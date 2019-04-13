Saturday April 13th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Happy Caturday!
A Kitty From the Caturday Café in Bangkok…
HAPPY CATURDAY
twins!
Verse of the Day
For all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God, and all are justified freely by his grace through the redemption that came by Christ Jesus.
Romans 3:23-24 NIV BibleGateway.com
staying in the fast-food lane …
When Kat Edmonson sings she can make it seem that she’s talking just to you. She’s not of course, but great performances are springboards for great imaginations. It’s called getting lost in the music. Even if it’s only for a few minutes, the experience is worth the trip . . .
I miss the smoke haze in this cabaret setting ! ( Yeah, know all the upsides” as so many singers die from chronic exposure . ) but the ” atmosphere ” is lacking something suportive to tis lady’s pipes !
True Blessedness
It has been said that the word “blessed,” in our English Bible, simply means happy. Thus the “blessed man” of Psalm 1 is a happy man and the “blessed God” of I Tim. 1:11 is a happy God. (We refer to the Hebrew and Greek words most often rendered blessed).
To say the least, this is a superficial understanding — or misunderstanding — of one of the most wonderful words of Scripture. A fool can be happy, a drunkard can be happy, a wicked man can be happy, but none of these are truly blessed, for one who is blessed has a deeply valid reason to rejoice.
Thus Psa. 1:1,2 says that the man who shuns “the counsel of the ungodly ,” “the way of sinners” and “the seat of the scornful” and meditates and delights in the law of God, is “blessed.” He is well off and has great reason to rejoice.
Few, of course, would dare to claim that they have fully lived up to this passage in the Psalms, but God’s Word has good news even for such. In Romans 4:6-8, St. Paul declares:
“David also describeth the blessedness of the man unto whom God imputeth righteousness without works, saying, Blessed are they whose iniquities are forgiven, and whose sins are covered. Blessed is the man to whom the Lord will not impute sin.”
This blessedness is not a mere feeling of happiness. It is rather the state of being well off; with a deep and abiding reason to rejoice.
Thus Psalm 40:4 says: “Blessed is that man who maketh the Lord his trust,” and when the Galatians stopped trusting completely in the Lord and began leaning on their own works, the Apostle asked them: “Where is then the blessedness ye spake of?” (Gal. 4:15).
Thus to be truly blessed is to be well off; with the greatest possible reason to rejoice. This is why the believer in Christ, saved and eternally safe in Him, is, like God Himself, “blessed for evermore.”
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/true-blessedness/
Psalm 1:1 Blessed is the man that walketh not in the counsel of the ungodly, nor standeth in the way of sinners, nor sitteth in the seat of the scornful.
2 But his delight is in the law of the LORD; and in his law doth he meditate day and night.
3 And he shall be like a tree planted by the rivers of water, that bringeth forth his fruit in his season; his leaf also shall not wither; and whatsoever he doeth shall prosper.
1 Timothy 1:11 According to the glorious gospel of the blessed God, which was committed to my trust.
Romans 4:6 Even as David also describeth the blessedness of the man, unto whom God imputeth righteousness without works,
7 Saying, Blessed are they whose iniquities are forgiven, and whose sins are covered.
8 Blessed is the man to whom the Lord will not impute sin.
Psalm 40:4 Blessed is that man that maketh the LORD his trust, and respecteth not the proud, nor such as turn aside to lies.
Galatians 4:15 Where is then the blessedness ye spake of? for I bear you record, that, if it had been possible, ye would have plucked out your own eyes, and have given them to me.
The officers of the 703rd Squadron and a B-24 Liberator…
https://donmooreswartales.com/2010/05/05/jim-myers/
Just bein’ catty ! Given the current tenor of political discourse ( if that’s what it is ) in America here’s something from the “deplorable’ callused hands of a MA patriot ! https://turnwrightmachineworks.com/the-wright-store/the-wright-store-3/
Go to the “Swag” menu . I just bought four of the “American Patriot” stickers ! I urge everyone to look at Keith’s metal art ! I know I’m gonna buy his metal rendition of ” American Patriot ” as soon as I can find wall space to hang it and decide on the finish ! Visit his site to learn more about this hard-working patriot !
