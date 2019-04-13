April 13th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #814

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

106 Responses to April 13th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #814

  1. Grandma Covfefe says:
    April 13, 2019 at 12:21 am

    🦅 MAGA—KAGA
    Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
    Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray……..

    🌟 “ You, Lord, will keep the needy safe and will protect us forever from the wicked,
    who freely strut about when what is vile is honored by the human race. ” 🌟
    — Psalm 12:7-8
    ———————-
    ***Praise: Friday Night Drop–Ninth Court ruling: Migrants stay in Mexico and migrants here can be returned to Mexico during asylum claim proceedings (one of President Trump’s Big Ugly Leverage)
    ***Praise: President Trump’s approval rating is 55%(overall) and 58% (economic)
    ———————-
    🙏 Pray:
    — for extra protection for President Trump and MAGA Team
    — for our Fighting Patriots on the frontline: Tom Fitton, Jim Jordan, Kris Kobach, Doug Miller, Stephen Miller, Candace Owens, Sidney Powell, Sarah Sanders and many, many other Patriots….
    — for AG Barr
    — for Constitutional Amendment to abolish Electoral College, to be DOA (Dead on Arrival) in Senate
    — House Bill allowing illegal aliens to vote, to remain DOA in Senate
    — all illegal voting be exposed and corrected
    — for Congress to get rid of border/immigration loopholes soon
    — our American WALL…build it with speed and safety for WALL-builders
    — for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land and sea–against invaders
    — for our Military, Border Patrol, ICE, LEOs, Border Patrol Horses and border dogs
    — Trump Storm is Coming
    —————————————————–
    🦅 “You are the men and women who get up every day and make this country run and, frankly, make this country great.”
    🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸

  2. Grandma Covfefe says:
    April 13, 2019 at 12:23 am

    Senate is on vacation and back to disgusting pro forma sessions…

    House on vacation too…

  3. Golden Advice says:
    April 13, 2019 at 12:25 am

    It is my hope that we all stay focused on President Trump’s last thought regarding the border invasion.

    I would really like to take it a step further…

  4. Grandma Covfefe says:
    April 13, 2019 at 12:25 am

    Hello??
    anybody home??

    Did I get left behind while you all got raptured?

  5. Sentient says:
    April 13, 2019 at 12:30 am

    I like the idea of deporting them to Mexico, but I’d prefer Tierra del Fuego.

    • Dutchman says:
      April 13, 2019 at 12:38 am

      Mean POTUS is taking advantage of the fact the Dems are on the WRONG side of this issue, and so he is making them own it, every day. He has been doing this all along.

      From sh*thole comment ‘negotiations’, the shutdown, closing border, and now the forcing them to eat their NIMBY responce.

      They got NO answer for the American people, other than orange man evil.

    • WSB says:
      April 13, 2019 at 2:25 am

      Too pretty a place!

  6. citizen817 says:
    April 13, 2019 at 12:35 am

  7. citizen817 says:
    April 13, 2019 at 12:35 am

  8. citizen817 says:
    April 13, 2019 at 12:35 am

  10. citizen817 says:
    April 13, 2019 at 12:36 am

  11. citizen817 says:
    April 13, 2019 at 12:36 am

  12. citizen817 says:
    April 13, 2019 at 12:37 am

    • dallasdan says:
      April 13, 2019 at 1:39 am

      “…giving strong considerations to placing Illegal Immigrants in Sanctuary Cities only….”

      The keyword is “only.” Leftists’ heads, especially those in sanctuary cities, are exploding. They are in a corner, and there is wet paint all around them.

  13. citizen817 says:
    April 13, 2019 at 12:39 am

    DT Retweet

    • jx says:
      April 13, 2019 at 12:49 am

      Excellent!

    • dallasdan says:
      April 13, 2019 at 1:56 am

      I believe him, but his accusations are fruitless bluster without Barr providing both proof and meaningful judicial consequences. I clearly sense that we all are watching, waiting, and hoping for a righteous outcome.

      Forgive me if I have missed it, but until SD changes his opinion on “Bondo Barr” (SD article on 1/15/19), I will remain very skeptical that Barr will blow-up, figuratively speaking, the institutions of the FBI, DOJ and, perhaps, the legacy of a former president in the pursuit of justice.

