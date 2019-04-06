President Trump Speaks at the Republican Jewish Coalition 2019 Annual Leadership Meeting in Las Vegas….

Today President Trump is speaking to the Republican Jewish Coalition 2019 Annual Leadership Meeting in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Global News Livestream LinkAlternate Livestream Link

51 Responses to President Trump Speaks at the Republican Jewish Coalition 2019 Annual Leadership Meeting in Las Vegas….

  1. Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
    April 6, 2019 at 3:15 pm

    Rather enthusiastic crowd there chanting “Four more years!”

    Big Brother Massmedia is the enemy of Free Speech ~ TRUMP 2020

  2. andyocoregon says:
    April 6, 2019 at 3:25 pm

    This is like a mini-rally. Yay! 🙂

  3. snarkybeach says:
    April 6, 2019 at 3:29 pm

    Our President is on FIRE! (loved the Omar joke…)

  4. Gunner says:
    April 6, 2019 at 3:44 pm

    FOX died in my household a long while back. It’s OANN now — and yes, they’re broadcasting it, as well.

    • andyocoregon says:
      April 6, 2019 at 3:48 pm

      Sorry that you have missed all the great Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham and Fox & Friends shows, plus all the special broadcasts such as this one.

      • Remington says:
        April 6, 2019 at 4:01 pm

        ;Small price to pay, methinks. You can catch these on OAN…or online…maybe C-SPAN….Not missing hannity or laura one iota….I will view Tucker’s monologue once in a while or pick up his highlights on Citizen Free Press…But fox is mostly useles/worthless.

      • jrapdx says:
        April 6, 2019 at 4:02 pm

        Yup, IMO that’s why the good Lord created the on-off button. As long as Fox offers something worth selecting, it pays to be selective. Besides isn’t there merit to the idea that blanket rejection (or acceptance) of things is what radical left Democrats stand for? The “all or none” approach certainly seems much more primitive than a nuanced, carefully curated set of choices characteristic of non-leftists.

      • trishinsouthernillinois says:
        April 6, 2019 at 4:05 pm

        You mean the Fox that advertises all day long they will be covering a TRUMP rally. When rally begins, they air about 15 mins & shrink it down into a small box in the corner, then talk over it & take commercial breaks.
        You mean that Fox?
        No thanks, i KNOW OAN will air a TRUMP appearances (rally, meeting, etc) in it’s entirety with no babbling talking heads or commercials.
        Sorry, not taking any chances with Fox & TRUMP rallys anymore…screw them!

      • tdaly14 says:
        April 6, 2019 at 4:31 pm

        We don’t have cable or dish, but people live stream Fox all the time so we watch on YouTube early the next morning, Tucker, Hannity and Laura. Fox also streams President Trump’s rally’s on Periscope and YouTube. Fox always carries his speeches/rallies, just not on regular tv. You have to check their other sources.

      • Katherine McCoun says:
        April 6, 2019 at 5:12 pm

        It’s easy to watch their good segments or even their entire show on YouTube. Can skip and fewer commercials too!
        Cut the cord!

      • no-nonsense-nancy says:
        April 6, 2019 at 6:02 pm

        I watch them on you tube with no commercials.

  5. Gunner says:
    April 6, 2019 at 4:01 pm

    …not sorry at all. But you stick with ’em if you’d like. More power to u!

  6. andyocoregon says:
    April 6, 2019 at 4:11 pm

    Sen. Lyndsey Graham had a lot of nerve being there shortly after he got on MSM and said President Trump should release his taxes to Congress.

    https://www.cnbc.com/2019/04/04/lindsey-graham-trump-should-release-his-tax-returns.html

    • sejmon says:
      April 6, 2019 at 4:22 pm

      there is many,many reason why I will never ever trust graham….

      Liked by 4 people

      • andyocoregon says:
        April 6, 2019 at 4:25 pm

        He sure seems to run hot and cold. He performed admirably during the Kavanaugh hearings. His scolding of the Democrats was one to remember. But, then he goes and says something stupid such as wanting to see President Trump’s taxes for the past six years.

        Liked by 2 people

        • Sherri Young says:
          April 6, 2019 at 5:36 pm

          Trump could release his taxes but almost nobody would be able to understand them. Probably waaaay too complex for many tax professionals. Almost certainly light years beyond what anyone in Congress or the DNC or (definitely, the DSA) could grasp.

          Trump should not set any precedents here. He was not in public service prior to entering office. It would be much more meaningful to demand tax returns from members of Congress, the judiciary, and career government service employees.