Dora where are you? Hope all went well with your appointment (Friday).
Once again the rerun of my favorite TV series is coming to its conclusion soon. The final show ended with this song. I can still see Jax riding that blue classic Harley.
Bobcat dragging a shark off the beach at Sebastian Inlet State Park, Florida
“Please clean my litterbox … Please …”
“You can’t come into a house that welcomes you warmly, gives you food, takes are of you, and denounce the owner of the house,” Moreno told an audience …
“From now on we have to be very careful giving asylum … to give it to people who are truly worth it and not miserable hackers whose only intent is to destabilize governments.
“We are tolerant, we are tame, but not stupid,” he said.
The president appeared to be referring to Assange’s attempt to sue the government of Ecuador for violating his “fundamental rights and freedoms” last year.
Quito responded by arguing that they had made requests reasonable for any houseguest to comply with, such as asking that he clean the litter box for his cat, and Assange had refused to agree to them.
… and a bit more about the kitty:
Everything we know so far about Julian Assange’s ‘Embassy Cat’
https://metro.co.uk/2018/06/19/everything-we-know-so-far-about-julian-assanges-embassy-cat-7644119/
… link for the quoted narrative above, under embassy cat’s photo
https://www.breitbart.com/latin-america/2019/04/12/ecuador-strips-miserable-hacker-brat-julian-assanges-citizenship/
A little memory
Happy Caterday, Treepers!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rvs2W0Dl6VY https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1F87ytyL0tI Two completely different videos that show the presence of a higher being then us mere mortals.
No one kisses me…
No one hugs…
Owner surprised to find cat regularly catches bus
“A pet cat named Dodger has taken to hopping on and off the public transport at the bus station near his home in England. The 15-year-old Tom sits on bemused passengers’ laps as the bus makes up to 10 mile round trips. Bus drivers often bring him food and know which stop to let him off at the end of his day.”
awwwwww … how sweet !
he’s a rambler
I love these boys. Fun times.
Southern Boy.. Middle Class.. Growing up in the 70’s.. The 80’s..
Micro-Generational Cuspers.. [Not a boomer or X’er..]
Chasing the American Dream.. Part III of IV..
(Learn How to Live..)
High School is over.. Survivors.. And everybody have already left.. Scattered to colleges to continue the Big Party.. I didn’t go with them (I had a girlfriend.. I couldn’t let go..). Local college bored me.. I wanted something more out of Life.. Something that required a measure of valiance, fortitude.. Pushing the limits.. Something that would leave a mark in Life.. Nothing in college could fill this special order.. I was at a loss..
My friends in college come home to visit for the weekend or holiday.. Filled with college life and their new world.. And the frat parties.. I started to feel left behind..
One night, my older cousin gave me a ride home from work.. He pulled to the side of the road and addressed my rudderless condition.. He told me he heard about these divers that work in the offshore oilfields. He thinks I would be good at it..
My first serious relationship was rudderless as well.. We both wanted more out of Life.. Both headstrong.. Both with bold dreams.. An intense but volatile match.. A beginning model, she’s very beautiful, she has the look.. But we were going nowhere fast.. Chasing our visions, but they’re hard to find.. It had become increasingly clear we wouldn’t be able to get to where we wanted to go together..
Our last night in the car.. We fight for the answers, and they’re nowhere to be found.. Both of us in anger, frustration, then tears.. And that was it.. The turning point.. She ended up taking off for L.A… I ended up taking off for Houston.. Emotions in Motion.. We started to make our chances materialize.. And in the nick of time..
We both Learned.. The hard way..
https://intellectualfroglegs.com/the-tables-turned/
for your viewing pleasure, unless of course you are Loony-Lefty, HHHHAAAAAAAAHHAHAHAHA
