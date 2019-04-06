Saturday April 6th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Happy Caturday!
The kind to not make angry.
OMGoodness. Listen to his “meow”
OK I want one.
Now my cats are looking all over the house for that cat. Intruder alert!!
Another Caturday…
So soft and precious.
Caturday in the park…
Alligator meat is very tasty.
Great band, great song. Saw them live shortly before Terry Kath died. One of my top five all time concerts. Thanks!
Once burned, Twice shy
This is great news!
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/trump-not-attending-white-house-correspondents-dinner-says-hell-hold-a-very-positive-rally-instead
Always Abounding
“Therefore, my beloved brethren, be ye stedfast, unmoveable, always abounding in the work of the Lord, forasmuch as ye know that your labor is not in vain in the Lord” (I Cor. 15:58).
We should note carefully that the Apostle Paul here addresses only his brethren in Christ, those who have truly been born again — born into the family of God.
Furthermore, he sent this appeal to Christians everywhere: to “all that in every place call upon the name of Jesus Christ our Lord” (I Cor. 1:2). He knew that there is a tendency among all believers to be tempted to abandon the work of the Lord through discouragement or carelessness, so he pleads with us to be “stedfast” and “unmoveable,” reminding us that our labor is “not in vain in the Lord.”
How we need this exhortation! We do not soon abandon our businesses or homes. We toil on in spite of difficulties and obstacles, and when the outlook is darkest we often work the hardest. Sometimes our bodies suffer for it, but we do not immediately give up.
And how much more urgent is the work of the Lord! Souls are perishing all about us for whom Christ died. It is our plain duty to pray for them and tell them of His love. It is our responsibility to toil and sacrifice that they may hear and believe the good news. What shall we say when some day we stand before our Savior if we have been satisfied merely to know Him ourselves? And what will He say?
Let us then be up and doing, “always abounding in the work of the Lord.” Life is too short to fritter away the precious moments God has given us to proclaim His saving grace. Let us tell them, then, by lip and by life, by our testimony and by our behavior, that “Christ Jesus came into the world to save sinners” and that “we have redemption through His blood, the forgiveness of sins according to the riches of His grace” (Eph. 1:7).
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/always-abounding/
1 Corinthians 15:58 Therefore, my beloved brethren, be ye stedfast, unmoveable, always abounding in the work of the Lord, forasmuch as ye know that your labour is not in vain in the Lord.
1 Corinthians 1:2 Unto the church of God which is at Corinth, to them that are sanctified in Christ Jesus, called to be saints, with all that in every place call upon the name of Jesus Christ our Lord, both theirs and ours:
Ephesians 1:7 In whom we have redemption through his blood, the forgiveness of sins, according to the riches of his grace;
Thanks Dreamboat annie, had not heard it before. Love it. Nice and nasty.
Glad this is getting passed through the Oregon state legislature. Wonder if any other states will adopt it. I hate have to reset all my clocks twice each year.
https://www.kptv.com/news/oregon-senate-oks-permanent-daylight-saving-time/article_e4890c0e-f115-5800-b274-7b6c7e1cbed0.html?utm_medium=social&utm_source=email&utm_campaign=user-share
Thanks for your prayers.
The old bat had open heart, quintuple bypass surgery in January. I asked at the time for your prayers and they were obviously sent. Guess what??? They worked. I feel like a brand new bat. The medicine I am on is making me itch like a cat with fleas but I am hoping that can soon be fixed with a change in my prescriptions. Thank you and God bless all of you who said prayers for me. I really needed them. Again, may God bless all of you who cared.
The bat.
Good news, thanks for sharing.
It’s Caterday, Treeprs! Kitties love their dog foster mom.
Not the best symbol to use for a vaccination protest.
https://katu.com/news/local/anti-defamation-league-slams-anti-vaccination-activists-for-using-symbol-from-holocaust
She’s a phony just like Al Sharpton and Hillary Clinton.
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/aoc-mocked-for-accent-at-sharpton-event-compared-to-hillary-clinton
Now if only Nancy Pelosi could have the same thing happen to her causing her to retire early.
https://www.foxnews.com/us/former-sen-harry-reid-loses-civil-lawsuit-over-exercise-device-injury
OH CANADA!
Trudeau and his Liberals sent $10.5M payout to “unknown third party” to keep it safe from Khadr’s victims
The Speer and the Morris families
https://www.therebel.media/liberals-sent-khadr-payout-to-unknown-third-party-to-protect-from-speer-morris-families
So Obama sends them to war, then when our soldiers come abck they are arrested for WAR CRIMES and imprisoned
Trump should pardon him
Some good news
Navy SEAL accused of war crimes reunites with family, ‘extremely happy’ to be out of brig, California rep says
https://www.foxnews.com/us/navy-seal-accused-of-war-crimes-reunites-with-family-is-extremely-happy-to-be-out-of-brig-california-rep-says
