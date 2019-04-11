April 11th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #812

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Advertisements
LikeLiked by 5 people
Too much.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 5 people
🦅 MAGA—KAGA
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray……..
———————————
For Opposition:
🌟 “Everyone lies to their neighbors; they flatter with their lips
but harbor deception in their hearts.” 🌟
— Psalm 12:2
———————-
***Praise: President Trump and MAGA Team arrived safely home
***Praise: President Trump’s approval rating is 53%
***Praise: The Investigations has now flipped–It is President Trump/WeThePeople’s turn to investigate the Opposition
***Praise: Fake Media getting caught, publicly, in their lies
***Praise: PM of Israel, Netanyahu wins
———————-
🙏 Pray:
— for productive meeting with Pres Moon of So Korea
— for new strong, loyal leaders taking over positions of those who recently resigned
— for our Fighting Patriots on the frontline: Tom Fitton, Jim Jordan, Kris Kobach, Doug Miller, Stephen Miller, Candace Owens, Sidney Powell, Sarah Sanders and many, many other Patriots….
— for Congresspeople to continue to flub, flub, flub their words/agenda.
— for AG Barr to do the right thing for Our America
— for Constitutional Amendment to abolish Electoral College, to fail
— House Bill allowing illegal aliens to vote, to fail in Senate
— all illegal voting be exposed and corrected
— for Congress to get rid of border/immigration loopholes soon
— our American WALL…build it with speed and safety for WALL-builders
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land and sea–against invaders
— for our Military, Border Patrol, ICE, LEOs, Border Patrol Horses and border dogs
— for our military families who have lost their loved ones killed overseas recently
— Trump Storm Coming
—————————————————–
🦅 “The tax cuts are working….. the jobs numbers are soaring…..and the economy is BOOMING in America!.”
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 7 people
Amen.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Praying and Praising !
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump Approval rating now at
• 55% Overall
• 58% Economy
[Georgetown Polling]
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
The Dimms always said that Trump should not be afraid of an investigation if he did nothing wrong. Well, the Dimms should not be afraid of an investigation if they did nothing wrong!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Droppin’ a little 3rd person. Shades of Bob Dole.
LikeLike
Gaetz was on with Tucker tonight, and let out that Coats has been hanging onto 50 testimonies about NSA issues and other important information pertaining to Spygate. When Tucker asked why the delay, Gaetz shrugged.
I can only guess, Mr. Barr. Please read here!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
I just love that President Trump goes to the site of his assistance to celebrate with the local citizens who are thrilled for a betterment in life!
Bravo, Mr. President.
And only Sundance brings us this good news on a daily basis. Hardly anyone else does.
Thank you, SD!
LikeLike
Anybody who attacks or criticizes Barr for investigating the spying on the Trump campaign needs to be investigated for obstruction of justice. They need to be dragged before congress, ruined financially and have their families threatened.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Also: solitary confinement. Don’t forget the solitary.
LikeLike
Yes…..give them the “Roger Stone Treatment” ..then the “Paul Manafort Treatment”.
LikeLike
The Democrats and their media are already starting with the same old smearing technique with Barr. It will not work. The majority of Americans already know what happened with the coup. Americans are paying attention and are very informed. Americans are now waiting for justice. Only a small amount of radical leftists and people who never venture of MSNBC or CNN remain uninformed. The Democrats are in a bubble – they believe half of the country do not know what they did…
LikeLike
Mirror Tactic of the Day, joeknuckles!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
That was in the town of Crosby, population 2300. Over 70% of the town voted for President Trump!
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Aww, another little Trump on the way! 😀
LikeLike
Donald Trump Retweet
LikeLike
You mean the guy who retweeted accolades about Blasey-Ford? That McAleenan?
LikeLike
Greedy Crazy Bernie doesn’t care about WeThePeople
>>>Put Congress and U.S. Gov’t on same retirement and health plan as the rest of us.
LikeLike
Bernie the communist also put a North Korean policy with a video. It was scrubbed. His advisor is a well known nk apologist, that some say has a key to the nk mission in nyc she spends so much time there.
I’m having a laf.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’m still not tired of winning.
Heck – I’m really starting to enjoy this!
