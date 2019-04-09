April 9th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #810

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Bahamas clearance should be compromised if he’s meeting with any official without a transcript of all conversations 💯
Donald Trump Retweet
For clarity:
@POTUS action:
-Regs reduced
-Taxes cut
-Econ growing
-5 million new jobs
-Justices Gorsuch AND Kavanaugh
-Out of Iran deal
-Embassy in Jerusalem
-Hostages home from NK
-New NAFTA
Here is another one you can add to the Dem talk list:
…Good is evil and evil is good.
(reference from Isaiah 5:20)
Exactly!
Leftists:
The childrens’ vote.
The dead vote.
The college student and second home owners’ double vote.
Jihadists/anti-semites in Congress.
Hatch Act Violations with numerous previous administration officials undermining President Trump all over the world.
Donald Trump Retweet
Interview with Joe Digenova on Nunes’ referrals to the AG and on the Dems trying to get PDJT to release his tax returns:
I was thinking about the IRS and the 501c3 muzzle that was put on the Christian Churches back in the day by LBJ and his crowd. IIRC, pastors and churches do not assert their first amendment rights, particularly re:politics, bc of fear the IRS will come down on them.
Sooo, since the churches are tax exempt under the Constitution anyway, and since the IRS is under the executive branch, why not write an XO abolishing the 501c3 rule? It was a tar baby from the get-go.
If the churches do not get off their tushes and push back against the blatant discrimination and marginalization, Christians and this country will shortly be in a world of hurt.
Donald Trump Retweet
Great sense of Humor…so people feel safe going there…
🦅 MAGA—KAGA
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray……..
🌟 “The Lord examines the righteous, but the wicked, those who love violence,
he hates with a passion.
On the wicked he will rain fiery coals and burning sulfur;
a scorching wind will be their lot.” 🌟
— Psalm 11:5-6
———————-
***Praise: President Trump and MAGA Team arrived home safely last Saturday (I’m 1-2 days behind-I’m “pedaling” as fast as I can to catch up-😉)
***Praise: A first: US to declare IRG as a foreign terrorist organization
———————-
🙏 Pray:
— for protection for our President Trump and MAGA Team
— for the ongoing Sweeping out of useless members of WH Admin/Cabinet
— for the new loyal, strong, patriotic leaders to run DHS, USSS, and ICE
— Anti-MAGA plotters to fail at every turn every day
— for AG Barr to come to “LIFE” and do the right thing soon
— for Constitutional Amendment to abolish Electoral College, to fail
— House Bill allowing illegal aliens to vote, to fail in Senate
— all illegal voting be exposed and corrected
— Congress fix border loopholes NOW
— our American WALL…build it with speed and safety for WALL-builders
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land and sea–against invaders
— for our Military, Border Patrol, ICE, LEOs, Border Patrol Horses and border dogs
— Israel’s Election today
— American Citizens First
— Victory Over Evil
—————————————————–
🦅 “The Iranian regime is the leading state sponsor of terror. It exports dangerous missiles, fuels conflicts across the Middle East, and supports terrorist proxies.”
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
Amen.
God Bless you Grandma! 🙏 😘
Thank you. We appreciate and love you!
… for the Globalists’ Border-Backup LOSSES to force Congress to pass ALL Trump’s Immigration Reforms.
Amen! And please Lord continue to protect President Trump inside (health) and out (his physical safety.) Give him wisdom in selecting a new head of the Secret Service, and give the Secret Service wisdom in how to keep our president safe. 🙏🏻
And, for Nunes SECOND lawsuit, (150 million) against the political hit team and media allies, that spread false stories, in order to trigger an ethics investigation, may he be successful.
And I pray that such lawsuits cause the media,to reporting the news, and stop propagandising!
Sic ’em Bears!
Yes! Sic ‘em!!! 🐻🏀🐻🏀
Well, then, the 19th circus judge is far too dangerous to WeThePeople.
I think I hear Macron calling you America-hating judges to go there and “help” him, and fly 747 Max800, too.
If Mexico is too dangerous for migrants, then it’s too dangerous for America to have open borders with them. Finish that Wall!
Judicial tyranny.
aw, how cute, the irrational/insanity defense to treason. that hasn’t been tried before. does he own an Xbox live account? can the NSA signals intercepts work on that?
Yes, they can and they did.
Why is this relevant to Bharara?
Dude.
That might get you a Get Out of Jail Free card with Lynch-the-Liar, but you’re gonna pay the piper with Barr-the-Kracken.
Preet was also plotting to let Anthony Weiner off the hook with a sweetheart plea deal for child molestation which is why President Trump sacked him!
Donald Trump Retweet
Joe DiGenova on Nunes Criminal Referrals (7:52)
Audio Only.
