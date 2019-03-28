March 28th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #798

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
🎈 🎈 Tomorrow…..is…..Rally Time !!
President Trump’s rally in Grand Rapids, MI at 7pm ET.
🦅 MAGA—KAG
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray……..
🌟 “For You, O Lord, will bless the righteous;
With favor You will surround him as with a shield.” 🌟
— Psalm 5:12
———————-
Praise: Dems’ abilities to cover lies is getting sloppy (Thank you, Jussie Smollett, for making your problems worse)
———————
🙏 Pray:
— protection & USSS loyalty for President Trump, family and MAGA Team 24/7
— we go on the offense to catch those who started/took part in fake claims of Trump/Russians collusion… and charged all of them…including Fake Media
— for AG Barr to follow our Rules of Law
— all illegal voting be exposed and corrected
— House Bill allowing illegal aliens to vote, to fail in Senate
— stop the flow of invaders
— our American WALL…and for builders’ protection, health, and safe equipments
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land and sea–against invaders
— for our Military, Border Patrol, ICE, LEOs, border dogs-protection, alertness, health
— for our persecuted Christians around the world and in USA
— for our younger generation of Americans to stay true to our Heavenly Father and Founding Fathers’ plans for America
— Repeal ObamaCare
—————————————————–
🦅 “The United States recognizes Israel’s absolute right to defend itself ……Today, I am taking a historic action to promote Israel’s ability to defend itself…..” (3-26-19)
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
“Behold, He who keeps Israel Shall neither slumber nor sleep.”
Psalm 121:4
TRUMP FLIPS GOOGLE!
The most under-recognized BREAKING story of the day was President Trump’s tweets on his meeting with Google President Pichai …
• What could possibly have let Google to FLIP over support for the U.S. Military, abandon support for Chinese Military and commit to “political fairness” …
• Couldn’t possibly have anything to do with POTUS having ZERO reason to expend a dime of international leverage to protect against Chinese Theft of Google’s IP, or Europe’s Looting of Google’s Wealth, or upcoming prosecutions for Co-Conspirators in Sedition (like Google’s Eric Schmidt), would it?
• HARBINGER of more to come from the rest of BIG TECH…
Will wait and see on this one. I don’t trust our Insect Overlords one bit. Pun intended.
No to a Special Council. No, no, a thousand times no.
Anybody who thinks that Goebbels Simpson and his slimy crew at Fusion GPS haven’t already war-games the appointment of an SC is naive.
You can take it to the bank that they have compiled lists of possible appointees and have the slander sheets ready to go.
It will be the Kavenaugh character assasination on steroids. If you give them a single target to focus on, the Dems’ only option will be to smear that target so thoroughly as to render his findings almost worthless in the public mind.
And it won’t just be him. They’ll make sure his kids are spat on in the street, kicked off the little league team and refused service in canteen. His parents will be vilified as Nazi war criminals, Russian sympathisers or mafia snitches. His dog will have to be put in a witness protection program.
Hell, you could name Alan Derschowitz SC and within 12 hours a parade of tearful women will be trotted out to attest that he abused them, their children and their little bunny rabbits while snorting coke and knocking back tumblers of foetal blood.
No. No and a thousand times no.
thanks, citizen…that was awesome!
OANN had a segment this evening about Hungary, and how their immigration problem has improved since building a fence. They claimed border crossings are down 99%. Part of their fence is electric and has sensors, and has deterred would be invaders. They mentioned they do not want muslim immigrants diluting their culture. Imagine that.
That’s because it was WORDED WRONG … should have been
“Did the DEMOCRATS’ Russia Collusion Hoax improperly influence the 2018 Congressional Mid-Term Elections?”
That and the massive voter fraud that occurred (including the BS practice of “ballot harvesting” which Ms. Ronna Romney better get a handle on).
4 MORE unfilled openings available on the 9th Circuit Court!
Keep going Turtle…
McCarthy is right on the money in this piece. It is an element that is not being discussed enough. It did not take Mueller 2 years to find out there was no collusion. He has known for over a year. He took over in Fall 2017 when the FBI had already spent a year working on this with clearly nothing as per one of Stroczk’s texts. So there was never anything to find. And by the end of 2017 he would have pretty much figured out there is no there there. So why did he take this long. My guess is to affect the 2018 election. He indicted other players on unrelated charges in order to perpetuate the appearance that he is out there continuing to pursue truth and justice. I am wondering if he would have just kept on going with this farce but for Barr coming into the Justice Dept and perhaps telling him to shit or get off the pot
Pick any other color tie.
Paul Joseph Watson
And, now who might we know that’s a failed
novelist that could create such scenarios?
Hmmmmmm
Don’t forget the hoax that started all of the divisive lying and disunity — Hands Up Don’t Shoot.
There is one person and his subversive “shadow” government promoting all of it. There is one person who came on the scene and started the tribalism in America. Who was this person? As President Trump said: “I think you know the answer.”
