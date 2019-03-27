President Trump Participates in Medal of Honor Ceremony – 4:00pm Livestream

President Donald Trump participates in the posthumous Medal of Honor ceremony for Staff Sergeant Travis W. Atkins, United States Army. Atkins’ initial award, the Distinguished Service Cross, was upgraded to the Medal of Honor after a Defense Department review. His son, Trevor, and parents will represent him at a White House ceremony. Anticipated start time 4:00pm EST
UPDATE: Video Added
.
Staff Sergeant Travis W. Atkins will receive the Medal of Honor for his actions of June 1, 2007, in support of IRAQI FREEDOM. While serving in Iraq with Company D, 2d Battalion, 14th Infantry Regiment, 2d Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, Staff Sergeant Atkins engaged in hand-to hand combat with a suspected insurgent.
As he attempted to subdue the man, Staff Sergeant Atkins realized the insurgent was attempting to detonate a bomb strapped to his body. When he noticed the insurgent was about to trigger the suicide vest, Staff Sergeant Atkins tackled him, selflessly using his own body to shield his fellow soldiers from the imminent explosion. Staff Sergeant Atkins’ heroic actions, at the cost of his life, saved the lives of three of his teammates.
Travis W. Atkins was born on Dec. 9, 1975, in Great Falls, Montana. He moved with his parents, Jack and Elaine, to Bozeman, Montana, in 1981. Growing up, Atkins was an avid outdoorsman. He loved to hunt, fish, snowmobile and camp.
Prior to enlisting, Atkins worked for concrete and painting contractors, and as a small-engine mechanic, but his athletic nature and desire to serve ultimately led him to the U.S. Army.
Atkins enlisted on Nov. 9, 2000, and attended basic infantry training at Fort Benning, Georgia. He was assigned to Alpha Company, 3rd Battalion, 327th Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, and deployed with the 101st to Kuwait in early March 2003. Atkins participated in the invasion of Iraq later that month as an infantry fire team leader.
Atkins was honorably discharged from the Army in December 2003.
Back home, Atkins attended the University of Montana in Missoula and worked as a painting and concrete contractor. Two years later, Atkins once again answered the call to serve.
He reenlisted in the U.S. Army in December 2005 and was reassigned to Delta Company in the same battalion and deployed to Iraq again in August 2006.
He was killed in action on June 1, 2007. (Source)
RIP Sgt Atkins. May your memory live on and may your heavenly rewards be bountiful. All peace and comfort to your loved ones and thank you for your service and ultimate sacrifice. May God Bless you and may God continue to Bless America.
Amen.
Amen.
Amen.
BOOYAH! And Amen.
God Bless those he left behind. Our world is richer because of his time among us. We are saddened at his early departure. We add your name to the list of the righteous. Rest my Brother for we shall meet in the meadows and shake hands and remember things worthy.
Thank you Sergeant Atkins and may God bless you, your family, and the Armed Forces of the United States.
Hand Salute Sgt Atkins…You are in the Arms of Our Lord, be resestful that others stand in the gap and follow you’re example…Hand Salute Sir!!! Retired Mil!!!
Amen.
There are no words….for hero’s who gave us the right to say and do what we want.
Semper Fi….take care sir…..
All,
Our lion of a president is honoring the brave. He is such a gift to our nation.
I believe that Sgt. Atkins’ sacrifice was portrayed in 2012’s “An Act of Valor”. I am sure that the directors and Seals involved in that fine movie wanted to make sure his act of valor was portrayed and remembered.
I never cease to be amazed by the valor and absolute heroism of our servicemen when faced with actions that will result in their own deaths. May God bless his family.
Trump needs a medal of honor for fighting off the media for 2+ years of non stop assaults on him and his family. Any normal man would have broken. The attacks were designed to mentally terrorize him and break him down.
Through the two years while Trump was surrounded, he kept his head high, never missing a beat, while returning fire to the enemy. For great service to our country and fellow Americans, no man is more worthy to receive a moment of recognition than our favorite President, Mr. Donald J. Trump.
There is no greater love than to lay down your life for your friends. RIP Sgt Atkins – you are a true hero. God bless you and your family, especially your son, Trevor, who I imagine is just a young lad.
So beautiful, such sacrifice, so sad… :–(
John 15:13
Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends.
Amen.
What a man? A great example for snowflake repellent !
This is a real Hero. One who earned the title.
God bless him and his family. And thank God we have young people like him willing to do what he did to defend this country. And the rest of us.
R. I. P.
Selfless Valor. A true hero. Rest in peace. You will not be forgotten!
I always tear up watching these posthumous MOH award ceremonies , can’t help it – unselfish bravery Amen
I always experience an exhilarating mixture of pride, chills, and tears when I read about true heroes like this young man. Words cannot come close to expressing my feelings about what SSgt Travis Atkins did, nor what his family went through, so I’ll leave it up to God to show them what is in my heart.
Beautiful ceremony and such a solemn address by PDJT who truly holds the Military in his heart. There’s nothing more heroic than giving one’s life to save one’s team. God Bless Staff Sgt Travis Atkins.
Did anyone notice the son? IMO, some type of social justice warrior undeserving of being on that podium. No apparent grief, no solemnity, he’s smiling throughout and looking left and right but not listening to the words, he’s even uncomfortable holding the Medal award.
One can only hope this moment will give the son a new perspective in life. I might be wrong in my assessment of him, but I doubt it.
I respectfully disagree…he was extremely nervous, his voice was quivering when he spoke. He was in the spotlight, all eyes on him and he was shy. He said it was surreal, he still didn’t believe it. He was smiling at his grandparents; give the guy a break, he was really nervous just being with the President and in the WH.
21:30 Trump sees the young man struggling to hold back tears and he then comforts him with smiles and reassuring touches. It’s the little things like this that demonstrates how warm and caring man our President is.
I agree the son was nervous , emotional period , holding it in with that grimace upside down smile when looking at his grandparents . He lost his father 12 years ago when 11 , a lot of tears since then i’m sure . Nice thanking his father’s comrades , he did a good job period
The son was a young man who lost his father when he was small. It is hard enough on kids to have dad deploy to a combat zone. There is always the danger that the family will have two cars full of chaplains and high ranking officers come to your house with the worst news ever. My wife experienced the constant worry because flying is a dangerous business. My young wife watched when the commanding officers and chaplains showed up in our apartment complex with a sense of dread then relief when it was someone else’s loved one. This young man paid his dues at an early age. He loved his father. He graciously thanked the soldiers that served with his father. I hope you do not have to lose a loved one like the son did to gain some perspective in life. How about some compassion, Sunshine?
Usually, people who earn the Medal of Honor do so at the cost of their own lives. I am thinking that the son is proud of his father, but would rather have his dad than the medal. My previous comment was unclear. I want to ensure that I am clear that I never served in combat. I served during a war, but was not deployed in the combat zone. I flew helicopters, and it was dangerous. Friends died. People die in aircraft crashes which occur in peace as well as war. The people who go to war have families back home that worry about the added danger of the enemy killing their warrior.