    • snarkybeach says:
      April 6, 2019 at 4:24 pm

      Miss Lindsey is up for reelect

      Liked by 3 people

      • BestBets says:
        April 6, 2019 at 4:38 pm

        Exactly! Lindsey needs the president’s support. If he wins the election, the real Lindsey Graham will re-emerge.

        Liked by 2 people

        • free2313 says:
          April 6, 2019 at 6:20 pm

          I do believe that Lindsey Graham knows damn well that, Trump has no need to release his taxes, now do his accountants suggest he has any need, since Trump is under constant a yearly tax audit…
          So what does Graham have to lose, suggesting Trump should release his taxes? Nothing… And yet he demonstrates to the uninformed, that he is also tough and demanding, with the President…

          It is a constant Game of the Possible Dethroning.. hahhahaaa… A lark for the initiated but a fear by the ignorant subjects , those many trained and controlled pigeons …

  7. andyocoregon says:
    April 6, 2019 at 4:30 pm

    Even Fox Business News channel has some good programs.

    Liked by 1 person

    • yy4u says:
      April 6, 2019 at 4:43 pm

      Fox Business is all some of us have. Fox News is on it’s way to the left wing of the spectrum.

      This is what needs to be done (raiding workplaces). Illegals should be deported and sent to the END OF THE LINE waiting to legally immigrate no matter how long they’ve lived her or how well they’ve followed the law since breaking it by entering illegally and getting a job illegally. (Like saying the burglar shouldn’t go to jail because once he got in the house he followed house rules while managing to elude the home owner). But the MOST GAIN would be realized if now the EMPLOYER of the illegals paid a heavier price than the illegal himself. Fine the employer $10K/illegal up to five illegals (top fine $50K), and 6 months in jail per illegal up to 3 years. NO EXCEPTIONS. NO PLEA BARGAINS.

      After the first employer landed in the slammer that would end illegal employment. Then perhaps those trying to get jobs LEGALLY including those waiting in line to immigrate here would get a decent wage.

      Second step — Banks required to check legality of any person sending a remittance outside the country. Show up with your birth certificate, green card or USA passport or the money doesn’t go over the wire. Should take 1 month before Mexico closes down it’s southern border so tightly a tick couldn’t get through.

      Liked by 3 people

  8. nycjoe (@billthevoter) says:
    April 6, 2019 at 4:43 pm

    Good speech ; maybe the ending ” Greater Than Ever Before” is the new slogan perhaps

    Like

  9. Carson Napier says:
    April 6, 2019 at 4:48 pm

    A man can be a Jew or he can be a democrat, but he can’t legally be a Jew and be a democrat … except in the usual way: one of the two with the mouth, the other with the heart. The spirit of Judaism proclaims the survival of Israel and the meaning of that has no longer been left to guesswork, but made tremendously definite … the Jew must fight all who would commit or enable another genocide or enslavement of the Jews. That is the spirit and the law of Judaism.

    The democrats have their beliefs and actions and it is a perfectly definite set, there is no vagueness about it. They command that the Jew bow to the Muslim at every turn they do him hurt or threaten him and his children with death. Word it as softly as you please, the spirit of the democrats is the spirit of the evil shadowed specter of the Beast of Austria insidiously billowing in and building and building to ever more horrific heights. The moment there is a question about a boundary line or a building or some Muslim somewhere complaining about any matter, see the democrats rise, and see them spit at the Jew from the corner of their twisted forked mouths. The spirit of the democrats being in its nature narcissistic and selfish — it is in their line, it comes natural to them — they can fully live up to all of the hatings of even Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib, for the spirit of Judaism, indeed of decency itself, is entirely impossible to them.

    Liked by 2 people

  10. Papoose says:
    April 6, 2019 at 5:35 pm

    When Trump speaks. I am all ears. MAGA

    Liked by 2 people

  11. Troublemaker10 says:
    April 6, 2019 at 6:06 pm

    I thought Kevin McCarthy’s speech was really good too (positive, inspiring, and a little history).

    People are sooooooo tired of the negative political back and forth. I think by 2020 they will deeply crave the “feel good” and the “upbeat” message of all that unites us as Americans and a rejection of politics of division . I think Americans are tired of being told by democrats that we are a racist, sexist, zenophobic, bigoted people in a bad, horrible country of injustice….

    because they know we are a good people in a great, exceptional, and blessed country.

    Liked by 1 person

  12. vmi80 says:
    April 6, 2019 at 6:27 pm

    Are those MAGA Yamakas people are wearing?

    What a Great Idea!!

    MAGA Shalom!!

    Like