  14. Lucille says:
    April 13, 2019 at 12:39 am

    A few photos of our fearless President…

    On the left, of course…

    1985…

    Donald Trump in his Senior Year at New York Military Academy, Cornwall-on-Hudson, NY in 1964…

    2015….

  15. citizen817 says:
    April 13, 2019 at 12:39 am

    • Bubba Cow says:
      April 13, 2019 at 1:56 am

      I adore Kimberly and that she writes op-ed for Wall Street Journal has been great ammo with my family of traditional democrats. They’re not ready to lean to VSGPDJT, but where else could they go? Plus, it’s so much fun, they’d love it if they quit taking those blue pills.

  16. citizen817 says:
    April 13, 2019 at 12:40 am

  17. citizen817 says:
    April 13, 2019 at 12:41 am

  18. citizen817 says:
    April 13, 2019 at 12:41 am

  19. citizen817 says:
    April 13, 2019 at 12:42 am

    DT Retweet

  20. BlackKnightRides says:
    April 13, 2019 at 12:42 am

    KEEP SHIPPING ILLEGALS to KALIFORNIA

    Hold it.
    Didn’t POTUS just accumulate MASSIVE LEVERAGE?
    … BEFORE the 9th Circuit Stay? 🤔

    Why go to all the trouble of asking Mexico to hold Illegals awaiting adjudication?

    Why put that expense on Mexico, when we’ve got Sanctuary Cities and States that have PAVED the WAY for Illegals and ARGUED to welcome them in and DEMANDED they get free welfare, healthcare, accommodations and education … for their FAMILIES and EXTENDED FAMILIES, too?

    When their 20 days runs out, ship em ALL to Kalifornia!

    Keep it up until Congress FIXES EVERYTHING IMMIGRATION
    … except that “legalization” thing
    … which Pelosi would be loathe to do
    … AFTER receiving 1 million this year into her crumbling state.

    • sc conserv. says:
      April 13, 2019 at 1:14 am

      The Democrats are not going to change the Immig. laws , at least not in any meaningful way. Pelosi said in the last few days, any deal would involve legalization and pathway to citizenship- and the number she mentioned was around 10 million. she would never get that, but the Dems. would take, say, 3 to 5 million. All they are talking about is offering some “border security” .

    • Dutchman says:
      April 13, 2019 at 1:52 am

      With the 9th circuit ruling, more pressure on Mexico to not let them into their country, to begin with.
      Remember, the wait for a hearing on asylum claims is,YEARS.
      Does Mexico REALLY want all those people backing up on their Northern border, until THEIR country is full?

      I don’t THINK so!

      As for the ‘ship em to sanctuary ciries’it was a GREAT ploy, well played, and he doesn’t even need to actually do it, to gain much of the benefit.

      Let all those nimrods living in ‘sanctuary cities’ contemplate;
      100,000 a month, coming across the border, and to YOUR sanctuary city.

      OWN the stupid policy, and the consequences. He MAY actually do it, mind you. Just saying, he has already got heads exploding.

  21. hard masada says:
    April 13, 2019 at 12:43 am


    Mr. President, I know you are not a dog person but watch this video, I am sure you will change your mind. The dog will be much more than all the other “White House” dogs, you can send him to the Hill and he’ll save your AGENDA from the haters (R, D).

  22. citizen817 says:
    April 13, 2019 at 12:43 am

    DT Retweet

  23. jx says:
    April 13, 2019 at 12:44 am

  24. citizen817 says:
    April 13, 2019 at 12:44 am

  25. citizen817 says:
    April 13, 2019 at 12:44 am

  26. citizen817 says:
    April 13, 2019 at 12:45 am

  27. citizen817 says:
    April 13, 2019 at 12:46 am

  29. ParteaGirl says:
    April 13, 2019 at 12:47 am

    Here’a a little entertainment for your weekend, Treepers! Joe Dan’s latest episode- hot off the press!

  30. citizen817 says:
    April 13, 2019 at 12:48 am

    • livefreeordieguy says:
      April 13, 2019 at 1:01 am

      What a repugnant little pencil-necked, sad, little eunuch… He is an elected official in our national House of Representatives… Hard to fathom. Thanks for the reminder, 817.

