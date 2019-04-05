April 5th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #806

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
🦅 MAGA—KAGA
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray……..
🌟 “For the wicked boasts of his heart’s desire;
He blesses the greedy and renounces the Lord.
The wicked in his proud countenance does not seek God;
God is in none of his thoughts.” 🌟
— Psalm 10:3-4
———————-
🙏 Pray:
— for extra layer of protection for President Trump as he travels to CA (El Centro, Calexico, and Beverly Hills)
— Expose corrupted Congresspeople who thinks they are above the law
— Adam Schiff get caught in lies..and is removed
— for AG Barr to do the right thing
— for MAGA people to go after Fake Media for spreading more lies and shut them down
— for Constitutional Amendment to abolish Electoral College, to fail
— House Bill allowing illegal aliens to vote, to fail in Senate
— all illegal voting be exposed and corrected
— shut the border down now
— Congress fix border loopholes NOW
— our American WALL…and for builders’ protection, health, and safe equipments
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land and sea–against invaders
— for our Military, Border Patrol, ICE, LEOs, border dogs-protection, alertness, health
— for our Angel Families
— Protect American Citizens First
—————————————————–
🦅 “We will not stand for the vile smears, the hateful attacks, and the vicious assaults on the courageous men and women of ICE, and Border Patrol, and law enforcement. We will protect those who protect us.” (And WeThePeople stand with ICE, CBP, LEOs and President Trump)
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
Amen
Amen.
Thank you Grandma and may God Bless you. 🙏
The key to the legal definition of obstruction of justice lies in the description of the action. Obstruction of justice must be done “corruptly or by threats or force, or by any threatening letter or communication”.
PTrump’s tweets or other statements were not done corruptly, did not make threats and did not involve force. They are opinion, guaranteed by the First Amendment, and have no relation to legal obstruction of justice.
Obstruction of justice – Definition
18 U.S.C. § 1503 defines “obstruction of justice” as an act that “corruptly or by threats or force, or by any threatening letter or communication, influences, obstructs, or impedes, or endeavors to influence, obstruct, or impede, the due administration of justice.”
https://www.law.cornell.edu/wex/obstruction_of_justice
and just exactly what justice was that PDJT might have been obstructing ??
the justice of covering up that he hadn’t colluded with the Ruskies ?
the just ice of exposing conspiracy by Felonia von Pants Suit and friends ?
They knew all this. Just a show for us lesser peasants while we order Prime sh*t for next day.
Thank God VSGPDJT believed there is more to our lives than paying taxes to fund the lives of the conspirators.
What a truly excellent message. This is Scott Adams praiseworthy persuasion.
How can oppos speak against that? “We will never be a a nation of socialism”. We will be a nation of the American Dream.
Keep firing that at Pelosi, Schiff, Nadler, Schmucker, AOC.
Never have so many made, and continue to make, so much about a “report” written by a man and a gang with so little integrity. One would think the “Mueller Report” was the new 3rd Testament of the Bible.
Translating from Orwell Speak.
Undocumented immigrant = Nation Invader.
Undocumented Pharmacist = Crack Dealer
Undocumented Pediatrician = Child Molester.
Undocumented Withdrawal = Back Robbery
Undocumented Lovemaking = Rape
Biden would be a Undocumented Pediatrician.
BACK Robbery? That would be hard to get away with. Probably beyond IMF capability.
Rand is spot on here!
More news reports in China about a groundswell of opinion / political actions against Xi Jinping. The level of criticism is unprecedented. Add to that the rumors of Xi having had a stroke… could be interesting times.
What?? A one year warning? He has already given Mexico a chance.. And they responded by using buses and escorts to transport even more illegals to the American border..
He obviously doesn’t want to tariff vehicles.. He doesn’t want to close the border.. I can understand why from a large corporate point of view..
But the very Sovereignty of the United States of America is at stake..
Corporate economics can survive a loss of Sovereignty..
But a People and Culture of the United States of America cannot..
What is more important Sir..?
I’ve been thinking about Nancy saying she won’t bring a USMCA vote to the floor and PDJT threatening to close the Mexico border- wonder if this is how he gets her to pass the USMCA? (I’m just spit balling here) 😇
The corruption is so deep and so wide, the investigators so compromised… hang them all and let God sort it out.
The title and content of this article it make ya wonder if the author needs a wellness check. The title alone is wrong on so many levels…….
Donald Trump Is Trying to Kill You
Trust the pork producers; fear the wind turbines.
On Walls and Muslims: A Lesson for Pope Francis
“Today, many Muslims, not just of the ISIS-variety, continue to boast that Islam will conquer Rome, the only of five apostolic sees never to have been subjugated by jihad (unlike Antioch, Alexandria, Jerusalem, and Constantinople).
Similarly, Muslims all throughout Europe continue exhibiting the same hostility and contempt for all things and persons non-Islamic, whether by vandalizing churches and breaking crosses, or by raping “infidel” women as theirs by right. (As for Italy, which the pope most recently lectured on the need to absorb more Muslims, click here, here, and/or here for an idea of how these migrants behave.)
And that is the point Pope Francis misses: walls should only go down and bridges should only be extended when both parties are willing to live in amicable peace. Otherwise they serve only to make the destructive work of those who have for centuries been trying to subjugate Europe in the name of Islam that much easier.”
Ho! Ho ! Hey ! Hey! ” Let’s let Congress lead the way ! Show us yours ( tax returns ) and we’ll show you ours ! Does anyone believe AOC is “putting together AKIA furniture ” in her apartment ? I suspect America is ” leaked out ” completely tired of the political shennanigans that are
SOP for the “Beltway Bunch ” . The longer this carnival drags on the more I”m reminded of the John Ross novel ” Unintended Consequences ” !
