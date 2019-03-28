President Trump MAGA Rally, Grand Rapids, Michigan – 7:00pm EST Livestream…

Posted on March 28, 2019 by

Tonight President Donald J. Trump is holding a MAGA rally at the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan.  The anticipated start time for President Trump is 7:00pm with pre-rally events earlier.

RSBN Livestream LinkGST Livestream LinkAlternate Livestream Link

.

4 Responses to President Trump MAGA Rally, Grand Rapids, Michigan – 7:00pm EST Livestream…

  1. Amy1212 says:
    March 28, 2019 at 5:36 pm

    Thank you, President Trump. Your rally is just what I needed! More winning!!

  2. Duke of Cumberland says:
    March 28, 2019 at 5:46 pm

    I want to see him shock the world and narrate to the crowd a long awaited classified document.

  3. Kalena says:
    March 28, 2019 at 5:47 pm

    If you want a “pregame” play by play – local radio station WOOD radio is on the air between now and the rally start. You can find them at I heart radio. Do a search for Grand Rapids MI stations.

  4. Scott Lyddon says:
    March 28, 2019 at 5:48 pm

    I hope he enjoys himself tonight! I know I’m looking forward to a victory celebration. It’s been over four months since we’ve been on a roll. I see good long hot streak coming!

