sings over His deep joy for His redeemed. One day in glory we will hear the God who sings.
By Pastor Kevin Sadler
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/the-god-who-sings/
Zephaniah 3:14 Sing, O daughter of Zion; shout, O Israel; be glad and rejoice with all the heart, O daughter of Jerusalem.
15 The LORD hath taken away thy judgments, he hath cast out thine enemy: the king of Israel, even the LORD, is in the midst of thee: thou shalt not see evil any more.
16 In that day it shall be said to Jerusalem, Fear thou not: and to Zion, Let not thine hands be slack.
17 The LORD thy God in the midst of thee is mighty; he will save, he will rejoice over thee with joy; he will rest in his love, he will joy over thee with singing.
Philippians 4:4 Rejoice in the Lord alway: and again I say, Rejoice.
Colossians 3:16 Let the word of Christ dwell in you richly in all wisdom; teaching and admonishing one another in psalms and hymns and spiritual songs, singing with grace in your hearts to the Lord.
Ephesians 3:19 And to know the love of Christ, which passeth knowledge, that ye might be filled with all the fulness of God.
We’re blessed. We have, as Christians, such a beautiful bedtime prayer. Thank You.
What’s up in space
EXPERTS PREDICT A LONG, DEEP SOLAR MINIMUM:
An international panel of researchers led by NASA and NOAA has released a new prediction for the solar cycle: The current solar minimum is going to deepen, potentially reaching a century-class low in the next year or so. This will be followed by a new Solar Max in the years 2023-2026. Get the full story here
BIG SUNSPOT FACES EARTH:
This weekend, one of the biggest sunspots since the solar storms of Sept. 2017 is directly facing Earth. AR2738 has a primary core three times wider than our planet and it is creating a wake of magnetic froth on the sun’s surface more than 200,000 km long:
Above: An extreme ultraviolet image from NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory
Since it first appeared one week ago, the behemoth spot has not produced any very strong solar flares. However, something interesting is happening to AR2738. It may be splitting apart.
The primary core of sunspot AR2738 is divided by a growing canyon of light–also known as a “light bridge”–measuring 20,000 km from end to end. Yesterday, amateur astronomer Martin R. Wise photographed the phenomenon from his backyard observatory in Trenton, Florida. Follow the arrow:
Wise’s photo is remarkably detailed. The light bridge is only about 800 km wide–less than the width of Texas. His image captures not only that narrow divide, but also hundreds of Texas-sized granules on the sun’s boiling surface around the sunspot.
The nature of light bridges is not fully understood. They often herald the break-up of a sunspot, with jets of plasma shooting up from the chasm as the sunspot decays. Some research suggests that magnetic fields at the base of a light bridge are busy cross-crossing and reconnecting–the same explosive process that sparks solar flares. Does this mean sunspot AR2738 will explode–or quietly fall apart? No one can say. Readers with solar telescopes are encouraged to monitor developments.
More photos: The light bridge is also visible in images from Andy Devey in southern Spain; from Francois Rouviere of Cannes, France; from Shahrin Ahmad of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia; from Howard Eskildsen of Ocala, Florida.
http://spaceweather.com/