    • California Joe says:
      April 13, 2019 at 1:10 am

      Schiff wants Diane Feinstein’s Senate seat so he’s pandering to the crazy elements in the California Democrat Party under the premise that there’s no such thing as bad publicity!

  31. Dutchman says:
    April 13, 2019 at 12:51 am

    Grandma;
    Did you say in your prayer the 9th circuit UPHELD that refugee/asylum claimants CAN be turned back at the border, and be reqired to wait in Mexico?

  33. Troublemaker10 says:
    April 13, 2019 at 1:01 am

    Progressive harassment never ends. I don’t think Dems will go there. It would backfire big time, but they never cease to shock me.

    • livefreeordieguy says:
      April 13, 2019 at 1:12 am

      After failing to kill the Kavanaugh nomination, liberals have been content to let a “serial gang rapist” sit on the Supreme Court since last October with nary a peep out of them… They simply moved on to the next concocted harassment… But now that the Russia Hoax has failed and the worm is turning toward their sedition, and they are losing on every issue, and their party is badly fractured — the Democrats are returning to “unresolved issues in the Kavanaugh confirmation”…. Desperation can be very sad… and funny.

    • California Joe says:
      April 13, 2019 at 1:17 am

      Good! Let the Bushies get a strong dose of the harassment that President Trump gets!

    • jx says:
      April 13, 2019 at 1:35 am

      Signatories:

      American Family Voices
      Center for Biological Diversity
      Center for Popular Democracy
      Clearinghouse on Women’s Issues
      CREDO
      Demand Justice
      Demand Progress Education Fund
      Documented Investigations
      End Rape on Campus
      Feminist Majority
      Free Speech For People
      Indivisible
      Know Your IX
      Mason for Survivors
      National Council of Jewish Women
      National Black Justice Coalition
      National Employment Lawyers Association
      National Women’s Health Network
      Progressive Change Campaign Committee
      Progressive Turnout Project
      Religious Coalition for Reproductive Choice
      Revolving Door Project
      Stand Up America
      UltraViolet
      #VOTEPROCHOICE
      Women’s March

    • andyocoregon says:
      April 13, 2019 at 2:06 am

      The Kavanaugh hearings have been closed for months. Dems can just go find another dead horse to beat on.

  34. Troublemaker10 says:
    April 13, 2019 at 1:25 am

    Something is so wrong with Obama judges. This is just a sick speech.

    Obama attacked judges all the time. Remember when Alito mouthed “not true” after Obama SOTU speech attack?

  35. sc conserv. says:
    April 13, 2019 at 1:25 am

    We don’t need an Immig. bill from Congress. It would be some token and meaningless changes to the laws, in exchange for amnesty. Anything Kusher and RINOS want won’t be any good for the Border problem.

  38. Grandma Covfefe says:
    April 13, 2019 at 1:45 am

    From Sundance twitter…

  39. Troublemaker10 says:
    April 13, 2019 at 1:46 am

  40. Troublemaker10 says:
    April 13, 2019 at 1:56 am

  41. citizen817 says:
    April 13, 2019 at 2:02 am

  42. millwright says:
    April 13, 2019 at 2:05 am

    For Ms. Omar : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gPHnadJ-0hE

    Lady, Americans know who your “…some people… were ! Over three thousand of them paid wiith their lives for that information ! From your own culture; you spit upon their graves at your peril ! America succored you in your time of need and now you repay your debt with your s**t ! Stoning would be too kind a fate . Your koran dictates a far worse one !

  43. jupitercomm says:
    April 13, 2019 at 2:06 am

  44. andyocoregon says:
    April 13, 2019 at 2:11 am

    I really enjoyed President Trump’s admonition of sanctuary cities today….

    “California certainly is always saying, “Oh, we want more people.” And they want more people in their sanctuary cities. Well, we’ll give them more people. We can give them a lot. We can give them an unlimited supply. And let’s see if they’re so happy. They say, “We have open arms.” They’re always saying they have open arms. Let’s see if they have open arms.”

    LOL!

  45. Grandma Covfefe says:
    April 13, 2019 at 2:22 am

  46. citizen817 says:
    April 13, 2019 at 2:22 am

  47. hard masada says:
    April 13, 2019 at 2:25 am

    https://intellectualfroglegs.com/the-tables-turned/
    THIS JUST IN!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! New video demolishing the Loony-Left and the Lamest Stream Media Hacks.

