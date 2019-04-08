April 8th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #809

Posted on April 8, 2019 by

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

35 Responses to April 8th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #809

  3. citizen817 says:
    April 8, 2019 at 12:21 am

  4. Grandma Covfefe says:
    April 8, 2019 at 12:21 am

    🦅 MAGA—KAGA
    Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
    Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray……..

    🌟 “Keep me safe, my God, for in you I take refuge.” 🌟
    — Psalm 16:1
    ———————-
    🙏 Pray:
    — for protection for our President Trump and MAGA Team
    — Fake Media loses the War of Words soon
    — for AG Barr to do the right thing
    — for Constitutional Amendment to abolish Electoral College, to fail
    — House Bill allowing illegal aliens to vote, to fail in Senate
    — all illegal voting be exposed and corrected
    — Congress fix border loopholes NOW
    — our American WALL…build it with speed and safety for WALL-builders
    — for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land and sea–against invaders
    — for our Military, Border Patrol, ICE, LEOs, and our Border Horses
    — for our precious border dogs 😉
    — Israel’s Election on Tuesday
    — Protect American Citizens First
    — Victory Over Evil
    —————————————————–
    🦅 “Everywhere we look, we are seeing the effects of the American economic miracle.”
    🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸

  5. citizen817 says:
    April 8, 2019 at 12:21 am

  6. citizen817 says:
    April 8, 2019 at 12:22 am

    Donald Trump Retweet

  7. Troublemaker10 says:
    April 8, 2019 at 12:22 am

    • Grandma Covfefe says:
      April 8, 2019 at 12:26 am

      Wow!
      Maybe the Deep State Spell is splintering…..

    • emet says:
      April 8, 2019 at 12:41 am

      President Grant was the first US President to visit Great Britain, although he had already completed his two terms of office. Queen Victoria had arranged for Grant’s son to sit with the servants at dinner, but the Grant family was not having it. After some diplomacy, the commoners, Mr & Mrs Grant and son, sat together at the Queen’s table. Later the Queen badmouthed the Grant’s about.

  8. citizen817 says:
    April 8, 2019 at 12:22 am

    Donald Trump Retweet

  9. citizen817 says:
    April 8, 2019 at 12:23 am

  10. Rynn69 says:
    April 8, 2019 at 12:23 am

    Week #8 since AG confirmation:

    Mr. Attorney General Barr,

    Americans know the refrain “truth, justice, and the American way.” Truth and justice are integral to the American way. We ask that you remember the Americans who are counting on you to restore truth and justice, both alive and those who have died to secure the American way:

    America is crying out for justice. How will history judge you? Will you restore justice in America? America is watching.

    • Angelle Staria Literary Works says:
      April 8, 2019 at 12:28 am

      SALUTE!
      SEMPER FI!
      SHALOM!

      This piece of music has profoundly moved me ever since I was a kid. Still does to this day.

      From the time we are born, we enter the battle of the cycle of life and death. Some of us started out rough right out of the womb. Then some have had to go on to great battlefields of wars regardless of life’s status. Some come back. Some do not.

      Soldiers fighting,
      Soldiers dying,
      Children sighing,
      Mothers crying…

      But all is seen under the Sun/SON
      Battles lost and battles won
      From the start of war’s beginnings
      Finally, finally, song is sung…

      …and DAY IS DONE

  11. citizen817 says:
    April 8, 2019 at 12:23 am

  12. Troublemaker10 says:
    April 8, 2019 at 12:24 am

  13. Stillwater says:
    April 8, 2019 at 12:24 am

    Here is a video and transcript for those who want to get into the details of Fisher’s Bollard Fence Installation System.

    Fisher’s Bollard Fence Installation System – 03/25/19 – (5:30)

    0:08 – Fisher’s unique patented bollard fence installation system, utilizing multiple excavators per single crew, guarantees a production rate of a quarter mile per day.

    0:55 – Once the steel leaves our fabrication facilities, Fisher will self perform the transportation of the bollard fence panels, grading, excavation, fence installation and concrete batching and placement.

