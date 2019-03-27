Wednesday March 27th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Being Right vs. The Truth
“I don’t want to be right. I want the truth!” That’s what a brother in Christ told me on the phone one day here at Berean Bible Society. I thought it was a tremendous statement. It showed the godly mindset of the person on the other end of the line.
So many have their focus on being right — that is, winning arguments and debates — and are inflexible when it comes to the possibility of being wrong. Many stubbornly dig in their heels and just want to feel that they are right, even when there is Scripture against what they believe. The truth is what is most important.
In 2 Corinthians 13:8 we read, “For we can do nothing against the truth, but for the truth.” The truth never changes. There is always the possibility that our fallible opinion of what we think is right is not the truth. Our focus needs to be on whether what we believe is the truth of the Word of God. We must conform our thinking to God’s Word and have a humble, teachable heart that is willing to change if we are shown truth on a subject or passage on which we might be wrong. We must always have the spirit of a Berean and search the Scriptures to see if what we hear and what we believe are, in fact, the truth.
By Pastor Kevin Sadler
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/being-right-vs-the-truth/
2 Corinthians 13:8 For we can do nothing against the truth, but for the truth.
God Bless President Trump and the US! Amen 🙏
Sorry citizen….found you in the bin. 😦
I am pretty cynical so not much surprises me anymore, but I was shocked that Smollett won’t get his day I court, despite a grand jury indictment. But we’re talking Chicago.
I still think to this day that Kamela Harris and Cory Booker dreamed up the scheme to get their anti lynching bill passed, and let Smallmind know they would cover his back if he should get caught. Both Harris and Booker immediately called it a modern day lynching, when really the fake rope was only a small part of it, and the “crime” just happened to cover all the bases in their proposed law.
These two want to be president. I hope they are investigated, and that Smallmind’s fake letter gets a federal charge.
Should Christians Celebrate Passover? A Word Study To Consider: Bible excerpts / KJV.
John (John the Baptist speaking)
1:29 “…John seeth Jesus coming…saith, Behold the Lamb of God!”
(Christ was and is, The Sacrificial Lamb of God, once and for all time.)
1 Corinthians (Paul speaking/teaching)
5:7 “…For even Christ our passover* is sacrificed for us.” (Christ is the Lamb of our salvation.)
5:8 “Therefore let us keep the feast…with the unleavened bread of sincerity and truth.”
(Take Communion to His sacrifice with sincere Love for Truth.)
——————————————————————————————————————
passover OT:6453 (Strong’s) Pecach (peh’-sakh); from OT:6452; a pretermission, i.e. exemption, used only technically of the Jewish Passover (the festival or the victim):
KJV – passover (offering).
(*1) Passover is used 48 times in the OT and an additional 28 times in the NT.
——————————————————————————————————————
Easter NT:3957 (Strong’s) pascha (pas’-khah); of Aramaic origin [compare OT:6453]; the Passover (the meal, the day, the festival or the special sacrifices connected with it):
Acts (Luke Speaking)
12:4 “…[Herod] put him [Peter] in prison …intending after Easter* to bring him forth…”
(*2) Easter is used once in the NT and nowhere in the OT.
—————————————————————————————————————–
(*1) Passover: (Websters) (pas’o’ver, pas’-) n. [PASS+OVER, used to translate Heb. pesah: see Pasch] 1. A Jewish holiday…beginning on the 14th of Nisan…deliverance of…Hebrews from slavery… 2. formerly, the paschal lamb.
(*2) Easter: (Websters) (es’ter) n. spring, Easter; orig., name of pagan vernal festival almost coincident in date with paschal festival of the church an annual Christian festival celebrating the resurrection of Jesus, held on the first Sunday after the date of the first full moon that occurs on or after March 21.
Word origin: Ishtar (ish’tar) [Assyr. – Bab.] Babylonian & Assyrian goddess of love & fertility.
——————————————————————————————————————
Psalms 22 (written almost 1,000 years before the Crucifixion) Foretelling of the Crucifixion down to the nailing to the cross and the soldiers gambling for His clothes, and even the words spoken at the foot of the cross [Matthew 27:43 “…let Him deliver Him…”.] Only our Heavenly Father could possibly foretell an event with such accuracy, increasing the Christian’s faith.
22:30 “A seed shall serve him…” (Christians will tell of Him.)
22:31 “They shall…declare his righteousness…” (Christians know He is the Way.)
——————————————————————————————————————
A few of many examples of Father’s displeasure over man’s church Traditions;
Jeremiah (GOD speaking)
7:17 “…Seest thou not what they do…? (Look at what My children are doing.)
