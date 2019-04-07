April 7th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #808

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
Telling to hear a police officer’s take on revolving doors and criminal justice reform:
https://www.wfaa.com/article/news/repeat-offender-was-out-on-bond-when-police-say-he-carjacked-arlington-woman/287-74019154-bfb2-4786-b03e-97855c544491
“This is the most frustrating thing that a police officer goes through,” Cook said, referring to offenders being repeatedly arrested and bonding out.
Police say Draper’s ankle monitor stopped working on March 18, three days before the attempted carjacking in Arlington.
Because the monitor was disabled, another warrant had been issued for his arrest, and when he showed up at a relative’s home in Midlothian on March 22, she called police. They took him back into custody.
“When you have someone that knows the system and commits new offenses, it really elevates the conversation of the risk for the public safety,” Cook said.
“Obviously the goal of the criminal justice system is to rehabilitate the offender so that they can re-acclimate back into society and be a productive member in our communities,” he said. “Sometimes that doesn’t always work.”
I believe your first offense of most crimes should be 1 year of hard labor. You work so hard, you just go to sleep. Seven days a week. No contact with the outside world, period.
Most would never go back. Second offense is 2 years. That ought to get most taken care of, could you imagine a life sentence??
6 days a week and mandatory church and fellowship. The soul needs work too.
I remember seeing chain gangs along the roads in North Carolina. What with the infrastructure across the nation in need of repair and having a presently incarcerated labor force, I see a solution to a problem.
“Obviously the goal of the criminal justice system is to rehabilitate the offender so that they can re-acclimate back into society and be a productive member in our communities,” he said. “Sometimes that doesn’t always work.” Maybe that’s the problem right there. Maybe the goal of the Criminal Justice System should be to punish people who commit crimes against others.
I caught three Intruders stealing a van from my business last month. One of them was wearing an ankle bracelet from his last burglary. According to the state’s attorney, two of the three are going to do some hard time this go round. The Sheriff’s Office was pleased as punch to get those three off the street. The cluster of burglaries and car thefts in the area was extensive, and probably all the work of those three idiots. I’m becoming less and less of a fan of attempting rehabilitation. I agree with Eric above. Hard labor. For a good period of time. Society has lost its. discipline. It’s not too late to get it back
“The primary goals of the criminal justice system are: accurate identification of the person responsible, fair adjudication, retribution, deterrence, rehabilitation and restoration.”
https://legalbeagle.com/7238171-primary-goals-criminal-justice-system.html
A friend was a Captain at a large correctional facility in California. He said the rate of recidivism was well into the 90%. Too, what was happening was over the course of incarceration, family would come to visit the jailbird then move to the area if they could afford to. State-assisted housing and food + cash aid helped to make it affordable. The result is our fairly rural area had crime stats which mirrored the large cities.
I suppose that is somewhat a tangent to the subject here. But it does serve to illustrate another deleterious effect on a community.
The primary goal of the criminal justice system is to generate fees for defense lawyers. That’s why judges turn criminals loose at every opportunity based on ridiculous rulings. It’s churning legal fees that’s all most of which is paid by taxpayers!
Let’s put that ‘sometimes the system doesn’t work’ into perspective. Let’s start with one million offenders. Let’s say the system doesn’t work a mere 0.01 percent of the time. A small number but of those one million, that would be 10,000 offenders free to commit further violence against society. Ten thousand who may commit violent carjacking, break-in to a private residence, assault, kidnap, rape, rob, and other crimes.
Compare that to the argument used to oppose the death penalty; to ensure no innocent person is wrongly executed. What of those persons who are subjected to those criminals set free because, ‘sometimes the system doesn’t work’? There are the true innocent and they are of all ages; from toddlers to the elderly.
Of course I pulled those figures out of my hat. I used those number to simplify my point. But let’s examine the actual numbers.
According the Bureau of Justice Statistics, the recidivism of prisoners in 30 states released between 2005 to 2010;
“About two-thirds (67.8%) of released prisoners were arrested for a new crime within 3 years, and three-quarters (76.6%) were arrested within 5 years.
Within 5 years of release, 82.1% of property offenders were arrested for a new crime, compared to 76.9% of drug offenders, 73.6% of public order offenders, and 71.3% of violent offenders.
More than a third (36.8%) of all prisoners who were arrested within 5 years of release were arrested within the first 6 months after release, with more than half (56.7%) arrested by the end of the first year.
Two in five (42.3%) released prisoners were either not arrested or arrested once in the 5 years after their release.
A sixth (16.1%) of released prisoners were responsible for almost half (48.4%) of the nearly 1.2 million arrests that occurred in the 5-year follow-up period.
