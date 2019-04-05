Friday April 5th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
The first reading for holy Mass for Friday of the 4th week of Lent is from Wisdom 2:1,12–22. When I read the following words, I can’t help thinking that they describe the behavior of the Democrats and cohorts from the fake news media and Hollywood with regard to PDJT.
The godless say to themselves, with their misguided reasoning:
“Our life is short and dreary,
nor is there any relief when man’s end comes,
nor is anyone known who can give release from Hades.
Let us lie in wait for the virtuous man, since he annoys us
and opposes our way of life,
reproaches us for our breaches of the law
and accuses us of playing false to our upbringing.
…
Before us he stands, a reproof to our way of thinking,
the very sight of him weighs our spirits down;
his way of life is not like other men’s,
the paths he treads are unfamiliar.
In his opinion we are counterfeit;
he holds aloof from our doings as though from filth;
…
Let us test him with cruelty and with torture,
and thus explore this gentleness of his
and put his endurance to the proof. …”
This is the way they reason, but they are misled,
their malice makes them blind.
They do not know the hidden things of God,
they have no hope that holiness will be rewarded,
they can see no reward for blameless souls.
As we impatiently wait for the perpetrators of the failed PTrump coup to be exposed, indicted, tried, convicted and punished, our ultimate comfort comes from Psalm 37.
For hope, peace and joy, please read all of Psalm 37 for the full picture. It’s more than worth your time!
Psalm 37
The Heritage of the Righteous and the Calamity of the Wicked
A Psalm of David.
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Psalm+37&version=NKJV
Paul and “The Faith Which Once He Destroyed”
“Someone is telling me that Galatians 1:23 proves that Paul didn’t get a new message.”
When we teach that Paul had a unique new message, people sometimes respond by pointing out that this cannot be, since it was said of Paul, right after he got saved, that he “preacheth the faith which once he destroyed.” They insist that this means that the message he preached existed before he preached it. However, you’ll notice that Galatians 1:23 says that they “heard” this. Have you ever heard something spoken that turned out later to be untrue? That could easily be the case here.
Remember, Paul’s gospel and the kingdom gospel were both centered in Christ, and so when Paul got saved and began preaching Christ, that could easily explain how “the churches of Judaea” (Gal. 1:22) “heard” that Paul preached their faith. They would have had to have heard this second hand, from easily confused unbelievers, since believers were afraid to go near Saul in those early days (cf. Acts 9:26).
If there was any truth to the rumor, then the phrase “the faith” was being used in the generic sense. When this phrase is used by Paul, it refers to the body of truth that was given to him (Acts 14:22; 16:5; Rom. 1:5; Gal. 3:23; Eph. 4:13; Col. 1:23; I Tim. 3:9; I Tim. 4:1; II Tim. 3:8; Titus 1:13). When this phrase is used by Bible writers other than Paul, however, it refers to the body of truth of the kingdom message (Acts 6:7; I Pet. 5:9; Jude 1:3).
By Pastor Ricky Kurth
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/paul-and-the-faith-which-once-he-destroyed/
This is a great story about getting busted for playing “boojie-woojie” in downtown London. This is a great stody with some seriously good playing a bit later . . .
ttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bj_lZ4hkJd8
Here it is!
