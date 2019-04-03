President Trump Remarks During Meeting With Military Leadership…

Posted on April 3, 2019 by

President Donald Trump meets with military leadership at the White House prior to a dinner event.  During the briefing session President Trump took some questions from media about the security incident at Mar-a-Lago and a new demand from congress to review his income tax returns.  [Video Below – Transcript will follow]

34 Responses to President Trump Remarks During Meeting With Military Leadership…

  1. RTD (@rtddfw) says:
    April 3, 2019 at 8:07 pm

    P Trump needs to go offense; big time. About time he goes ba _ _ s to the walls on border shutdown/security.

  2. butch cassidy says:
    April 3, 2019 at 8:13 pm

    What a sad looking group.

  3. Piggy says:
    April 3, 2019 at 8:17 pm

    Let’s see the following people’s tax returns including their spouse…

    Pelosi
    Waters
    Schumer
    McConnell
    Nadler
    Schiff
    Cummings

    and

    Every member on every high ranking committee.

    Then do POTUS.

  4. Carson Napier says:
    April 3, 2019 at 8:28 pm

    If we had actual militarily leadership worthy of the name, instead of a bunch of Bourbon Generals, we would have been out of the Trillion Dollar Bridge To Nowhere, Afcrapistan, long ago, not still there in a mind numbing year 18 of stupidity, and our $720 billion a year military, more expensive than to next 6 nations combined, would have at least 100,000 troops on our southern border stopping the invasion of our country. Our military leadership isn’t worth a warm bucket of spit. Patton would shoot them all.

    • WSB says:
      April 3, 2019 at 8:52 pm

      The top peace negotiators of the Taliban are Obama’s released GITMO convicts.

      Who has the breifcase? Leave it under the table, announce ‘Lunch’ and run.

    • DJ says:
      April 3, 2019 at 9:11 pm

      “If we had actual militarily leadership worthy of the name, instead of a bunch of Bourbon Generals, we would have been out of the Trillion Dollar Bridge To Nowhere, Afcrapistan, long ago,..”
      _____________________________________________________________________
      I would gently suggest that politics is the reason we are still there, not the lack of adequate military leadership. The top military guys still take their orders from the politicians.

    • Michael Todaro says:
      April 3, 2019 at 9:25 pm

      I’m with Carson Napier 100% It’s maddening how ineffective these bureaucrats are. We defeated the Axis, highly industrialized, powerful nation’s in less than 4 years. Of course we had Patton, Eisenhower, Bradley, MacArthur, Harry S. Truman AND the Enola Gay. Drop a nuke in the Afghan desert and in the Mexican desert, powerful enough to generate an highly visible mushroom cloud yet weak enough and remote enough to minimize collateral damage. Impeach away. Samson Trump takes down the great Temple of the swamp by releasing everything. Desperate times… That’s where we are. MAGA/KAG !

  5. Carson Napier says:
    April 3, 2019 at 8:37 pm

    Being a General means someone is a generalist rather than a specialist. Today that means, rather than specializing in only one form of stupidity, the Officer is able to demonstrate many forms of stupidity simultaneously.

  6. thegoosefish says:
    April 3, 2019 at 8:58 pm

    The press tried to bait him into saying something about Biden I noticed there at the end. Unsuccessfully.