An estimated 10.9% of released prisoners were arrested in a state other than the one that released them during the 5-year follow-up period.
Within 5 years of release, 84.1% of inmates who were age 24 or younger at release were arrested, compared to 78.6% of inmates ages 25 to 39 and 69.2% of those age 40 or older.”
https://www.bjs.gov/index.cfm?ty=pbdetail&iid=4986
Other studies by the Bureau show the rate of recidivism is upwards of 61% of all age groups of prisoners in all states whether in state or federal prisons. And the rate of recidivism is growing larger over time.
Depending upon year and which states are examined, the repeat offenders total between 400,000 and 1,400,000.
“This 2018 update on prisoner recidivism tracks a representative sample of prisoners released in 2005 in 30 states and chronicles their arrests through 2014. In 2005, those 30 states accounted for 77 percent of all persons released from state prisons nationwide.
Overall, 68 percent of released state prisoners were arrested within three years, 79 percent within six years and 83 percent within nine years. The 401,288 released state prisoners were arrested an estimated 2 million times during the nine years after their release, an average of five arrests per released prisoner.”
https://www.bjs.gov/content/pub/press/18upr9yfup0514pr.cfm
I know stats can be used in all manner of ways to support or oppose an argument. I do not claim to be a statistician, I deplored Statistics when I took only one class in university. I try to be non-biased in my comment. If I have an agenda it is to protect all persons.
The above does not directly address those offenders who are released by mistake or because of a soft judge.
Thanks for all you do, Sundance.
For a laugh and to brighten your day.
Where is Citizen? I miss his posts.
Where is Grandma ?
Praying !
This is Barack Obama’s Legacy. Like a primary cancer tumor, he spreed secondary cancer tumors all throughout government. Not ‘just’ in the DOJ and FBI, but in the military, even the high ranks of the Marines. It reminds me of a Science Fiction show where aliens infiltrated all throughout government. I had wondered why the military was able to come up with only a pittance level few thousand troops to defend America’s OWN Border. Maybe Generals like this is why.
So much for “Semper Fi.”
Get a load of this un-Marine-like behavior from the Obama-era appointee leading the Marines, from The Hill:
The Marines’ top general allowed the leak of internal Pentagon memos to publicize hardships military families faced during the deployment of troops to the southern border, according to a Newsweek report.
Marine Corp Commandant Gen. Robert Neller allowed two Defense Department memos to leak to NBC News and the Los Angeles Times in the past two weeks, Newsweek reported, citing two Pentagon sources.
The Hill’s headline states that President Trump’s move to send troops to defend our unguarded border was an actual blow to our military readiness.
Though the press certainly played it that way, the Hill’s lede doesn’t support it. Improvements to military readiness are not a matter of buying new houses for military wives and families. It may be a good thing, sure, and military housing may be lousy, but let’s face it: these military leaders have had years to fix this, and they didn’t do it. Now the border issue came up, the Marines were rightly asked to assist, and the Deep State wanted things to be business as usual. But for one of them to be leaking to the press to call out Trump for trying to guard the border over this is wrong. It’s two commanders at once. It only highlights that there’s a reason Trump is the commander in chief and Gen. Neller is not.
The report also states that military exercises were delayed, and that got leaked as well in order to undercut President Trump’s bid to guard the border as a million unvetted foreign nationals approach. Exercises are important to military readiness, but they are premised on hypothetical situations in far flung places. The border crisis, by contrast, which Trump was responding to, is a live thing, something already happening. That an exercise could be more important than responding to an actual threat of inundation of the homeland by gangs, cartels, terrorists, and welfare-seekers from every corner of the globe in real time is absurd. Once again, we can see why Trump is commander in chief and Gen. Neller is not.
He is a disgrace to the uniform and all those who wore it before him
Donald Trump Retweet
Donald Trump Retweet
And hell NO!
Donald Trump Retweet
Keep those steel barriers coming/
BEAUTIFUL sight for sore eyes.
Donald Trump Retweet
“It’s about time the perpetrators of this fraud on me and the American People start defending their dishonest and treasonous acts.” That’s the words that I have been waiting for. Let’s do this.
Thanks for all the posts Citizen, this site isn't the same without you.
It’s about time the criminals were prosecuted. Crying wolf has a shelf life.
This is an amazing piece – some on Mueller’s team deal from NYT and WaPo and I wonder if NYT or WaPo or Jeff Bezos or … didn’t just make it up.
In the wake of Comey’s exoneration of guilty Hilly, it is beyond common sense that all these legal eagles wouldn’t understand this is a big no no.
