Sunday March 31st – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Desiderata
Go placidly amid the noise and haste,
and remember what peace there may be in silence.
As far as possible without surrender
be on good terms with all persons.
Speak your truth quietly and clearly;
and listen to others,
even the dull and the ignorant;
they too have their story.
Avoid loud and aggressive persons,
they are vexations to the spirit.
If you compare yourself with others,
you may become vain and bitter;
for always there will be greater and lesser persons than yourself.
Enjoy your achievements as well as your plans.
Keep interested in your own career, however humble;
it is a real possession in the changing fortunes of time.
Exercise caution in your business affairs;
for the world is full of trickery.
But let this not blind you to what virtue there is;
many persons strive for high ideals;
and everywhere life is full of heroism.
Be yourself.
Especially, do not feign affection.
Neither be cynical about love;
for in the face of all aridity and disenchantment
it is as perennial as the grass.
Take kindly the counsel of the years,
gracefully surrendering the things of youth.
Nurture strength of spirit to shield you in sudden misfortune.
But do not distress yourself with dark imaginings.
Many fears are born of fatigue and loneliness.
Beyond a wholesome discipline,
be gentle with yourself.
You are a child of the universe,
no less than the trees and the stars;
you have a right to be here.
And whether or not it is clear to you,
no doubt the universe is unfolding as it should.
Therefore be at peace with God,
whatever you conceive Him to be,
and whatever your labors and aspirations,
in the noisy confusion of life keep peace with your soul.
With all its sham, drudgery, and broken dreams,
it is still a beautiful world.
Be cheerful.
Strive to be happy.
Max Ehrmann, Desiderata, Copyright 1952.
Faith Versus Presumption
The Word of God declares in Hebrews 11:6 that “without faith it is impossible to please Him”.
There is nothing that will haunt a man like the fear that God may be displeased with him, nor any joy comparable to the assurance that He is pleased. It is foolish, however, to suppose that we can please God with the things we think He desires. We must give Him what He says He desires. Thank God, it is not difficult to determine this, for He tells us again and again in His Word that it is faith He desires most of all. He wants us to trust Him, to take Him at His Word.
The Bible tells us at length how God loved us in spite of our sin and gave His blessed Son to die on Calvary’s tree to clear our title to heaven, but alas, instead of taking Him at His Word, thousands turn away from His gracious offer, “going about to establish their own righteousness” (Rom.10:3).
They do “good works” and make great sacrifices, thinking that a God of love will surely accept their efforts and overlook their sins. But this is presumption, not faith. How can a just God overlook sin? We should thank Him that in His matchless love He himself paid for our sins so that we might be free, and that salvation is “the gift of God”, obtained by faith alone.
Cain presumed that God would accept his attractive sacrifice instead of the prescribed one, but God refused both him and his offering. Pharaoh presumed that he could take his armies through the Red Sea as Moses had done, but he perished in the sea for presuming on God. Naaman, the leper, refused God’s way of cleansing, saying, “I thought…”, but the great general remained a leper until he took God at His Word. Will you take God at His Word and trust Christ as your Saviour?
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/faith-versus-presumption/
Hebrews 11:6 But without faith it is impossible to please him: for he that cometh to God must believe that he is, and that he is a rewarder of them that diligently seek him.
Romans 10:3 For they being ignorant of God’s righteousness, and going about to establish their own righteousness, have not submitted themselves unto the righteousness of God.
1 Corinthians 15:1 Moreover, brethren, I declare unto you the gospel which I preached unto you, which also ye have received, and wherein ye stand;
2 By which also ye are saved, if ye keep in memory what I preached unto you, unless ye have believed in vain.
3 For I delivered unto you first of all that which I also received, how that Christ died for our sins according to the scriptures;
4 And that he was buried, and that he rose again the third day according to the scriptures:
Ephesians 2:8 For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God:
9 Not of works, lest any man should boast.
Have a wonderful Sunday, Treepers. Especially in times when we are most troubled our Lord is there to help us.
Amen to that Garrison!
So loved a cappella singing in high school. Thank you for posting a great group and the happy memories, Garrison!
“AUSTIN, Texas — Some Christian schools have encountered hospitals and schools that refuse to accept their nursing and education students for jobs and internships, Shirley Hoogstra, president of the Council for Christian Colleges and Universities, told The Christian Post.
The students are being turned away due to the colleges’ understanding of marriage as between one man and one woman. The problem is not widespread, Hoogstra explained, but it is an issue that the CCCU has been dealing with and is concerned about for the future.”
more at link….
https://www.christianpost.com/news/christian-college-nursing-education-students-getting-blacklisted-cccu-president-says.html
O Lord, our Lord, your majestic name fills the earth!
Your glory is higher than the heavens.
Psalm 8:1
FYI lots of critical commentary about Xi Jinping in Asia, including a rumor that he might be injured or possibly had a stroke. This video compares recent state visits, he’s obviously less mobile:
Vintage cars…
At Multnomah Falls, Oregon, 1918
The Way Of The World
Creepy Joe Biden, better known as “Plugs”
Goes out of his way to give the girls hugs.
He comes up behind with his hands everywhere,
Standing real close while snuffling their hair.
Now, you might think that he has some nerve,
But he is compelled . . . a full-blown perv.
While little girls hide and their mothers lament,
Dimms think Joe Perv should be President.
Creepy Joe as President sure seems strange,
But not to the Dimms since they’re all deranged.
Morals and ethics are meaningless now;
Dimms worship perversion, it’s their sacred cow.
There’s a moral here that we shouldn’t miss,
The Dimms will take us to Hades’ abyss.
Their gate, the wide gate, their passage, broad;
Their way, the world’s way; no Truth, Life or God.
patrick, this popped into my head this morning. It has been years since I last thought about this song, but it immediately connected.
Since I am not always on the prayer thread, I just wanted to dedicate this to you on a lovely Sunday. The Aretha Franklin version. Enjoy!
