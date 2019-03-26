Tuesday March 26th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

  3. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    March 26, 2019 at 12:23 am

    How They Shine!

    Years ago, while preaching the Word at a Bible conference, I noticed a young lady in one of the front pews who wasn’t listening to a word I was saying.

    I could understand, however, for evidently she had just become engaged to be married. Her eyes were focused on the ring on the third finger of her left hand, and her heart and mind, evidently, on the young man who had placed it there.

    With a pleased look on her face, and cocking her head from one side to the other, she gazed at that diamond from every angle. No matter how she looked at it, it shone — entirely apart from the quality of the stone. It shone because it spoke to her of him and of his love for her, and was the symbol of her betrothal to him.

    For some time after I had concluded my message, my mind went back to that scene. The ring that had so occupied this young lady’s attention, made me think of the Bible, the very Book we had been studying that night. Examine that blessed Book ever so carefully; look at it from any angle and it shines! It made me think too of the grand Subject of that Book, the Lord Jesus Christ, to whom we believers have been “espoused… as a chaste virgin” (II Cor. 11:2). Unlike any earthly friend, He shines no matter how one looks at Him. Examine His words, His deeds, His personal attributes, from any angle and ever so carefully, and no matter how you look at Him He shines!

    By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam

    https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/how-they-shine/

    2 Corinthians 11:2 For I am jealous over you with godly jealousy: for I have espoused you to one husband, that I may present you as a chaste virgin to Christ.

  4. citizen817 says:
    March 26, 2019 at 12:29 am

  5. citizen817 says:
    March 26, 2019 at 12:30 am

  6. Garrison Hall says:
    March 26, 2019 at 12:31 am

    Spring seems to be sort of sneakin’ in around here. It’s a time I rather like because, like most old southern houses, mine has a screened-in front porch that becomes quite inviting once the weather starts changing. There’s an old overstuffed chair that I like. It becomes especially inviting on early Spring evenings when I indulge in two of my favorite things, one of which is a particularly fine bourbon called “Angels Envy”. The other, especially fitting for such a hedonistic enjoyment, is Joshua Rifkin’s recordings of Scott Joplin’s piano music. There’s nothing quite like these two wonderful things when they can be so enjoyed in one’s own private space. If you don’t have a screened-in porch and an obligatory worn but comfortable old chair, you really need to get one.

  9. dogsmaw says:
    March 26, 2019 at 12:35 am

    Desert Rose Band – Twilight Is Gone

  11. Michael Columbkille says:
    March 26, 2019 at 12:36 am

    There’s been so much winning these last couple of days i’m almost getting sick of it… not!!!

    The Collusion Delusion debunked
    Trump’s fight in 2020 just got way easier
    And the creepy p0rn lawyer JUST GOT PINCHED FOR EXTORTION!!!
    (Any Trailer Park Boys fans here, doesn’t the creepy p0rn lawyer remind you of that greasy b*stard Steinberg??)

  12. dogsmaw says:
    March 26, 2019 at 12:37 am

    One Step Forward – Desert Rose Band

  13. trapper says:
    March 26, 2019 at 12:39 am

    Picture Ulysses standing on a rocky cliff, looking out to sea in the direction of Greece. Or Columbus, standing on a beach in Portugal in 1491, looking out to sea. Or Simon Kenton, sitting atop a promontory in the mountains of Kentucky, watching the sun set on the horizon, wondering, not knowing, what is out there.

  14. dogsmaw says:
    March 26, 2019 at 12:47 am

  15. MAGAbear says:
    March 26, 2019 at 12:54 am

    Great run down of the winners and losers from the Mueller hoax inverstigation by John Nolte. Though CTH should’ve been in the winners catagory too.

    https://www.breitbart.com/the-media/2019/03/25/nolte-winners-losers-debunked-russia-collusion-hoax/

  17. nimrodman says:
    March 26, 2019 at 1:13 am

    Dunno if it’s simple anti-Christianity or creeping Sharia from their burgeoning mozzie population there in rainy old U.K., but it’s come to this:

  18. nwtex says:
    March 26, 2019 at 1:25 am

  19. nwtex says:
    March 26, 2019 at 1:35 am

  20. nwtex says:
    March 26, 2019 at 1:46 am

    sheesh! Tears went on autopilot.

  21. jackphatz says:
    March 26, 2019 at 1:51 am

    Some fun from the past. The Roseanne show with @realDonaldTrump (1998)

    Go to 12:00 for DT. Micheal Moore together with DT. He’s such a putz.

  22. citizen817 says:
    March 26, 2019 at 1:51 am

  23. Escape from New York says:
    March 26, 2019 at 2:21 am

    Verse of the Day
    For it has been granted to you on behalf of Christ not only to believe in him,
    but also to suffer for him
    Philippians 1:29 NIV Biblegateway.com

  24. nwtex says:
    March 26, 2019 at 2:29 am

    Juvenile, classless, obnoxious…..but due to the events of the day…..somewhat humorous.

  25. nwtex says:
    March 26, 2019 at 2:40 am

    Empty suits.

  26. nwtex says:
    March 26, 2019 at 2:42 am

