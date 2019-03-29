Friday March 29th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Who Are the Dogs and Swine?
“Who are the dogs and swine in Matthew 7:6 please?”
“Give not that which is holy unto the dogs, neither cast ye your pearls before swine, lest they trample them under their feet, and turn again and rend you.”
A “pearl” is a living stone, a precious stone created by a living creature. Since Peter says that to come to the Lord under the kingdom program was to come to Him “as unto a living stone” (1 Pet. 2:4), the “pearl of great price” was Christ (Matt. 13:46), the most “precious” stone of all (1 Pet. 2:6,7). Hebrews who found Christ under the kingdom program “sold all” to obtain Him (Matt. 13:46 cf. Luke 18:22; Acts 2:45). When they associated themselves with the Lord in this way, they themselves became “lively stones” (1 Pet. 2:5), and these are the pearls the Lord was saying should not be cast to the swine. So who are the swine?
Swine were associated with demons (Mark 5:11-13), and the only time swine and dogs are mentioned together (2 Pet. 2:22), they are associated with “false prophets” (v. 1) who, like Balaam, knew the way of God but had “forsaken the right way” (vv. 15,16), men who had “known the way of righteousness” (v. 21) but chose to “turn from the holy commandment delivered unto them” (v. 21), showing they were Hebrews who were never saved (1 John 2:19). In the Tribulation that the Lord was preparing His Hebrew hearers to go through, there will be a strong temptation to cast the lively stone pearls of believers into the clutches of these demonically-controlled false prophets. This temptation will be so strong that even family members might sell one another out (Micah 7:5,6) thinking they are serving God (John 16:2). If family members yield to this temptation, however, the Lord warns that the swine of these demonically-controlled false prophets will “turn again and rend” them.
By Pastor Ricky Kurth
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/who-are-the-dogs-and-swine/
Matthew 7:6 Give not that which is holy unto the dogs, neither cast ye your pearls before swine, lest they trample them under their feet, and turn again and rend you.
1 Peter 2:4 To whom coming, as unto a living stone, disallowed indeed of men, but chosen of God, and precious,
Matthew 13:46 Who, when he had found one pearl of great price, went and sold all that he had, and bought it.
1 Peter 2:6 Wherefore also it is contained in the scripture, Behold, I lay in Sion a chief corner stone, elect, precious: and he that believeth on him shall not be confounded.
7 Unto you therefore which believe he is precious: but unto them which be disobedient, the stone which the builders disallowed, the same is made the head of the corner,
Luke 18:22 Now when Jesus heard these things, he said unto him, Yet lackest thou one thing: sell all that thou hast, and distribute unto the poor, and thou shalt have treasure in heaven: and come, follow me.
Acts 2:45 And sold their possessions and goods, and parted them to all men, as every man had need.
1 Peter 2:5 Ye also, as lively stones, are built up a spiritual house, an holy priesthood, to offer up spiritual sacrifices, acceptable to God by Jesus Christ.
Mark 5:11 Now there was there nigh unto the mountains a great herd of swine feeding.
12 And all the devils besought him, saying, Send us into the swine, that we may enter into them.
13 And forthwith Jesus gave them leave. And the unclean spirits went out, and entered into the swine: and the herd ran violently down a steep place into the sea, (they were about two thousand;) and were choked in the sea.
2 Peter 2:22 But it is happened unto them according to the true proverb, The dog is turned to his own vomit again; and the sow that was washed to her wallowing in the mire.
2 Peter 2:1 But there were false prophets also among the people, even as there shall be false teachers among you, who privily shall bring in damnable heresies, even denying the Lord that bought them, and bring upon themselves swift destruction.
2 Peter 1:15 Moreover I will endeavour that ye may be able after my decease to have these things always in remembrance.
16 For we have not followed cunningly devised fables, when we made known unto you the power and coming of our Lord Jesus Christ, but were eyewitnesses of his majesty.
1 John 2:19 They went out from us, but they were not of us; for if they had been of us, they would no doubt have continued with us: but they went out, that they might be made manifest that they were not all of us.
Micah 7:5 Trust ye not in a friend, put ye not confidence in a guide: keep the doors of thy mouth from her that lieth in thy bosom.
6 For the son dishonoureth the father, the daughter riseth up against her mother, the daughter in law against her mother in law; a man’s enemies are the men of his own house.
John 16:2 They shall put you out of the synagogues: yea, the time cometh, that whosoever killeth you will think that he doeth God service.
