April 10th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #811

Posted on April 10, 2019 by

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

85 Responses to April 10th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #811

Older Comments
  1. Troublemaker10 says:
    April 10, 2019 at 1:09 am

    Like

    Reply
  2. citizen817 says:
    April 10, 2019 at 1:12 am

    Like

    Reply
  3. citizen817 says:
    April 10, 2019 at 1:13 am

    Like

    Reply
  4. citizen817 says:
    April 10, 2019 at 1:13 am

    Like

    Reply
  5. citizen817 says:
    April 10, 2019 at 1:14 am

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s