Measles is big news these days…just like it was in 2014. How come no one is making the connection again?
I live in Ground Zero(Vancouver,WA), and can attest to the anti-vaccers being a big issue. My community is infested with nuts from Cali and Portland. Oh, and nothing to say about them all being over-run with illegals with runny noses. Many articles point to Orthodox Jews and travel to Israel. Sure it is…
Alexandra Chalupa. Remember that name.
There’s something a little weird about this. Why are the Ukrainians trying to extract visas as a quid pro quo. Just make the info public.
(I am soooo sick of ticktock I got a secret games…often that are complete duds…anyone remember the Solomon tax blabla that Hannity puffed up?)
That almost turned into a Feel-Good Story of the Day.
CPD?
In Az., a ‘bystander saw a man attempting to abduct an 11 y.o. girl.
The man had her arm twited behind her back, and his hand over her mouth.
The bystander intervened, and showed his gun, and the perp ran away.
And the bystander didn’t get arrested for brandishing! Little girl fine, perp got away.
But the tag is correct: The whole time he was struggling with these two attackers the three of them were obviously within sight of all of the people in that restaurant behind them. No one came to his aid. No one cared. No one cared until he pulled his gun.
If the carrier had not been carrying he would be minus his wallet right now.
Actually, at :07 it looks like the yout in maroon and gold picked up a gun off of the ground and aimed it (and perhaps shot it) at the man. So the man could have lost more than his wallet.
It is hard to see clearly. I went back and looked. I think the kid actually picked up a fallen cell phone and stuck it in the man’s face and perhaps took a photo or video of him, oddly enough.
Which if true doesn’t negate the fact that the defender had the right to carry and defend himself.
Feel good story of the day. ✌️
excellent – consequences
I would be tickled pink if Paul Ryan ended up on Nunes’ list.
FYI
Comey memos dropping. Brown stuff is splashing everywhere. FBI had a source inside the white house (Preibus?)
Presumptively.
So it appears we learned today that there are actually 9 Comey memos and only 6 were released originally. The 6 released memos were all post inauguration so if the FBI source they were concerned about was indicated in those memos then that would mean a new source that we were unaware existed. However the smart people on twitter (Sundance inlcuded) are all thinking that the extra 3 memos are CYA therefore that makes it much more likely the source is from the initiation of the investigation (and includes most of the ones we’ve suspected for a while).
Still, it seems pretty significant that Comey felt the need to personally memorialize the steps and justifications for the actions taken in the investigation.
Former acting ICE director Thomas Homan and former Arizona sheriff Paul Babeu, both of whom are known for strong positions on border security, have offered divergent assessments of the appointment of former CBP Commissioner Kevin McAleenan as acting DHS head.
He knows border issues, and he can hit the ground running,” said Homan. “He knows the border… He will start day one.”
“He will think outside the box,” he continued. “He will put his foot on the gas.”
In contrast, Babeu, who served as sheriff of Pinal County, Arizona, until the end of 2016, does not see eye-to-eye with Homan, effectively calling McAleenan a globalist operative in a recent tweet.
Sen. Grassley likes McAleenan.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Grassley’s ringing “someone else likes him” endorsement
… coupled with Babeau’s “Trump-Alert” warning
… could be McAleenan’s
kiss of death.
As Winston Churchill said: Why would we replace the organ grinder with his monkey?
Not really the best analogy. He served the previous admin. cause thats what you do, when your a beurocrat.
If he serves PDJT, does what he’s told, doesn’t try to undermine him, fine.
Otherwise, its “who’s next?”
The memos of Comey are dropping. The FBI just finished nailing his coffin – agent writes that the memos are full of classified info and the fact that Comey leaked them to his professor friend with the intent that they get into the hands of the NYT (unredacted) seals his fate. Bye Jim! (insert Mickey here)
If Mayor Pete Buttgeek gets any more popular, Cory Booker’s going to marry a dude.
The guy is as much a lefty as the others.
My understanding is that it’s “booty-judge”.
Nice work, Citizen.
Rush is beginning to catch the scent.
this is the keystone to the origin
please Jali Cat, would you kindly elaborate on your statement, I fear I have missed something, thank you.
I was reading somewhere on these threads today that Germany was knee deep in the coup……
Anyone remember?
May be why Obummer is in Hermany…..covering bases….
I was hoping he was asking Merkel for a safe haven to lay low for the next 30 years.
WOW, it’s been some time since I last commented I rarely do, I’m just loving Trump time.
Everything is moving at such a rapid pace lately that one can barely keep up and it’s just mid spring. By the way East Tennessee is getting absolutely beautiful.
