President Trump Remarks During Meeting With Military Leadership…

President Donald Trump meets with military leadership at the White House prior to a dinner event. During the briefing session President Trump took some questions from media about the security incident at Mar-a-Lago and a new demand from congress to review his income tax returns. [Video Below – Transcript will follow]
P Trump needs to go offense; big time. About time he goes ba _ _ s to the walls on border shutdown/security.
What a sad looking group.
Stoic.
Which group are you talking about Butch?
But maybe they found out they were going to be served fast food like the Alabama team was.
I don’t think so rf121 as they are Generals and Admirals. Definition of stoic: a person who can endure pain or hardship without showing their feelings or complaining. They will be having a meal prepared for them at the White House not fast food.
Some of you need to loosen up.
Yes indeed,rf 121, yes indeed.
Yes indeed, rf, yes indeed.
Alabama didn’t make the trip.
My bad. That other team.
Maybe not sad but all wearing the same poker faces until the press leaves the room?
They all seemed to be sitting the same way, with folded hands on the table top too. Must have all received the same basic training, when press is around present yourself as neutral as possibly so”sit like this”, “facial expression like that” 🙂
Well, Shanahan seems to be a deep state holdover. So I will agree with you on the left, so to speak.
Let’s see the following people’s tax returns including their spouse…
Pelosi
Waters
Schumer
McConnell
Nadler
Schiff
Cummings
and
Every member on every high ranking committee.
Then do POTUS.
Add Feinstein.
Especially fichi!!!!!
I want to see bank accounts!
And family bank/securities accounts.
Include all their kids.
Piggy, I’d like to see how much those same people and their familiy’s have increased their net worth since being a “public servant”(sarc). My rep, Louie Gohmert, hasn’t increased his net worth other than the usual value of his home in Tyler. That is something we should look at when we vote.
Sherry, I’d like to see your rep run for the Senate…seems to be a straight shooter & a real live Texan if you know what I mean 😊
If we had actual militarily leadership worthy of the name, instead of a bunch of Bourbon Generals, we would have been out of the Trillion Dollar Bridge To Nowhere, Afcrapistan, long ago, not still there in a mind numbing year 18 of stupidity, and our $720 billion a year military, more expensive than to next 6 nations combined, would have at least 100,000 troops on our southern border stopping the invasion of our country. Our military leadership isn’t worth a warm bucket of spit. Patton would shoot them all.
The top peace negotiators of the Taliban are Obama’s released GITMO convicts.
Who has the breifcase? Leave it under the table, announce ‘Lunch’ and run.
“If we had actual militarily leadership worthy of the name, instead of a bunch of Bourbon Generals, we would have been out of the Trillion Dollar Bridge To Nowhere, Afcrapistan, long ago,..”
_____________________________________________________________________
I would gently suggest that politics is the reason we are still there, not the lack of adequate military leadership. The top military guys still take their orders from the politicians.
You make a very fair point.
I’m with Carson Napier 100% It’s maddening how ineffective these bureaucrats are. We defeated the Axis, highly industrialized, powerful nation’s in less than 4 years. Of course we had Patton, Eisenhower, Bradley, MacArthur, Harry S. Truman AND the Enola Gay. Drop a nuke in the Afghan desert and in the Mexican desert, powerful enough to generate an highly visible mushroom cloud yet weak enough and remote enough to minimize collateral damage. Impeach away. Samson Trump takes down the great Temple of the swamp by releasing everything. Desperate times… That’s where we are. MAGA/KAG !
Being a General means someone is a generalist rather than a specialist. Today that means, rather than specializing in only one form of stupidity, the Officer is able to demonstrate many forms of stupidity simultaneously.
While wearing red stilettos.
Must be basic training…only the SEALS would wear the 4 inchers.
You know…the kind Melania knows how to conquer?
BTW, there are no socks in stilettos.
BTW…that is a French heel. Of course, only the French would have half-a$$ed high heels. French heel…a double entendre. Wow, a quadrouple entendre!
Your Army
Soldiers in high heels draw online outburst
The press tried to bait him into saying something about Biden I noticed there at the end. Unsuccessfully.
