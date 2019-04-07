Autism, Awareness, and Acceptance

April is Autism Awareness Month. That might not even be on my radar if I wasn’t the grandmother of two fantastic little boys who have been diagnosed on the autism spectrum. Old timers here might remember praying for our family and our grandson Conner three years ago when he had heart surgery at Vanderbilt when he was only two months old. He and his older brother Mason are very special, very normal, and very different, but they both face the challenge of a life lived with some challenges that most of us do not have to live with.
Johnny Bravo shared the story on the video below on my post this morning, which made me think about the work my daughter in law is doing year round, and especially this month, with the local autism group. I wanted to share this awesome story, and I googled information about autism awareness only to find out that there is some controversy over it. Some parents “hate that term” to use their wording. Some advocate acceptance instead of awareness.
I am not going to figure out the angst and resentment, it seems to me that people need to be aware of something before acceptance comes.
I took this definition from gemiini.org blog and their post on autism awareness, where I also found the picture.
One of the most simple definitions of Autism is:
“A mental condition, present from early childhood, characterized by difficulty in communicating and forming relationships with other people and in using language and abstract concepts.”
I would add to that definition that autistic people may have sensory processing issues. My oldest grandson is very sensitive to sound and he often wears headphones to protect him. For example, we never thought about the music at mass, which normally isn’t a problem. But last Easter the choir and organist were truly singing and playing at highest levels, joyfully celebrating, but to Mason it was very, very painful.
Anyhow, all I really wanted to say is this. Parents and caregivers of autistic children have a very challenging and tough job. It is heartbreaking, tiring, humbling, and ass kicking hard. Sometimes something like this happens, and you cannot believe how much it can revitalize and change not just a child, but a mom and dad and family.
Autistic children may be the “brats” you think are throwing a fit. They might be the shy child who is over in the corner. They might be the child who is fixated on the meerkats at the zoo and won’t leave the window so your child can have a turn (yep, that’s Conner) or they may be loud, say socially awkward things, or you may never even know they are around you. Any kindness you extend will make their family’s burden much lighter.
Thanks to Johnny Bravo for sharing this awesome story. It made my day.
G-d bless you and your grandchildren. My oldest is also autistic and my beloved wife and I helped form our local Friendship Circle
LikeLiked by 4 people
My son was diagnosed with Pervasive Development Disorder at age 10. He is now 37, lives with me and always will. As heartbreaking as the reality was back then, it’s even more so now knowing my years will soon be numbered and there just isn’t anyone who will be there for him that he’s comfortable with.
In the meantime, we argue over climate BS and other ugly stuff he reads on the net!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Does winning make him happy?
LikeLike
Unless one has lived it, there are few in the real world that truly understand the heartache that accompanies PDD and/or ADHD. As a nurse, it has been even more frustrating as the parent of one…and having had a spouse who ivied in denial. Childhood for these kids, is often painful and lonely. As a parent, it is a challenge that never leaves. It continually changes and challenges both parents and the victim. In 1984, I made the decision to vaccinate for HIB flu….at the encouragement of the pediatrician, whom I trusted. Back then, no info, no internet, little access to libraries….
Parents often carry a burden of guilt. The kids, struggle to adapt and fit in.
LikeLiked by 2 people
We’re with you, CC.
We all do our best.
The rest is in God’s hands.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I can not imagine the burden of planning for your son after you pass. I pray you find extended family or a church family & that God place some kind of “family” in your life or guide to a non profit or gov program that is trustworthy and will care for your son after you are gone. Blessings.
LikeLiked by 1 person
One of our grandsons has a mild form of Asperger’s.
LikeLike
My youngest grandson has been diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder. That’s what they call it in Australia. We are lucky he’s high functioning and quite affectionate. When he doesn’t want a hug he gives an air hug (hugs the air between the two of us). He’s very literal and rule bound and we’re currently celebrating his first school term where he hasn’t been suspended. He’s in his second year at high school. Being very literal and rule bound, he can’t understand when a teacher sets rules and then doesn’t follow them. He just doesn’t get it when they set rules and then don’t follow them. He questions them, which a lot of them think is the behaviour of a brat or smart Alec, rather than understanding he’s just trying to work out the teacher’s behaviour as it doesn’t make sense to him. We wouldn’t swap him for the world. We love his little ways and know when his head’s ‘ too full’ and he needs time alone to ‘decompress’.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He’s very lucky to have parents who can sense what he’s coping with!
