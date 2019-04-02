April 2nd – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #803

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Advertisements
LikeLike
LikeLike
WHAT IF YOU LAUNCH A PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN AND NO ONE SHOWS UP?
Welcome to the worst 2020 kickoff rally in America.
April 2, 2019 by Daniel Greenfield
https://www.frontpagemag.com/fpm/273338/what-if-you-launch-presidential-campaign-and-no-daniel-greenfield
LikeLike