7:18 “The children…fathers…women…make cakes to…queen of heaven…”
(Church’s made little cakes for false gods then. Now they make colored fertility eggs).
7:19 “…they provoke me to anger? saith the LORD…provoke themselves to…confusion…”
(Father is angry at church traditions that confuse and mislead His children.)
——————————————————————————————————————
Ezekiel (GOD speaking)
8:15 “…Hast thou seen this…turn…and thou shalt see greater abominations…”
(That isn’t enough? Look at what else they do.)
8:16 “…the LORD’s house…backs to…the temple…worshipped the sun to…east.”
(Church’s turning their backs to the LORD and Truth with ‘sunrise services’.)
8:17 “…Is it a light thing…they commit abominations…here?…they…provoke me to anger…”
(Is it a minor offense? Traditions in My churchs keep them from truth? It angers GOD.)
——————————————————————————————————————
Notes For Consideration:
Christ crucified on Wednesday (not Friday), put in the tomb at sunset…
Wednesday – Thursday @ sunset = 1 day, Thursday – Friday @ sunset = 2 days, Friday – Saturday @ sunset = 3 days, arose from the tomb Sunday totaling 3 1/2 days.
Jewish Passover changes dates according to Jewish calendar, tied to the cycle of the moon.
Easter changes dates (at times even months) according to the cycle of the moon.
Passover of Scripture is celebrated at sunset (supper), 15 days after the Spring equinox.
Biblical prophecy regarding Satan is given in ‘moons’ or ‘months’.
Biblical prophecy regarding Christ is given in ‘days’ or ‘times’.
——————————————————————————————————————
2 Timothy (Paul speaking)
4:3 “For the time will come when they will not endure sound doctrine; but after their own lusts shall they heap to themselves teachers, having itching ears;”
(Most not all, prefer church traditions. They don’t want to hear Father teaching how He wants us to honor His Son’s sacrifice. Their ears “itch” to hear fasle teachings.)
4:4 “And they shall turn away their ears from the truth, and shall be turned into fables.”
(Most not all, will prefer false stories over truth. [i.e. bunnies, colored eggs, etc.])
——————————————————————————————————————
The Passover lamb was sacrificed on the first night of the Exxodus as the tribes of Israel fled the captivity in Egypt. Twelve tribes in total, one (Judah) eventually (1948) went back to the Holy Land currently referred to as Israel in the secular world. The other tribes (Jacob aka Israel) continued north over the Caucusus Mountains and setteled the European nations, Great Britain, Scotland, Ireland, etc..
Secular Israel (Judah) population 2018: 8,600,000 (Approx.) Less than 9 Million.
Judaism worldwide 2018: 14,000,000 (Approx.) 14 Million.
Genesis (God speaking!)
26:4 “And I will make thy seed to multiply as the stars of heaven, and will give unto thy seed all these countries; and in thy seed shall all the nations of the earth be blessed;”
United States popoulation 2018: 329,000,000 (Approx.) 329 Million.
Christians of the world 2018: 2,100,000,000 (Approx.) 2.1 Billion.
The other tribes (of Israel) “scattered abroad”. Father didn’t lose them, He knows exactly where thay all are. Many have lost themselves through false teachings and not hearing or reading the truth, as taught by our Heavenly Father. Eventually many of the other tribes continued on and setteled in the new Promised Land (America). The super power of super powers, the United States [50 (state/nations)] as a Christian nation, is by far the most blessed nation in the world, spreading freedom, safety, food, riches and blessings the world over. No other nation even comes close to our Christian generosity.
Should Christians Celebrate The Passover? We all have to decide for ourselves.
——————————————————————————————————————
Word study doesn’t disparage anyone, not translators, not teachers, not students. Father provided our intellect to help us identify mis interpretations, poor translations, even false teaching. Many can’t or won’t take the time, but if we make an effort to study the true meaning to important words, we may find deeper meaning and better understand His will.
+More to consider… Nothing wrong with hard boiled eggs and chocolate candy. Maybe children should just have those on a different day. Christians definitely should be taught that pagan traditions (i.e. fertility eggs and bunnies) don’t have anything to do with the sacrifice our Lord and Saviour made for our sins. Matt. 13:9 “Who hath ears to hear, let him hear.”
In HIS Service, kp
That 2.1 billion Christians you cite includes approximately 275 million Orthodox Christians. Perhaps rather than state, “Maybe children should just have those on a different day,” it would be of use to you to learn a bit about their traditions?
“Holy Thursday: Tradition of the red Easter eggs
For Orthodox Christians, the red Easter egg is much more than a celebration of the end of fasting — it is an attestation of the Resurrection of Jesus Christ.
