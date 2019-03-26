Tuesday March 26th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
How They Shine!
Years ago, while preaching the Word at a Bible conference, I noticed a young lady in one of the front pews who wasn’t listening to a word I was saying.
I could understand, however, for evidently she had just become engaged to be married. Her eyes were focused on the ring on the third finger of her left hand, and her heart and mind, evidently, on the young man who had placed it there.
With a pleased look on her face, and cocking her head from one side to the other, she gazed at that diamond from every angle. No matter how she looked at it, it shone — entirely apart from the quality of the stone. It shone because it spoke to her of him and of his love for her, and was the symbol of her betrothal to him.
For some time after I had concluded my message, my mind went back to that scene. The ring that had so occupied this young lady’s attention, made me think of the Bible, the very Book we had been studying that night. Examine that blessed Book ever so carefully; look at it from any angle and it shines! It made me think too of the grand Subject of that Book, the Lord Jesus Christ, to whom we believers have been “espoused… as a chaste virgin” (II Cor. 11:2). Unlike any earthly friend, He shines no matter how one looks at Him. Examine His words, His deeds, His personal attributes, from any angle and ever so carefully, and no matter how you look at Him He shines!
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/how-they-shine/
2 Corinthians 11:2 For I am jealous over you with godly jealousy: for I have espoused you to one husband, that I may present you as a chaste virgin to Christ.
So sad. Heartbroken to hear about these this week.
Spring seems to be sort of sneakin’ in around here. It’s a time I rather like because, like most old southern houses, mine has a screened-in front porch that becomes quite inviting once the weather starts changing. There’s an old overstuffed chair that I like. It becomes especially inviting on early Spring evenings when I indulge in two of my favorite things, one of which is a particularly fine bourbon called “Angels Envy”. The other, especially fitting for such a hedonistic enjoyment, is Joshua Rifkin’s recordings of Scott Joplin’s piano music. There’s nothing quite like these two wonderful things when they can be so enjoyed in one’s own private space. If you don’t have a screened-in porch and an obligatory worn but comfortable old chair, you really need to get one.
Thank you for such lovely music!!!! Enjoyed it.
Garrison,
This rag has exactly the right tempo for rockin’ and sippin’ a smooth bourbon whiskey.
Miss my screened porch but do love being outside this time of year! Gardening, watching the water, hanging with the dogs, and just talking with friends. The best.
Excellent meme!
Desert Rose Band – Twilight Is Gone
Hard to get better than this. 🙂
There’s been so much winning these last couple of days i’m almost getting sick of it… not!!!
The Collusion Delusion debunked
Trump’s fight in 2020 just got way easier
And the creepy p0rn lawyer JUST GOT PINCHED FOR EXTORTION!!!
(Any Trailer Park Boys fans here, doesn’t the creepy p0rn lawyer remind you of that greasy b*stard Steinberg??)
One Step Forward – Desert Rose Band
Picture Ulysses standing on a rocky cliff, looking out to sea in the direction of Greece. Or Columbus, standing on a beach in Portugal in 1491, looking out to sea. Or Simon Kenton, sitting atop a promontory in the mountains of Kentucky, watching the sun set on the horizon, wondering, not knowing, what is out there.
Great run down of the winners and losers from the Mueller hoax inverstigation by John Nolte. Though CTH should’ve been in the winners catagory too.
https://www.breitbart.com/the-media/2019/03/25/nolte-winners-losers-debunked-russia-collusion-hoax/
Epic President Donald John Trump>!< https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/03/epic-trump-campaign-sends-list-of-russian-collusion-liars-to-tv-producers/
excellent
does anyone think repubs will see what an offense is ?
Dunno if it’s simple anti-Christianity or creeping Sharia from their burgeoning mozzie population there in rainy old U.K., but it’s come to this:
LikeLiked by 1 person
sheesh! Tears went on autopilot.
Some fun from the past. The Roseanne show with @realDonaldTrump (1998)
Go to 12:00 for DT. Micheal Moore together with DT. He’s such a putz.
This will be fun to watch. thx, jackphatz. I caught the opening and bookmarked, will catch it tomorrow.
Verse of the Day
For it has been granted to you on behalf of Christ not only to believe in him,
but also to suffer for him
Philippians 1:29 NIV Biblegateway.com
Juvenile, classless, obnoxious…..but due to the events of the day…..somewhat humorous.
Empty suits.
