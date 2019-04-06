April 6th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump administration Day #807

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Dems are Evil !
To them, desperation is the mother of all inventions.
🦅 MAGA—KAGA
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray……..
🌟 “I will sing to the Lord, Because He has dealt bountifully with me.” 🌟
— Psalm 13:6
———————-
🙏 Pray:
— for extra layer of protection for our traveling President Trump and MAGA Team
— ongoing schemes and plots the Dems keep coming up with to destroy President Trump/WeThePeople
— Fake Media loses the War of Words soon
— for AG Barr to do the right thing
— for Constitutional Amendment to abolish Electoral College, to fail
— House Bill allowing illegal aliens to vote, to fail in Senate
— all illegal voting be exposed and corrected
— Congress fix border loopholes NOW
— our American WALL…build it with speed and safety for WALL-builders
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land and sea–against invaders
— for our Military, Border Patrol, ICE, and LEOs
— for our precious border dogs 😉
— Protect American Citizens First
— Good vs Evil
—————————————————–
🦅 “The forgotten men and women of our country will be forgotten no longer.”
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
—————————————-
Read Psalm 91, better known as “The Soldier Psalm” or The Warrior Prayer”
PRECIOUS BORDER DOGS-AMEN!!!!!!!!!!!
Praying Extra !!
10,00 0 a year is more than a 9/11 every 4 months.
As I posted yesterday:
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/trump-not-attending-white-house-correspondents-dinner-says-hell-hold-a-very-positive-rally-instead
Donald Trump Retweet
Donald Trump Retweet
Donald Trump Retweet
we need to end catch and release, which can be done without congress. i like what s.miller said about using existing law.
Anybody know if it’s true that Tucker Carlson presented Joe Biden the Palm and the Croix de la Hair for his years long work with little girls ?
Thanks GP. I’m sure you were set up, Bongino makes that’s case very well. Obama hated you before Trump because of your energy work. No doubt a FISA was put on you before Carter Page. This will all come out, as it must to save a great nation.
“Flynn and me” please.
Katica notified us another batch of Clinton foia were available. Skimming through, IG letters about procedures, lawyers letters, Republicans letter to AG to request SC and more. I didn’t get through everything, but pg 199 has 302 for interview with Justin Cooper? whoever did the bleach bitting. ( been so long I don’t remember all the roles between him & Pagliano ) My eyes too tired to read (will do in morning), but it should be interesting.
https://vault.fbi.gov/hillary-r.-clinton/hillary-r.-clinton-part-31-of-31/view
Sorry Mika. I remember when Trump was in your MSNBC show and before he could hardly even sit down you were rubbing your fingers all through his hair. You have a problem with inappropriate touching.
She’s not aging well.
someone who has an affair while she is married and the person with whom she is having an affair is married – both have young children – they are carrying on their affair without an ounce of discretion or sense of propriety and why is it all with with the company for them to have been doing this?
keep talking, Mika – please continue remind us how you are an expert on what is appropriate
Donald Trump – President’s Public Schedule
https://factba.se/topic/calendar
https://www.nraila.org/articles/20190405/breaking-news-president-trump-to-speak-at-nra-ila-leadership-forum-in-indianapolis
Breaking News: President Trump to speak at NRA-ILA Leadership Forum in Indianapolis
https://comicallyincorrect.com/a-f-branco-cartoon-american-express/
New twist on the Karl Malden ad…..