They’re desperate. Be careful.
And this is something that the lefty judges can’t do a thing about.
Yeah, but at least his slogan would be better than Hillary’s. “I like Mike”
HALFTIME IS OVER AND NOW IT’S TIME TO PLAY OFFENSE!
President Trump has gone through almost three years of constant harassment by the Democrats and the Fake New media.
Robert Mueller has released his report. The findings are No Collusion and no obstruction of justice. The Fake News and the Democrats could not believe their ears, this report is what they pinned all their hopes of Impeachment and seeing Trump marched out of office. This was not the ending they had hoped and prayed, doing everything in their power to claim collusion is real but to no avail.
The Democrats refuse to accept this reality. Nadler is insisting there is collusion and will keep investigating until he finds “something”.
Pencil-neck Adam Schiff is demanding Trump’s bank records. Rep. Neal sent a letter to the IRS demanding Trump’s tax records from 2013 to 2018. Special Counsel Robert Mueller concluded his Russia investigation and confirmed Trump’s camp never conspired with the Kremlin during the 2016 election, but the House Dems won’t stop harassing the President.
Like President Trump said, “Two can play at that game.”
Now it’s time to play hard ball!
My first Twatter suspension right after responding to that whore…
.
Come on, Citizen. That's a little harsh.
Bravo citizen !
Fonzie Coulter has Jumped the Shark.
Sure Ann, He’s the one to blame… you’ve just made yourself irrelevant…
Not on Twitter, but I believe all of the names of Americans killed by illegal aliens should be on the wall. The lives lost which were the cost of COC greed. A Memorial Wall dedicated to the memory of those who lost their lives completely unnecessarily because we have a corrupt government run by self-anointed “elites” and for the purpose of preventing any further preventable tragedies.
Jennifer and Sarah Hart, a lesbian couple, murdered 6 children that they were allowed to adopt as a “couple”.
LikeLike
The reality of the situation was that they adopted the kids to provide income so that they would not have to work.
BORDER REDEPLOYMENT delivers a MASSIVE SLOWDOWN:
POTUS did NOT say we redeployed 750 BP agents “TO U.S.-Mexico Ports of Entry”.
He was redeploying 750 BP agents [who had been] “AT U.S.-Mexico Ports of Entry”.
President Trump’s tweet with [INSERTED INTERPRETATION in brackets]:
“We have redeployed 750 agents [WHO WERE PREVIOUSLY OPERATING] at the Southern Border’s specific Ports of Entry [TO AREAS BETWEEN PORTS of ENTRY … where we had INSUFFICIENT Border Patrol forces to stop the Invasion of Illegals that were getting through] in order to help with the large scale surge of illegal migrants trying to make their way into the United States. This will cause traffic & commercial delays until such time as Mexico is able to use….”
The removal of Redeployed agents creates EITHER or BOTH
• Fewer open lanes AT Ports of Entry
• Fewer agents at each open lane AT Ports of Entry slowing processing at each one
… each of which bottlenecks throughput and backs up waiting traffic for MILES and MILES.
It gets MASSIVELY WORSE with each passing day, because BEFORE the redeployment, we were processing vehicles at PEAK CAPACITY.
To avoid the likely DAYS of delay in the interim, shipments will need to be diverted to RAIL, SHIP or AIR – massively bottlenecking THOSE paths as well – at YUGE EXPENSE.
POTUS now has the leverage with Mexico, the Globalist Corporations shipping from Mexico, and those in Congress on their Pay-to-Play Payroll.
He will NEVER end the Redeployment until ALL have done ALL he REQUIRES to
• FIX the IMMIGRATION LAWS,
• ADJUDICATE the LAWS,
• FULLY COMPLY,
• FUND and BUILD the WALL, and
• OUTLAW and PROSECUTE SANCTUARY CITIES and STATES that operate as BAIT.
Until these are in place, Mexico alone will be UNABLE to stop the flow.
The combination a VERY LONG time to fix the problems.
Even when POTUS DOES end the BP Redeployment, the Ports of Entry will simply return to Peak-Capacity Processing at the rate before they Redeployed … which won’t make a DENT in the Border Backlogs without MONTHS of overtime.