    1:18 – Construction begins with the excavation of the fence foundation.
    Simultaneously a semi truck loaded with bollard fence panels arrives.
    An all-terrain forklift unloads and positions the panel’s within reach of a 335 excavator.
    The excavator picks each panel up and attaches it to the patented bollard fence hanging system.
    Complete loading of the entire 56 foot hanger in completed in approximately 10 minutes.
    The current method averages only one 8 foot wide bollard fence panel at a time in about 30 minutes.

    1:51 – After Fisher’s small crew loads all seven panels onto the hanging frame, wire mesh reinforcement is attached using steel hanger and spacers to ensure proper clearances and alignment.
    In comparison, the current method places a rebar reinforcement cage in the foundation trench. The rebar has questionable alignment and is labor-intensive and difficult to install.

    2:15 – Fisher’s installation excavator then moves into position over the foundation trench and the seven fence panels are lowered into place all at once.
    Due to the hydraulic capabilities of the 349 excavator, the fence is easily adjusted for vertical and horizontal alignment.
    Then Fisher’s patented hanger swivel system provides a perfectly plumb group of panels every time.
    Fisher’s system does not apply any construction loads to the edge of the open trench.
    By comparison the present method uses braces to support each fence panel and loads the edge of the trench which may lead to trench failure.
    This system also requires more time and labor during the alignment process and may workers to be under live loads.

    3:01 – Fisher’s operation repeats with the next set of seven bollard fence panels using another excavator with an identical hanging system.

    3:08 – Concrete placement, including vibration, finishing and curing, commences.
    Our system allows access for the concrete trucks from both sides of the fence, allowing for flexibility in the field.
    The cumbersome bracing of the current methods interferes with concrete placement and negatively affects the overall footing quality.

    3:28 – Once the concrete footing has hardened and cured, a single operator quickly disconnects the excavator and hanging system from the completed fence section. Only moments from disconnecting, the excavator is repositioned and ready and ready for the next seven panels.

    3:44 – Fisher will use 12 excavators, repeating the process twice daily. Producing a total of 1,344 feet of perfect constructed bollard fence per day.
    Thanks to the simplicity of the system, Fisher has the ability to concurrently replicate the process in multiple locations along the border.

    4:04 – Fisher’s patented hanging system also works with 30 foot bollard fencing. Because of the larger size and weight, crews hang and place five panels, 40 feet in total) at a time. The construction process is otherwise identical.
    Our system is the only system that eliminates the need for cranes.
    Our hanging system also features adjustable hooks that facilitate building fence in grades up to 20%.
    The advantages of fisher’s patented bollard hanging system are overwhelming compared to the current and conventional methods. Our system is safer and provides a better quality product and installs 10 times as much bollard fence per shift.
    This is the only system where trenching, fence installation and concrete placement all occur in under an hour. Far superior than the current three day turnaround method currently being used.

    4:58 – Thanks to Fisher’s vertical integration, 67 years of construction experience, in-house manufacturing capability an our patented bollard fence system, we guarantee productions of over 1 mile of fence per day with only a few crews.

    Fisher’s patented bollard fence hanging system makes the current method of installing bollard fence obsolete.

  14. citizen817 says:
    April 8, 2019 at 12:24 am

  15. citizen817 says:
    April 8, 2019 at 12:25 am

  17. Troublemaker10 says:
    April 8, 2019 at 12:27 am

  18. citizen817 says:
    April 8, 2019 at 12:30 am

  19. Stillwater says:
    April 8, 2019 at 12:32 am

    Fisher’s Bollard Fence Demo Day – 03/25/19 – (4:39)

    Fisher Industries demonstrates how to install 18- and 30-foot steel bollard fence – 03/14/19 – (2:16)

    Interview with Tommy Fisher on Demo day – 03/15/19 – (4:31)

  20. citizen817 says:
    April 8, 2019 at 12:36 am

  21. Troublemaker10 says:
    April 8, 2019 at 12:41 am

    It’s a negative article because Trump is putting in immigration hardliners at the top. All I can say is….”works for me”.

  22. citizen817 says:
    April 8, 2019 at 12:43 am