LikeLiked by 1 person
😊 😇 🙃 😉 😊 😁 😂 👍 🙃 😊 🙃 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
Good idea, let’s ask. But the answer may be quite different than you opine. Let’s get the facts by all means. If he was on the side of the constitution and the president will you apologise and set the record straight? I certainly hope so, as I would be as certain that in the positive, he will face opprobrium
.
Glad you stuck your neck out. Let’s see the evidence.
LikeLike
This is simply hilarious how utterly frustrated Barr gets Van Hollen. Barr is simply unflappable. This gonna be so much fun. I’ve reposted this from earlier in case you missed it.
LikeLike
I’ve watched this a half dozen times. The best part is when Barr responds “I don’t know if Mueller agreed with my consclusions”. Then Interlinked his fingers and just gave that I don’t give a damn, I’m the one in charge, what do you think of that look.
LikeLike
Van Hollen about to pop an artery. CODE BLUE! CODE BLUE!
LikeLike
Cutting down the size of the government to make it more efficient… sounds good 👍
President Trump is moving to dismantle the Office of Personnel Management (OPM), The Washington Post reportedWednesday.
If Trump’s administration is successful, the OPM would be the first federal department eliminated since World War II.
“It’s a big, exemplary step,” Margaret Weichert, deputy director for management at the Office of Management and Budget and acting OPM director, told the Post in an interview.
She characterized the agency created to oversee the civil service in 1978 as “fundamentally not set up for success, structurally.”
LikeLike
Would that be the same OPM that lost all of my personal records and those of my wife, children, parents, siblings, friends and all other relatives cited in my security clearance files in a security-breach hack by the Chinese? That OPM? The stellar organization that was entrusted with every morsel of my most sensitive personal data about me including my polygraph results and what my neighbors and kindergarten teacher thought of me? THAT OPM? So sorry to see them go. They were doing such a great job. RIP.
LikeLike
Some thoughts about the main opposition candidates in 2020.
https://thepointman.wordpress.com/2019/04/11/the-early-dem-candidates-for-2020-part-1/
Pointman
LikeLike
LikeLike
China trade deal imminent???
Treasury Secretary Mnuchin: We Have Agreed on the Trade Deal Enforcement Mechanism
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the U.S. and China have agreed on an ‘enforcement mechanism’ for the trade deal.
Creating procedures to enforce the terms of a trade deal has long been considered one of the most difficult challenges of the trade negotiations underway between the U.S. and China. The U.S. has argued that any deal must include a right to impose sanctions, penalties, and tariffs on China if the Asian nation does not fulfill its promises.
…
https://www.breitbart.com/economy/2019/04/10/mnuchinchinatradedealenforcement/
LikeLiked by 1 person
So we know this whole cabal was after Power and Revenge, but somehow I think the third leg of the stool is money. The Dnc ,Hillary perkins coie, Simpson had a lot of green to spread around Steele got peanuts so where did the money go. Who got it and this big an enterprise requires lots of players. The coverup will take even more. Where is that bankroll going to come from.
Knowing how Washington works think of the Blackmail cloud the puppets of the plotters are now under. what wont they do for their masters who hold all their cards?
I know this is a half filled out thought but before I crash i thought i would toss it into the mix. TREASON i believe requires a foreign player. TREASON says our President anyone want to venture into the land of foreign money? what Asian country had the most to lose? What European countries were most imperiled by a Trump presidency.
LikeLike
Ms Lindsey cannot be trusted… (5:44)
Maybe I just don’t like the way he smirks in this segment.
LikeLike
POTUS just handed RINOs the Gordian Knot for TREASON:
Co-Conspire with TREASONOUS D-rats to block Border & Immigration Control
… at your PERIL.
“I think what the Democrats are doing with the Border is TREASONOUS. Their Open Border mindset is putting our Country at risk. Will not let this happen!”
Dovetails with his earlier Tweet on D-rats’ COUP :
“So, it has now been determined, by 18 people that truly hate President Trump, that there was No Collusion with Russia. In fact, it was an illegal investigation that should never have been allowed to start. I fought back hard against this Phony & TREASONOUS Hoax!” [emphasis added]
LikeLike