You make me smile sometimes, Black Knight. Thumbs up
Trucks gridlocked at U.S.-Mexico border
… caused by the redeployment of border officers to deal with a surge in migrants
https://www.reuters.com/news/picture/trucks-gridlocked-at-us-mexico-border-idUSRTS2G6MC
… all the past 2 days kerfuffle about the “one-year deadline” was naught for nada
Mexico’s feeling the squeeze right NOW
A nice little bit of press misdirection by the President and his comms team
Make them pay attention to the left hand and they’ll miss what’s being done with the right
Honest confession: I started to slump a little into defeatism when I heard that “one-year” deadline … now I feel a little shame for crumbling so quickly … replaced with elation as I see those trucks stacked
PresTrump is smarter than the average bear
… he’s “closed the border” without “closing the border”, if you grasp my innuendo
— put the squeeze on Mexico right NOW
— without officially “closing the border” that all his opponents were wailing about causing economic disaster
Deft sleight of hand, there
Leads me to believe he’s got some good killers there in Border Patrol and DHS that are willing to assist him in going cutthroat
So for all the gnashing we’ve had about getting soft advice from Nielson, Jared, etc
The deftness of this move – I think – indicates he’s got some killers giving him advice and options too
That’d be a welcome development, if true
RE: “he’s got some good killers there in Border Patrol and DHS that are willing to assist him in going cutthroat”
The BP and DHS have got to be hoisting toasts to our Magnificent POTUS.
There’s NO WAY … no matter HOW many agents return at some distant future moment … that they won’t CONTINUE the SLOWDOWN until both Congress and Mexico have delivered every damned thing our people need to END the Illegals, Trafficking and Drugs.
Meanwhile the elephant in the room that we’ll NEVER hear the press announce is the number of Manufacturers racing to relocate Mexican operations back to the USA!
You have no idea, nimrodman, how those baking trucks with rotting produce and bottlenecked auto parts … and emptying tanks of fuel 😆 … warm the cockles of my heart!
Best part: That was 3 DAYS AGO.
Imagine it today.
We need helicopter shots.
This move, along with the plan of putting tariffs on Mexico’s cars should they not round up the border surgers, really demonstrates Trump’s brilliance.
It reminds me of the story about Trump and the flagpole, where the city told him he could only have the flagpole so high. So instead of surrendering to the city, he just built the flagpole the height they required and then built a mound under the flagpole to get the overall height he wanted.
Mexico does nothing to stop the surge or the new caravans. Politicians complain about how closing the border would affect commerce.
Problem solver Trump effectively closes the border by slowing the traffic through it, and he also incentivizes Mexico with the tariff threat.
CEO problem solving at the highest level. This guy is a genius. Nothing stops him, he simply finds an alternative solution. Mexico woke up REAL quick, too. Real quick.
We are so blessed to have POTUS as president.
One other thought. Look at how wrecked AOC is after just a few months in office. Her polls are terrible. And then think of how crushed Biden was after just one week of bad press (kind of bad).
Then think of how POTUS has dealt with FIVE YEARS of bad press, 4 years of state-led investigations, 90%+ negative media coverage and is not only still standing, he’s just starting to pick up speed.
No one else could have withstood this like Trump. It’s unbelievable. Seeing how Biden and AOC have been shattered in such a short period of time with a teeny fraction of what POTUS goes through really helps put it all into perspective. Trump is on a totally different level than any other politician in his ability to fight and survive and thrive. It’s amazing, and just what America needed now.
Accurate and brilliantly stated. Thank you!
The big take-away from this weekend was the Army Corps of Engineers saying that there will be 450 miles of new wall done by December 2020.
No one appears to be focused on that revelation.
I find that odd.
Yeah. Basically, Trump is getting the Wall built. Another promise delivered. And that is not what the media wants to tell people.
It’s so bad that CNN, the other day, went out of their way to say that the plaque that POTUS was given (and I think another memorial was also embedded into the wall at the place he got the plaque) was for a piece of the Wall that Obama began. No joking.
450 miles of like 750 miles that need done. Well in hand, the entire project.
Only BarryCare remains of Trump’s promises to fulfill, if the Wall gets done. That is not a message that the media wants voters to hear headed into 2020. Simply put, he’s done everything he said he would and then some, but for Thumbs Down guy.
The media wants Trump’s base to be mad at him. Hard to do that if you’re talking about 450 miles getting built by next year. Also, the media doesn’t want Dems to feel like Trump’s winning. But he is.
Oh yeah – Obama built walls, alright – walls that patriotic citizens tore down, thankfully
Love it. Thanks Nimrod!
Great comparisons, M🇺🇸A🇺🇸G🇺🇸A!
President Trump’s opponents have no idea how much momentum he’s building on each Agenda Pathway, not to mention how fast he’s MULTIPLYING Pathways and accumulating both Domestic and International Leaders to contribute to each.
BKR love your breakdown. It’s
gonna be HELL too with summer
heat just around the corner.
LOLOL.