LikeLike
Don’t vaccinate, save the health of your children.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Don’t vaccinate, eat organic, save your children’s health.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Speaking of Autism, please keep in mind that powerful new research is showing a strong link between the aluminum in vaccines and ASD. There is wonderful treatment options available in treating these children now. Check out Children’s Health Defense website for more info.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I remember praying for little Conner and am so glad to see he pulled through! Prayers, love and hugs to all of you. I know it is a special challenge and a special joy.
Perhaps you might find something here to be of use:
Autism Care Today
https://www.act-today.org
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is another one that Nancy is involved in:
http://www.autism-live.com
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sincerest best wishes Menagerie.
Thank you for all you do.
God bless PDJT
LikeLiked by 1 person
Blessings to you and your family Menagerie. And to all those very “special” children out there.
LikeLike
Six months ago, I moved from Maryland to South Carolina and while I love living in SC for many reasons, my one regret is leaving my neighbors, including the 13 year old son, who is autistic. We had a really good relationship and I helped with getting him off the school bus some days, babysitting on occasion, etc. I miss them all and regret that I cannot help his single mom, a close friend. Fortunately, another neighbor stepped in and is helping them out.
The mom, Jen, is one of the strongest people I know and I love, pike, and admire her so much.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you for highlighting the different presentations of what each person may be struggling with.
So nice to slow down and realize we all could make things easier for families and individuals that have the moment to moment challenges.
I appreciate the richness found on the CTH branches.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Does anyone here have experience using weighted blankets or weighted vests? I would be interested to get some feedback.
Also would like some feedback on phosphatidyl serine.
LikeLike
Weighted anything is very calming for an ASD person. Easily made vest with pockets filled with bean bags. Using Velcro vest under a shirt works well also. If you want to go high tech, you can use a sealed bladder attached to a hand ball pump to add and remove pressure when needed. Just depends on individual and what they are comfortable using. For our son, I took plastic beads and replaced the stuffing in a life size stuffed dog making it about 15 lbs. Even at 19, my son takes it with him to use at night where ever he is staying. Up to his pre-teen years he had it with him all the time. Of course, the puppy has had many surgeries to stop pellet leaks as well as a new under belly. However, the calming effect is remarkable to watch.
Not sure about phoshatidyl, but will ask the nurse (BSN RN – wife) in the family to see if she knows and will come back with a response if I learn anything.
LikeLike
I too would like to add my voice to the chorus of those who see the world of ASD up close as a dad. While the challenges are many and the lack of understanding does at times seem never ending, the eyes do glisten intensely when another soul is kind in word and deed to my soon. The small act of inclusion in an activity, conversation, and/or meal is absolutely a day maker.
For someone looking to see through the eyes of a parent and child on the journey of life with ASD, check out the following book.
Dancing with Max: A Mother and Son Who Broke Free
This book does an excellent job of sharing the joy and challenges for both parent and child. My own story began many moons ago when the diagnosis came with a heavy dose of reality about what at that time was an expectation that the best case would be learning to tie his shoes. However, for our son the best case became our next goal to exceed. I am told I am a workaholic at the job, but to be honest my son works harder than I could even image just to take one more step toward independence.
Today he is 19 and driving a car. There is no such thing as impossible if one has persistence. Each day is a new challenge to be conquered. Most of the world of neural normal is filled with easy assimilation of new skills, but in the world of ASD every task is something new to learn. Just remember to seek to understand before assuming. You may find just how little you know and what a wonderful life you really have. 🙃
LikeLiked by 1 person
My daughter is a new child/school psychologist working her first year after internship so has been an education for me.
You sometimes never see how widespread something is till it hits you personally.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Menagerie,
Thank You, for bringing Autism Awareness Day to light. My Nephew was diagnosed with Autism . He is now 24, living at home. Working at a Abilities Center doing piece work. Loves to work and get his pay check every week. He is Happy, Productive, and very helpful at home. Who are we to judge. I give my Brother and sister in law all the credit. Life was not easy when he was younger , but they persevered and powered thru to bring him to his level. God Bless all that have developmental issues .Life is always precious
Tea
LikeLike