Traditionally, Easter eggs are dyed throughout the Orthodox Christian world on Holy Thursday, and they are dyed red to represent the redeeming blood of Christ that was shed on the Cross, the white egg (before being dyed) represents the white marble tomb were Christ’s body was laid after He was taken down from the Cross, and the hard shell of the egg symbolises the sealed tomb of Christ.
On Easter Sunday, a ritual of the cracking of the eggs take place, with people tapping each others’ egg, symbolising the ‘cracking’ of Christ’s tomb and the bonds of death and His resurrection.
The traditional greeting on Easter, and for the next 40 days until the Ascension, is “Christos Anesti” (Christ is risen), followed by the response “Alithos Anesti” (Truly he is risen).”
more at the link:
http://orthochristian.com/46094.html
Thank you for that information. In 70 years on this earth I have never been told of those traditions. I found it extremely interesting and a fantastic tradition with great meaning. Again, thank you.
All: Have we been distracted while the international Left has been building prison camps for us all just over the hill?
The EU Just Voted To Destroy Internet Freedom. Sundance, please see this as well.
More here: https://spectator.org/is-europe-about-to-break-the-internet/
This means that the EU is voting that you can’t quote or link to anyone else’s content any more, effectively — ending the Fair Use doctrine, and fatally crippling everyone who uses such links and embeds. This is a disaster for the dissidents of the world.
The EU’s been pissed with US control over the internet for decades as our control allows us to have content they don’t allow their citizens to see. They want the internet to be put under ‘international’ control and subject to the laws of the nations that use it, effectively gutting it. Germany is particularly pissed as we have Nazi-related media and items freely available while they, in a paper thin attempt to excuse that WWII thing, make illegal.
A number of EU countries have whined about embarrassing activities in their countries that have been covered on the internet in narratives that are contrary to the various governments’ official ‘narratives’. They want control of the internet to rival that of the control they have over their internal media…sorta like the Rats do here, they don’t like that pesky 1st Amendment thingie either.
And the Left is constantly ranting that PresTrump is “authoritarian”
Nobody does authoritarian like Europe, it’s a long-standing tradition over there
… correction
Nobody does authoritarian like the European Left
Yeah, if you don’t want it to be Europe anymore:
EU Says Europe ‘Ideal Refuge’ for Migrants Fleeing ‘Poverty, Climate Change’
https://www.breitbart.com/europe/2019/03/26/eu-europe-ideal-refuge-migrants-poverty/
ah, the photo from the article is telling
tent city by the river
river used as a toilet, of course
like our Seattle and Portland and San Fran and Los Angeles tent cities
invite the third world, become the third world
bon voyage, Europe
$hit-hole country here you come
Linda Ronstadt had great taste in music (her politics, not so much) along with a savvy business sense. Early on she understood that having a great voice needed to be backed up by musicians of equal caliber. So, from the first, she always hired the best to be in her band. This is a business model that she taught to Emmylou Harris who took the lessons from Linda to heart. This Louvin brothers song appeared on Emmylou’s second CD and is a country classic—pure tears-in-my-beer, honky-tonk music—which Emmylou makes work for her because of her superb back-up band and, of course, Don Everly singing along with her.
Don’t tease Hillary.
Seems the Obama’s are the royal family. Mock Valerie Jarrett and Roseanne is eliminated from TV. Know the Obama’s and get a hate crime wiped.
Sarah Carter, Lara Logan and Laura Ingraham should be a regular trio on Ingraham’s show. I thought the “3 Amigas” (female of Amigos) were a great combo on the Monday night show. Sarah and Lara would also make a fabulous FNC investigative team together.
I stumbled across this picture laden site about Sarah Carter and enjoyed the behind the scenes photos of her, her family and her past projects. They are all impressive journalists and women.
https://everipedia.org/wiki/lang_en/sara-carter-reporter/
When Hats Were a Required Male Accessory…my father seldom wore a hat but I remember the collections both my grandfathers had and they always looked so distinguished….
Ricardo Cortez
Burt Lancaster in a Fedora…
George Sanders
A little hat-themed musical accompaniment to that collection
You trouser cuffs are dirty
And your shoes are laced up wrong
You’d better take off your Homburg
‘Cause your overcoat is too long
Lucille , Something about those pics of Men in hats ….. mmmmmmmm 😊
duh…well lets try this one
Airbnb Has a Hidden-Camera Problem
The home-rental start-up says it’s cracking down on hosts who record guests. Is it doing enough?
https://www.theatlantic.com/technology/archive/2019/03/what-happens-when-you-find-cameras-your-airbnb/585007/
you tape over them with masking tape, that’s what happens