Parallel to the emergent lawfare pogrom by the Demonrats are several subsidiary pogroms currently flying ” under the media radar ” . Chief among them is the burgeoning expansion of “Red Flag ” laws wherein a citizen may be deprived of his constitutional right ( by force majure ) without warning or due process ! Right now this process only involves firearms but ( given recent statements by J. Zuckerberg ) possibly could be extended to public speech in our current climate of hysteria . The keynote to both – one actual, one looming – is the very low “bar” a complaint would have to clear to authorize police intervention . With the ” Red Flag Laws ” we’re already seeing dramatic upticks in numbers of these “pro-active interventions ” with the identities of the instigators sealed . A teflon slope indeed !
Do not be alarmed, comrades, that I, V. I. Lenin, here again so soon from mausoleum after first time to address you. Once you back from what people’s author Raymond Chandler call “Big Sleep,” it become difficult to stop self-commenting affair of day.
And we have extreme serious counter-revolutionary problem, tovariches — almost as bad Stalin rescind my New Economic Policy for idiot Five-Year Plan, doomed to failure before start. He was dumb as AOC.
But never mind. Real danger today come from skillionaire — almost as rich Elton John — libertarian (although he hide from public) graduate of London School Economic (feh!) Sir Mick Jagger! He have heart valve problem and go to New York for replacement with private doctor instead of waiting turn British National Health like good people’s artist. It would only have been few month. Or years. What betrayal of working class!
Anyway, back to serious matter healthcare. I read on internet — yes, we have wi-fi mausoleum… but Robert Mueller have password, so must change — some punditsky say I write socialized medicine best road of all to communist society. Maybe I did, maybe I didn’t. My Collected Works 45 volumes, so hard to remember, even for me. But not bad idea. You control life and death — you control it all.
So maybe socialized medicine not so good. It also cause big problem for Stalin who die under mysterious circumstance. Of course, they do same thing your Democrats — blame Jews.
Okay, back to mausoleum, but first must answer promised question from last time. How does Lenin feel about same-sex marriage? Frankly, Lenin not interested in who marry who. Marry your horse, if you want. Just have good horse lawyer.
Next time, more on campaign 2020. Tell you how I met Bernie Sanders in sing-along Novosibirsk. Will answer question — is Bernie good enough Communist to be president?
Michael Caputo|4/4/2019
Topics: Inviting crazies * ClintonInc v Uncle Joe, and things you gotta’ check out – plus much, much more…
ClintonInc v Uncle Joe (Episode 29)
https://www.stillstandingpodcast.com/podcast/episode/19c24bc1/clintoninc-v-uncle-joe-episode-29
https://www.stillstandingpodcast.com/
,a href=”https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/lenin-evaluates-democratic-candidates-for-2020/”>Comrades,
I know what you think I, Vladimir Ilyich Lenin, have risen from my mausoleum by Kremlin Wall Red Square as amusement for Day of Fools of April. Not so! Trust me, bolsheviki, I do not play idle game in honor reactionary bourgeois holiday invented to drug proletariat with bad jokes. We are at moment history very grave. Mueller Report is disaster and orange-haired robber baron who tweet imperialist lies to working class will once again be president American States.
Our old comrade John Brennan promised this would not happen, swore so, but, alas, tovariches, as I told Zinoviev at Second International, even best friend not to be trusted. The revolutionary checks twice! We do not want to make mistake of past. We must not overreach. Stalin, Pol Pot, Ho, Maduro, Tom Hayden, Sean Penn, even Mao try to do too much too soon. Everything take time. That is why necessary examine Democratic candidates carefully. Those with big mouth die quickly. Those with sloppy hands die faster.
But first—important. More Mueller report only make worse, make easier for Trump. Enough of Mueller and FISA. Smart revolutionary shut up about this. Learn from errors. Send Adam Schiff to Gulag or Amerikansky version of Lubyanka if he keep talking. I not like Beria but he knew how to handle these idioty.
Also this Nadler. Shove him down hole or send to Israel where no doubt they eat alive or turn into matzo balls for Passover. Tant pis pour lui, as French say. Now that we take care of “useful idiots” – I know, I never say that, but pretend – back to candidates. As I said, group very distressing. Not even good hothead, like Trotsky. But we examine anyway.
Okay, the old man Biden with hands and hair plugs. Did not think possible but dumber than Brezhnev. Doesn’t he know girls make fun of men with plugs? No wonder he kiss ladies hair like senile vampire. If Biden nominee, make Trump president for life and install gold escalator White House.
– more –
https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/lenin-evaluates-democratic-candidates-for-2020/