That in itself is enough to raise ones spirits but when combined with all of the progress against the, in my opinion, evils that have been transpiring, well lately I just find myself elated about life.
I really appreciate this site and all the news and insights from Sundance and the contributors.
I’m so optimistic about the future just now, I was was to maintain optimism last fall and through the winter albeit with trepidation but now I find myself giddy over what will happen next.
I’m really not one to pray though I find myself doing so when I read grandmas daily prayers.
Again, thanks to all of you here and allowing me to check in from time to time.
Springtime in America
lot to be grateful for
I’m 15k away and I am optimistic. Never doubt that feeling. Justice, truth and the American way is happening. We have a leader.
We are blessed by your unique perspective and your access to articles which address things differently than our MSM does.
Thank you. I am just a small potatoe, known as a 放屁人.
Dr. Gorka talks about Kirstien Neilsen’s departure:
1 12 . powerful on immigration.
Thanks for posting. I agree with Stefan’s statement: “Trump has alienated a lot of his base.” Not sure if he can win them back – not saying they’ll vote for a demonicrat, saying they won’t vote AT ALL. Which could easily mean a Trump loss in 2020.
Thanks again for posting, haven’t listened to Stefan in a while so I would have missed this analysis otherwise.
Very informative into the Coup members.
One thing I know having read the filing Archy is a weaselly weasel. He slithers with legalese through the swamp scum that surrounds his office.
Head on a pole would be nice.
I think we’re in a popcorn kettle with the first kernels pop pop popping away. Muller’s report is dropped, the 81 subpoenas have dropped off the airwaves, coup d etat is being soken out loud publicly, the smollet in-your-face miscarriage of justice, the hollywood and silicon valley elites being busted, the sex cult guilty plea…wonder how “intersectional” this is going to turn out.
Preet was also plotting to let Anthony Weiner off the hook with a sweetheart plea deal for child molestation which is why President Trump sacked him!
Preet was also presumably complicit in Loreta Lynch’s threat on NYPD for their leaks about the Weiner laptop. The threat was that the civil rights division was going to come swooping back in and reopen their investigation on a race-tinged police shooting. She’s going down for that one if nothing else. Preet will be lucky to not be charged as a co-conspirator on that one.
I think you are both correct and I find it just appalling how corrupt this place is – evil does exist
When will attention be paid to Sanctuary cities? We should just call them lawless cities since everything goes. In this video, dude talks about Portland’s fractured relationship with policing.
Good video. Thanks
So are these Comeys”private” memos?
I’ve read them. Lots of stuff, but redactions are a roadblock. We all need to refrain from jumping to conclusions. Need to back check with the timelines. Should be an interesting discussion on this side of twitter.
All this must be released.
“Comey recorded meetings about the Crossfire Hurricane investigation”
Comey recorded these- WOW
Comey might be the weakest link in setting up a lemonade stand, let alone a global conspiracy.
Everyone is getting their inner spy on. Nobody trusts anybody – so toxic is the competitive culture. When it hits the fan, maybe we’ll see other recordings come out.
Remember when Trump intimated that Comey better hope tapes of their meeting… the funny thing is that if Comey is imposing his spin on their meetings then a Comey tape would expose himself. Anyway, that’s a little wishful thinking but this coup keeps surprising us.
I wonder how many of all of them were praying they would be sent to defend America’s southern border from the millions of invaders invading across it.
I support My president, I SUPPORT My President. I SUPPORT MY PRESIDENT!
#AmericaFirst Policies
#Maga
#KAG
#Deport
#REMITTANCES TAXED
#CompletetheWall (We are building it We need it completed! via #RuleofLaws!)
#NOMORE~H1B’s
#GodBlessAmerica
I No longer feel like a #TrueAmerican in My own Country? after TODAY..
At a local grocery Store today..(A national chain)..
Spanish Language first…
then says,,
Press #2 for English?
Whiskey Tango Foxtrot!?
I hear ya’, went to the Botanical Gardens after church on Sunday and saw more head coverings in one place than should be seen in AMERICA!
Can we all just lay it out for what it is? The Democrat party has been completely taken over by the lunatic fringe of our society. Any person with sanity must not vote for a Democrat ever again until the party is reformed to a sane, mainstream party representing responsible, well-adjusted people.
Why is no one noting this, a major red flag:
“Embattled Chinese telco Huawei has hired a new lobbyist: Jones Day’s Samir Jain, formerly the Obama National Security Council’s director of cybersecurity policy”. Does this guy still have a security clearance?
https://soprweb.senate.gov/index.cfm?event=getFilingDetails&filingID=E6D814C4-B7AD-44C1-A79C-8DAA79E5FE16&filingTypeID=1
The complicity of the last administration in undermining the US is rolling out.
