President Trump’s Campaign Manager, Brad Parscale, Discusses Mueller Report…

President Trump’s Campaign Mananger, Brad Parscale, talks with Fox News’ Jesse Waters about the Mueller report, and the campaign plans for the 2020 trail ahead.
Damn, that dude is tall, even with boots.
Brad Parscale 6′ 8″…PDJT 6′ 3″
Trump Towers…
There is an aspect to the release of the report not discussed. The report and the evidence will be release separately.
1. The release of the report itself will be done in redacted form, with expected battles to remove redactions, possibly from both sides. Suspect the classified versions will exist with no redactions and the leak of those will create all sorts of legal discussion and possibly charges. That will be a major test for AG Barr.
I also believe the released “report” will not include all, if any, of the referenced evidence. That is the reason the President is Ok with a release without a White House legal review for executive and legal protections of the evidence per US Code.
2. Then the evidence will be release separately after review by DoJ, the white House Counsel and the President’s lawyers for purposes of identifying items impacted by executive privilege as well as subject to legal restrictions and national security. There will be a separate battle for release of the evidence. Again, another test for AG Barr in handling leakers.
As for the President, he needs to put the fear of god into his personal retinue, concerning leaks. That includes being cut loose for prosecution and doing the perp walk after being fired. As for the rest of the democrats and republicans, classify appropriately and declare publicly the AG has been instructed to prosecute all leakers and users of classified data per properly cited US Codes.
White House waived executive privilege. Trump’s position is that he wants the whole report out there.
That is the report, but again does it include the evidence? I suspect not.
He waived executive privilege for the “report”. In working with the government, I found the legalese of words is critical.
The lack of evidence in the report is proof it was hidden. Ask any democrat lol.
He keeps coming back to healthcare, even though immigration is really a hot-button topic right now. Shows the Trump campaign is really making an effort to go after the healthcare issue.
The discussion on data is very encouraging. 30% democrats at the Michigan rally? Wow. But I believe it.
Good observations. I “think” why they keep going back to healthcare is because, perhaps, President Trump is actually going to shut down the boarder and start playing hardball by putting a stake in the heart of the matter.
He was smart to offer the Southern nations the opportunity to “prove” themselves in a meaningful way. Now that the rest of the world has seen just how fake Mexico, Honduras, and Guatemala really are, Trump can play hardball without lacking the evidence he tried diplomatically.
34% Parscale said. I think that neither the democrat or the republican parties are what they used to be with PDJT exposing them. Maybe people are looking for common sense and we know he’s the only one who gives a crap, much less cares, about America (I say the last bit to try to convince my family that he is not what the media tells you he is). Hard to imagine any of the others care about Americans.
Healthcare is the number one free stuff issue and a major cause of the 2018 House Loss by the Republicans. It is a crucial effort for the crossover voters, the President know he needs to retain in 2020 in order to win.
Immigration reform is critical, yet too few voters under stand the financial and constitutional issues regarding immigration. Media and Uni-party spin cloud the issue into a muddy pool of water requiring allot of time to comprehend. There are “shock” statistics not yet deployed the President can use late in the campaign to win this issue with the crossover voters. Its healthcare that is the Achilles heal at this point.
Parscale is a data and tech guy. I certainly hope he has a grasp on the breadth and enormity of the rigged electronic voting schemes that the Blue states are employing. There is absolutely no chain-of-custody with bipartisan authentication of the integrity of the votes even remotely possible with these schemes. They can, and do, add votes at any time. You saw it happen in Orange County CA in the 2018 mid-terms, Add in early voting, mail-in voting and absentee voting , and they can completely control the outcomes. They don’t even need illegals to pull off the fraud anymore.
More rallies…more data, oh yea!!!
34% dems in Grand Rapids. Nice.
More amazing to realize that they had to come very early to get inside. I wonder what the democrat ratio was inside verses outside overflow crowd.
I really like Brad! I think he can engineer another win.
We don’t feel the rage over the fake news because we know it is fake to begin with.
Going back in years to Geraldo Rivera and “The Mystery of Al Capone’s Vaults” is where America got sucked in to watching a much hyped special. After the vaults came up empty, Geraldo’s name was mud.
The democrats have to be really pissed after getting 2 years of hype when the vault of the Muller Report came up empty. Al Capone’s vaults only had a few weeks of hype. Imagine being strung along for 2 years around the clock hype.
The walls are closing in on the fake news media, not Trump. I still think Trump should start calling the democrats the party of fake news and marry the two together. It would be quite the branding.
And just like that…we go from mueller to the big ugly.
https://saraacarter.com/solomon-time-to-question-obama-and-clinton-about-fisa-warrant/
Looking forward to this interview tomorrow nite…wonder why they were picked for scoops!!!
As Big has noted,
John Solomon and Sara Carter are on Life Liberty and Levin tomorrow,
also note tomorrow morning on Full Measure, Sharyl Attkisson is interviewing Carter Page.
I already set my dvr.
Now that the threat of Mueller is gone people are free to speak.
The shit is about to hit the fan my friends.
ICYMI
Personal relationship with mueller?!
Elaborate please.
“Personal relationship with mueller?!”
THIS!!!
If Papa D can get an interview on FOX where someone will STFU and let him tell his story, it will be very educational.
Levin if your out there, get him.
I wrote to Trump campaign this week to suggest simultaneous virtual rallies in multiple cities to be seen cheering with live rally on big screen. Have local rally in each of the cities one hour in advance of Trump appearing on screen. This could turn into local watch rallies to keep the faithful energized and working to put up best pro-Trump candidate. In St. Louis, MO we can decide on someone to primary Rhino, anti-Trumper Roy Blunt. In Kentucky, get rid of McConnell, etc. Yes, more rallies!!!
Nobody is better at data than Team Trump. Which is why the Dems and the media went nuclear on Cambridge Analytica. They are scared, and they should be scared.
Much yet to do, but things are shaping up for POTUS in 2020.
What encourages me, among other things, is I am seeing and hearing people who did not vote for POTUS in 2016 who want to vote for him in 2020. And there seems to be even more Monster Vote out there, as Brad mentions in this interview (people they see in their data who have rarely voted in the last 4 cycles).
The 2020 election will be the Battle of the Monsters: Monster Vote (real live eligible citizens who vote once) vs Monster Cheat (everybody else with a ton of fantasy make believe).
Agree Parscale is talented. I’ve been impressed since the long interview when he shot down the Cambridge analytical “scandal”. However, I think the less the opposition knows abt. how he gets data the better, and I am definitely concerned with the campaign sharing info & strategy with the Ronna McDaniel RNC.
I’ll be eager to track movement in my Congressional District, MN-05. Maybe we can shuck off the Democrat’s power grip up here.
Recruiting and retaining WINNERS confirms one a WINNER…Here we have more evidence!
“I was good I could talk a mile minute…..”
Sally Yates calls for the truth about her should be revealed …
Sally Yates, another POS, let us see what role she participated with this coup and fraud against the american people.