President Trump’s MULTIPLYING INITIATIVES for National and Economic Security are stunning in scope and scale, not to mention timelines for execution:
• Rearm our Depleted Military
• Secure the Border against Invasion and Infiltration
• Launch the United States Space Force
• Dominate all facets of the Space Economy
• Displace China to Dominate Telecommunications (5g and beyond)
• Lead the world in Cybersecurity and Cyber Warfare Capabilities
• Harden Defense, Infrastructure, Government and Industries against EMP Attack
• Upgrade our Land, Sea and Air/Space Nuclear Deterrent
• Develop Clean Water Security with 40 states facing shortages
• Eliminate Government Financial Exposure to a Housing Bubble
• Eliminate Government Financial Exposure to a Student Loan Bubble
• Replace ObamaCare with the BEST Competitive Healthcare on the planet
• Deliver Election Integrity
All ramping up in the past SIX MONTHS.
It’s as if he’s planning to OVERWHELM both wings of the UniParty:
• Displace Pork Spending with STRATEGIC IMPERATIVES.
• Starve Congress of the BANDWIDTH to INVESTIGATE and OBSTRUCT.
• Redirect the M$M NARRATIVE from FAKE propaganda to GRIPPING progress.
Thanks a lot, Loser Mueller….esp if you really did finished your report before the 2018 elections.
it’s looking like we can thank Barr for making that happen now and leaving the reveal timing up to VSGPDJT
Obama Homeland Security chief: ‘No reason to doubt’ Mueller report findings
https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/436175-obama-homeland-security-chief-no-reason-to-doubt-mueller-report?amp=1
Excerpt:
Former Homeland Security Secretary Janet Napolitano said Wednesday that she has “no reason to doubt” the findings of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report.
Well, then she has to find a reason, doesn’t she?
“I do, I have plans to declassify and release. I have plans to absolutely release,” Trump said. “I have some very talented people working for me, lawyers, and they really didn’t want me to do it early on. … A lot of people wanted me to do it a long time ago. I’m glad I didn’t do it. We got a great result without having to do it, but we will. One of the reasons that my lawyers didn’t want me to do it, is they said, if I do it, they’ll call it a form of obstruction.”
Trump added: “Frankly, thought it would be better if we held it to the end. But at the right time, we will be absolutely releasing.”
‘Treasonous’ FBI ?
There is no reason to use even single quotes. It is like using ‘wet’ water.
Evelyn Farkas
…
“if Donald Trump were elected I believe he would be impeached pretty quickly or somebody else would have to take over government. And I am not even joking.”
-Evelyn Farkas, 26 October 2016.
…
I wonder what she’s up to.
Saw her on Bill Maher a week ago. She’s not looking too good. Looked like she aged 10-15 years…must be stress.
guilt
I wonder what the baby would look like if her and Adam Schiff mated.
Comey is a piece of work!
Comey First Interview Since Mueller w/Lester Holt (10:06)
Comey: “The principal findings of the probe show President Donald Trump’s blistering criticism of the FBI were lies and his attempt to destroy the agency had failed.”
Answer= Tree+Sun
When all is said and done you are inevitably left with a choice of only two explanations for Comey:
1: He is crooked as dog’s hind leg, but keeps being reassured by his fellow coup-plotters that they will never be fully exposed and face consequences.
OR
2: He really is as stupid as he sounds.
Comey calls the FBI players involved in this an “honest group of people.” Lying to the end. He is so hopelessly up to his neck in these crimes that he has no choice but to double down. Looks beaten.
IMHO, there were players I do not see as the real masterminds behind this – more like the proverbial useful idiot either 1) having too much cowardice to oppose higher-ups or 2) ideologically driven and willing to cross lines for the sake of that ideology.
The ones that come to mind are Lynch, Comey, Clapper, Page, Wray, Rice, the Ohrs …
And then on the other hand you have Obama, Jarrett, Clinton, Brennan, Holder, Yates, McCabe, Mueller, Rosenstein, Weissman, Carlin, Rhodes, Powers, Strozk,
I agree except for one thing…..
These Politicians are against Trump….. and…. they also hate us Trump Supporters. They hate us! There is no way around this fact.
Paul Sperry is on a roll tonight!
DOJ Reaches Deal With Well-Connected Ex-Feinstein Aide Accused Of Doxxing Republicans
Why is the DOJ always seem to be making deals with dirty Demorats?
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
And it will continue to climb…
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said of the Affordable Care Act, in 2010: “We have to pass the bill so that you can find out what is in it.”
I thought he was talking about the Abominable Snowman, Yeti?
Tom is a good choice but Chris Ferrell ~> https://www.judicialwatch.org/about/board-of-directors/ he’s the Director of Investigations & Research
the first video is the usual LSM Blah, Blah, bye, buh bye, blah and the second video is what Herr Mueller has to say to the LSM
The SOB mulehead and his cadre are gone. There’s still more work to be done, namely prosecutions, but for the time being…. this is how I feel.
Really looking forward to tonight’s Michigan rally. Hope there’s a lot of name dropping.
